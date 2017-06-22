GOP Georgia Turnout Stuns Media and Pollsters – 260,000 Votes Cast…

Posted on June 22, 2017 by

[…] John Anzalone, Ossoff’s pollster, said the Democrat’s campaign succeeded in turning out its voters — but they were swamped by Republicans who came out in numbers that ended up dwarfing previous high-profile special elections (link)

That’s a very interesting admission/statement for a Politico article.  That’s also an example of what happens when President Trump’s ‘Monster Vote‘ turns out.

(Politico) Jon Ossoff was on a trajectory to defeat Karen Handel narrowly, poised to deliver a humiliating blow to the White House in a race billed as a referendum of Donald Trump’s early months in office. Then the Republican voters in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District unexpectedly showed up in droves.

Pollsters say sky-high turnout drove Handel, the GOP nominee, to a nearly 4-point victory on Tuesday, despite most pre-election surveys showing Ossoff with a small-but-shrinking lead.

[…]  Unlike in some other races, however, it wasn’t because Democratic voters didn’t show up. More than 259,000 votes have been tallied as of Wednesday afternoon, considerably more than the 193,000 votes in the first round of voting in April.  (read more)

If you are wondering why the media seems to have begun waffling on their ‘muh Russia conspiracy’ narrative in the last 48 hours, those GA vote turnout results are the reason.

It is beginning to sink in with the moonbats that the rest of the entire nation can see the ridiculous construct of their moonbattery.  The majority of America is laughing at them. The majority of America supports the common sense principles President Trump is fighting for.

When the Democrats combine the ideological drumbeat of their left-wing moonbat leadership with the manipulative intentions of moonbat media pollsters, it becomes only a matter of time before the atomic sledgehammer of reality crushes their tenuous echo-chamber.

This seemingly never-ending cycle of moonbattery continues.

Parallel Universe Snowflakes

 

 

 

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2017, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, Predictions, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Special Elections, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

64 Responses to GOP Georgia Turnout Stuns Media and Pollsters – 260,000 Votes Cast…

  1. Martin says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    President Trump is a winner.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Joe Blow says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    “poised to deliver a humiliating blow to the White House in a race billed as a referendum of Donald Trump’s early months in office”

    Pah. Whatever helps you guys sleep.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Peg_C the Deplorable says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:32 pm

      Oh, it was a referendum, all right. But not the one Fake News will admit! Also, love the return of “unexpectedly.” LOLOL

      Like

      Reply
  3. dekester says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    My guess is your Presidents tweets supporting Handel was worth at least 5% points in turnout.

    Please have at me if I am exaggerating.

    PDJT is having some week..great stuff!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Minnie says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Yes, they turned out in droves, in spite of the downpours!

    That’s saying something 👍👍

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. johnny says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    In my opinion I think they already get it. With them it is communism or Bust at this point.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. The Boss says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Real Clear Politics is utter rubbish. The dems and their media whores just adore this schlock site which poses as something it is not. Like legitimate.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Ploni says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:17 pm

      I had a short fling with that Web site during the campaign but then caught on.

      “Shame me once . . .”

      Like

      Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      My husband, who is a statistician, says you cannot take averages of polls and combine into one. One reason is that each polling outfit uses different methods to conduct the poll. The second reason is that there are outliers in the polls which will skew in a different direction and throw off the average. You are right – Real Clear Politics is rubbish. Yet, the media, including FOX news and FBN, lives and dies by it, especially during election time.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. fuzzi says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    I’m not tired of winning yet!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. rjcylon says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    “The sun was poised to stay set forever, killing all life on earth. But it unexpectedly came back up in the morning and life on earth is still here. Major upset avoided.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Carolyn says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    There was one pollster who nailed this result to the decimal point. He was on Cavuto this afternoon on FOX if anyone can find the tape, recommended viewing! HE said most pollsters are doing it all wrong in this day and age – they ignore local social media and few do interviews on the ground, instead depend on long and boring 10-minute phone interviews few busy people have the time or patience to endure… and most importantly they interview non-voters, some of the interviews are people who have never voted and/or inelligible to vote either due to age or legal status in the country….. his opinion is talk to voters and if people want to be counted they need to darned well show up and vote and more importantly be eligible TO vote….

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Yeah…”muh Russians” is about dead

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. redtreesquirrel says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Question: Just because the Muh Russia moonbattery is fading, do we still get to see some of the leakers indicted? I’m waiting for the trial. When is it?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. BobW462 says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    It is beginning to sink in with the moonbats that the rest of the entire nation can see the ridiculous construct of their moonbattery.

    Yes. But, unfortunately, reality/reason has never seemed to play a significant role in the moonbat thought process.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. beaujest says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    John ” the cheese” Anzalone !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. JAS says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    We conservatives don’t answer the phone for polls and we vote. And the pollers are still stuck in the 60’s and 70’s – land lines and no caller ID. THEY DON”T HAVE A CLUE.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Aesop Shrugged says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    “The majority of America is laughing at them.”

    The MSM is melting faster than a bratty kids dropped ice cream cone on a hot pavement.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. anotherworriedmom says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    The silent majority is silent no longer. The dhimmicrats are now having an “oh sh**” moment while they try to figure out how to move forward.

    It looks like they’re blaming Pelosi but it’s not her. Obama is still running the Dems. If you listen closely to the pundits periodically you can hear the “we are not explaining it properly” meme that is Obama’s trademark. They still maintain that if they could just explain the left wing policies to us we will eventually see that they know best and we should accept their recommendations.

