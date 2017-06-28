President Trump Welcomes World Champion Chicago Cubs To White House…

The Chicago Cubs were already at the White House with President Obama. However, apparently they wanted to return with President Trump in office.
President Trump had a lot of fun with the World Series Champions:
Suck on that, Barry.
Well, we have to remember Barry Sotero claimed to be a White Sox fan not a Cubs fan, even though he couldn’t name one player on the Sox team.
After tossing the pathetic first pitch at a National’s game while wearing Mom Jeans, he’s probably glad to put his fake interest in baseball behind him.
I have many relatives in the Chicago area and when the Cubbies won the Series, they all said it was a positive omen that Trump would also win the presidency. Thanks be to God they were right!!
R.I.P., Harry Carry. You will always be missed.
And Nate Silverman was as wrong as ever. It’s obvious to me now, his success was orchestrated.
I second the RIP for Harry.
Rest in peace Ernie Banks and Ron Santo. Next year finally arrived. 😀😀
Yes, and farmhankd1927, please allow me to add Skip Carry to you sentiments. Skip was a great guy, a wonderful baseball guy, and, dare I say it? A Braves Fan!! 🙂
What a great man our president is.
WOW! Take that Chicago!
The Cubs actually want to be with a winner (President Trump). Not with a loser (Obama).
This is a lot of fun. Love that the team cam e back for another visit!
That’s weird, isn’t it. Return trip to WH?. A yuge compliment to President Trump and a poke in the eye to Barky.
He’s just so down to earth and natural with everyone. He’s real. Makes me tear up it has been so long since we’ve had a person of genuine character and integrity in that office. So grateful.
Feel the same emotion cats. POTUS certainly is real. I remember watching Reagan’s funeral crying and thinking we would never see that greatness again. The blessings abound!
So true.
I remember when I first heard Candidate Trump speak after Iowa —
It was so startling! I was on an airplane and thought, “Now what do we have here?”
He’s special…
The first time I really paid attention to him was when I had CSPAN on and was to lazy to get the remote to change the channel. They replayed the speech he gave when he gave out Lindsay’s phone number. I was impressed then at how smart he was and I’ve been impressed ever since.
The President had me on his team back in ’11 when he went public with comments abt Obama’s birth certificate. I prayed for him to become President from then on.
I feel very blessed that he showed up in my lifetime, not before, not after. I was further blessed to meet him at a rally in October. He’s The Man. And he’s our President!
Yep. I had no idea how strong he really is. I only knew of his reputation as a billionaire playboy. Never watched his show; never read his books. Shows you how I was gaslighted. This man has depth, real depth.
Great pics of POTUS and the team. Looks like winners all around.
I bet Trump never imagined just how much “45” would mean!!!
Fun times! I’m so glad these men WANT to be with our president! Winning on so many fronts.
Trump is EVERYONE’S President! He is so confident and so real and relaxed that he can carry on a conversation with the players that relates to them and not about him! “Who wants to see the Oval Office? Alright lets go.”
Trump45 is indeed everyone’s President. A uniter by his nature and American to his core.
I truly enjoyed watching this. POTUS was hysterically funny and you could tell that the team was truly happy to be there.
Happiness is contagious and our POTUS oozes it.
Absolute command of the room, our President Trump is in his element.
Hahahaha!! Glad that I wasn’t drinking anything.
Berstein is older than sin and come to think of it he is in with a sinful bunch there at the Consttanly Commie Network.
How can anyone not adore our president? What a rapport with people–he’s covering all bases while he continues all the “patter” talk, stroking egos yet sincere and funny. So proud of him!
I will excuse the pun.
Came back to say how much I admire President Trump for sharing the limelight so easily and effortlessly. I suppose I got used to O-44 who expected everyone to treat him like royalty while he looked down his nose at them. President Trump treats people like people–and winners like they have more of a right to the “winner’s circle” than he does. In other words, he doesn’t flaunt his win (or his continued winning) in a situation where he certainly could (if he were less of a man).
