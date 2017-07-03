CNN Highlights Use of Mamet Principle – Fraud News CNN Remains Fraud News CNN…

Liberal turned conservative David Mamet famously said:

In order to continue advancing their illogical arguments modern liberals have to pretend not to know things…

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, moonbat extraordinaire, sparred with Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) over President Donald Trump’s weekend tweet of a video meme. CNN’s ignoring of actual political violence while pretending a meme about wrestling is real violence is directly what led to President Trump garnering more credibility than CNN.

Watch Alisyn Camerota pretend not to know that.

118 Responses to CNN Highlights Use of Mamet Principle – Fraud News CNN Remains Fraud News CNN…

  1. Janeka says:
    July 3, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    The Clown Network News.. With lots of over paid circus performers..

  2. PDQ says:
    July 3, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    A little advice for the msm:

  3. rumpole2 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    CNN is gonna need a bigger boat….

  4. Ber Knar says:
    July 3, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    CNN now investigating source of the vid?

    • treehouseron says:
      July 3, 2017 at 4:32 pm

      I hope they do, so that kid can get rich as hell when he sues them for everything they’re worth, and Peter Thiel steps in to pay his lawyer bills.

  5. Carol Hardick says:
    July 3, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    wow. she’s as dumb as a rock

  6. Owlen Rose says:
    July 3, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    The right move was to laugh at the tweet like the rest of us who are not invoking the 25th amendment on a gif. They chose to look silly. Rinse and repeat.

  7. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    July 3, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    im·plo·sion
    imˈplōZHən
    noun: implosion; plural noun: implosions
    1. an instance of something collapsing violently inward.
    – a sudden failure or collapse of an organization or system.

  8. Owlen Rose says:
    July 3, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    *Parody account, but very funny after CNN tried to ban Trump’s twitter account.

  9. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    July 3, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    only lunatics are left in their echo chamber

