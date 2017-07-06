Federal Judge Denies Hawaii’s Challenge To President Trump Travel Ban…

More Winning – A federal judge in Hawaii has rejected a motion filed by that state seeking to limit the scope of President Donald Trump’s so-called travel ban, parts of which were cleared to be implemented by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Because Plaintiffs seek clarification of the June 26, 2017 injunction modifications authored by the Supreme Court, clarification should be sought there, not here.”

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson said in a ruling Thursday in Honolulu that the Supreme Court is the proper venue to deal with the issue. (read more)

  1. Minnie says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Oh, glorious day!!!

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️

  2. kevinrexheine says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Well, then, a proper ruling out of Hawai’i . . . a pleasant change.

  3. Pam says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    I thought it was so stupid for Hawaii to try to go around the SCOTUS in the first place. Look who’s stupid now. LOL

  4. ALEX says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Exactly…By the time October rolls around it’s a moot point…

  5. Keln says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    LOL…what lawyers thought a Federal judge could challenge a Supreme Court ruling?

    Did the plantiffs find their counsel in the back pages of a phone book?

    Once SCOTUS rules, you have to go to SCOTUS to appeal it. SCOTUS can change a ruling, but nobody else can.

  6. auscitizenmom says:
    July 6, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    He was probably influenced by the SCOTUS decision and didn’t want to look like an imbecile.

  8. rumpole2 says:
    July 6, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Y’all should have stuck with 49 States.
    Is it too late to cut Hawaii adrift?

