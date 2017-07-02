President Trump Opens Portal Within Media Space-Time Continuum…

Posted on July 2, 2017 by

The word “triggering” always seemed somewhat silly. It just didn’t seem plausible to be able to control the activity of cognitive, free-thinking matriculated humans by using humorous words or images.  However, apparently the secret to revealing the parallel bizarro world is by using sequential gif (video snippets) to unlock the stargate.

According to triggered media punditry President Trump has tweeted a humorous gif creating anti-matter, and tearing open a portal within the media space-time continuum.

Yes, with the use of a hand-held electronic device, Donald Trump has presented a singularity so intense it created a vortex of over reaction leading to an apparent black hole forming and absorbing all common sense within it’s gravitational field.

The stunning results observed below:

 

This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

263 Responses to President Trump Opens Portal Within Media Space-Time Continuum…

  1. average Joe says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Im watching,them splody heads on C(certainly)N(not)N(news),and ,no I am not tired of winning YET.THE TRAIN KEPT A ROLLING…

    • Ned says:
      July 2, 2017 at 6:56 pm

      LIEberals have no sense of humor! Over reaction and extreme BIAS is their credo.
      Meanwhile, Caesar In the Park that TAX PAYERS pay for has a play about Trump being stabbed to death. Kathy Griffin hold up a severed Trump head dripping with blood and that’s also no problem. Then the GOP is practicing for a softball game as a fund raiser and a Bernie Sanders fan stakes them out and shoots them almost murdering Scalise. but that okay too. Trump sends out a tweet with him wrestling with a LOGO and that Is VIOLENCE? LOL! The LIEberals have no boundaries on their hypocrisy and totally jumped the shark.

      To rational PATRIOTS have a veey Happy July 4th!
      We finally have a President that loves our country.

    • tgmccoy says:
      July 2, 2017 at 7:10 pm

      Like this?

  2. Pam says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    If you need to let off some steam about this, let Diamond & Silk do it for you. 😉

    • Scarlet says:
      July 2, 2017 at 5:34 pm

      I hope they’ve been so successful that those diamonds and pearls are real.

    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      July 2, 2017 at 5:49 pm

      At the 6:35 mark, it’s hilarious what they said about “nachos” and from there the explanation is very clear about Fraud News CNN and why they deserve the Donnie ringside treatment. If you’re at all unclear why it’s appropriate…

  3. TheTorch says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    This is just marvelous BBC ran a segment in the UK on this.

    Concerned about violence to journalists…

    Seriously these people are totally insane. They justify the the most crazy stuff as acceptable and they have a meltdown over a tweet!

    It is like Christmas every day! What will he tweet tomorrow 🙂

  4. spacette55 says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Since Jeff Zucker and Brian Stelter are already baldies, what comes next — loser head shaves for Cooper, Tapper, Lemon, and Cuomo?

  5. NJF says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Lol. He can barely keep a straight face.

    Half way through, he goes off into another topic, but his examination of this tweet is epic.

    • dalethorn says:
      July 2, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      This Scott Adams lecture, or whatever it is, reminds me of why ‘analysis’ begins with ‘anal’.

      • oodeluph says:
        July 2, 2017 at 6:12 pm

        Sarcasm, don’t you get it??? This is nothing but a 22 minute love letter to President Trump’s brilliance!

      • treehouseron says:
        July 2, 2017 at 6:31 pm

        Dale, one of the things Scott has been saying lately is that a third of the country doesn’t have a sense of humour, does not get jokes, and has to act like they understand jokes and laugh with everybody else.

        Laugh with us, Dale.

    • oodeluph says:
      July 2, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      Sheer genius. I just adore Scott Adam’s humor, intelligence and sarcasm, at the expense of the arrogant cretins trying to paint their ignorant, patently false, zealous insanity as “truth” about President Trump! I can only hope readers here recognize it for the whole-hearted endorsement of President Trump that it is! Thank you for this.

