CNN Highlights Use of Mamet Principle – Fraud News CNN Remains Fraud News CNN…

Liberal turned conservative David Mamet famously said:

In order to continue advancing their illogical arguments modern liberals have to pretend not to know things…

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, moonbat extraordinaire, sparred with Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) over President Donald Trump’s weekend tweet of a video meme. CNN’s ignoring of actual political violence while pretending a meme about wrestling is real violence is directly what led to President Trump garnering more credibility than CNN.

Watch Alisyn Camerota pretend not to know that.

