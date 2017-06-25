Dramatic Video: Dozens Feared Dead – Boat Carrying 150 Tourists Sinks In Colombia

Details Sketchy – Dramatic video captures the moment when a boat carrying approximately 150 tourists sunk in Colombia resulting in dozens dead, according to most recent media reporting.
The vessel was in the Penol reservoir when it went down, near the tourist town of Guatape, approximately 28 miles east of the capital Medellin. At least 25 people are feared to have died after passengers failed to put on their life vests, according to witnesses.
According to The Daily Mail police have so far confirmed three fatalities with 30 people still missing. In the video tourists can be seen scrambling to get to upper decks in a bid to stay above the surface level as the boat plunges into the water.
This is unbelievable in so many ways. As I see recreational boaters skipping by not attempting to help anyone at all? It might be useful to contextualize what we’re seeing by understanding something about the construction of these vessels. I presume these are platforms riding on pontoons or perhaps multiple keels?
That abrupt collapse in the scene was the most frightening of all.
The failure to wear life vests… that’s the extreme arrogance of it all.
If we are to look for proof of our divine origins, then we need look no further than our inability and our unsuitability to live in the natural world. Animals have ways of surviving their environments. There are scarce if any natural environments where humans can live without a LOT of human inventions. And without them, born straight from a loving mother, we will all be dead in a short while.
Sure, we live within animal bodies made of the same stuff. But are we really suitable to our environments? Natural selection dictates that we should be adapted to nature and yet we are not — far from it. I know there are plenty of arguments which would claim we’ve evolved to rely on our intelligence alone but I’m not sure that’s quite enough to explain us.
I know I just went off on an unrelated tangent, but what I see is human hubris among other things as failure to take their own lives seriously as they did? It just seems to further from God people become, the worse things become.
This is al about safety. The arrogance of those who did not use mandatory life vests, thinking of them as an annoyance. “It wil never occur to me” While working at the docks I have been realizing that just one single, insignificant detail can unleash tragedy. Those pesky safety rules can realy save you someday.
My son was the rescue diver on a Navy ship out at sea. They were doing some sort of training with sailors in the water. He actually had to go in to save one because the guy hadn’t secured his life vest correctly, it got wrapped around his neck and he started drowning. Sometimes people just aren’t careful.
Common sense just isn’t common at all.
You should see how ordinary people act around horses!
Horses rank in the top 20 most lethal animals killing 20 people each year in the US. A study at a hospital in Sweden showed “Dogs caused nearly one-half of the injuries, while horses caused one-third of the injuries and the highest number of fractures.”
Ask any serious horsemen and they know of someone who has been seriously hurt or killed and everyone of us eventually gets stepped on, bitten, kicked as well as bucked off.
Unfortunately you can NOT get the fools in the ordinary public to obey such simple safety rules as
1. DON’T walk behind the horse. They can kick.
2. DON’T pat them on the nose, it contains LARGE teeth that can bite a finger off. (Corollary: NEVER feed a strange horse.)
3. DON’T run up to a horse, you can scare him causing him to rear and he may strike at you. A front hoof to the head can easily kill especially if shod with iron shoes.
No matter how many times you tell some people these simple safety rules, they will continually ignore you and them, but they are darn quick to sue if their idiocy causes them injury.
To tell you the truth, I am amazed more people do not earn Darwin Awards. Especially on the Left Coasts since they have been trained to ignore instructions as well as logic, reason and reality.
Darwin Awards: Chlorinating The Gene Pool.
I absolutely love horses, but I am a little afraid of them for all the reasons you listed.
A couple of weeks ago, it was my privilege to “meet” the two old buddies, brother horses around age 25, which belong to a friend. It made sense to me to ask her before I reached out to the one which approached the fence where we were standing – ask if it would be all right if I did some cheek-scratching. It was, and I think both the horse and I were happy with the outcome. I would no more approach or touch a horse that doesn’t know me than I would quickly handle a dog I don’t know/that doesn’t know me.
Like someone said above – common sense is not at all common. Used to be. Not now.
No, baby, the human race has not evolved. It has devolved. In the beginning God made mad perfect. Like Jesus the we could still walk on water.
*made man perfect.
Accident or terror? Either way, it is a sad moment given there were quite a few fatalities.
On the bright side, it was good to see plenty of boats coming to pick up people. Even a jet ski came in to try to get a person or two.
I believe we can rule out bad weather/climate change. Was the boat way over loaded?
Looks like it is.
They usually are.
With not having the ability to know the entire incident/story, it is hard to say what could have been done better, except the life jackets, like suggested here, are PRIORITY one.
Hearing hundreds of various levels of distress calls during a lifetime of boating, one of the first things our US Coast Guard says to the captain (with things like what is your position?) or caller is almost always, “be advised, all passengers are ordered to put life vests on.”
There is absolutely no reason for a single freaking drowning or loss of life for anything other than a heart attack, etc. in calm and still water like this, unless of course there was some kind of collision or something which caused the deaths and vessel sinking.
Frankly, all schools should teach swimming or at least teach people how to tread water. There is absolutely no reason to drown in calm water. When I was in Sea Scouts, we would have MOB drills, and practice putting on type I life vests and the proper technique for jumping overboard with the old “cork” stile vests at the WMCA.
Such a waste!
I meant “YMCA.”
This must be a spectacular failure of the captain/crew to get the passengers in life vests. How fast did this thing sink? Or did they not have enough life vests?
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the major reasons that Sully’s excellent landing job didn’t go to waste was the ferry boats quick response.
The do rescue drills like you talked about and could work as a team to rescue people. They were throwing life jackets and pulling people on board. They were geared for boat rescue but transferred their knowledge to the plane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.
