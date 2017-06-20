Reason #855 Why Secretary Tillerson Rightly Has No Respect for State Dept. Correspondents…

Today during the State Department briefing a typical media correspondent showcases their condescending arrogance. Watch this exchange between Spokesperson Heather Nauert and a reporter.

The initial remarks about Otto Warmbier’s release are HERE.  The actual State Dept. statement following his death is below:

  1. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    One of these days…

    I hope the President issues an Executive Order allowing ANYONE who is interviewed or questioned by the press with a condescending, stupid, or pathetic question, has the authority to B-I-T-C-H slap the smarmy inquisitor.

    Why do people even watch the news? Even he local news here just regurgitates what’s on the national!

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  2. snaggletooths says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Did this hack reporter ask for a statement from barry? After all this happened under barry’s administration and like everything else they showed once again how little they care for human life.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  3. Please says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    I’m not sure why she just doesn’t say ” stupid disrespectful ‘gotcha’ question …NEXT!”

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. wodiej says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Another uninformed a**. Does he not know how to read?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. sundance says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    For those interested, here’s the full briefing:

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. janc1955 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    In the shorter clip above, I saw a look of complete and utter disgust cross Nauert’s face at one point, like she just swallowed a mouthful of sour milk.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      June 20, 2017 at 6:39 pm

      “I saw a look of complete and utter disgust cross Nauert’s face at one point, like she just swallowed a mouthful of sour milk.”

      She was experiencing severe stress…….

      Stress: The confusion and conflict created when one’s mind overrides the body’s basic impulse to choke the living daylights out of some knuckle dragging idiot from the PRESS who desperately deserves it!

      Dr. Sayit2016

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 20, 2017 at 6:53 pm

      I just commented on that – I took it as an eye roll – which I loved.

      Like

      Reply
  7. janc1955 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    These friggin left wing “journalists” aren’t learning, are they? Good. May the stupid stay strong through 2018 and 2020.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. georgiafl says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Secretary Tillerson has made a public statement demanding release of other Americans held by NK.

    I hope he has had same demand in writing, signed, sealed and delivered by official courier.

    Hopefully the signatures would be Tillerson and Trump.

    Do we have an embassy in NK?

    If not, how would official documents be delivered?

    Like

    Reply
  9. Jlwary says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Give her credit for not showing her anger. Wow.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. Howie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    She needs water balloons.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. auscitizenmom says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    That was so irritating. I couldn’t have held my cool.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. gary says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Trump just tweeted this dealing with N.Korea situation:

    ” U.S. once again condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim.”

    and follows with this:

    “While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!”

    I wonder what Trump will do now, do you have suggestions/ideas.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Sandra-VA says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Who was that so called “reporter”? Seems he already had his narrative despite FACTS proving his assertions to be factually incorrect.

    I could not do Heather’s job – I would be banning people right and left AFTER they were made to feel like the ignorant dopes they are 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      June 20, 2017 at 5:51 pm

      Whoever this horse’s ass is, he should be escorted out – with cameras rolling – as the next press briefing begins. Then a short statement to the effect that had he acted like such a tool in North Korea, he would suffer more than a bruised ego and canceled credentials.

      Like

      Reply
    • mossback says:
      June 20, 2017 at 5:53 pm

      Banning would not be my style………having security dragging their screaming, kicking bodies out by the hair would.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Wink says:
        June 20, 2017 at 6:53 pm

        I’m afraid I’d use my “teacher’s voice” on him, look over my half glasses and give him the “evil eye”. “There’s the door, use it!”

        Like

        Reply
  14. litenmaus says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    OMG I feelz outraged that it took you so long to express outrage. I mean really I couldn’t sense any outrage, I was not hearing it and I was not seeing it in your eyes girlfriend. You just wasn’t up to standards. Why didn’t you give me outrage, quicker,,,,,,,,REEEEEEEEEEEEEE

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. TheLastDemocrat says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    And Obama was all over that Iran/Abedini situation, as well as this NK /Warmbier situation.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Patriot1783 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    She should have replied to the moronic reposted those are questions re outrage you should have asked the previous administration 18 months ago.
    Next.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. The Boss says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Speaking of North Korean provocations…how much of the money obama and Kerry gave to Iran is financing the NorKor’s missile tests?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. fanbrowser1 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    I need to change careers and become a spokes person. She was O.K. However, I would have smashed him in the teeth with the abject failure of the previous admin and questioned his faux concern when they told the parents to stand down and be quit. Where was his faux concern casting doubt on the previous admins lack of empathy or concern for this American citizen?
    Bam..Bam…Bam..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. NJF says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    I’ll just leave this here. I can’t watch the clip, I’m already aggravated.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Jim Rogers says:
    June 20, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    I accuse both the reporter and the spokesperson of being smarmy ~ and the spokesperson as lacking the grace to mention the SOS’s demand for therelease of the three UNJUSTLY imprisoned Americans…..

    Like

    Reply
  21. Brant says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    I think all briefings should be required split screens. A camera from behind the spokesperson showing the questioner(s). I think they get brashness from the anonymity.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      June 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      Excellent point. You should send that to the Trump suggestion box online. Or I guess send it to Spicer who is now in charge of all comms. I bet he’d love that.

      Although the thought of having to look at that dolt April Ryan’s ugly mug more is not appealing.

      Like

      Reply
  22. TwoLaine says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    I was just wondering yesterday when we’d get to see Heather’s debut.

    Great Job Heather!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. areyoustillalive says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    The reporters question brings on another question.
    Where is the outrage from the MSM?
    They are still playing a game of gotcha with this Administration.
    That was the driving point of his questions.

    But why isn’t there “Outrage” that this kid and others are in prison in NOKO? And after seeing the results here where is the outrage at the Obama Administration of the outrage as just an American to get all these people released.

