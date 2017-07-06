Federal Judge Denies Hawaii’s Challenge To President Trump Travel Ban…

More Winning – A federal judge in Hawaii has rejected a motion filed by that state seeking to limit the scope of President Donald Trump’s so-called travel ban, parts of which were cleared to be implemented by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Because Plaintiffs seek clarification of the June 26, 2017 injunction modifications authored by the Supreme Court, clarification should be sought there, not here.”
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson said in a ruling Thursday in Honolulu that the Supreme Court is the proper venue to deal with the issue. (read more)
Oh, glorious day!!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️
Posted on NBC, no less 👍
Well, then, a proper ruling out of Hawai’i . . . a pleasant change.
Methinks those being dragged along unwillingly by the Pelosi Cray-Cray Party are finally getting tired of “too much losing”.
That would be the only potential downside to all this winning, if the losers were to effect a regime change in the DNC.
I like their lineup right now – they are serial losers – I don’t want to see any lineup changes.
Nancy P for eternity!
Cryin’ Chuck forever!
Nooooooo, not Chucky the Head Clown!
Please, please, let that stooge retire.
HAhaha
“Head clown” – that is a classic
I thought it was so stupid for Hawaii to try to go around the SCOTUS in the first place. Look who’s stupid now. LOL
👍
Exactly…By the time October rolls around it’s a moot point…
LOL…what lawyers thought a Federal judge could challenge a Supreme Court ruling?
Did the plantiffs find their counsel in the back pages of a phone book?
Once SCOTUS rules, you have to go to SCOTUS to appeal it. SCOTUS can change a ruling, but nobody else can.
Sounds like one or more substances were imbibed…
Obama could’ve changed it.
He had a pen and a phone, remember?
*snort*
We had a bum. We had Ohbumma. UH! bumObummah
Exactly. One things lawyers hated is to be overruled. What judge would rule against a USSC decision? That would have set a precedent, which should be grounds for automatic removal fron the bench.
He was probably influenced by the SCOTUS decision and didn’t want to look like an imbecile.
A 9-0 b***slap in a ruling watched all over the world has a way of focusing the mind. Judge Watson’s has been focused, at least temporarily.
Yep. 😀
That ruling by the federal judge was like a big duh moment. Kind of like going to mommy to overrule daddy because you don’t like his rules.
Y’all should have stuck with 49 States.
Is it too late to cut Hawaii adrift?