    • Gil says:
      July 2, 2017 at 6:16 pm

      Dry wit with lots of sarcasm. Read up on Dilbert if you want to see how Scott Adams sees things as funny.

    • SharkFL says:
      July 2, 2017 at 6:53 pm

      Sundance, this is such a yuge video. It needs to be put in the body of the article, or, my preference would be a completely separate thread on this video. Absolutely brilliant.

      Kudos to Treeper NJF for posting.

  6. luke says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    The days of the media being able to bully our leaders into submission have came to a grinding halt. Once magic words like racism and sexism could send a conservative into an anxiety attack at the mere thought of being labeled. We are fighting back; Trump shows us the way. It may not always be pretty but their is no denying it is effective.

  7. MOA says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Hee, hee….
    The left must ban sarcasm and political ridicule. It drives the luuvies insane. Good.
    Laughing at them is the great weapon.
    So what they must attempt to do is criminalise humour by criminalising “causing offence”….

    Ads long as the 1st exists….good luck with that comrades.

  8. waltherppk says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:31 pm

  10. Just Curious says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    I wonder what the CNN heads would react right now in their cozy Atlanta home. I seriously doubt that their thinking would include any kind of humility and remorse. Rage is all I can think of after having been made a laughing stock, not only here in America but also in the rest of the world. When CNN makes a living out of lies and deceits, the consequences are often brutal for them for facing the truth when someone decides to fight back.

  11. waltherppk says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:33 pm

  12. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    When still just a wee lad, and long before becoming an undocumented Phd., Lunatic Fringe saw some idiot had tried to make fun of Ronald Reagan with a t-shirt portraying “Ronbo” with Ronald Reagan’s face spliced in to John Rambo’s body and bullet belts and automatic weapons and glorious shiny pecs.

    I loved it.

    What they thought was an insult was turned around to the good.

  13. Chuck Finley says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:34 pm

  14. ronheinzkaboot says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Its funny because they are so hurt by cultural appropriateness
    but isn’t pro wrestling part of a guy’s culture when he was raised in a upper middle class in Queens with brothers?
    Everyone is calling for the President to respect the office, but the President’s tweet really shows that CNN does not respect the ethics of journalism.
    CNN is basically a scripted reality show like Jersey Shore, but it’s misleading people because it kept its name when it was a news organization.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      July 2, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      What’s a scripted reality show without the reality?
      A FRAUD.

      Liked by 4 people

    • keebler AC ovfefe says:
      July 2, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      The left are hypocrits. They are elitists who are rude and disrespectful while expecting the right to be brow beat about cultural etiquette rules they don’t follow themselves. It’s called abuse. They are allowed to be the abusers but you cannot do the same back to them in retaliation. It’s as SD once wrote long ago, the silent majority is silent no more with T45 as their courageous spokesperson. We are no longer the abused by career politicians, Hollywood, and elitists with money and media power.

  15. rumpole2 says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Portal Within Media Space-Time Continuum…

    Kinda like a “Worm Hole” … infested with A-holes?

  16. PDQ says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:41 pm

  17. PDQ says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    • georgiafl says:
      July 2, 2017 at 5:58 pm

      Exactly.

      CNN gave Trump 93% negative coverage and had no negative coverage of Hillary.
      CNN put out lies and devised fake narratives about Trump.
      CNN gave Hillary the debate questions.
      CNN gave stories first to the Hillary campaign for approval.
      CNN was essentially the Clinton News Network.
      CNN continues to attack, smear and lie about President Trump.

    • georgiafl says:
      July 2, 2017 at 7:12 pm

      Says it all!

  18. rumpole2 says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Trump date: 7-3-2017

    FAKE NEWS: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the Trump Presidency. Its eight-year mission: to explore strange old media hacks, to seek out new memes and new “triggers”, to boldly Tweet where no man has Tweeted before.

  19. waltherppk says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:52 pm

  20. Michael says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

    ~Theodore Roosevelt

  21. Augie says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Saul Alinsky’s Rule #5:

    “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.”

