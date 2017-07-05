July 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #167

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Good video here. Long (30 min.) but worth it to listen to 15 min. or so, at least.
Where did you find this guy?
If you’re asking me, Rainy……sorry I don’t remember. He just popped up on a YT page and it looked like it might be interesting- sure was!
The comments there are pretty great too. A lot of people are waking up.
Too, too funny!
Happy Birthday to America every day for the next 8 years!! This is the beginning of a great American ride.
Antifa officially declared a terrorist group by New Jersey’s Homeland Security office
Among the incidents that led the state to declare Antifa a terrorist organization include the riot at Berkeley against Milo Yiannopoulos, a violent disruption against a pro-Trump rally in Philadelphia back in March, and a violent attack against white supremacists on June 2016.
Antifa has staged several other violent rallies, which begs the question: What is taking the federal government so long to identify them as a terrorist organization?
http://redalertpolitics.com/2017/07/03/new-jerseys-homeland-security-office-declares-antifa-a-terrorist-group/
Law and order. YEAH! Funding this terrorist organization = Soros. Take his coat last, everything else first 🙂
In case you missed it.
Makes Me Proud Again !!
Thank you. I did miss it.
Charlie Gard: US hospital ‘offers free treatment’ to terminally ill baby after Donald Trump intervenes
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/charlie-gard-donald-trump-tweet-us-hospital-offers-free-treatment-terminally-ill-baby-president-a7822721.html
A Vatican hospital has also offered to take Baby Charlie in meantime.
LG is the auntie
Trying again
http://www.vogue.com/article/first-lady-melania-trump-esteban-cortazar-july-4th-holiday-dressing-celebrity-style
That midnight blue dress is awesome. So is the woman wearing it.
