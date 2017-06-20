Reason #855 Why Secretary Tillerson Rightly Has No Respect for State Dept. Correspondents…

Today during the State Department briefing a typical media correspondent showcases their condescending arrogance. Watch this exchange between Spokesperson Heather Nauert and a reporter.
.
The initial remarks about Otto Warmbier’s release are HERE. The actual State Dept. statement following his death is below:
One of these days…
I hope the President issues an Executive Order allowing ANYONE who is interviewed or questioned by the press with a condescending, stupid, or pathetic question, has the authority to B-I-T-C-H slap the smarmy inquisitor.
Why do people even watch the news? Even he local news here just regurgitates what’s on the national!
heehee, bitch slap. There would be alot of slapping going on!
I don’t watch. If it’s important to me it’ll be on CTH
👍
So correct. I’ve always hated TV news. Probably because my stepfather had it on all the time-he at least red-pilled me as to media bias. And this was in 1964! Never been a huge fan of newspapers either except for the sports and arts sections.
Mark Twain: “If you don’t read the newspapers you will be uninformed. If you do read the newspapers you will be misinformed.” Now we can include most of TV…..
While I know Twain was making an attempt at humor in this remark, I never understood the value of being informed of misinformation. Therefore, I gave up my habit or reading noozpapers years ago. Today their sole redeeming social value is as a tool to clean windows.
Agree!
agree…or GAB
Give them “transcript only” press access badges once they screw up. They can come in and pick up a transcript from the press desk.
Funny moment is when she comments that “you were not here that day” The reporter’s comment: :”I read the transcript though”. So reporter verifies that transcript is good enough.
These “reporters” are not asking questions. They are putting forth a narrative and the spokespeople are giving them the megaphone to do so. They should be made to put questions in writing.
What was this idiot’s point ? Was he trying to infer the President did not care about this young man ? Where was his concern when Obama told this family to ‘lay low”– where was Hillary on this ? What efforts did she extend to free this AMERICAN ? Or did she just “Chris Stevens” him?
Exactly. This is just beyond insane the way the media portrays our President.
I am going to have to figure out a way to stop reacting to the idiocy of the press and all things liberal….any ideas ?
Turn off the TV and radio. Don’t go to movies. Cancel all magazine and newspaper subscriptions. Give up all the pundits. Get your news from proven accurate resources like CTH. This is what I have done. It is remarkable how few blood pressure issues I have now. Plus that uncontrollable urge to scream obscenities at inanimate objects has gone by the wayside as well. 🙂
Noted and well received….Thank you.
Well, you can do what I did and throw your television over your third story balcony. That was 26 years ago and I haven’t bought one since. If I want to know what’s going on, I just browse the net but mostly come here.
No, he did not infer that, but he was obviously trying very hard to find an excuse to file a fake report to that effect. It was all about trying to portray Trump in a bad light. Heather Nauert did an excellent job of parrying the hostile questions he put to her. She would be a good choice to replace Sean Spicer, I think.
Did this hack reporter ask for a statement from barry? After all this happened under barry’s administration and like everything else they showed once again how little they care for human life.
It’s like Barry was never even President if it’s convenient to further their 24/7 Trump bashing. I wish Barry never became President but the evidence of destruction and constitutional debris scattered across this great nation leaves no doubt that he was here.
Just when you thought the media couldn’t possibly get more ridiculous…
BF just told me we will henceforth refer to Oblowme as He Who Must Not Be Named.
Works for me.
So let it be written. so let it be done.
Oblowme is not even worthy of that negative acknowledge!
“the media couldn’t possibly get more ridiculous…” I do not think they are “ridiculous”– I believe they are clinically stupid.
I think we need to go back to PDJT’s first idea plan A…. STOP doing these worthless events. Just say no….
I’m not sure why she just doesn’t say ” stupid disrespectful ‘gotcha’ question …NEXT!”
YES! Or, “You just wasted a perfectly good question opportunity on that one . . . NEXT!”
OR “Here you are on national TV, and you waste the viewers’ time with THAT question . . . NEXT!”
Another uninformed a**. Does he not know how to read?
For those interested, here’s the full briefing:
She is so much better than those two female clowns Hussain had.
Her eye roll was epic.
In the shorter clip above, I saw a look of complete and utter disgust cross Nauert’s face at one point, like she just swallowed a mouthful of sour milk.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“I saw a look of complete and utter disgust cross Nauert’s face at one point, like she just swallowed a mouthful of sour milk.”
She was experiencing severe stress…….
Stress: The confusion and conflict created when one’s mind overrides the body’s basic impulse to choke the living daylights out of some knuckle dragging idiot from the PRESS who desperately deserves it!
Dr. Sayit2016
I just commented on that – I took it as an eye roll – which I loved.
These friggin left wing “journalists” aren’t learning, are they? Good. May the stupid stay strong through 2018 and 2020.
Secretary Tillerson has made a public statement demanding release of other Americans held by NK.
I hope he has had same demand in writing, signed, sealed and delivered by official courier.
