Christopher Wray Accepts Nomination for FBI Director…

Christopher A. Wray delivers a statement on his nomination by President Donald J. Trump to lead the FBI:
“I am honored and humbled to be nominated by the President to lead the FBI, the premier law enforcement organization in the world. From my earliest days working with agents as a line prosecutor to my time working with them at the Department of Justice in the aftermath of 9/11, I have been inspired by the men and women of the FBI – inspired by their professionalism, integrity, courage, and sacrifice for the public.
If confirmed, it will be a privilege and honor to once again work with them. America faces grave threats both here and abroad, and the FBI, in concert with its federal, state, and local partners continues to work steadfastly to prevent and hold accountable those responsible for these threats. I look forward to the confirmation process, and pledge my complete commitment to fairly and honorably protecting our country and upholding our Constitution and laws.” (link)
Just the guy to go after the Clinton Foundation 🙂
Yep. Just heard the other shoe drop on the FBI. MAGA!
Mr. Wray, I consider your appointment to be one of the most critically important positions at this point in time of our nation’s history. You can right this ship so that the rule of law once again reigns supreme. From your background I am confident that you understand the FBI conducts CRIMINAL investigations – and that every ROI sets forth ONLY the presentation of found facts – not opinions or political agendas… and that it is the FBI’s job to present the found facts to DOJ so that a decision can be made by the DOJ to act or not act on the FBI’s found facts.
Best of luck to you Mr. Wray.
Not a moment too soon, either.
If this Circa report about Crazy McCabe is correct, we need Wray in immediately.
Time to lock up some Clinton sewer rats.
How long will the traitors in the Senate string out the confirmation of this outstanding and upstanding man? October? Our system is so corrupted by antiquated processes from the 19th century.
An unreasonable delay cannot be allowed. This nomination must be voted upon before they leave for their undeserved August recess. Christopher Wray is not an unknown quantity.
Stellar leadership is much-needed at the FBI. I hope the many honorable agents who have been put through the ringer the past 8+ years now find themselves re energized and supported once again. And may those determined to screw our country find themselves out of a job in very short order.
Best of luck, Mr. Wray! Thank you.
Can you imagine the number of cases that the FBI closed or investigated into oblivion as a favor to the Clintons or Obamas? Time for a task force and some vigorous prosecutions. And the heavily staffed public affairs office needs a look. Perhaps just a little too cozy with the msm.
Not to be overly dramatic, but we are in the midst of America being saved. God is blessing America! May we all be faithful.
I just was talking with my brother and we both thought it was odd that we haven’t heard anything about Mr. Wray. If folks missed the news the day our President announced he had selected Mr. Wray, you wouldn’t know it. After the statement from the FBI that the park shooting was a random act and not intentional, Mr. Wray will throughly have his work cut out. He has to clean house and get this department back on track. It has become the laughing stock of the whole world.
“Christopher Wray was born in New York City,[4] to Cecil Wray Jr., a partner at the Debevoise & Plimpton law firm, and Gilda (Gates) Wray, a program officer for the Charles Hayden Foundation.[5] He attended the private boarding school Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.[6] In 1989, Wray graduated cum laude from Yale University, then earned his J.D. degree in 1992 at Yale Law School. While at Yale, Wray was the executive editor of the Yale Law Journal. Wray spent a year clerking for Judge J. Michael Luttig of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.[7]
Wray joined King & Spalding in 2005 as a litigation partner in the firm’s Washington, D.C., and Atlanta offices. King & Spalding clients include Rosneft and Gazprom, two of Russia’s largest state-controlled oil companies; Rosneft has been named in connection with the Donald Trump–Russia dossier controversy.[11][12] Wray represented several Fortune 100 companies and chaired the King & Spalding Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group.[2] During his time at King & Spalding, Wray acted as New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s personal attorney during the Bridgegate scandal.[13][14] During the scandal, defense attorneys for a pair of Christie’s inner circle sought access to Christie’s missing cellphone.[15] Two years later, the phone turned up in Wray’s possession.[16][14]”
