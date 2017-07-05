Tucker Carlson and Mark Steyn React To CNN Blackmailing Reddit User…

Tucker Carlson and Mark Steyn discuss the ongoing #CNNBlackmail story.
Mark Steyn was on fire tonight and itt was very entertaining watching Tucker Carlson’s face. Great clip to watch.
“Wolf Blitzer has basically put a horse’s head in this guy’s bed”
I just woke up (Thursday morning) and was thinking yesterday evening that the the whole “apology” about the Trump / CNN-WWE gif is just too tidy and convenient: an anti-Semitic, racist, violence-promoting unnamed person (how convenient — like “anonymous” members of the intelligence community) — all the things they accuse Trump of being without facts.
Again, CNN is promoting an unsourced. independently unverifiable narrative as fact. Why? To take the heat off of the rapid downward spiral of CNN’s fortunes, and the *real* racism, violence, and Jew-hating vitriol of the left. I smell a Deep State rat.
Or is my tinfoil hat a bit too tight?
I agree. I think the whole event is weird, as well. I hope Judicial Watch has contacted the possible victims.
“We know who it is…(and believe us…hes a racist!), but youll have to take our word for it because we cant tell you who it is because we fear for his safety. (Unless he does it again of course)”….
Yeah…sounds about par for course.
Just watched OANN on Project Veritas fake news CNN and the doxed poster on the WWE gif. OANN is on this. Awesome reporting!
I can understand why Tucker couldn’t keep a straight face after this one. This is one of those where you may laugh till you cry. It’s that good!
Tucker’s intro was great, too. Good job on both of ’em. Here’s JP Watson:
I’ve been reading your website for the last several months but this is the first time I’m posting. I wanted to insert a cartoon I just created–but I don’t know how to insert pictures.
Welcome to the Tree House drawfortruth. 😀 Since you want to post original artwork, you’re going to need to go through a site like Imagur, or TinyPic. Some are free, and some are not. (Notice… I left out the evil extortionists at Photobucket). Here’s a list of some of the better know ones…
https://www.google.com/search?q=image+hosting+sites&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8
DFT, if you are a true Treeper, welcome!
You need to create an account at imgur.com or some other online image website. You can never post personal pictures online unless they are changed into an address with an http in front and a jpg or similar file on the end. Once you create the account, you can copy the direct link and paste onto this site.
Happy experimenting!!!
I have a wordpress site with pictures. Can I link from there?
https://drawfortruth.wordpress.com/2017/07/05/cnn-blackmail-i-must-not-make-gifs/
Is Trump so much of a genius that he posted knowing CNN would commit a couple felonies in response?
Doesn’t seem likely, but with him, one has to wonder.
And here’s Peter Sweden. Complete shut down of Free Speech and being conquered by Globalists is exactly how Sweden ended up in the shape it’s in now.
Everyone needs to hear this video. Because this is *exactly* where CNN and the Dem Party want to take us.
It was a long process for Sweden to get to this place, but get there they did. Once again, Americans can thank sweden for showing us where we do NOT want to go.
Oh, my, yes.
The Five responds. Some good stuff in here (if you ignore Juan Williams).
