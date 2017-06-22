GOP Georgia Turnout Stuns Media and Pollsters – 260,000 Votes Cast…

[…] John Anzalone, Ossoff’s pollster, said the Democrat’s campaign succeeded in turning out its voters — but they were swamped by Republicans who came out in numbers that ended up dwarfing previous high-profile special elections (link)
That’s a very interesting admission/statement for a Politico article. That’s also an example of what happens when President Trump’s ‘Monster Vote‘ turns out.
(Politico) Jon Ossoff was on a trajectory to defeat Karen Handel narrowly, poised to deliver a humiliating blow to the White House in a race billed as a referendum of Donald Trump’s early months in office. Then the Republican voters in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District unexpectedly showed up in droves.
Pollsters say sky-high turnout drove Handel, the GOP nominee, to a nearly 4-point victory on Tuesday, despite most pre-election surveys showing Ossoff with a small-but-shrinking lead.
[…] Unlike in some other races, however, it wasn’t because Democratic voters didn’t show up. More than 259,000 votes have been tallied as of Wednesday afternoon, considerably more than the 193,000 votes in the first round of voting in April. (read more)
If you are wondering why the media seems to have begun waffling on their ‘muh Russia conspiracy’ narrative in the last 48 hours, those GA vote turnout results are the reason.
It is beginning to sink in with the moonbats that the rest of the entire nation can see the ridiculous construct of their moonbattery. The majority of America is laughing at them. The majority of America supports the common sense principles President Trump is fighting for.
When the Democrats combine the ideological drumbeat of their left-wing moonbat leadership with the manipulative intentions of moonbat media pollsters, it becomes only a matter of time before the atomic sledgehammer of reality crushes their tenuous echo-chamber.
This seemingly never-ending cycle of moonbattery continues.
Parallel Universe Snowflakes
President Trump is a winner.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yep, whenever I start getting worried about how things are going, I just tell myself, “He’s a winner.” And let it go.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The based Republican voters of Georgia who actually went out & voted are the winners, too! The Silent Majority strikes again 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Don’t forget winners want the ball when the game is on the line!
LikeLike
“poised to deliver a humiliating blow to the White House in a race billed as a referendum of Donald Trump’s early months in office”
Pah. Whatever helps you guys sleep.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh, it was a referendum, all right. But not the one Fake News will admit! Also, love the return of “unexpectedly.” LOLOL
LikeLike
My guess is your Presidents tweets supporting Handel was worth at least 5% points in turnout.
Please have at me if I am exaggerating.
PDJT is having some week..great stuff!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I love OUR President 🚂❤️🚂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Louie Gohmer said something very similar on Lou Dobbs last night
LikeLike
Yes, they turned out in droves, in spite of the downpours!
That’s saying something 👍👍
LikeLiked by 8 people
We own umbrella’s…..
LikeLiked by 8 people
To paraphrase:
The rain falls on the just and the unjust…but mostly on the just because the unjust steals the just’s umbrella. BPV
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clever!
LikeLiked by 1 person
COLD ANGER!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And those Georgia rainstorms are something!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reportedly, a number of people got in line 24 hours ahead!
LikeLike
Was it not confirmed that it was just liberal tears?
LikeLike
In my opinion I think they already get it. With them it is communism or Bust at this point.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Real Clear Politics is utter rubbish. The dems and their media whores just adore this schlock site which poses as something it is not. Like legitimate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I had a short fling with that Web site during the campaign but then caught on.
“Shame me once . . .”