    The Left can dish it out, but they can’t take it. Please continue, Mr. President.

  22. Old Lady says:
    July 2, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    THEY no longer matter to any but themselves. CNN represents all, including Joe and whatever her name is.

  24. gary says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    The Dems and MSM have made Trump into a Lean-Mean Fighting Machine! MSM kept pounding on him, day after day, hour after hour, just like the MSM has been pounding the crap out of Average Americans day after day, year after year. So when a REAL American pushes back, the media calls FOUL!

    America Cheers President Trump as he does a Whoop-A$$- Pounding on CCN!

    Go Trump Go!

  26. waltherppk says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Hierarchy of Command

  27. rumpole2 says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Twitter Admin want to hinder (destroy) Trump…..

  28. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    President Trump is so funny! He gave the media their favorite subject….themselves.

  29. One Voice says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Trump needs to tweet the video out there of Mika saying it’s the media’s job to control what you think.

  30. jkash (@USjkash2) says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    How does ANYTHING Trump tweets compare to their applauding assassination of Trump portrayed in music, film, plays and in every social media out there?

  31. mikebrezzze says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    “Hemingway” strikes again and this one left a huge dent!

  32. kittytrump84 says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    We have the BEST President, don’t we folks?

  33. indiana08 says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Pres. Trump is showing the left’s hypocrisy for the entire world to see. For decades the left has abused conservatives, incited violence and even followed through with it. They’ve accused the right of every evil the left has ever done. They act like President Trump having some fun with twitter is the worst grievance possible. They gripe and moan about phony etiquette while inciting violence against Pres. Trump and his supporters. They pretend to have the moral high ground while their leaders like Bill Clinton stuck a cigar up a young intern’s insides in the oval office. The left has zero respect for the office of presidency and this country. Obama used the presidency as his private vacation fund while destroying every institution that made this country great. This meltdown is full of phony manufactured outrage. The left is only angry that there is a man willing to fight back and he makes them look like fools. His name is Donald John Trump and many of us voted for him because he is a brawler and doesn’t back down. Pres. Trump had my vote when he stood up to the fraudulent news media and doubled down on immigration and the wall after his announcement to seek the presidency. I find Donald Trump hilarious! When he gave Lindsey Graham’s cell phone number out in June 2015. That was funny!!!! I’ve waited a long time for a man like Pres. Trump to stand up for us, to fight back and hit back. Pres. Trump is a dream come true!

    The left is getting a taste of their own medicine. Like all bullies, they don’t know what to do when the intended victim fights back and wins.

  34. treehouseron says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:23 pm

  35. NJF says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    I’m wondering if he’s trying to kill twitter too? They are literally implying his account should be suspended, bc according to Stelzer, “isn’t he violating their TOS?”

    POTUS: “Hey everyone, come on over to gab?”

  36. Howie says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    A fight between two consenting adults is not violence. It is boxing. They started it.

  37. John Doe says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Twitter has mentioned this and I agree. There are a lot of CNN ‘worker bees’ posting that the wrestling video ‘scares’ them. Would Fraud News fake an incident on one of their own to accuse Trump of violence? Is the Pope a communist?

  38. gary says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    We ALL Remember when CNN and the MEDIA were showing videos of BLM crowds chanting to “kill the PIGS”, and rational people were telling the media you are encouraging Assassinations of COPS in this country.

    You remember when Hollywood Actors were saying how they wanted to punch Trump in the face, kill, blow up Trump, and rational people were saying to MSM you are going to put the idea of killing Trump/Reps/Cops in the minds of “crazy people” , and were begging CNN/MSM to show some responsibility, and they didn’t care. They laughed about it, and put it in our face.

    To be a MAN … CNN … you not only have to be able to give a PUNCH, but you have to be able to take a punch without crying like a little baby.