Those crews from the Hudson River crossing line passenger ships showed what good MOB and abandon ship rescue training procedures looks like.
With so many boats rushing to the rescue, it’s hard to imagine that anyone would drown.
But I guess it was a bit chaotic as the boat went down…and perhaps a few went under unnoticed.
Such a shame.
How many of the dead were run over by all of the boats going in a frenzy?
Oldman, that occurred to me also. I don’t know much about boat accidents, but I can imagine falling off and having a boat and propeller go over me as I tried to surface.
I don’t get why more didn’t jump off to waiting boats. Many around to rescue and yet people remained with the boat. Puzzling. I guess some people don’t learn basic floating, treading water &/or dog paddle but surely that many couldn’t all not known how to swim. Why didn’t they jump to waiting rescuers?
I am having a difficult time comprehending how so many people may have died with so many vessels near by. The only conclusion I can come to is that folks did a lot of drinking on that boat. Probably rum. The sun was out so the temperature must have been close to 100+ degrees since Columbia is near the equator. That makes alcohol consumption even stronger on the human body. Also many may not know how to swim.
If you do not know how to swim or do not swim well put on your darn VEST! — ESPECIALLY if you are planning to drink.
I hate wearing one but I always wore one when out on the water. Had that drilled into me before I went to kindergarten.
That said, panic, chaos and people getting injured is a likely addition to the problem of no life jackets.
Geeebus… I would be so donning a life vest (if one was available) and GETTING OFF THE BOAT. … yikes…. swim to nearby helping boat…. scary video
How do we know there were enough lifevests for everyone? We don’t. Do people walk around on cruise ships constantly wearing vests? No. Cut these people some slack. We all do dangerous things every day. These poor people were involved in a tragedy…nothing more..nothing less.
https://youtu.be/Q3_l2o4BLw0 ,These people are all stupid because you dont work water crafts like that it`s a science I should know because I’m from Bangor Maine and run with a real crew of water people , The Kenduskeag 13 ,we are the craftsmen of the sea as you can see from my link and we are feared not like these clowns
Another triumph of Latin American commercial boat survey is the actual cause of the deaths.
I’m afraid I have to respectfully disagree with our superb host Sundance here. We do actually have all we need to survive our environment it is just that we have mostly become spoiled and complacent. We do not NEED electricity, automobiles, i-phones, computers, grocery stores or any of the modern gadgetry we have all become so used to. Mankind survived for thousands and thousands of years WITHOUT any of them! I was taught at a very young age how to hunt and build shelter and basically survive. When young I would spend (when not in school) every waking hour out in the woods with my neighborhood friends and we all knew the basics. It is so very sad that what I consider essential knowledge is scorned and ignored by ‘modern’ people.
With respect, I believe you were referring to Daniel’s post.
I agree with you otherwise
Want / need. Completely different.
Same here. Dad taught me hunting, fishing, horse/cattle and hog raising/slaughtering, how to find water, etc. Hard work was considered normal duty – after school every day it was out to the farm slopping the hogs, feeding the horses and hauling water from the river in five gallon buckets, etc often till after dark. As a boy, on Saturdays I’d fish at the fishin’ hole while keeping an eye on the water moccasins nearby – he taught me that kind of stuff too. What a great Dad I had.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bet you didn’t need Prozac or Ritalin</a. to make you sit still in class either. 😁
Uhh.. jump in the water and swim to shore? Maybe just swim to one of the other boats, or to the guy on the jet ski? Incredible.. Tourists, if you can’t swim – don’t go on the water.
Even this product probably wouldn’t have saved those Darwin award winners.. For the rest of you, if you go on a boat get one of these, it’s cheap insurance (if you are smart enough to learn how to use it). Give yourself a fighting chance. Clip it to your belt or bunk. Available online or at your better dive shops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, man….
Riding a tourist boat off the cost of Colombia was going to be part of my summer vacation, along with hiking in the mountains of Afghanistan, a bicycle tour of the Syrian countryside, a cultural exchange program with Boko-Haram and handing out Bibles in North Korea.
I guess maybe I should rethink the tourist boat thing…
.
edit: off the ‘coast’ of Columbia…
.
This reminds me of a similar “Tourist Boat” accident that happened a couple of years ago on Lake George in upstate New York. It’s horrifying.
On a side note, I found the music in this video to be inappropriate. It was loud & obnoxious and sounded more like a promotional score for a celebration, rather than something somber that would reflect the magnitude of this tragedy.
Having enjoyed water sking/boating on very large lakes( Lake Mead, Lake Powell,and others)for 25years I never understand how anyone who gets on boat without a life jacket when they don’t know how to swim. Worse yet and do this under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Responsible boat owner don’t let them aboard, or insist they wear a life jacket.
It seems the majority of death involve those two primary factors. The main factor is dangerous operation of the boat.
We humans seem to love over estimating our skills,luck, and sadly we often pay for it the hard way.
The other dumb one is going in a fast river with poor or no swiming skill, and even those who have strongs skill sometimes over estimate the their skill vs the situation.
Prayers for those died.
I watched this video in absolute amazement that people weren’t jumping, diving off that boat. Okay, maybe some couldn’t swim but All? The water would have to be infested with circling sharks to keep me on that thing. I might not be able to make it to shore but I sure can tread water.
What a tragedy.
Sorry, didn’t see this comment when I posted almost the same thing above. I will be more careful about redundant postings. Don’t want to sound like the reporters at the press conferences! haha
Here is a rescue of a ten year old on the Kern River this past month. Even with a rafting company is can be dangerous when the water is above historic levels and flow. Hope it is ok to share, it points out even parents unwittingly place their kid in harms way. The river is 11x faster, and at historic high depths. Over time, The Kern River has claimed over 280 deaths so far.
