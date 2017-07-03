July 3rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #165

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
MY PRESIDENT DOESN’T BACK DOWN….
GOD Bless DJT..
#MAGA
HEADS UP……
Dr Who is infected with Never Trump
(Spoiler alert Dr Who Series 10)
Final Episode, Season 10 Episode 12 – “The Doctor Falls”
Written by Steven William Moffat, OBE, a Scottish television writer and producer
This aired last night and I noticed a passing snarky reference to Trump. UK “comedians” and other entertainment types are wont to reference USA/US politics (Trump especially) from a liberal retard perspective. … Most annoying to me (who at least follows US politics and events/ people)…because I KNOW they are at best superficially informed as to any facts. Misinformed or even totally ignorant….. yet they still feel entitled to make gratuitous, derogatory remarks. They are at best, fed misinformation via what the UK fake News select from US fake news.
Quote from last night……..In describing how “Cybermen” crop up in many places…
[i]”Like sewage, and smart phones, and Donald Trump, some things are just inevitable”[/i]
LIKE SEWAGE!!!!!!
AND… apparently….another dig at Trump in a previous episode this season:
In looking for the reference to quote from last night.. I see mention of ANOTHER dig at Trump (that I missed) in Episode 7 “The Pyramid at the End of the World”
Written by: Peter Harness (born 1976) is an English playwright, screenwriter and actor
During the episode of the hit BBC sci-fi adventure, the Doctor’s current companion, Bill (played by Pearl Mackie) is tracked down by the U.N. and asked to help find “the president.”
[i]”How would I know the president? I mean I wouldn’t have even voted for him,” Bill responded. “He’s … orange.”[/i]
HE’S ORANGE!
Of course, this being “Doctor Who,” the so-called “president” in question was NOT TRUMP.. but actually The Doctor (played by Peter Capaldi), who serves as President of Earth in this episode.
If I were a US citizen (and Trump supporter) I would not take kindly to IGNORANT derogatory comments and references about my President from jumped up Pommy posers…. but that’s just me.
I apologize for the Welsh connection… Dr Who is produced by BBC Wales
Like every other nation, a majority of Scots are nationalists, and support the SNP (Scottish NATIONALIST Party).
Ever notice how all these proud nations only got bent out of shape ONCE WE JOINED THEM…?
PS. Tom Baker was the best Dr Who of all time!
BBC Cymru – overtaken by socialist snowflakes. Disgusting.
What gets me…. is that they KNOW nothing about USA. They are not interested (why should they be), but nevertheless they are anti-Trump. They were anti Bush too.. and they LOVED Obama. Loved Bill Clinton. They get it wrong every time. They even think Hillary should have won!!!!
If you try and correct a wrong statement by pointing out facts… you are met with a complete foundation of false memes…. already discredited, but imprinted as “facts”
There is pernicious “identity politics” creeping in. Frequent Implications that the Dr is Bisexual. The Master doing a “transgender” regeneration. A lesbian companion, token blacks in historic settings where there would not have been blacks etc.
Anti gun theme by the Dr.
I WISH the stoned Welsh liberals in charge would leave liberal issues of the moment to one side. The plots are starting to show signs of drug addled writers 🙂
One more day to the best 4th of July in decades!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks be to God.
^that^
The David Mamet principle that Sundance frequently cites: “Liberals must pretend to not understand …” is on full display with this latest outrage over the Trump wrestling video.
Lefty news spokesdroids are all up-in-arms, claiming that PresTrump is “threatening reporters” with physical violence.
Let’s check that assertion against the actual video:
PresTrump is body slamming an individual with a “CNN” head.
It’s PresTrump against CNN. Against the media. Get it?
It’s a frikkin metaphor, for gosh sake.
Or is it a simile or homonym? I don’t know. But what I do know is that all these “journalists” were English majors or have liberal arts degrees and had classes that gave examples of metaphors and similes and such.
And, as others have pointed out, when Leftys stage “violent” displays, they dismiss the virulence as “art” or “social conversation” or whatever.
So in the latest “outrage du jour”, Leftys have to pretend they don’t understand the metaphorical or symbolic aspect of the wrestling video.
For all their college larnin’ and endless dissection of “symbolism” in literature and arts that they sat thru in their liberal arts classes, they pretend they don’t understand the symbolism in this case.
Laughable.
The New York Times mind-bending double standard.
Re: President Trump’s CNN wrestling tweet:
“I think it is unseemly that the President would attack journalists for doing their jobs, and encourage such anger at the media,” said Dean Baquet, executive editor of the New York Times.
