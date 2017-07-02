President Trump Opens Portal Within Media Space-Time Continuum…

The word “triggering” always seemed somewhat silly. It just didn’t seem plausible to be able to control the activity of cognitive, free-thinking matriculated humans by using humorous words or images. However, apparently the secret to revealing the parallel bizarro world is by using sequential gif (video snippets) to unlock the stargate.
According to triggered media punditry President Trump has tweeted a humorous gif creating anti-matter, and tearing open a portal within the media space-time continuum.
Yes, with the use of a hand-held electronic device, Donald Trump has presented a singularity so intense it created a vortex of over reaction leading to an apparent black hole forming and absorbing all common sense within it’s gravitational field.
The stunning results observed below:
Im watching,them splody heads on C(certainly)N(not)N(news),and ,no I am not tired of winning YET.THE TRAIN KEPT A ROLLING…
LIEberals have no sense of humor! Over reaction and extreme BIAS is their credo.
Meanwhile, Caesar In the Park that TAX PAYERS pay for has a play about Trump being stabbed to death. Kathy Griffin hold up a severed Trump head dripping with blood and that’s also no problem. Then the GOP is practicing for a softball game as a fund raiser and a Bernie Sanders fan stakes them out and shoots them almost murdering Scalise. but that okay too. Trump sends out a tweet with him wrestling with a LOGO and that Is VIOLENCE? LOL! The LIEberals have no boundaries on their hypocrisy and totally jumped the shark.
To rational PATRIOTS have a veey Happy July 4th!
We finally have a President that loves our country.
You hit the nail on the head, Ned.
Like this?
If you need to let off some steam about this, let Diamond & Silk do it for you. 😉
I hope they’ve been so successful that those diamonds and pearls are real.
At the 6:35 mark, it’s hilarious what they said about “nachos” and from there the explanation is very clear about Fraud News CNN and why they deserve the Donnie ringside treatment. If you’re at all unclear why it’s appropriate…
This is just marvelous BBC ran a segment in the UK on this.
Concerned about violence to journalists…
Seriously these people are totally insane. They justify the the most crazy stuff as acceptable and they have a meltdown over a tweet!
It is like Christmas every day! What will he tweet tomorrow 🙂
Zippity Do dah!
I’m not concerned about violence to journalists. There are no journalists left in the free world. Just media whores who get pimp-slapped to keep them in line.
Meanwhile the (&^*%#@!) insufferable BBC hypocrites studiously ignore Islamist violence to women, including journalists!!!!!!
I DESPISE these intentionally blind Brits who are surrendering their minds, women, children and nation to murderous, licentious, despicable, barbaric Islamists.
Since Jeff Zucker and Brian Stelter are already baldies, what comes next — loser head shaves for Cooper, Tapper, Lemon, and Cuomo?
Lol. He can barely keep a straight face.
Half way through, he goes off into another topic, but his examination of this tweet is epic.
This Scott Adams lecture, or whatever it is, reminds me of why ‘analysis’ begins with ‘anal’.
Sarcasm, don’t you get it??? This is nothing but a 22 minute love letter to President Trump’s brilliance!
Dale, one of the things Scott has been saying lately is that a third of the country doesn’t have a sense of humour, does not get jokes, and has to act like they understand jokes and laugh with everybody else.
Laugh with us, Dale.
Sheer genius. I just adore Scott Adam’s humor, intelligence and sarcasm, at the expense of the arrogant cretins trying to paint their ignorant, patently false, zealous insanity as “truth” about President Trump! I can only hope readers here recognize it for the whole-hearted endorsement of President Trump that it is! Thank you for this.
Dry wit with lots of sarcasm. Read up on Dilbert if you want to see how Scott Adams sees things as funny.
Sundance, this is such a yuge video. It needs to be put in the body of the article, or, my preference would be a completely separate thread on this video. Absolutely brilliant.
Kudos to Treeper NJF for posting.
