USS Fitzgerald Update – U.S. Navy Identifies Deceased Sailors…

YOKOSUKA, Japan (NNS) – The remains of seven Sailors previously reported missing were located in flooded berthing compartments, after divers gained access to the spaces, June 18, that were damaged when the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) was involved in a collision with the Philippine-flagged merchant vessel ACX Crystal.
The deceased are:
♦Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, Palmyra, Virginia
♦Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, San Diego, California
♦Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, Oakville, Connecticut
♦Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, Weslaco, Texas
♦Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, Chula Vista, California
♦Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, Halethorpe, Maryland
♦Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, Elyria, Ohio
The incident remains under investigation (link).
I sent President Trump a message at whitehouse.gov:
Dear President Trump,
First off congratulations on your many, many accomplishments so far as you strive to MAGA! No worries, despite the fake news horrible coverage We the People know what you are doing and you have our support 100% now …. tomorrow …. and for the next 7+ years!!
The reason I am writing you tonight is the terrible incident involving the USS Fitzgerald and the loss of out 7 brave Seamen. Know that we are behind you all the way but in my humble opinion this is your greatest test yet. No matter what happened we will support you and our Navy but we all want just one thing ….PLEASE! …. THE TRUTH! We are so very tired of previous admins lying to us and covering up the truth to put out some spun up bs story! We voted you in on your many promises but the most important one is when you say ‘I will never lie to you’.
I know it takes time but again, please, all we ask is the TRUTH. God Bless the lost Sailors and their families and God Bless You and your family.
Sincerely,
I think you all would agree this is all we want.
God Bless the 7 Lost Sailors
Well done.
BZ, Scotty.
I think this is a very smart thing. The dark forces always swoop in at times like these, and say “cover it up for the good of the (fill in the blank)”. Our military needs to know that not only does Trump trust them – they can trust Trump. The truth will do. Even if they have to say something like “the accident occurred due to errors in a classified operation, and we are not at liberty to discuss details of that operation”.
I am so glad to see you wrote this. We really deserve to hear the truth. Sorry many lies for so many decades. I hope President Trump gets this message.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4616224/Mom-sailor-says-son-tried-save-shipmates.html
From the article linked above:
Mother of Navy sailor who survived collision between USS Fitzgerald and a cargo ship describes how her son tried in vain to rescue his shipmates from their flooding berth as all seven deceased men are identified
My bad I posted this same Article, down below.. 😦
No worries folks that might miss mine will see yours.
Given that, as someone else here dug up, this container ship is actually owned by a Japanese company. As such, there is a new political dynamic involved here. We Americans value the honest truth. The Japanese are culturally hung up on hiding the truth when it’s bad like this. The Japanese government did a lot to try to hide the details of Fukushima and the result was far more dangerous as it prevented the US from helping and containing the problem… Another strength of the USA approach.
If it turns out to have been terrorism related, it will bring a world of hate from many in Japan and other countries against the owners of that ship. Even it was gross negligence it will be very damaging to the owners as well.
As Japan is a business ally, the president may choose to focus attention away from the owners of the ship regardless of the cause.
God rest their souls 🙏
Seeing their young lives cut short by such a senseless act is heartbeat 💔
Dear God, in Jesus’ name, please welcome these sailors into your Kingdom.
X2
AMEN
Amen
God bless and keep them.
My heart breaks for these young men and their families.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh so very young .. Oh so very, very, young … heart breaking! Just tears & prayers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lord Jesus, may they all spend eternity with you, in the most cherished of places in Heaven. Where only the Bravest and most Honorable reside.
Amen
Thank you for your service, Rest in Peace
OMG… so young.
You are in our hearts and prayers.
Prayers and condolences to their families. God bless.
My prayers fo the families of these deceased sailors. To lose one’s life fighting for a country and a cause one believe’s in is noble sacrifice, but to die in a senseless accident while on duty is doubly tragic. So very sad!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heartbreaking tragedy, thank God for the lives saved, and shared grief with all who suffer loss.
“o when they cry unto the Lord in their trouble: he delivereth them out of their distress.
For he maketh the storm to cease : so that the waves thereof are still.
Then are they glad, because they are at rest: and so he bringeth them unto the haven where they would be”. Excerpt, Psalm 107
Heartbreaking. All were so young. 😢
They never saw it coming. No chance to respond. Horrible tragedy. At least they are undoubtedly welcomed into heaven. Front of the line. Prayers for their families are all we can offer right now. Let the formal inquiry run its course. We need answers, not speculation.
Pretty sure we don’t make the call on who gets into Heaven. I believe Christ does that.
