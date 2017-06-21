Lara Trump Rises to Speak Eloquently of President Trump…

Posted on June 21, 2017 by

Speaking tonight before a full audience in Cedar Rapids Iowa, Lara Trump eloquently talked about the person she knows as her father-in-law, President Donald J Trump.

24 Responses to Lara Trump Rises to Speak Eloquently of President Trump…

  1. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Saw her come out on stage and the crowd went bonkers. She looks very happy being a Mother and having another on the way. God Bless her

    • Susan in VA says:
      June 21, 2017 at 9:45 pm

      This is actually Lara Trump’s first child but I agree with you that she is glowing and looks very happy. She spoke very eloquently and I do believe without the aid of a Tele-Prompter.

  2. Jlwary says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Wahhh her baby bump makes me want to be preggers again! What an asset to the Trump family. I can’t believe they are all so great!

  3. Michelle says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    I have so much respect for Lara Trump. She’s not even related by blood to Donald Trump and she REALLY worked hard campaigning for him. I can’t imagine being that motivated to bust my behind for my mother or father in law. That to me showed how much she believed in him and how well she knew him. I was so happy for her (and diamond and silk) when NC was called for Trump on election night. That was a well deserved victory for all of them.

  4. auscitizenmom says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Beautiful, heartfelt words.

  5. mariclaire81 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    She was incredible 👏

  6. Pam says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Lara indeed worked very hard on the women for Trump part of the campaign. She is one of the reasons POTUS is in the white house today. I hope NC appreciates her as much as I do.

  7. kathycovfefe says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    SD/mod — her name is Lara, no “u”

  8. MaineCoon says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    There’s no end to the enormous talent in this family! She is an excellent speaker. Another beautiful woman in the Trump family.

  9. uvaldegirl says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Lara.

  10. Mr. Morris says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Lara Trump is a very effective speaker. She seems like a lovely person and we know she is a very hard worker. Best to Lara and Eric Trump as they await the birth of their little boy.

  11. MIKE says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Lara and Eric have done well. They may be my favorite Trump sub- clan.
    Of course, my off- road circle of riding buddies tell me Eric rides, likes desert and GNCC riding, and his steed is a KTM 450 SXF. Would love to ride with the guy. Prolly smoke me!

  12. AmericaFirst says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    6 1/2 minutes and I never saw her look for a note, a teleprompter, nothing. Probably well rehearsed, but DEFINITELY from the heart. Lovely woman, she will make a wonderful mother.

  13. CharterOakie says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Well done, Lara. Bless you.

  14. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    President Trump’s SECRET WEAPON: The Trump Family “Natural”

    Easily the best speaker in the family.
    Not a moment of hesitation.
    Flowed like a sparkling stream.
    110% from the heart.
    Instant audience connection.
    Like a discussion with an animated friend.

    W.O.W.

  15. NJF says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    What an asset. She’s so adorable!

  16. Bull Durham says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Lara, Eric and Don Jr. should have been in the Oval Office to do all the Communications as soon as it was clear things were not smooth. They are huge talents and connect with the vast majority of Americans on many levels. She is near-perfect, plus is passionate in support of MAGA, not just DJT.

    She was crucial in North Carolina and several other states where she led the power team of women, including Katrina, Diamond and Silk. They pull women, girls, young, old, Black, Asian. They should have been kept as the tangential Communications team.

    Lara is easy to love.