The days of the media being able to bully our leaders into submission have came to a grinding halt. Once magic words like racism and sexism could send a conservative into an anxiety attack at the mere thought of being labeled. We are fighting back; Trump shows us the way. It may not always be pretty but their is no denying it is effective.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Hee, hee….
The left must ban sarcasm and political ridicule. It drives the luuvies insane. Good.
Laughing at them is the great weapon.
So what they must attempt to do is criminalise humour by criminalising “causing offence”….
Ads long as the 1st exists….good luck with that comrades.
Superb!
This Scott Adams lecture, or whatever it is, reminds me of why ‘analysis’ begins with ‘anal’.
It’s tongue in cheek. He is showing how ridiculous the reaction is/has been.
While reiterating how brilliant POTUS is.
They’re literally hanging themselves live on TV.
Like getting CheNN to play the gif of them getting beaten by the President over and over. Just brilliant. The idiots have no idea how outclassed they are.
I wonder what the CNN heads would react right now in their cozy Atlanta home. I seriously doubt that their thinking would include any kind of humility and remorse. Rage is all I can think of after having been made a laughing stock, not only here in America but also in the rest of the world. When CNN makes a living out of lies and deceits, the consequences are often brutal for them for facing the truth when someone decides to fight back.
Watching their ratings begin to tank is a good start 👍
LikeLiked by 7 people
When still just a wee lad, and long before becoming an undocumented Phd., Lunatic Fringe saw some idiot had tried to make fun of Ronald Reagan with a t-shirt portraying “Ronbo” with Ronald Reagan’s face spliced in to John Rambo’s body and bullet belts and automatic weapons and glorious shiny pecs.
I loved it.
What they thought was an insult was turned around to the good.
Time for Donbo
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Ha ha, love Ben Garrison.
That donkey’s butt – or asses ass – is cute.
love “Carlos Slim’s blog”
dead-on
Its funny because they are so hurt by cultural appropriateness
but isn’t pro wrestling part of a guy’s culture when he was raised in a upper middle class in Queens with brothers?
Everyone is calling for the President to respect the office, but the President’s tweet really shows that CNN does not respect the ethics of journalism.
CNN is basically a scripted reality show like Jersey Shore, but it’s misleading people because it kept its name when it was a news organization.
What’s a scripted reality show without the reality?
A FRAUD.
The left are hypocrits. They are elitists who are rude and disrespectful while expecting the right to be brow beat about cultural etiquette rules they don’t follow themselves. It’s called abuse. They are allowed to be the abusers but you cannot do the same back to them in retaliation. It’s as SD once wrote long ago, the silent majority is silent no more with T45 as their courageous spokesperson. We are no longer the abused by career politicians, Hollywood, and elitists with money and media power.
Portal Within Media Space-Time Continuum…
Kinda like a “Worm Hole” … infested with A-holes?
Trump Tweets ripping holes in the MSM world
Langoliers of Leftyworld.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Combative: WINNING
Brash: NOTICING
YUUUGE.
Always loved Charlie, no more so than now.
Well done, Patriot 👍
Exactly.
CNN gave Trump 93% negative coverage and had no negative coverage of Hillary.
CNN put out lies and devised fake narratives about Trump.
CNN gave Hillary the debate questions.
CNN gave stories first to the Hillary campaign for approval.
CNN was essentially the Clinton News Network.
CNN continues to attack, smear and lie about President Trump.
Says it all!
Trump date: 7-3-2017
FAKE NEWS: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the Trump Presidency. Its eight-year mission: to explore strange old media hacks, to seek out new memes and new “triggers”, to boldly Tweet where no man has Tweeted before.
Trump has a lot of Capt. Kirk in him.
👍
Bluebird…..
That little bird is too precious!
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
~Theodore Roosevelt
Excellent 👍
Saul Alinsky’s Rule #5:
“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.”
The Left can dish it out, but they can’t take it. Please continue, Mr. President.
THEY no longer matter to any but themselves. CNN represents all, including Joe and whatever her name is.
They are so sick and consumed they now hoping one of their own is killed so they can blame Trump. That there is human sacrifice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
#Wandering Hillary
I’ll bet she ain’t got no hot sauce with her.
