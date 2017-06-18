USS Fitzgerald Update – U.S. Navy Identifies Deceased Sailors…

YOKOSUKA, Japan (NNS) – The remains of seven Sailors previously reported missing were located in flooded berthing compartments, after divers gained access to the spaces, June 18, that were damaged when the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) was involved in a collision with the Philippine-flagged merchant vessel ACX Crystal.

The deceased are:

♦Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, Palmyra, Virginia

♦Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, San Diego, California

♦Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, Oakville, Connecticut

♦Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, Weslaco, Texas

♦Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, Chula Vista, California

♦Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, Halethorpe, Maryland

♦Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, Elyria, Ohio

The incident remains under investigation (link).

Advertisements