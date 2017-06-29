Maria Bartiromo Interviews John Podesta About House Intel Committee Testimony…

John Podesta is a long time Clinton political operative and all around political ‘fixer’ for both Bill and Hillary. After Hillary left the role of Secretary of State (2013), there was an agreement between Hillary and President Obama that John Podesta would join the Obama White House team as a Senior Advisor to represent Clinton’s ongoing political interests.

What Valerie Jarrett is to Barack Obama, so John Podesta is to Bill and Hillary Clinton. In his role Podesta sat in on every meeting held by Senior White House officials, and had unlimited access to every aspect of the Obama administration until his exit in 2015 to work on the campaign.

During the 2016 presidential campaign Podesta worked as campaign chairman, overseeing the larger campaign and continuing his long-term role as a guardian, positioned to watch out for anything damaging to the Clintons. John Podesta has always been the ‘fixer’.

Maria Bartiromo interviewed John Podesta earlier and inquired about his testimony to the House Intelligence Committeel and also the connections between himself, Hillary Clinton and various Russian groups. Watch:

.

Podesta’s emails were targeted by hackers because the content therein was valuable intelligence. Remember, from 2013 through 2015 Jon Podesta was a recipient of the President’s Daily Briefing (PDB).

Advertisements