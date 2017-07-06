Mr Pinko Announces CNN Meme Contest…

To help counter the insufferable censorship, blackmail and Stazi tactics of CNN, Politopinion is providing an opportunity for meme producers to win prizes.
If you create a funny gif, video, or image meme (with the CNN logo) you can submit it to Mr. Pinko (directions here) and you’ll be entered into a contest to win a cash prize.
Details for how to submit your entries can be found HERE.
Have fun, join the freedom alliance, promote free speech and counter the insufferable corporate blackmail efforts by swarming the internet with CNN memes.
Wolverines !
Mark Steyn makes the point that CNN is a cry bully, whining about a meme.
Want to see a real threat to free speech, real throat cutting brutal violence? Look what muslims do… kill by bludgeon, acid in the face, firebomb a business or home, real make a statement – Nazi Brownshirt violence.
And look how Tucker Carlson tip toes around the obvious, the Medieval brutal violence of Islam and muslims. I wonder if that is because of who owns Fox (Saudis)?
This is not about draining the swamp, this is about safety from Medieval brutality in America from Islam and muslims, and the organizations that they control of dominate. It is about America, true freedom.
Tucker Carlson is just a host of a cable show. It’s nothing more then entertainment like all of cable news for most part…I personally find better use of my time then wondering what talking heads think….I would probably saw my hand off before watching stuff like the FIVE or any of this garbage…
Once I cut the cord, it now seems so obvious how useless MSM and their high paid leftist propagandist. …….they now just seem so unintelligent.
I don’t watch either, Alex, but I wouldn’t part with my hand.
You are correct about the physical dangers of radical Islam but if a nation loses its “internal” right to free discourse or speech it will destroy itself from within. Without free discourse and debates, all other rights will be “silently” extinguished by a ruling elite. Dictatorship’s grow and thrive by stomping out and forbidding ANY criticism of its ruling dictator and system like Stalinist Russia and Hitler’s Germany are 2 of the best examples but ISIS’s caliphate and untold numbers of semi failed states in the world also provide examples. Trump is not forbidding but he is battling against lies and fake news.
FNN was emulating the anti free sppech model by the draconian and threatening way it dealt with the alleged meme creator. One blogger could soon add up to include everyone if this CNN behavior was allowed to become the norm across society and it must be stamped out now. There are too many self appointed censors now and fake CNN must not become another. The lying filth they spew daily is bad enough.
The Islamists and North Korea are mostly “external” threats that must also be dealt with as you mentioned.
Stop being so nice. It’s time to leave your fox holes and attack CNN and their employees.
Obtain their email/facebook/twitter accounts, share them around,deluge them with suitable evaluations of their behavior, investigate their backgrounds and publish details of their affairs, their addresses, court cases, character failings ie alcoholics, sexual transgressions, wife beatings etc. You can do all this without leaving your chair.
Think this is over the top? It’s not, it’s what they would do to YOU if you do not obey.
Even if you are squeaky clean it will not matter, CNN will simply make it up and you have no right of reply, that’s how it works.
Whew. I tweeted up a storm today!!!
Many, many great memes.
MAGA Covfefe!
Oh My **GRAPHIC Warning** / Meme..
if this takes,, For the more ‘sensitive” Treepers here,, I’m going to leave some Space.. (Scroll down)
GRAPHIC WARNING from Reddit.. OHHHYAAA!
“Klayman: Freedom Watch Offers to Legally Represent Victims of CNN Pro Bono.
Contact us at daj142182@gmail.com or (424) 274 2579. See Also http://www.freedomwatchusa.org
Did CNN commit a crime? Cruz suggests warning to Reddit user poses legal problem
Fox News
July 5, 2017
CNN faced widespread backlash Wednesday for seeming to imply the network would reveal the identity of the Reddit user who made an anti-CNN, Trump-themed GIF if he reneged on an apology — but some critics suggested the network also could have a legal problem on its hands.
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took to Twitter to cite Georgia state law’s prohibition against “theft by extortion.”
“Troubling. I assume CNN’s lawyers are examining GA § 16-8-16 Theft by extortion. If CNN constructively obtained the gif-maker’s IP…it’s a GA crime if they threatened to ‘Disseminate any information tending to subject any person to hatred, contempt, or ridicule….'” he wrote, citing a portion of the statute.
Read more…..
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/07/05/did-cnn-commit-crime-cruz-suggests-warning-to-reddit-user-poses-legal-problem.html
Support Our Cause and Join Our Fight!
Go to http://www.freedomwatchusa.org/donate
Or call 844 FW ETHIC to contribute to Freedom Watch now
Your help is urgently needed!”
I saw this Earlier..
In MY mind..
IF……
It was a 15 year Old..
DID the Father/Parent(s) Discuss the “term(s)”..
Said “Parent(s)” MADE, teen delete everything?
This is ONE factor I considered..
As the Apology, is to “scripted”
just My .02
This is so cool!! I Love it!!! ❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too! ❤
Operation Autism Storm:
LOL
OMG I need a new HD
This one! Simple, nostalgic, spot on!!!
The never gets old penguin meme with CNN twist.
Looks like there’s going to be mass inflation in the CNN meme market, I should check my stocks out while I have a chance. 😉
Here’s a good CNN gif from a kid at reddit –
says he was inspired..
Some I ound off Facebook /pol site.
Some I found off Facebook /pol site.
BREAKING: In an effort to improve their image, CNN will now refer to themselves as Conservative News Network.
This is gonna make it hard to sleep tonight.
Can one die from laughing? OMG…….
Ikr, I love twitter and this is the best week ever!
Twitter/meme watching 101:
*Use restroom prior to watching, otherwise you may lose control of bodily functions.
*Drinking or eating while watching may cause damage to keyboard once spewed while lol.
*Doing so in public areas may lead other citizens to think you’re a crazed hyena.
And obviously I’m joking here, but if I was Trump, I’d return from Europe and tweet:
“Returned to the WH today, productive Euro trip. Did I miss anything??????” 😛
Yes, yes… I think one can!!! Omg y’all cra-cra!!!!!
I want to DIE laughing. Better than dying crying! Duh!
More memes, poor favor!!!
Omg, I hate spell check!
I want to die laughing…for my country, and for the best President of the US…in the history of the World. They have fallen, and we will NEVER let them…get up! Suck it…bitches!!!!!!!!!!
Winning Is Fun!
Omg…I’m staying up all night. Just so I don’t miss anything!!!
I think I have some bladder control products in the closet that I may need to utilize.
Y’all are Too good! Really!
Our awesome President and First Lady are takin’ care of business over there, while his deplorables are settling the score here!
Just as he planned… so awesome, he sets ’em up, we knock ’em down! How easy, and Fun Is This!?!?
I forgot to add… he sets ’em up…then he leaves town…Clint Eastwood, The Good, the bad, and the ugly!
Paint Your Wagon! This shit is fixing to go down!
Our President will handle this, all we need to do is back him UP!!!
Stay Woke bitches!
Where is NZ??
Sigh…..
(Re-posted Here)
#CNNBLACKMAIL
” I am SPARTACUS ” Tree House twitter version ….BRILLIANT !!
