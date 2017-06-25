Dramatic Video: Dozens Feared Dead – Boat Carrying 150 Tourists Sinks In Colombia

Details Sketchy – Dramatic video captures the moment when a boat carrying approximately 150 tourists sunk in Colombia resulting in dozens dead, according to most recent media reporting.

The vessel was in the Penol reservoir when it went down, near the tourist town of Guatape, approximately 28 miles east of the capital Medellin. At least 25 people are feared to have died after passengers failed to put on their life vests, according to witnesses.

According to The Daily Mail police have so far confirmed three fatalities with 30 people still missing. In the video tourists can be seen scrambling to get to upper decks in a bid to stay above the surface level as the boat plunges into the water.

BREAKING VIDEO: Boat Carrying 150 Tourists Sinks In Colombia; Dozens Feared Dead pic.twitter.com/6eyMYVJKqq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 25, 2017