    Maybe the blame game is asking to much for them to point the finger where it belongs. But what about driving home the point that fellow Americans are still there and something, “Anything”, needs to be done to correct that?

    In a direct manner of speaking.
    Maybe it’s time to stop attacking our own President and start to think about going after the real evil Presidents out there in the world?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. TwoLaine says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    I know what the problem was. Heather must’ve forgot her sign that said:

    #BringBackOurBoys

    The pandering press called this Michelle Obama raising pressure over kidnapped schoolgirls. They called it outrage.

    Michelle Obama raises pressure over kidnapped schoolgirls

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/may/10/michelle-obama-nigeria-presidential-address

    Does anyone know if it worked?

    Like

    Reply
  25. waltherppk says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Give NK a short space to repent ….and if they still need light ….then light ’em up

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Niagara Frontier says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    It’s beyond time to stop calling them reporters, but rather instigators. Few of them now simply report the news. Their goal is to make news, or more precisely, to cause an official to say something that will make the news. There’s a big difference.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. waltherppk says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Like

    Reply
  28. Nigella says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Did he ask why Obama did absolutely nothing to help this young man and his Family?

    Like

    Reply
    • thetrain2016 says:
      June 20, 2017 at 6:24 pm

      …while he worked hard to get that dirty rotten traitor Bergdahl back.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • AmericaFirst says:
        June 20, 2017 at 6:37 pm

        That dirty rotten PERVERTED traitor Bergdahl back. Anything to do with sexual sicknesses and Obama was all over it.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Jimmy Jack says:
          June 20, 2017 at 7:02 pm

          I don’t know anything about this part of the Bergdahl story. Where is that info? I’d rather not google it bc there’s no telling what random filth might display.

          Like

          Reply
    • Trumpmendous says:
      June 20, 2017 at 6:38 pm

      Those of us in the media were disgusted the whole time he was in custody in North Korea, but we just couldn’t say anything about it to Mr. Obama because we didn’t want to be accused of being racist. Now that the danger of us sounding racist is over, we now believe that you should have been disgusted far earlier than you were. Since you weren’t, we’re calling you on it. Sarc.

      Like

      Reply
  29. The Renegade says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    So, the former administration told the family not to tie ribbons around trees in their yard. Told them to lay low. They did nothing.

    Trump brings him home. And this scum reporter has the utter gall to go on offense. What he and his media family need is a heavy knockout punch to the mouth.

    Americans are repulsed by these demonic violets. What a prick.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Abster says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    These people never let up. They have no respect for anyone.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Question Everything says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Like

    Reply
  32. Budman says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I wish she would have stopped him in mid sentence and said. ” You should report the news, not try to make news sir! …………… Then b… slap him!

    Like

    Reply
  33. txjohn says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Somebody needs to sit outside the press room for a few weeks until they learn some manners.

    Like

    Reply
  34. JoD says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    I must have missed the part where the reporter questioned the role of the Barry Adminstration in the arrest, conviction, imprisonment, torture and murder of Otto.
    There is no doubt that the incompetence, the complete lack of skilled diplomacy by Kerry and the total lack of interest by Barry, contributed to this heart-breaking catastrophe.
    Heather is doing a fantastic job with these media pukes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Ron says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Heather’s the wrong person to mess with with stupid questions like that. Even when she was doing the news she never took any crap from anybody.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Ron says:
      June 20, 2017 at 6:39 pm

      BY THE WAY, let me inform everybody who may not have noticed:

      The reason they are attacking the Trump administration for THIS, is because the Trump Administration’s ability to get Otto HOME is seen as a positive by nearly everybody on the planet.

      So they attack it because they know it makes him look good and the previous administration look like trash.

      ATTACK AWAY, MSM, it won’t help. Your long reign of power is almost over.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  36. jackphatz says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    It’s time we as a nation have a serious conversation about mental illness. The American Left is seriously out of sync with good mental hygiene.
    Doesn’t today’s “fat shaming” incident prove there is a very serious problem with folk’s not able to rationalize humor?

    Like

    Reply
  37. JBrickley says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Fake news is nothing new and the politics have been worse than now. History may indeed repeat itself.

    Abraham Lincoln
    Executive Order—Arrest and Imprisonment of Irresponsible Newspaper Reporters and Editors
    May 18, 1864

    Major-General John A. Drx,

    Commanding at New York:

    Whereas there has been wickedly and traitorously printed and published this morning in the New York World and New York Journal of Commerce, newspapers printed and published in the city of New York, a false and spurious proclamation purporting to be signed by the President and to be countersigned by the Secretary of State, which publication is of a treasonable nature, designed to give aid and comfort to the enemies of the United States and to the rebels now at war against the Government and their aiders and abettors, you are therefore hereby commanded forthwith to arrest and imprison in any fort or military prison in your command the editors, proprietors, and publishers of the aforesaid newspapers, and all such persons as, after public notice has been given of the falsehood of said publication, print and publish the same with intent to give aid and comfort to the enemy; and you will hold the persons so arrested in close custody until they can be brought to trial before a military commission for their offense. You will also take possession by military force of the printing establishments of the New York World and Journal of Commerce, and hold the same until further orders, and prohibit any further publication therefrom.

    A. LINCOLN.

    http://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/ws/?pid=70018

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. FairestWitness says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    They are such complete jerks!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. louiswinthorpe217 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Mark Dice on youtube has a 1990 interview Trump did with CNN where he did a literal mic drop with the interviewer. Trump made the point that the press doesn’t ask questions but make negative statements posed as questions. This is exactly what this reporter did. https://youtu.be/mz7OHTFAPM4

    Like

    Reply

