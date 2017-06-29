Maria Bartiromo Interviews John Podesta About House Intel Committee Testimony…

John Podesta is a long time Clinton political operative and all around political ‘fixer’ for both Bill and Hillary.   After Hillary left the role of Secretary of State (2013), there was an agreement between Hillary and President Obama that John Podesta would join the Obama White House team as a Senior Advisor to represent Clinton’s ongoing political interests.

What Valerie Jarrett is to Barack Obama, so John Podesta is to Bill and Hillary Clinton. In his role Podesta sat in on every meeting held by Senior White House officials, and had unlimited access to every aspect of the Obama administration until his exit in 2015 to work on the campaign.

During the 2016 presidential campaign Podesta worked as campaign chairman, overseeing the larger campaign and continuing his long-term role as a guardian, positioned to watch out for anything damaging to the Clintons.  John Podesta has always been the ‘fixer’.

Maria Bartiromo interviewed John Podesta earlier and inquired about his testimony to the House Intelligence Committeel and also the connections between himself, Hillary Clinton and various Russian groups.  Watch:

Podesta’s emails were targeted by hackers because the content therein was valuable intelligence.  Remember, from 2013 through 2015 Jon Podesta was a recipient of the President’s Daily Briefing (PDB).

53 Responses to Maria Bartiromo Interviews John Podesta About House Intel Committee Testimony…

  Brian L says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    What a surprise, the weasel looks like a weasel.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  C. Lowell says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Besides Obama, a more sinister human than John Podesta does not exist https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4V50eWOgro

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  lelanddiaz says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    pedophile

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  LEET says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Hope Maria wore her waders for the interview. She will be up to her eyeballs in bull excrement with Podesta.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Joe says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Chicken necked Podesta will NEVER agree to another interview with Maria again.

    She filleted him and his stumbling responses – from a veteran and polished deceiver – belied a sense of guilt that I have yet to see from him.

    He exposed him for what he is. Obviously and brutally.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Regina says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    I'm guessing HE still has a security clearance, too??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Rejuvenated says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Me thinks he doth protest too much….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  trumpthepress says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Other than Obama, I am not sure I have seen so many lies in just a few short minutes.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Sylvia Avery says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Podesta is a disgusting creep. I could hardly bear to watch. But at least Maria is smart and tough and willing to take it to him. I'm sure he usually skates right through these interviews.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Regina says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    They asked me if I was actually stupid enough to click on a phishing link

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Lawrence says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Pedoesta doesn't like the taste of his own Russia muh-decine. Maria blew him out.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  lelanddiaz says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Like

    Reply
  Donna in Oregon says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Podesta should give open, public testimony. This closed door approach to public service is problematic. Needs sunlight.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    Regina says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      they just take the 5th anyway – why waste the money?

      Like

      Reply
      Donna in Oregon says:
        June 29, 2017 at 4:41 pm

        Taking the 5th is public, in your face testimony that a dirty-dirty has occurred. Why not???, We're paying for it anyway might as well watch them admit they are too filthy to answer.

        Like

        Reply
    bolshevict says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:40 pm

      Its OK with me….They KNOW he's going to lie. They just need to get his lies on the record to hang him with evidence and the testimony of others; and to get him on the record with any accidentally truthful info to hang others, including the Unicorn Hillary Clinton

      Like

      Reply
  Michael (@AnotherQuidam) says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    what a snake. they all thought Pres. Shrillary was a given, didn't cover their tracks and are truly dreading facing the rule of law. they will. in many forums, I hope

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  beaujest says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Chicken Neck , what is your personal pizza favorite ? What is your brother Tony's favorite pizza ?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Waco Bob says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Podesta looks like the devil's advocate.

    Like

    Reply
  rumpole2 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Great questioning…

    I bet you a million dollars to a burnt match that nobody in the Senate questions him like that… Nor the so called Special Counsel or even the FBI

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    Joe says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:18 pm

      Yes, Rumpole, that’s a bet you would win. And that fact frustrates me to no end.

      What’s a “rumpole” and where can I get one? I like anything with rum.

      Like

      Reply
    Ohio hayseed says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      Absolutely, Rumpole!
      No one on the committee bothered to do their homework, Podesta commented that they didn’t want personal information from him. Ur Maria caught him; in the beginning of the interview, he stated Joule was not in any way Kremlin- based; closer to the end of the interview, he stated Kremlin ownership was less than 5%.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    filia.aurea says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:35 pm

      Whether Skippy agrees to be interviewed again or not – he challenged Maria's integrity. Get him, Maria. Expose the lying creep.

      Like

      Reply
  Sloth1963 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    That was painful to watch. Podesta is hard enough to listen to. At least Maria didn't have to share space with him. Let's keep blaming the Russians for Podesta getting spear fished. Who would have anything to do with him after that dumb move? I could care less who sent the sent the message he fell for. Can we get more information on the Uranium deal?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    Donna in Oregon says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      Peter Podesta, is a lobbyist. Politicians and lobbyists. Closed door sessions. Uranium, Russia, Canada, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Podesta family.

Nothing to see here….

      Nothing to see here….

      Like

      Reply
  Pam says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    It doesn't hurt people to lie through their teeth does it? At least Maria gave him as good as he sent.

    Like

    Reply
  Weather Watcher says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    For all the lofty titles that man has had (clearly none of them he earned) and he still sounds like – an unprofessional lying sack. Most every sentence had a "uh" in it. Warning – don't play a drinking game watching Podesta speak and "uh" as your word – or you'll be two sheets to the wind before you know it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Budman says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Podesta said: Uh you know, but, uh, uh, I dont know, uh um, ya know um ah

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  filia.aurea says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Bold-faced lies and obfuscation, recorded for eternity. I'll donate the pine tree and the rope. Both Podesta brothers are a stain on humanity. Don't give this up, Maria – show him up for what he is. SEE PAGE 22 to 33 of the attached document. http://www.g-a-i.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Report-Skolkvovo-08012016.pdf

    Like

    Reply
  Trialdog says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Disgraceful that this man is immune from investigation and prosecution. There's no other explanation than immunity. He represents everything that is wrong in Washington. Everything. I'm embarrassed for the country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  BillRiser says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    I watched the video but all i could hear was a slithering sound.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Risasi says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    I'll bet his alter ego "Skippy" made an appearance once the cameras stopped rolling.

    Like

    Reply
  Donna in Oregon says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Podesta is rotting from the inside. Looks dead already like many Progressive pols.

    Like

    Reply
  auscitizenmom says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Podesta — "the FBI was lackadaisical about the hacking of the DNC." I wonder how the FBI feels about that statement?" 🙄

    Like

    Reply
    joanfoster says:
      June 29, 2017 at 4:48 pm

      I thought Little Debbie Washer Woman told us the DNC wasn't hacked. They can't keep their stories straight. Did Maria dare go near the Seth Rich story?

      Like

      Reply
  Abster says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Once a liar always a liar…and ped.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Ellie says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    He is one spooky dude.

    How, after listening to this could anyone vote for the democrat party?

    Would love to see a body language expert evaluate him during this interview. He looks nervous.

    Like

    Reply
  dayallaxeded says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    His name is PEDOsta. Get it right.

    Like

    Reply
  TwoLaine says:
    June 29, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    So John, how could you be so stupid? Your password was password? How juvenile. What overpriced liberal snowflake school taught you that that would be secure?

Ding dong, the witch is dead.
The wicked witch is dead.

    Ding dong, the witch is dead.
    The wicked witch is dead.

    Like

    Reply

