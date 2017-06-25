Sunday June 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Sunday, Treepers!
Remember our troops still in harm’s way…the weather being a major “harm” to their well-being….
Lucille ~
Thanks for the ‘word-up’ with the regional weather report. Reminds me of how much more heat the troops have to endure in addition to all equipment and gear that they have to suit up with.
Additional FYI:
Operation-Helmet – Help Protect Our Heroes:
— “Traumatic Brain Injury is still the number one cause of death or disability in our warriors stationed in Afghanistan …’ The helmets issued by the military (aka: “Brain-Buckets”) are very problematic whereas they do not fit well, wear well, or ‘breathe’ …”
— We just sent another 20,000 troops to Afghanistan and have boots on the ground in the Philippines …
— Treepers ~ Lets try and help our warriors out, donate if you can and/or forward the link:
— Ooorah! and thanks.
http://operation-helmet.org/2017/06/
God Bless America 🙏
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Megyn who? I just read an interesting article on the Daily Caller site. Scott Greer talks about the difficulties Megyn Kelly is having attracting an audience for her new NBC show. Last week, a rerun of America’s Funniest Home Videos had a bigger audience than her heavily promoted interview with Alex Jones. Greer concludes that Megyn’s problems stem from the fact that, as a former conservative talking head, her former Fox viewers haven’t followed her to NBC and, of course, the NBC liberal audience could care less about her. There’s a lesson to be learned here. Anybody remember the Dixie Chicks? In the late 90’s and early 2000’s they were the hottest country/bluegrass musical act in America. They could easily fill stadiums and in a few short years became genuine superstars earning millions. Then bratty Natalie Maines shot her mouth off about president Bush and the Iraq war at a London concert and then everything changed. Almost overnight the Chick’s found that they had lost their core country music and bluegrass audience—radio stations stopped playing their songs and, where they could once fill stadiums, they had to cancel concerts because nobody was buying their tickets. Despite their enormous collective talent, The Dixie Chicks as a performing act were effectively over. Today the Chicks are big in Calgary and Dubai. Megyn Kelly and NBC made the same mistake that the Chicks made: you don’t piss off your core audience because the next one you look for may not like you all that much.
Megyn Kelly, once the undisputed star of Fox News, is about to become an embarrassingly expensive non-event on NBC. To bad she and her NBC bosses didn’t pay more attention to the rise and fall of the Dixie Chicks.
Very informative video from Lee Stranahan (formerly w/Breitbart). He connects the dots between Soros, Clinton, Antifa, Ford Foundation, Gates Foundation, etc., explaining the matrix – very deep and intertwined.
