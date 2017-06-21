Lara Trump Rises to Speak Eloquently of President Trump…

Speaking tonight before a full audience in Cedar Rapids Iowa, Lara Trump eloquently talked about the person she knows as her father-in-law, President Donald J Trump.
Saw her come out on stage and the crowd went bonkers. She looks very happy being a Mother and having another on the way. God Bless her
This is actually Lara Trump’s first child but I agree with you that she is glowing and looks very happy. She spoke very eloquently and I do believe without the aid of a Tele-Prompter.
Yes, correct. I don’t know why I was thinking she had one other child. Oh well 🙂
When they announced their pregnancy, I was surprised it was their first, too. You, like me, saw Lara as a down-to-earth, easy-going person. That is a quality of a mother. Lara will make a wonderful mother. I’m so happy for Lara and Eric.
May the Lord Bless the Trump Family and Keep them all safe.
Lara and Eric baby=Covfefe baby!
Wahhh her baby bump makes me want to be preggers again! What an asset to the Trump family. I can’t believe they are all so great!
I have so much respect for Lara Trump. She’s not even related by blood to Donald Trump and she REALLY worked hard campaigning for him. I can’t imagine being that motivated to bust my behind for my mother or father in law. That to me showed how much she believed in him and how well she knew him. I was so happy for her (and diamond and silk) when NC was called for Trump on election night. That was a well deserved victory for all of them.
She believes we need to MAGA!
Beautiful, heartfelt words.
All-American girl and it shows 🙂 She worked hard for us to be here now! Pretty young lady.
She was incredible 👏
Lara indeed worked very hard on the women for Trump part of the campaign. She is one of the reasons POTUS is in the white house today. I hope NC appreciates her as much as I do.
SD/mod — her name is Lara, no “u”
Yes, like Lara in “Dr. Zhivago”…
There’s no end to the enormous talent in this family! She is an excellent speaker. Another beautiful woman in the Trump family.
Lara.
Lara Trump is a very effective speaker. She seems like a lovely person and we know she is a very hard worker. Best to Lara and Eric Trump as they await the birth of their little boy.
Brains, talent, and beauty. She’s got it all.
Lara and Eric have done well. They may be my favorite Trump sub- clan.
Of course, my off- road circle of riding buddies tell me Eric rides, likes desert and GNCC riding, and his steed is a KTM 450 SXF. Would love to ride with the guy. Prolly smoke me!
6 1/2 minutes and I never saw her look for a note, a teleprompter, nothing. Probably well rehearsed, but DEFINITELY from the heart. Lovely woman, she will make a wonderful mother.
Well done, Lara. Bless you.
President Trump’s SECRET WEAPON: The Trump Family “Natural”
Easily the best speaker in the family.
Not a moment of hesitation.
Flowed like a sparkling stream.
110% from the heart.
Instant audience connection.
Like a discussion with an animated friend.
W.O.W.
What an asset. She’s so adorable!
Lara, Eric and Don Jr. should have been in the Oval Office to do all the Communications as soon as it was clear things were not smooth. They are huge talents and connect with the vast majority of Americans on many levels. She is near-perfect, plus is passionate in support of MAGA, not just DJT.
She was crucial in North Carolina and several other states where she led the power team of women, including Katrina, Diamond and Silk. They pull women, girls, young, old, Black, Asian. They should have been kept as the tangential Communications team.
Lara is easy to love.