Hopefully the signatures would be Tillerson and Trump.
Do we have an embassy in NK?
If not, how would official documents be delivered?
I think we have a liaison
Probably Switzerland?
Sweden
I think they are delivered by the Swedish ( or some country) embassy. I think they have been a go-between.
MOAB mail.
We could tape it to a MOAB…
“If not, how would official documents be delivered?
I would prefer the documents are delivered strapped to the back of a tomahawk missile. However, that may make the receiving signature which is required ….problematic.
Give her credit for not showing her anger. Wow.
She did show her professional disgust at the repetitive questions designed to once again denigrate President Trump.
And her disgust was even more amplified by her warm reception of James. That reporter was lame, as well as the one next to James in the first row.
Good. Women really get raked over the coals when they show anger in a way men don’t. I personally like to see a woman give these jerks the what for.
She morphed into ‘mother with annoying children’ mode.
She needs water balloons.
Actually maybe a Super Soaker might be more useful. Totally hose this idiot down. Cool him off.
Nope. Cattle prod.
Super Soaker filled with purple dyed mace!
I think a good, silent, icy stare for about 60 seconds would be very effective in reducing the number of these idiotic questions.
That was so irritating. I couldn’t have held my cool.
Notice how the reporter pivoted when he knew he wasn’t getting anywhere.
Trump just tweeted this dealing with N.Korea situation:
” U.S. once again condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim.”
and follows with this:
“While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!”
I wonder what Trump will do now, do you have suggestions/ideas.
Water balloons? Don’t laugh. It hasn’t been tried.
The ChiComms love nuance. I wonder if they enjoyed the President’s nuanced statement to them?
Read between the lines President Xi.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cold is paying attention …; )
😉
There are suggestions that XI is a US operative. Apparently his daughter was allowed to attend Harvard under a fake name – now how else would that happen? Maybe he is much more friendly to the US than we realize.
Idk, I never trust the Chinese.
Who was that so called “reporter”? Seems he already had his narrative despite FACTS proving his assertions to be factually incorrect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoever this horse’s ass is, he should be escorted out – with cameras rolling – as the next press briefing begins. Then a short statement to the effect that had he acted like such a tool in North Korea, he would suffer more than a bruised ego and canceled credentials.
Banning would not be my style………having security dragging their screaming, kicking bodies out by the hair would.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m afraid I’d use my “teacher’s voice” on him, look over my half glasses and give him the “evil eye”. “There’s the door, use it!”
OMG I feelz outraged that it took you so long to express outrage. I mean really I couldn’t sense any outrage, I was not hearing it and I was not seeing it in your eyes girlfriend. You just wasn’t up to standards. Why didn’t you give me outrage, quicker,,,,,,,,REEEEEEEEEEEEEE
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah like: “Don’t make me mad. You wont like if I’m mad.” – The Hulk
I love that line!
I’m sure he was outraged when Obama told the Warmbiers not to anger North Korea.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😡😤
She punked him, at least 3 times in her reply.
“I don’t believe you were here that day. ”
Stares at him like she stares at her kindergartner.
“Correct?”
Keeps staring.
She’s so awesome.
I wonder if the fool reporter enjoyed being verbally smacked by such a beautiful woman
And Obama was all over that Iran/Abedini situation, as well as this NK /Warmbier situation.
She should have replied to the moronic reposted those are questions re outrage you should have asked the previous administration 18 months ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of North Korean provocations…how much of the money obama and Kerry gave to Iran is financing the NorKor’s missile tests?
I need to change careers and become a spokes person. She was O.K. However, I would have smashed him in the teeth with the abject failure of the previous admin and questioned his faux concern when they told the parents to stand down and be quit. Where was his faux concern casting doubt on the previous admins lack of empathy or concern for this American citizen?
Bam..Bam…Bam..
New fan of Fan….
But would have been a short but worthwhile career.
I’ll just leave this here. I can’t watch the clip, I’m already aggravated.
I accuse both the reporter and the spokesperson of being smarmy ~ and the spokesperson as lacking the grace to mention the SOS’s demand for therelease of the three UNJUSTLY imprisoned Americans…..
I think all briefings should be required split screens. A camera from behind the spokesperson showing the questioner(s). I think they get brashness from the anonymity.
Excellent point. You should send that to the Trump suggestion box online. Or I guess send it to Spicer who is now in charge of all comms. I bet he’d love that.
Although the thought of having to look at that dolt April Ryan’s ugly mug more is not appealing.
I was just wondering yesterday when we’d get to see Heather’s debut.
Great Job Heather!
I’ve always liked her and was glad to hear she went to a spokes position.
SAME HERE! Very proud of Heather. She could not have left Fox at a better time!
Yeah, good for her. It was always obvious when she was on Redeye that she was far smarter than a lot of the other women at Fox (like the annoying Jedidiah Bila).
The reporters question brings on another question.
Where is the outrage from the MSM?
They are still playing a game of gotcha with this Administration.
