Tucker Carlson and Mark Steyn React To CNN Blackmailing Reddit User…

Posted on July 5, 2017 by

Tucker Carlson and Mark Steyn discuss the ongoing #CNNBlackmail story.

18 Responses to Tucker Carlson and Mark Steyn React To CNN Blackmailing Reddit User…

  1. shannynae says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Mark Steyn was on fire tonight and itt was very entertaining watching Tucker Carlson’s face. Great clip to watch.

  2. fleporeblog says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:05 am

    “Wolf Blitzer has basically put a horse’s head in this guy’s bed”

  3. ZurichMike says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:06 am

    I just woke up (Thursday morning) and was thinking yesterday evening that the the whole “apology” about the Trump / CNN-WWE gif is just too tidy and convenient: an anti-Semitic, racist, violence-promoting unnamed person (how convenient — like “anonymous” members of the intelligence community) — all the things they accuse Trump of being without facts.

    Again, CNN is promoting an unsourced. independently unverifiable narrative as fact. Why? To take the heat off of the rapid downward spiral of CNN’s fortunes, and the *real* racism, violence, and Jew-hating vitriol of the left. I smell a Deep State rat.

    Or is my tinfoil hat a bit too tight?

    • WSB says:
      July 6, 2017 at 12:29 am

      I agree. I think the whole event is weird, as well. I hope Judicial Watch has contacted the possible victims.

    • mazziflol says:
      July 6, 2017 at 12:40 am

      “We know who it is…(and believe us…hes a racist!), but youll have to take our word for it because we cant tell you who it is because we fear for his safety. (Unless he does it again of course)”….

      Yeah…sounds about par for course.

  4. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Just watched OANN on Project Veritas fake news CNN and the doxed poster on the WWE gif. OANN is on this. Awesome reporting!

  5. Pam says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:12 am

    I can understand why Tucker couldn’t keep a straight face after this one. This is one of those where you may laugh till you cry. It’s that good!

  6. sunnydaze says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Tucker’s intro was great, too. Good job on both of ’em. Here’s JP Watson:

  7. drawfortruth says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:15 am

    I’ve been reading your website for the last several months but this is the first time I’m posting. I wanted to insert a cartoon I just created–but I don’t know how to insert pictures.

  8. Ace says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Is Trump so much of a genius that he posted knowing CNN would commit a couple felonies in response?
    Doesn’t seem likely, but with him, one has to wonder.

  9. sunnydaze says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:18 am

    And here’s Peter Sweden. Complete shut down of Free Speech and being conquered by Globalists is exactly how Sweden ended up in the shape it’s in now.

  10. Harry Lime says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:25 am

    The Five responds. Some good stuff in here (if you ignore Juan Williams).

