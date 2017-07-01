Saturday July 1st – Open Thread

Posted on July 1, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Saturday July 1st – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    July 1, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers. . .

    Like

    Reply
  2. Lucille says:
    July 1, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Meet Rare Sea Wolves Who Live Off The Ocean And Can Swim For Hours
    Life Stories Update

    Like

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    July 1, 2017 at 12:17 am

    100 years ago today, the jazz-pop singer and actress Lena Horne was born. The first black performer to be signed to a long-term contract by a major Hollywood studio, her career spanned 70 years on stage, screen and television. Born in Brooklyn, she dropped out of school but found musical mentors after moving in with her estranged father at age 18. Horne recorded popular albums and performed into her 80s, including a one-woman show at 62, called “Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music,” which ran for more than three hundred performances on Broadway. The Grammy award winner also found fulfillment joining the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, 20 years after secretly marrying a white composer in the 1940s.  This biography broadcast after her death… (1917)

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s