That was the driving point of his questions.
But why isn’t there “Outrage” that this kid and others are in prison in NOKO? And after seeing the results here where is the outrage at the Obama Administration of the outrage as just an American to get all these people released.
Maybe the blame game is asking to much for them to point the finger where it belongs. But what about driving home the point that fellow Americans are still there and something, “Anything”, needs to be done to correct that?
In a direct manner of speaking.
Maybe it’s time to stop attacking our own President and start to think about going after the real evil Presidents out there in the world?
I know what the problem was. Heather must’ve forgot her sign that said:
#BringBackOurBoys
The pandering press called this Michelle Obama raising pressure over kidnapped schoolgirls. They called it outrage.
Michelle Obama raises pressure over kidnapped schoolgirls
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/may/10/michelle-obama-nigeria-presidential-address
Does anyone know if it worked?
No, but there were recent developments recently but I didn’t delve further into it than the little blurb I heard.
Give NK a short space to repent ….and if they still need light ….then light ’em up
It’s beyond time to stop calling them reporters, but rather instigators. Few of them now simply report the news. Their goal is to make news, or more precisely, to cause an official to say something that will make the news. There’s a big difference.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did he ask why Obama did absolutely nothing to help this young man and his Family?
…while he worked hard to get that dirty rotten traitor Bergdahl back.
That dirty rotten PERVERTED traitor Bergdahl back. Anything to do with sexual sicknesses and Obama was all over it.
I don’t know anything about this part of the Bergdahl story. Where is that info? I’d rather not google it bc there’s no telling what random filth might display.
Those of us in the media were disgusted the whole time he was in custody in North Korea, but we just couldn’t say anything about it to Mr. Obama because we didn’t want to be accused of being racist. Now that the danger of us sounding racist is over, we now believe that you should have been disgusted far earlier than you were. Since you weren’t, we’re calling you on it. Sarc.
So, the former administration told the family not to tie ribbons around trees in their yard. Told them to lay low. They did nothing.
Trump brings him home. And this scum reporter has the utter gall to go on offense. What he and his media family need is a heavy knockout punch to the mouth.
Americans are repulsed by these demonic violets. What a prick.
These people never let up. They have no respect for anyone.
I wish she would have stopped him in mid sentence and said. ” You should report the news, not try to make news sir! …………… Then b… slap him!
Somebody needs to sit outside the press room for a few weeks until they learn some manners.
I must have missed the part where the reporter questioned the role of the Barry Adminstration in the arrest, conviction, imprisonment, torture and murder of Otto.
There is no doubt that the incompetence, the complete lack of skilled diplomacy by Kerry and the total lack of interest by Barry, contributed to this heart-breaking catastrophe.
Heather is doing a fantastic job with these media pukes.
Heather’s the wrong person to mess with with stupid questions like that. Even when she was doing the news she never took any crap from anybody.
BY THE WAY, let me inform everybody who may not have noticed:
The reason they are attacking the Trump administration for THIS, is because the Trump Administration’s ability to get Otto HOME is seen as a positive by nearly everybody on the planet.
So they attack it because they know it makes him look good and the previous administration look like trash.
ATTACK AWAY, MSM, it won’t help. Your long reign of power is almost over.
The liberal media’s job is to salvage Obama’s legacy. Too late.
It’s time we as a nation have a serious conversation about mental illness. The American Left is seriously out of sync with good mental hygiene.
Doesn’t today’s “fat shaming” incident prove there is a very serious problem with folk’s not able to rationalize humor?
Fake news is nothing new and the politics have been worse than now. History may indeed repeat itself.
Abraham Lincoln
Executive Order—Arrest and Imprisonment of Irresponsible Newspaper Reporters and Editors
May 18, 1864
Major-General John A. Drx,
Commanding at New York:
Whereas there has been wickedly and traitorously printed and published this morning in the New York World and New York Journal of Commerce, newspapers printed and published in the city of New York, a false and spurious proclamation purporting to be signed by the President and to be countersigned by the Secretary of State, which publication is of a treasonable nature, designed to give aid and comfort to the enemies of the United States and to the rebels now at war against the Government and their aiders and abettors, you are therefore hereby commanded forthwith to arrest and imprison in any fort or military prison in your command the editors, proprietors, and publishers of the aforesaid newspapers, and all such persons as, after public notice has been given of the falsehood of said publication, print and publish the same with intent to give aid and comfort to the enemy; and you will hold the persons so arrested in close custody until they can be brought to trial before a military commission for their offense. You will also take possession by military force of the printing establishments of the New York World and Journal of Commerce, and hold the same until further orders, and prohibit any further publication therefrom.
A. LINCOLN.
— http://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/ws/?pid=70018
They are such complete jerks!
Mark Dice on youtube has a 1990 interview Trump did with CNN where he did a literal mic drop with the interviewer. Trump made the point that the press doesn’t ask questions but make negative statements posed as questions. This is exactly what this reporter did. https://youtu.be/mz7OHTFAPM4