No President Trump supporter is going to physically attack them. First of all we don’t want their evil near us. Second, we understand what the President is saying/doing. Third, we are not that stupid. One of their own will try something which they will blame on President Trump right before the narrative falls apart as it usually does.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wonderful!
The Dems and MSM have made Trump into a Lean-Mean Fighting Machine! MSM kept pounding on him, day after day, hour after hour, just like the MSM has been pounding the crap out of Average Americans day after day, year after year. So when a REAL American pushes back, the media calls FOUL!
America Cheers President Trump as he does a Whoop-A$$- Pounding on CCN!
Go Trump Go!
Hierarchy of Command
Twitter Admin want to hinder (destroy) Trump…..
President Trump is so funny! He gave the media their favorite subject….themselves.
Trump needs to tweet the video out there of Mika saying it’s the media’s job to control what you think.
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski: It’s ‘Our Job’ to ‘Control Exactly What People Think’ https://pjmedia.com/video/msnbcs-mika-brzezinski-its-our-job-to-control-exactly-what-people-think/ #Video via @pjmedia_com
Exhibit A: low IQ mental Mika, as dumb as a box of rocks.
How does ANYTHING Trump tweets compare to their applauding assassination of Trump portrayed in music, film, plays and in every social media out there?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have the BEST President, don’t we folks?
Pres. Trump is showing the left’s hypocrisy for the entire world to see. For decades the left has abused conservatives, incited violence and even followed through with it. They’ve accused the right of every evil the left has ever done. They act like President Trump having some fun with twitter is the worst grievance possible. They gripe and moan about phony etiquette while inciting violence against Pres. Trump and his supporters. They pretend to have the moral high ground while their leaders like Bill Clinton stuck a cigar up a young intern’s insides in the oval office. The left has zero respect for the office of presidency and this country. Obama used the presidency as his private vacation fund while destroying every institution that made this country great. This meltdown is full of phony manufactured outrage. The left is only angry that there is a man willing to fight back and he makes them look like fools. His name is Donald John Trump and many of us voted for him because he is a brawler and doesn’t back down. Pres. Trump had my vote when he stood up to the fraudulent news media and doubled down on immigration and the wall after his announcement to seek the presidency. I find Donald Trump hilarious! When he gave Lindsey Graham’s cell phone number out in June 2015. That was funny!!!! I’ve waited a long time for a man like Pres. Trump to stand up for us, to fight back and hit back. Pres. Trump is a dream come true!
The left is getting a taste of their own medicine. Like all bullies, they don’t know what to do when the intended victim fights back and wins.
Self defense is Merican tradition.
LikeLiked by 2 people
3…2..1.
I’m wondering if he’s trying to kill twitter too? They are literally implying his account should be suspended, bc according to Stelzer, “isn’t he violating their TOS?”
POTUS: “Hey everyone, come on over to gab?”
A fight between two consenting adults is not violence. It is boxing. They started it.
Twitter has mentioned this and I agree. There are a lot of CNN ‘worker bees’ posting that the wrestling video ‘scares’ them. Would Fraud News fake an incident on one of their own to accuse Trump of violence? Is the Pope a communist?
If they are scared now wit til the fall.
Something is coming to get them.
Lol, do they think Pres. Trump is going to tackle them on the street or something?? Too funny.
We ALL Remember when CNN and the MEDIA were showing videos of BLM crowds chanting to “kill the PIGS”, and rational people were telling the media you are encouraging Assassinations of COPS in this country.
You remember when Hollywood Actors were saying how they wanted to punch Trump in the face, kill, blow up Trump, and rational people were saying to MSM you are going to put the idea of killing Trump/Reps/Cops in the minds of “crazy people” , and were begging CNN/MSM to show some responsibility, and they didn’t care. They laughed about it, and put it in our face.
To be a MAN … CNN … you not only have to be able to give a PUNCH, but you have to be able to take a punch without crying like a little baby.