LikeLike
My husband, who is a statistician, says you cannot take averages of polls and combine into one. One reason is that each polling outfit uses different methods to conduct the poll. The second reason is that there are outliers in the polls which will skew in a different direction and throw off the average. You are right – Real Clear Politics is rubbish. Yet, the media, including FOX news and FBN, lives and dies by it, especially during election time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not tired of winning yet!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The sun was poised to stay set forever, killing all life on earth. But it unexpectedly came back up in the morning and life on earth is still here. Major upset avoided.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
There was one pollster who nailed this result to the decimal point. He was on Cavuto this afternoon on FOX if anyone can find the tape, recommended viewing! HE said most pollsters are doing it all wrong in this day and age – they ignore local social media and few do interviews on the ground, instead depend on long and boring 10-minute phone interviews few busy people have the time or patience to endure… and most importantly they interview non-voters, some of the interviews are people who have never voted and/or inelligible to vote either due to age or legal status in the country….. his opinion is talk to voters and if people want to be counted they need to darned well show up and vote and more importantly be eligible TO vote….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Time to institute national Voter ID Law,
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think this is it.
foxnews.com/v/5480653522001/?#sp=show-clips
LikeLike
Oops! Try this::
http://www.foxnews.com/shows/your-world-cavuto.html
LikeLike
Yeah…”muh Russians” is about dead
LikeLiked by 5 people
That Donkey looks a lot like Jim Acosta.
LikeLike
Question: Just because the Muh Russia moonbattery is fading, do we still get to see some of the leakers indicted? I’m waiting for the trial. When is it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
*snort*
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is beginning to sink in with the moonbats that the rest of the entire nation can see the ridiculous construct of their moonbattery.
Yes. But, unfortunately, reality/reason has never seemed to play a significant role in the moonbat thought process.
LikeLiked by 4 people
John ” the cheese” Anzalone !
LikeLiked by 1 person
We conservatives don’t answer the phone for polls and we vote. And the pollers are still stuck in the 60’s and 70’s – land lines and no caller ID. THEY DON”T HAVE A CLUE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That said, the situation lays into the Demosocialist agenda.
LikeLike
We still have a landline phone and we use cell phones. We rarely get polled though.
LikeLike
I get polled frequently on my landline during elections.
LikeLike
It may be that we also let the answering machine pick up a lot of times, because we get many soliciting calls.
Do you speak to the pollster?
LikeLike
“The majority of America is laughing at them.”
The MSM is melting faster than a bratty kids dropped ice cream cone on a hot pavement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The silent majority is silent no longer. The dhimmicrats are now having an “oh sh**” moment while they try to figure out how to move forward.
It looks like they’re blaming Pelosi but it’s not her. Obama is still running the Dems. If you listen closely to the pundits periodically you can hear the “we are not explaining it properly” meme that is Obama’s trademark. They still maintain that if they could just explain the left wing policies to us we will eventually see that they know best and we should accept their recommendations.
Their arrogance keeps them from seeing that we know what they’re selling and we are not interested in buying.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Excellent 👍
LikeLike
Valerie Jarrett is still running both Obama and the Dimms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, there is that Soros guy……
LikeLike
Nailed it.
The problem isn’t Pelosi or explaining.
It’s Obama.
LikeLike
Crushing the opposition one day at a time!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Demosocialists message:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Handel TRIPLED her vote total from Round 1 to the Final.
DemBots now triggering 2018 a TRUMP-AGENDA WAVE ELECTION.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Congressional RESISTANCE RINOs now triggering the SAME.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope. I am not even tired of winning yet!
LikeLiked by 5 people
You can also tell because some of the Dims are finally going after their “leadership” in the House and Senate.
I also find it delicious that they are doing it on the same exact day the R’s are rolling out their 2nd version of healthcare. Nothing’s funnier than Pelosi having to defend herself today of all days.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did you see some of her responses to the criticism from her members? She still doesn’t get it. The only reason they have kept her in power is because she is a fundraising machine. Otherwise, they would have replaced her long before now.
People are sick and tired of hearing about Russia every single second of the day and these waste of taxpayer money and time congressional hearings. No sane person believes it or cares if POTUS had communicated with Russia. This is why these clueless Dems are losing.
