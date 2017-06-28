President Trump Welcomes World Champion Chicago Cubs To White House…

The Chicago Cubs were already at the White House with President Obama.  However, apparently they wanted to return with President Trump in office.

President Trump had a lot of fun with the World Series Champions:

55 Responses to President Trump Welcomes World Champion Chicago Cubs To White House…

  1. carterzest says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Suck on that, Barry.

    • farmhand1927 says:
      June 28, 2017 at 6:29 pm

      Well, we have to remember Barry Sotero claimed to be a White Sox fan not a Cubs fan, even though he couldn’t name one player on the Sox team.

      After tossing the pathetic first pitch at a National’s game while wearing Mom Jeans, he’s probably glad to put his fake interest in baseball behind him.

      I have many relatives in the Chicago area and when the Cubbies won the Series, they all said it was a positive omen that Trump would also win the presidency. Thanks be to God they were right!!

      R.I.P., Harry Carry. You will always be missed.

  2. Diane says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    What a great man our president is.

  3. TwoLaine says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    WOW! Take that Chicago!

  4. Martin says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    The Cubs actually want to be with a winner (President Trump). Not with a loser (Obama).

  5. aqua says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    This is a lot of fun. Love that the team cam e back for another visit!

  6. Michael (@AnotherQuidam) says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    That’s weird, isn’t it. Return trip to WH?. A yuge compliment to President Trump and a poke in the eye to Barky.

  7. 17CatsInTN says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    He’s just so down to earth and natural with everyone. He’s real. Makes me tear up it has been so long since we’ve had a person of genuine character and integrity in that office. So grateful.

    • Oldschool says:
      June 28, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      Feel the same emotion cats. POTUS certainly is real. I remember watching Reagan’s funeral crying and thinking we would never see that greatness again. The blessings abound!

    • C. Lowell says:
      June 28, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      I remember when I first heard Candidate Trump speak after Iowa —

      It was so startling! I was on an airplane and thought, “Now what do we have here?”

      He’s special…

      • E C says:
        June 28, 2017 at 7:07 pm

        The first time I really paid attention to him was when I had CSPAN on and was to lazy to get the remote to change the channel. They replayed the speech he gave when he gave out Lindsay’s phone number. I was impressed then at how smart he was and I’ve been impressed ever since.

      • farmhand1927 says:
        June 28, 2017 at 7:11 pm

        The President had me on his team back in ’11 when he went public with comments abt Obama’s birth certificate. I prayed for him to become President from then on.

        I feel very blessed that he showed up in my lifetime, not before, not after. I was further blessed to meet him at a rally in October. He’s The Man. And he’s our President!

      • 17CatsInTN says:
        June 28, 2017 at 7:41 pm

        Yep. I had no idea how strong he really is. I only knew of his reputation as a billionaire playboy. Never watched his show; never read his books. Shows you how I was gaslighted. This man has depth, real depth.

  8. Stringy theory says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Great pics of POTUS and the team. Looks like winners all around.

  9. K2P2 Ribbing says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I bet Trump never imagined just how much “45” would mean!!!

    Fun times! I’m so glad these men WANT to be with our president! Winning on so many fronts.

  10. Swedishmeatball says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Trump is EVERYONE’S President! He is so confident and so real and relaxed that he can carry on a conversation with the players that relates to them and not about him! “Who wants to see the Oval Office? Alright lets go.”

  11. Pam says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I truly enjoyed watching this. POTUS was hysterically funny and you could tell that the team was truly happy to be there.

  12. justgoodcovfefe says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Absolute command of the room, our President Trump is in his element.

  13. sundance says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:37 pm

  14. Bebop777 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    How can anyone not adore our president? What a rapport with people–he’s covering all bases while he continues all the “patter” talk, stroking egos yet sincere and funny. So proud of him!

  15. K2P2 Ribbing says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Came back to say how much I admire President Trump for sharing the limelight so easily and effortlessly. I suppose I got used to O-44 who expected everyone to treat him like royalty while he looked down his nose at them. President Trump treats people like people–and winners like they have more of a right to the “winner’s circle” than he does. In other words, he doesn’t flaunt his win (or his continued winning) in a situation where he certainly could (if he were less of a man).