I also admire his willingness to open up the WH to anyone who wants to see it. I don’t recall a president EVER doing this (and obviously this team didn’t see the Oval Office the FIRST time they were there)!. To me, this shows how much Trump reveres the place for its history–and it shows he doesn’t think so highly of himself to assume he’s the only main attraction!
There’s sumpthin’ fishy here . . .
. . . hmmmm. Chicago Cubs. Cubs. Bears have cubs. . . . hmmmm. Russian Bears . . . the symbol of Russia.
OMG! OMG! Muh Russians! Muh Russians! Impeach! Impeach!
Why do I have a feeling that the team did or just might retire the number 45 just for Trump…
So proud of Trump in so many ways.
Guess What Day It Is Guys….
Trump Day—
OK, how many here can just hear the camel asking, “Do you Know What Day it is???
Or the camel walking by Pence: Mike Mike Mike Mike Mike!
Growing up near DeKalb, IL on a farm we were only an hour from Chicago. Our family suffered through some horrible years regarding the Cubs…..but they won it all on Nov. 5, 2016….and Nov 8, 2016 AMERICA won it all! What a great month!!!!!!!!
Baseball, picnics, carousels, apple pie……
That’s America, Baby!
The left is claiming that Albert Almora one of the players was giving the President the finger.
Total BS… Fake News, he denies it pretty strongly and pictures actually show two fingers.
Clearly Two fingers
Trump is a genuine guy, comfortable in his own skin. Obama never was. He never took a punch in his life. Doesn’t know how to be a guy! But our president is the real deal!
Man, I’m impressed at how in charge he was of the whole situation. Usually Presidents look out of their element in theses things. He was having a blast. MAGA!
The Chicago SunTimes & the Tribune’s sportswriters will have a hard time spinning this. They’re all commie loving Obama supporters, or at least they kowtow to the papers rigid leftist-Marxist bent
Maddon confuses me though, as he’s an old hippie & is pro-illegal alien, at least that’s what he said in an old piece when he was hired
The Rickett family (owners) is a mix of RINO & leftist
I’ll bet it was a few of the big name players that wanted to do this, because this just doesn’t make sense in Chicago politics
Then again, it’s President Trump, the magic mojo man
In the end Ricketts got on board and donated $$$
Jake Arietta (hubba hubba) is a big Trump supporter.
Loved the little taunting/teaser at the end, directed at the purveyors of fake news. A little chunk of cheese for the rat bastids.
This is indicative that Trump is just now hitting his stride, from here on out to the swamp its “I’m gonna walk all over you” that’s an AC/D.C. tune!
Love that painting of Theodore Roosevelt on his horse.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Yes! I thought so, too, and noticed it right away. What a change in that office!
My home state. The spirit of TR lives in there in the independent people who make the Northern Plains their home. Bully!
President Trump is a blessing from God. I love to see him have some fun. He’s a hard worker. Tomorrow he’ll again be on the front line making America Great Again. Never stop praying for him.
“However, apparently they wanted to return with President Trump in office.”
Well gosh, what red blooded American WOULDN’T? I think it is awesome that they wanted to meet The Real President and that he was willing to take the time to do it. He looked like he was having a great time! Hooray for America!
Reminded me a bit of the banter one might see in a Vince vaughn movie… “Dan, where’s Dan? Come here Dan! Dan, you want to stand with the team? come on don’t be shy.” Made me laugh. 😊
The Cubs are winners in baseball and know how to pick winners outside the stadium too!
His ability to turn his attention from world affiars to baseball to healthcare to trolling the media to energy dominance is amazing. He has had to juggle many, many things each day for decades, so he is totally adept at doing so. Then, as icing on the cake, he is a total pro at dealing with the media and living with a camera in his face. One.Of.A.Kind.
Something for IL to be proud of and apolitical (or its supposed to be).
As a lifelong Cubs fan and proud supporter of President Trump this makes me so proud. Other than the birth of my children the events that transpired during the first nine days of November, 2016 were the greatest of my life.