    CNN and MSM you threw the first punch against Trump for months now, Trump and the American People will now throw punches at you, Trump OWNS you, and so does the American Public. CNN, … we are not going to take it anymore when you go after Trump, when you do, you going after MILLIONS and MILLIONS of average law abiding Americans, we elected him to MAKE America Great Again. CNN/MSM you care more about illegal aliens than you do about AMERICAN Citizens! It’s time to claim our Independence from LEFT WING MEDIA!

    Go Trump Go

  39. Howie says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    If the tweets were hurting Trump the leftists would not call out to BAN them. They are calling out to ban them.

  41. MK says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    ….Meanwhile Dem strongholds experience real violence…assault, rape and homicide. Elected representatives can only babble about Trumps tweets.

    Trump now, Trump tomorrow, Trump forever.

  42. lyfsatrip4us says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    I just have to tell you Sundance, I absolutely LOVE coming to this site day in, day out, over and over for the most magnificent analysis and reader interactions. I’m a long-time reader and I share your information widely on a daily basis. This site by far and bar none is my go-to place. On behalf of the tens of millions of Americans who have prayed and fought to bring some sanity to this world, and a President as emblematic as America herself to lead this nation, I thank you and your team for your brilliant coverage and analysis. You are an American treasure. Thank you.

  43. Scotty19541 says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Well folks, it is as I predicted earlier. The libs are all exploded heads and starting to drool a lot! The best news to report is they have NOTHING left! No Russia, no collusion, no election interference. All they have now is the 25th and ‘proving’ trump is unfit for office. Now any sane American knows that plane will never leave the ground, it won’t even get to the runway, hell, it won’t even get out of the hangar!! They are done. I suggest with hook up a long string of open-air passenger cars to the Trump Train and let them board. They will get sun burnt and wind blown but they will at least have a seat as our fearless Engineer pushes the throttle to full open as we MAGA! God Bless President Donald J. Trump!

  44. Eric Kennedy says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Man, they are really losing it on Twitter today. 🙂

  45. Blacksmith8 says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Our President is an AWESOME President.
    h/t Rich Mullins

  46. gary says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    CNN/MSM do you actually believe any seasoned American believes any NEW POLL you make up, saying how low Trump’s ratings are? Trump proved to us that MSM is Leftist Propaganda! Pack up your BAGS and leave now CNN and MSM, you are not wanted here anymore , in the USA. WE see you for what you really are, you are rotten to the core. You destroyed objective journalism, we wanted you to give HONEST reporting of both sides on issues, in fair way. And when 97 percent were in the tank for Clinton, it showed us you were scum media.

  47. sundance says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:56 pm

  48. sundance says:
    July 2, 2017 at 6:58 pm

  49. cjzak says:
    July 2, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Well Pres. Trump has finally done it. The entire left, the media crowd and a few rinos have deconstructed. They have reached no man’s land, They don’t know what to do at all anymore over this Pres. who is nothing like their ideal of what a President should be. They cannot figure him out. They cannot figure out why the American people love him. They can’t figure out anything anymore. Mission accomplished Pres. Trump. Lol, this has been quite a week!

  50. Aintree77 says:
    July 2, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Unrepentant, devious CNN is still proclaiming they are the “most trusted name in news” and they’ve attempted to brush off the 3 recent O’Keefe video bombshells as trivial distractions or insignificant examples of “diversity of opinion.” (Stelter)

    Their latest faux narrative is that they are all fair, honest, unbiased, trustworthy CNN employees who are being attacked by the big meanie in the WH because they deliver honest and balanced news that Trump does not like. They also claim Trump’s counterattacks have made them (as Steyn humorously stated) the latest hyphenated victim identity group-MSM journalists. This is the news source that provided a national media platform for BLM and others that helped ramp up the surge of anti police hostility.

    This self proclaimed “fair and honest” victim identity group has viciously and relentlessly attacked Trump’s character and his policies with countless fake, lying and obfuscated narratives; so I now fully support any legal (of course) tactic Trump believes is necessary to win the propaganda war.