CNN and MSM you threw the first punch against Trump for months now, Trump and the American People will now throw punches at you, Trump OWNS you, and so does the American Public. CNN, … we are not going to take it anymore when you go after Trump, when you do, you going after MILLIONS and MILLIONS of average law abiding Americans, we elected him to MAKE America Great Again. CNN/MSM you care more about illegal aliens than you do about AMERICAN Citizens! It’s time to claim our Independence from LEFT WING MEDIA!
Go Trump Go
If the tweets were hurting Trump the leftists would not call out to BAN them. They are calling out to ban them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bingo.
POTUS really needs to Tweet this pic. It would be an awesome coup de grâce</em.
….Meanwhile Dem strongholds experience real violence…assault, rape and homicide. Elected representatives can only babble about Trumps tweets.
Trump now, Trump tomorrow, Trump forever.
I just have to tell you Sundance, I absolutely LOVE coming to this site day in, day out, over and over for the most magnificent analysis and reader interactions. I’m a long-time reader and I share your information widely on a daily basis. This site by far and bar none is my go-to place. On behalf of the tens of millions of Americans who have prayed and fought to bring some sanity to this world, and a President as emblematic as America herself to lead this nation, I thank you and your team for your brilliant coverage and analysis. You are an American treasure. Thank you.
Welcome to posting at the Tree House lyfsatrip4us! Grab yourself a cozy branch and make yourself at home. 😀
Well folks, it is as I predicted earlier. The libs are all exploded heads and starting to drool a lot! The best news to report is they have NOTHING left! No Russia, no collusion, no election interference. All they have now is the 25th and ‘proving’ trump is unfit for office. Now any sane American knows that plane will never leave the ground, it won’t even get to the runway, hell, it won’t even get out of the hangar!! They are done. I suggest with hook up a long string of open-air passenger cars to the Trump Train and let them board. They will get sun burnt and wind blown but they will at least have a seat as our fearless Engineer pushes the throttle to full open as we MAGA! God Bless President Donald J. Trump!
Man, they are really losing it on Twitter today. 🙂
I just now checked out CNN and Brian Stelter(sp?) has absolutely lost it….. all these hours later…brain short-circuited..
Our President is an AWESOME President.
h/t Rich Mullins
CNN/MSM do you actually believe any seasoned American believes any NEW POLL you make up, saying how low Trump’s ratings are? Trump proved to us that MSM is Leftist Propaganda! Pack up your BAGS and leave now CNN and MSM, you are not wanted here anymore , in the USA. WE see you for what you really are, you are rotten to the core. You destroyed objective journalism, we wanted you to give HONEST reporting of both sides on issues, in fair way. And when 97 percent were in the tank for Clinton, it showed us you were scum media.
There. Now its our beloved POTUS.
Well Pres. Trump has finally done it. The entire left, the media crowd and a few rinos have deconstructed. They have reached no man’s land, They don’t know what to do at all anymore over this Pres. who is nothing like their ideal of what a President should be. They cannot figure him out. They cannot figure out why the American people love him. They can’t figure out anything anymore. Mission accomplished Pres. Trump. Lol, this has been quite a week!
Unrepentant, devious CNN is still proclaiming they are the “most trusted name in news” and they’ve attempted to brush off the 3 recent O’Keefe video bombshells as trivial distractions or insignificant examples of “diversity of opinion.” (Stelter)
Their latest faux narrative is that they are all fair, honest, unbiased, trustworthy CNN employees who are being attacked by the big meanie in the WH because they deliver honest and balanced news that Trump does not like. They also claim Trump’s counterattacks have made them (as Steyn humorously stated) the latest hyphenated victim identity group-MSM journalists. This is the news source that provided a national media platform for BLM and others that helped ramp up the surge of anti police hostility.
This self proclaimed “fair and honest” victim identity group has viciously and relentlessly attacked Trump’s character and his policies with countless fake, lying and obfuscated narratives; so I now fully support any legal (of course) tactic Trump believes is necessary to win the propaganda war.