    Their arrogance keeps them from seeing that we know what they’re selling and we are not interested in buying.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. Gil says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Crushing the opposition one day at a time!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. JAS says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Demosocialists message:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Handel TRIPLED her vote total from Round 1 to the Final.

    DemBots now triggering 2018 a TRUMP-AGENDA WAVE ELECTION.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Meatzilla says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Nope. I am not even tired of winning yet!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. TwoLaine says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    You can also tell because some of the Dims are finally going after their “leadership” in the House and Senate.

    I also find it delicious that they are doing it on the same exact day the R’s are rolling out their 2nd version of healthcare. Nothing’s funnier than Pelosi having to defend herself today of all days.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Pam says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:31 pm

      Did you see some of her responses to the criticism from her members? She still doesn’t get it. The only reason they have kept her in power is because she is a fundraising machine. Otherwise, they would have replaced her long before now.

      People are sick and tired of hearing about Russia every single second of the day and these waste of taxpayer money and time congressional hearings. No sane person believes it or cares if POTUS had communicated with Russia. This is why these clueless Dems are losing.

      Like

      Reply
  22. IndiaMaria says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    So….Trump can get out the vote. No wonder GOP is scrambling to get his signature on ACHA, Tax Reform and BUDGET by the Midterms. Sensible……heh, heh

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. rsanchez1990 says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    They can’t compete with President Trump’s twitter account.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Convert says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Just wait til 2018. They’ll be gobsmacked.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. MaineCoon says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    At some point the libtards, msm, A-listers are all going to begin to slump under the weight of the moment when they realize they live a lie & spew lies and that the rest of us are laughing and ignoring them.

    Moment by moment, one by one will realize defeat in their worthless, hateful, violent thoughts and actions.

    Like

    Reply
  26. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    As we know, all polls are false.

    The elections are the polls.

    This should give the Senate a swift kick in the rear end to get the AHCA done.

    The people are with you, and the Monster Vote is watching.

    Get it done.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Minnie says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Thank you, Georgia 👍

    🇺🇸🚂❤️🇺🇸🚂❤️🇺🇸❤️🚂🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. wodiej says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Thank you God.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Minnie says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    While dims focus on OUR President, OUR President focuses on WE, the American people!

    MAGA 🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸

    COVFEFE ❤️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. fleporeblog says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    I love it SD! The “Monster Vote” decided to rear it beautiful head this past Tuesday! I actually hope the Muh Russia conspiracy never ends. The majority of Americans (65% to 70%) are so disgusted with this BS. The Democrats are using it to push their Resistance down the throats of everyone because they have no ideas that people with a brain will vote for. Our President is killing them by calling it a hoax and more importantly describing them as OBSTRUCTIONISTS because of it. That tweet today was so amazing and so embarrassing for Democrats that wish Nancy Pelosi and Crying Chuck would just go away.

    By the time the election in 2018 rolls around, voters will be shocked with how much of our President’s agenda has been passed and the Economy will be humming at 3% to 3.5% GDP. The Wall will be well underway, Obamacare will be a nightmare that we were able to get rid of. Tom Price will do a number in Phase 2 that will lead to incredible Phase 3 legislation. Tax Reform will be in place for nearly a year and evidence of it will be felt in every corner of the US. Infrastructure will be passed and actual evidence of it will be seen everyday you drive around seeing construction taking place. ISIS will be on its final death spiral. The Arab coalition will become more and more evident with real hope of a brighter future for the region. Europe will be under siege with regrettably thousands of deaths in their countries.

    This all will lead to an election outcome no one will see coming! 60 to 65 Republican Senators and a 50+ margin in the House. The biggest shock to the Uniparty will be the fact that Jim Dewit beat Jeff Flake by 10+ points in the AZ primary. The rest of the RATS that will be running in 20 and 22 will be shocked that going against the LION has dire consequences. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Ben Sasse etc. will be neutered because of the fear of having to run in the same year that our President will be running for reelection.

    I know that I like to tell sarcastic stories but I believe everything I wrote above to the core of my body!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    My husband was listening to someone being interviewed on the radio who worked at a polling station that day, and said they turned away a lot of Dems who showed up to vote who were NOT in the District. The Dems said they got Emails telling them to go vote and they were angry they were turned away. The person giving the interview said the same thing happened in April during the primary. This is how they do it. How many times in other states were they NOT turned away and were allowed to vote?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. PDQ says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    I think they like playing the victim. Tears, despair, attention.

    I hope Ms. Handel shows respect for the people who put her in office.
    Getting tired of Congress cr*pping on we the people.

    They should be fired.

    Like

    Reply
  33. MaineCoon says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Excerpt from Politico linked article:

    “Mathematically, a 4-point loss for a Democratic House candidate in a district that has traditionally elected Republicans by wide margins is an encouraging result for Democrats. But in the end, the Georgia contest represented yet another election in which the Democratic candidate either led or was tied in public polls — and was overtaken by the Republican when all the votes were counted.”

    It’s no longer amazing or unexpected that the monster vote continues to overcome the fraudulent polls and fraudulent illegal immigrants/dead voters votes.

    It would be stunning to see what a non fraudulent vote count really was.

    Like

    Reply
  34. The Renegade says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    What I love about Trump is his confidence. He has a disciplined mind. Fearless! Standing up for the forgotten! Win! Kick them hard, Mr. President!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s