Re: the staged the assassination of President Trump:
“As an institution that believes in free speech for the arts as well as the media, we [theatre sponsor New York Times] support the right of the Public Theater to stage the production as they chose.”
Beautiful, Curry, thank you for distilling the double standard down to such start contrasts. Will be citing this.
Either the presstitutes are as brilliant as they claim they are (and therefore merely refuse to understand), or they’re insufferable dolts who, despite YEARS of post-secondary and graduate education, still can’t figure it all out. (Something about being unable to pour urine out of a boot with instructions printed on the heel comes to mind…)
The Left doesn’t have to PRETEND not to understand… They REALLY don’t!
I can’t wait to Kermit morph into PePe and give the kiddies some serious life lessons 😈
Folks all this BS about impeachment and using the 25th Amendment is pure unadulterated FEAR! The House of cards is beginning to fall and there is nothing they can do to stop it! Obozocare is on life support and is waiting for the plug to be pulled out! Our President has played Mitch McConnell perfectly this past week. There is nothing the Democrats, MSM, Uniparty, Globalist or Barry can do to stop the train from running them over!
Our beloved President will have a major victory by the end of this month! Obozocare will be repealed and replaced and everyone will come out of it a winner! Including most importantly the “Forgotten Men and Women” that our Lion promised will not be forgotten anymore!
This has been in the works for a while but Mitch the Globalist Bitch didn’t want to use it! Our President has smartly aligned himself with Rand Paul, Mike Lee and Ted Cruz. Mitch the Bitch wants a bill that would only help the moderates which would devastate the Forgotten Men and Women. Why? Because it would tear our Lion’s base away from him. By sending out that tweet on Friday, he has castratred that plan because Lee, Paul and Cruz wouldn’t vote for it. As you will see from Lee’s comments below, if they don’t enact what the 3 of them are proposing, you can kiss the repeal and replace goodbye. They will force Mitch and the other 49 morons to send the 2015 repeal bill to our President. That is called CHECKMATE!
Mitch has two choices in front of him. Go forward with the revised bill which includes leaving the 3.8% tax + the 0.9% tax on the wealthy that earn $250,000 a year in investment funds which would be used to subsidize the folks that have to purchase BarryCare, additional billions for opioids (up from $2.5 billion to $40 billion) and some towards Medicaid sliding scale.
Senator Mike Lee was on Deface the Nation earlier today. I found a transcript of the interview because I will never watch any of these POS. The only time I view their show is when SD post’s them here on a Sunday.
The good news is that if the bill is passed, rates will plummet for those not needing the Obozocare policy with all the bells and whistles. The forgotten men and women will not be forgotten!
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/transcript-senator-mike-lee-on-face-the-nation-july-2-2017/?ftag=YHF4eb9d17&yptr=yahoo
From the article linked above:
MIKE LEE: Look this bill, the one we’ve been discussing in the Senate, has bailouts for insurance companies. It has hundreds of billions of dollars in tax relief for the affluent. It even has some provisions for the poor. Who it leaves out are the forgotten man and the forgotten woman. Those earning a combined household income of $75,000 or so who have been left behind. And these are the people who helped propel President Trump to victory last November. We need to do more to help them and to make sure they can purchase the kind of health care they want and the kind of health care that is affordable for their families.
MIKE LEE: Well the death spiral is what we see with Obamacare right now and the fact is that by guaranteeing them at least one Obamacare compliant plan, we’re guaranteeing them exactly what they have now but giving them more options. Options that would inevitably unleash free market forces, that would in turn bring down the price of health care. That’s what we want to do. As to those who would be on the Obamacare compliant plan still, there are ways of funding those. There are ways of making sure that those don’t go down into a downward spiral.
And look if we can’t get this done, I have made clear if we can bring free market forces to bear, we can bring down cost for middle Americans. But if politically, for some reason we can’t get that done what we ought to do is get back to what I’ve been suggesting for the last six months which is to push full repeal and then embark on an iterative step-by-step process to decide what comes next.
Here is some more great news:
Folks we are inching closer and closer to this first major legislation passing and benefiting everyone involved! They will be shocked by the score in terms of healthcare costs for non Obozocare customers. They have opened Pandora’s box with no going back!!!
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/senate-asks-for-cbo-score-on-cruz’s-healthcare-proposal/ar-BBDxnRS?li=BBnb7Kz
From the article linked above:
Senate Republicans are asking the Congressional Budget Office to analyze a healthcare bill that includes changes proposed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Axios reported Saturday.