    I also admire his willingness to open up the WH to anyone who wants to see it. I don’t recall a president EVER doing this (and obviously this team didn’t see the Oval Office the FIRST time they were there)!. To me, this shows how much Trump reveres the place for its history–and it shows he doesn’t think so highly of himself to assume he’s the only main attraction!

  16. BakoCarl says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    There’s sumpthin’ fishy here . . .

    . . . hmmmm. Chicago Cubs. Cubs. Bears have cubs. . . . hmmmm. Russian Bears . . . the symbol of Russia.

    OMG! OMG! Muh Russians! Muh Russians! Impeach! Impeach!

  17. kinthenorthwest says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Why do I have a feeling that the team did or just might retire the number 45 just for Trump…
    So proud of Trump in so many ways.
    Guess What Day It Is Guys….
    Trump Day—

  18. Kevin Finnestad says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Growing up near DeKalb, IL on a farm we were only an hour from Chicago. Our family suffered through some horrible years regarding the Cubs…..but they won it all on Nov. 5, 2016….and Nov 8, 2016 AMERICA won it all! What a great month!!!!!!!!

  19. woohoowee says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Baseball, picnics, carousels, apple pie……

    That’s America, Baby!

  20. MfM says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    The left is claiming that Albert Almora one of the players was giving the President the finger.

    Total BS… Fake News, he denies it pretty strongly and pictures actually show two fingers.

  21. The Renegade says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Trump is a genuine guy, comfortable in his own skin. Obama never was. He never took a punch in his life. Doesn’t know how to be a guy! But our president is the real deal!

  22. Eastwood says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Man, I’m impressed at how in charge he was of the whole situation. Usually Presidents look out of their element in theses things. He was having a blast. MAGA!

  23. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    The Chicago SunTimes & the Tribune’s sportswriters will have a hard time spinning this. They’re all commie loving Obama supporters, or at least they kowtow to the papers rigid leftist-Marxist bent

    Maddon confuses me though, as he’s an old hippie & is pro-illegal alien, at least that’s what he said in an old piece when he was hired

    The Rickett family (owners) is a mix of RINO & leftist

    I’ll bet it was a few of the big name players that wanted to do this, because this just doesn’t make sense in Chicago politics

    Then again, it’s President Trump, the magic mojo man

  24. MIKE says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Loved the little taunting/teaser at the end, directed at the purveyors of fake news. A little chunk of cheese for the rat bastids.

  25. mikebrezzze says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    This is indicative that Trump is just now hitting his stride, from here on out to the swamp its “I’m gonna walk all over you” that’s an AC/D.C. tune!

  26. IMO says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Love that painting of Theodore Roosevelt on his horse.

    Theodore Roosevelt National Park

  27. kirkreport says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    President Trump is a blessing from God. I love to see him have some fun. He’s a hard worker. Tomorrow he’ll again be on the front line making America Great Again. Never stop praying for him.

  28. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    “However, apparently they wanted to return with President Trump in office.”

    Well gosh, what red blooded American WOULDN’T? I think it is awesome that they wanted to meet The Real President and that he was willing to take the time to do it. He looked like he was having a great time! Hooray for America!

  29. Jlwary says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Reminded me a bit of the banter one might see in a Vince vaughn movie… “Dan, where’s Dan? Come here Dan! Dan, you want to stand with the team? come on don’t be shy.” Made me laugh. 😊

  30. wodiej says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    The Cubs are winners in baseball and know how to pick winners outside the stadium too!

  31. Landslide says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    His ability to turn his attention from world affiars to baseball to healthcare to trolling the media to energy dominance is amazing. He has had to juggle many, many things each day for decades, so he is totally adept at doing so. Then, as icing on the cake, he is a total pro at dealing with the media and living with a camera in his face. One.Of.A.Kind.

  32. Gil says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Something for IL to be proud of and apolitical (or its supposed to be).

  33. bunkers says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    As a lifelong Cubs fan and proud supporter of President Trump this makes me so proud. Other than the birth of my children the events that transpired during the first nine days of November, 2016 were the greatest of my life.

