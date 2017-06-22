GOP Georgia Turnout Stuns Media and Pollsters – 260,000 Votes Cast…

[…] John Anzalone, Ossoff’s pollster, said the Democrat’s campaign succeeded in turning out its voters — but they were swamped by Republicans who came out in numbers that ended up dwarfing previous high-profile special elections (link)

That’s a very interesting admission/statement for a Politico article. That’s also an example of what happens when President Trump’s ‘Monster Vote‘ turns out.

(Politico) Jon Ossoff was on a trajectory to defeat Karen Handel narrowly, poised to deliver a humiliating blow to the White House in a race billed as a referendum of Donald Trump’s early months in office. Then the Republican voters in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District unexpectedly showed up in droves.

Pollsters say sky-high turnout drove Handel, the GOP nominee, to a nearly 4-point victory on Tuesday, despite most pre-election surveys showing Ossoff with a small-but-shrinking lead.

[…] Unlike in some other races, however, it wasn’t because Democratic voters didn’t show up. More than 259,000 votes have been tallied as of Wednesday afternoon, considerably more than the 193,000 votes in the first round of voting in April. (read more)

If you are wondering why the media seems to have begun waffling on their ‘muh Russia conspiracy’ narrative in the last 48 hours, those GA vote turnout results are the reason.

It is beginning to sink in with the moonbats that the rest of the entire nation can see the ridiculous construct of their moonbattery. The majority of America is laughing at them. The majority of America supports the common sense principles President Trump is fighting for.

When the Democrats combine the ideological drumbeat of their left-wing moonbat leadership with the manipulative intentions of moonbat media pollsters, it becomes only a matter of time before the atomic sledgehammer of reality crushes their tenuous echo-chamber.

This seemingly never-ending cycle of moonbattery continues.

Parallel Universe Snowflakes

Advertisements