They are also asking the independent scorekeeper to come out with an estimate on a healthcare bill without the proposed changes, in an effort to better understand the potential effects of Cruz’s plan.
And the cherry on the sundae:
The House Freedom Caucus is putting their full weight behind the Cruz amendment! They are saying that if the Cruz amendment is part of the final bill, the House will go straight to an up and down vote saving a tremendous amount of time! This could be all wrapped up and signed by our President by the end of July!
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ted-cruzs-obamacare-amendment-gains-momentum-after-trump-tweet/article/2627604
From the article linked above:
“We have to have either the Cruz amendment or the MacArthur amendment, or something that does a similar thing in reducing premiums,” Meadows said.
In an interview with the Washington Examiner, MacArthur said he accepts the Senate approach, which would significantly loosen Obamacare’s existing state waiver requirements.
Meadows noted that the Senate bill isn’t likely to change in the House before a vote on final passage.
“There is 75 percent chance that whatever passes the Senate comes here for an up or down vote,” Meadows said.
And, thanks to the courage of the Freedom Caucus who are now standing on the RINOs air supply, a bit of realpolitik has firmly put good ‘ole Mitch and the “moderates” (who’ve all along wanted to keep Obamacare and expand the progressive administrative state) firmly upon their petards. And now stuck up there for all their voters to see they’re suddenly getting worried that they can no long comfortably lie about just how far away they are from the values of the people who elected them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly, which is why two of the Senate’s most prominent #NeverTrumpers, Sasse and Toomey, are leading the charge for “Repeal Only.”
They have NO INTENTION of ever voting to fix O-care, and are under orders from their Chamber of Commerce masters to KILL THE BILL!
America 8 months ago
America now
Thanks, President Trump
Jim Acosta and CNN are truly dead men and women walking but they don’t know it! Folks the end is truly near for CNN! Our President said recently that Zucker is going to either be fired or resign. AT&T’s CEO is good friends with our President. He supports his policies and presidency. If the merger where to occur, CNN would be terminated in their current form. The majority of the network personnel would be jettisoned off the side of their building.
http://thehill.com/homenews/media/340471-cnn-reporter-on-trump-attack-video-we-have-to-stand-up-to-this
From the article linked above:
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta fired back at President Trump Sunday over a doctored video he posted of himself pummeling the network, with Acosta saying, “We have to stand up to this.”
“There are two approaches to this. One is, we can sit back and be silent and just take it,” Acosta said on CNN on Sunday. “I think we’re well past that now.”
“I think we’re at the stage where we have to try the other approach, which is: we have to stand up to this. We have to confront this and say that it’s wrong.”
Acosta is a snowflake
I was thinking about him at the range today. The groupings were very tight. Excellent. All we need now is for CNN to be replaced by OAN at the airports. Winning.
My 79 year old mother called me today and told me she had disovered a great new channel to watch, asked me if I had ever heard of OAN. Not even close to tired of winning.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love her!!!!!!!
“I think we’re at the stage where we have to try the other approach, which is: we have to stand up to this. We have to confront this and say that it’s wrong.”
The music for that movie was quite good and I am not a country fan. I believe it was more blue grass so I heard.
“Stand up Acosta” “I AM standing!!”
Truth vs CNN
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love him. Thanks for sharing.
We’re living through history.
Soak in every minute of it.
Thank God for President Trump. No one else has stood up for us like he does. Honest doing what he said he would. Love that man! Have a great day treepers we can finally rest someone is fighting for us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was with you right up until you talked about resting. I have no inclination to rest–I’m pulling with my president, 110%.
How’s this for what if? HRC was expected to win. O’care was/is in it’s death spiral. To “fix it”, we would have had single payer by the end of the year. The “republicans” would probably have still had house and maybe senate, but I’m sure they would have gone along with single payer as they would be being savaged in the media. Now we have the media being savaged.
Wow. We were so close. It would have been, “it’s a wonderful life” with the -alternate story line where Mr. Potter was running the town. So close. So close.
I meant to add, “O’care was/is failing as planned from the very start.” HRC would then “fix” it…..as planned.
Did anyone see the ”bombshell” comey’s friend mentioned that was in WSJ and was quickly debunked by Andrew McCarthy. They are being even more pathetic everyday. Mike Flynn needs to sue their asses. Deep state really has it out for the General
Article;
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/449161/trump-russia-collusion-nonsense
Killer Tweets…
Murder Weapon of Choice!
The general sentiment in DC is: “That vulgarian! Doesn’t he know we’re not supposed to relate to the peasants?!”
