Maria Bartiromo Interviews John Podesta About House Intel Committee Testimony…

John Podesta is a long time Clinton political operative and all around political ‘fixer’ for both Bill and Hillary. After Hillary left the role of Secretary of State (2013), there was an agreement between Hillary and President Obama that John Podesta would join the Obama White House team as a Senior Advisor to represent Clinton’s ongoing political interests.
What Valerie Jarrett is to Barack Obama, so John Podesta is to Bill and Hillary Clinton. In his role Podesta sat in on every meeting held by Senior White House officials, and had unlimited access to every aspect of the Obama administration until his exit in 2015 to work on the campaign.
During the 2016 presidential campaign Podesta worked as campaign chairman, overseeing the larger campaign and continuing his long-term role as a guardian, positioned to watch out for anything damaging to the Clintons. John Podesta has always been the ‘fixer’.
Maria Bartiromo interviewed John Podesta earlier and inquired about his testimony to the House Intelligence Committeel and also the connections between himself, Hillary Clinton and various Russian groups. Watch:
Podesta’s emails were targeted by hackers because the content therein was valuable intelligence. Remember, from 2013 through 2015 Jon Podesta was a recipient of the President’s Daily Briefing (PDB).
What a surprise, the weasel looks like a weasel.
Besides Obama, a more sinister human than John Podesta does not exist https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4V50eWOgro
pedophile
Hope Maria wore her waders for the interview. She will be up to her eyeballs in bull excrement with Podesta.
Show him up Maria, don’t let these lies stand.
Chicken necked Podesta will NEVER agree to another interview with Maria again.
She filleted him and his stumbling responses – from a veteran and polished deceiver – belied a sense of guilt that I have yet to see from him.
He exposed him for what he is. Obviously and brutally.
*She
I especially liked the part where he threw the FBI under the bus. I wonder how that will go over?
I’m guessing HE still has a security clearance, too??
Me thinks he doth protest too much….
Other than Obama, I am not sure I have seen so many lies in just a few short minutes.
Let’s not count Hillary out just yet!
Oops…For some reason I had put her out of mind….just waiting for her prison sentence I suppose.
Podesta is a disgusting creep. I could hardly bear to watch. But at least Maria is smart and tough and willing to take it to him. I’m sure he usually skates right through these interviews.
He has souless eyes.
They asked me if I was actually stupid enough to click on a phishing link
Pedoesta doesn’t like the taste of his own Russia muh-decine. Maria blew him out.
Podesta should give open, public testimony. This closed door approach to public service is problematic. Needs sunlight.
they just take the 5th anyway – why waste the money?
Taking the 5th is public, in your face testimony that a dirty-dirty has occurred. Why not???, We’re paying for it anyway might as well watch them admit they are too filthy to answer.
Its OK with me….They KNOW he’s going to lie. They just need to get his lies on the record to hang him with evidence and the testimony of others; and to get him on the record with any accidentally truthful info to hang others, including the Unicorn Hillary Clinton
what a snake. they all thought Pres. Shrillary was a given, didn’t cover their tracks and are truly dreading facing the rule of law. they will. in many forums, I hope
Chicken Neck , what is your personal pizza favorite ? What is your brother Tony’s favorite pizza ?
How about their taste in art?
I mean a Jeffrey Dahmer victim’s statue?
WTF?!!
…and do you prefer to play dominos on cheese or on pasta?
Podesta looks like the devil’s advocate.
Great questioning…
I bet you a million dollars to a burnt match that nobody in the Senate questions him like that… Nor the so called Special Counsel or even the FBI
Yes, Rumpole, that’s a bet you would win. And that fact frustrates me to no end.
What’s a “rumpole” and where can I get one? I like anything with rum.
Absolutely, Rumpole!
No one on the committee bothered to do their homework, Podesta commented that they didn’t want personal information from him. Ur Maria caught him; in the beginning of the interview, he stated Joule was not in any way Kremlin- based; closer to the end of the interview, he stated Kremlin ownership was less than 5%.
Ugh…. But Maria caught him!!!
Whether Skippy agrees to be interviewed again or not – he challenged Maria’s integrity. Get him, Maria. Expose the lying creep.
That was painful to watch. Podesta is hard enough to listen to. At least Maria didn’t have to share space with him. Let’s keep blaming the Russians for Podesta getting spear fished. Who would have anything to do with him after that dumb move? I could care less who sent the sent the message he fell for. Can we get more information on the Uranium deal?
Peter Podesta, is a lobbyist. Politicians and lobbyists. Closed door sessions. Uranium, Russia, Canada, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Podesta family.
Nothing to see here….
It doesn’t hurt people to lie through their teeth does it? At least Maria gave him as good as he sent.
It should hurt. Bet his teeth aren’t his own.
Fangs aren’t teeth.
For all the lofty titles that man has had (clearly none of them he earned) and he still sounds like – an unprofessional lying sack. Most every sentence had a “uh” in it. Warning – don’t play a drinking game watching Podesta speak and “uh” as your word – or you’ll be two sheets to the wind before you know it.
Podesta said: Uh you know, but, uh, uh, I dont know, uh um, ya know um ah
Bold-faced lies and obfuscation, recorded for eternity. I’ll donate the pine tree and the rope. Both Podesta brothers are a stain on humanity. Don’t give this up, Maria – show him up for what he is. SEE PAGE 22 to 33 of the attached document. http://www.g-a-i.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Report-Skolkvovo-08012016.pdf
Donations needed for: Wooden stake, holy water, cross.
Disgraceful that this man is immune from investigation and prosecution. There’s no other explanation than immunity. He represents everything that is wrong in Washington. Everything. I’m embarrassed for the country.
I watched the video but all i could hear was a slithering sound.
That image is far too cute for a lying, depraved scumbag. I can’t deal with W.P. image posting, but would find the ugliest mofo reptile available to depict Podesta.
Creepy, isn’t it.
I’ll bet his alter ego “Skippy” made an appearance once the cameras stopped rolling.
Podesta is rotting from the inside. Looks dead already like many Progressive pols.
Podesta — “the FBI was lackadaisical about the hacking of the DNC.” I wonder how the FBI feels about that statement?” 🙄
I thought Little Debbie Washer Woman told us the DNC wasn’t hacked. They can’t keep their stories straight. Did Maria dare go near the Seth Rich story?
Once a liar always a liar…and ped.
He is one spooky dude.
How, after listening to this could anyone vote for the democrat party?
Would love to see a body language expert evaluate him during this interview. He looks nervous.
His name is PEDOsta. Get it right.
So John, how could you be so stupid? Your password was password? How juvenile. What overpriced liberal snowflake school taught you that that would be secure?
Ding dong, the witch is dead.
The wicked witch is dead.
