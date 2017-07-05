July 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #167

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

19 Responses to July 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #167

  1. sunnydaze says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Good video here. Long (30 min.) but worth it to listen to 15 min. or so, at least.

  2. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Too, too funny!

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Happy Birthday to America every day for the next 8 years!! This is the beginning of a great American ride.

  4. citizen817 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Antifa officially declared a terrorist group by New Jersey’s Homeland Security office

    Among the incidents that led the state to declare Antifa a terrorist organization include the riot at Berkeley against Milo Yiannopoulos, a violent disruption against a pro-Trump rally in Philadelphia back in March, and a violent attack against white supremacists on June 2016.

    Antifa has staged several other violent rallies, which begs the question: What is taking the federal government so long to identify them as a terrorist organization?

    http://redalertpolitics.com/2017/07/03/new-jerseys-homeland-security-office-declares-antifa-a-terrorist-group/

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      July 5, 2017 at 12:47 am

      Law and order. YEAH! Funding this terrorist organization = Soros. Take his coat last, everything else first 🙂

  5. deqwik2 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 12:42 am

    In case you missed it.
    Makes Me Proud Again !!

  7. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 5, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Charlie Gard: US hospital ‘offers free treatment’ to terminally ill baby after Donald Trump intervenes

    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/charlie-gard-donald-trump-tweet-us-hospital-offers-free-treatment-terminally-ill-baby-president-a7822721.html

    A Vatican hospital has also offered to take Baby Charlie in meantime.

  8. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 5, 2017 at 1:09 am

  9. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 5, 2017 at 1:14 am

  10. duchess01 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 1:16 am

  11. duchess01 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 1:17 am

