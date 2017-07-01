Saturday July 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Happy Caterday, Treepers. . .
LikeLike
Meet Rare Sea Wolves Who Live Off The Ocean And Can Swim For Hours
Life Stories Update
LikeLike
100 years ago today, the jazz-pop singer and actress Lena Horne was born. The first black performer to be signed to a long-term contract by a major Hollywood studio, her career spanned 70 years on stage, screen and television. Born in Brooklyn, she dropped out of school but found musical mentors after moving in with her estranged father at age 18. Horne recorded popular albums and performed into her 80s, including a one-woman show at 62, called “Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music,” which ran for more than three hundred performances on Broadway. The Grammy award winner also found fulfillment joining the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, 20 years after secretly marrying a white composer in the 1940s. This biography broadcast after her death… (1917)
LikeLike
LikeLike