LikeLike
So….Trump can get out the vote. No wonder GOP is scrambling to get his signature on ACHA, Tax Reform and BUDGET by the Midterms. Sensible……heh, heh
LikeLiked by 3 people
They can’t compete with President Trump’s twitter account.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just wait til 2018. They’ll be gobsmacked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At some point the libtards, msm, A-listers are all going to begin to slump under the weight of the moment when they realize they live a lie & spew lies and that the rest of us are laughing and ignoring them.
Moment by moment, one by one will realize defeat in their worthless, hateful, violent thoughts and actions.
LikeLike
As we know, all polls are false.
The elections are the polls.
This should give the Senate a swift kick in the rear end to get the AHCA done.
The people are with you, and the Monster Vote is watching.
Get it done.
LikeLike
Thank you, Georgia 👍
🇺🇸🚂❤️🇺🇸🚂❤️🇺🇸❤️🚂🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
While dims focus on OUR President, OUR President focuses on WE, the American people!
MAGA 🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
COVFEFE ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love it SD! The “Monster Vote” decided to rear it beautiful head this past Tuesday! I actually hope the Muh Russia conspiracy never ends. The majority of Americans (65% to 70%) are so disgusted with this BS. The Democrats are using it to push their Resistance down the throats of everyone because they have no ideas that people with a brain will vote for. Our President is killing them by calling it a hoax and more importantly describing them as OBSTRUCTIONISTS because of it. That tweet today was so amazing and so embarrassing for Democrats that wish Nancy Pelosi and Crying Chuck would just go away.
By the time the election in 2018 rolls around, voters will be shocked with how much of our President’s agenda has been passed and the Economy will be humming at 3% to 3.5% GDP. The Wall will be well underway, Obamacare will be a nightmare that we were able to get rid of. Tom Price will do a number in Phase 2 that will lead to incredible Phase 3 legislation. Tax Reform will be in place for nearly a year and evidence of it will be felt in every corner of the US. Infrastructure will be passed and actual evidence of it will be seen everyday you drive around seeing construction taking place. ISIS will be on its final death spiral. The Arab coalition will become more and more evident with real hope of a brighter future for the region. Europe will be under siege with regrettably thousands of deaths in their countries.
This all will lead to an election outcome no one will see coming! 60 to 65 Republican Senators and a 50+ margin in the House. The biggest shock to the Uniparty will be the fact that Jim Dewit beat Jeff Flake by 10+ points in the AZ primary. The rest of the RATS that will be running in 20 and 22 will be shocked that going against the LION has dire consequences. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Ben Sasse etc. will be neutered because of the fear of having to run in the same year that our President will be running for reelection.
I know that I like to tell sarcastic stories but I believe everything I wrote above to the core of my body!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My husband was listening to someone being interviewed on the radio who worked at a polling station that day, and said they turned away a lot of Dems who showed up to vote who were NOT in the District. The Dems said they got Emails telling them to go vote and they were angry they were turned away. The person giving the interview said the same thing happened in April during the primary. This is how they do it. How many times in other states were they NOT turned away and were allowed to vote?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think they like playing the victim. Tears, despair, attention.
I hope Ms. Handel shows respect for the people who put her in office.
Getting tired of Congress cr*pping on we the people.
They should be fired.
LikeLike
Excerpt from Politico linked article:
“Mathematically, a 4-point loss for a Democratic House candidate in a district that has traditionally elected Republicans by wide margins is an encouraging result for Democrats. But in the end, the Georgia contest represented yet another election in which the Democratic candidate either led or was tied in public polls — and was overtaken by the Republican when all the votes were counted.”
It’s no longer amazing or unexpected that the monster vote continues to overcome the fraudulent polls and fraudulent illegal immigrants/dead voters votes.
It would be stunning to see what a non fraudulent vote count really was.
LikeLike
What I love about Trump is his confidence. He has a disciplined mind. Fearless! Standing up for the forgotten! Win! Kick them hard, Mr. President!!
LikeLike