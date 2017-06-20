Tuesday June 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Beautiful, thank you, Garrison 🙂
And Happy Tuesday!
Garrison, that was spectacular! Is that only three strings?
I must tell you that many years ago, as part of a June vacation in Williamsburg, VA, as a teenager, my family attended an evening concert by Julian Bream in the Capitol Building. During the concert, a massive thunderstorm started, creating a blackout. However, the candles that were lit continued to provide the illumination for the most memorable concert I still keep close to heart.
Mr. Bream, realizing that all of us were completely stuck, just continued to play…to the delight of all, a two-hour concert. And to this day, one of my loves is listening to classical lute or guitar on rainy days! Today was one of those days here in the Hudson Valley!
Thank you for introducing Treepers to all of these wondrous artists!
Hahahaha, it took me a second, I will not lie 🙂
You’re not alone, Minnie – thought I was having internet slow loading issues with graphics.
Hahah, well it’s late you know and I’m tired, so that would have been my excuse.
LOL! Had to turn in my old modem to Comcast a couple weeks ago for a new one because it was having issues, dropping off, slow loading, etc.
Tommy Emmanuel & Tony McManus – Sleeping Tune
This little Instagram feud is funny…wish I could afford Dolce & Gabbana…Miley seems to be trying to get her life together & getting sober…maybe as her head gets clearer she’ll leave the Hill Girl Cult…
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4619588/Miley-Cyrus-sparks-Instagram-feud-Stefano-Gabbana.html
The Peanuts Gang – Low Rider
June 19, 2017
Terrorism Not Ruled Out In USS Fitzgerald Crash:
– – Military officials are not entirely convinced that the collision between the battleship USS Fitzgerald, and a Japanese cargo ship was just an accident. Upon looking further details and piecing together all the facts, they are considering the possibility of it being intentional and a terrorist attack.
– – First of all, the cargo ship made a U-turn prior to hitting the USS. A U-turn in which the company who owns the cargo ship denies happening. They also say the incident happened nearly an hour before the U.S. Navy reported it.
{See diagram map of the ‘U-turn’ maneuver – I tried to post it …}
http://eaglerising.com/44865/terrorism-not-ruled-out-in-uss-fitzgerald-crash/
November 16, 2011
Remarks Aboard USS Fitzgerald Commemorating The 60th Anniversary Of The U.S. – Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty:
(Remarks by Hillary Rodham Clinton, Secretary of State, Manila, Philippines)
https://2009-2017.state.gov/secretary/20092013clinton/rm/2011/11/177228.htm
Marine Traffic – Global Ship Tracking Intelligence:
http://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/home/centerx:118.3/centery:18.8/zoom:3
June 19, 2017
By Vessel Finder:
Movement Of Container Ship ACX Crystal Involved In A Collision With USS Fitzgerald:
{Search on the website: http://www.marinetraffic.org }
Proof The Ramming Of USS Fitzgerald Was A Terrorist Attack:
Most Incredible Archaeological Finds
There is reporting that the 7th Fleet is now saying 1:30am for the USS Fitzgerald collision:
“A U.S. Seventh Fleet spokesman said the accident appears to have happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, not at 2:30 a.m. as the USS Fitzgerald reported.”
Investigators Question Delay in Reporting US Destroyer Collision
https://www.voanews.com/a/navy-identifies-sailors-killed-in-collision/3906043.html