Funny. I thought it was St. Peter at the Pearly Gates. Okay Marc. Half of them go to hell, and only half get into heaven. Sleep on that. I’m sleeping on the hope and prayer that they all end up in heaven. I chose the word “undoubtedly” specifically for those who might question these sailors’ eligibility. I am not qualified to judge them. But my gut tells me they died as heroes, serving a nation that applauds their service and supreme sacrifice. Thank you for your service gentlemen. We salute you.
Thank you Lord for our privilege to recognize you in our Navy’s anthem, Eternal Father. We give you thanks that despite efforts of those who rail against your divine sovereignty , we are still free to sing your praises. May those who lost their lives in the service of this great country find solace in your arms and may their families be comforted by your grace.
Look at the names. So ethnically diverse and yet all serving one magnificent nation and one universal truth. May they rest in peace and may God continue to bless America.
Sunset and evening star,
And one clear call for me!
And may there be no moaning of the bar,
When I put out to sea,
But such a tide as moving seems asleep,
Too full for sound and foam,
When that which drew from out the boundless deep
Turns again home.
Twilight and evening bell,
And after that the dark!
And may there be no sadness of farewell,
When I embark;
For tho’ from out our bourne of Time and Place
The flood may bear me far,
I hope to see my Pilot face to face
When I have crost the bar.
“Crossing the Bar”
Fair winds and following seas, Seamen!
We. Are. At. War. With. Evil. Forces.
6 of the 7 sailors were serving well beyond their first 4 years of duty. They all reenlisted at some point. That means they all LOVED what they were doing. They loved their country and were grateful for what it has given them. The 19 year old sailor was never given that chance. My heart breaks for all of them and their families.
So very tragic. May God give comfort to their family, friends and surviving seamen.
Families: We love and support you in the loss of your loved ones. Prayers promised.
Adding this to the last mysterious military incident under last administration is telling us we have problems yet to be solved. We need truth about SO many of these terrible tragedies.
Prayers sent up for the young men, their families, friends and shipmates.
My thoughts and tears are with you in grief.
I certainly wouldn’t have wanted to have been in the shoes of the individual who had to notify these families of the death of their love one. These family members deserve to know the truth about what really happened. It’s just so tragic.
May God bless all these sailors who have died in the line of duty. As many have posted here, I would wish to see them one day in heaven as they are already there, and I am working my way to get there. It has been a tough week for our country and for those families who have lost their dear ones, may God bless them all and give them courage to deal with unexpected and unfortunate reality.
Something no one has brought up.
What was the underwater terrain like in the collision location?
Japan is part of the Ring of Fire and I think there are a lot of underwater sea mounts in the area. If that is the case the safe passage may not have been the ‘entire ocean’
What I could find in a quick search:
The US Geological Survey reported a 7.8-magnitude earthquake approximately 874 kilometres from Tokyo in the Pacific Ocean. The epicentre of the earthquake marked in the map. Image courtesy: USGS
Because people need to see what our boys (we) go through…. LANGUAGE ALERT 🚨!
It’s important to note that EVERY sailor is trained and informed of this possibility. We all know that if that moment comes, we may be faced with having to dog down a door or hatch on some of our shipmates. We may also be faced with the reality of being on the other side of that door or hatch.
Those young men on that ship knew. In some ways it helps to know this in advance. It helps us to make sense of it all. Without that mental preparedness, whole ships can be lost with all aboard based on the choices of those mentally and/or emotionally unprepared.
In services like the Army or Marines, the function is to use weapons to attack or to defend. In the Navy, more than any of the other services, it is mostly about survival.
So brave.
Eternal Father (aka “The Navy Hymn”)
Eternal Father, strong to save,
Whose arm hath bound the restless wave,
Who bidd’st the mighty ocean deep
Its own appointed limits keep;
Oh, hear us when we cry to Thee,
For those in peril on the sea!
O Christ! Whose voice the waters heard
And hushed their raging at Thy word,
Who walked’st on the foaming deep,
And calm amidst its rage didst sleep;
Oh, hear us when we cry to Thee,
For those in peril on the sea!
Most Holy Spirit! Who didst brood
Upon the chaos dark and rude,
And bid its angry tumult cease,
And give, for wild confusion, peace;
Oh, hear us when we cry to Thee,
For those in peril on the sea!
O Trinity of love and power!
Our brethren shield in danger’s hour;
From rock and tempest, fire and foe,
Protect them wheresoe’er they go;
Thus evermore shall rise to Thee
Glad hymns of praise from land and sea.
May they Rest in Peace.
Don’t know if this has been posted YET..
RIP Sailors & Following Seas.
>SNIPSNIPsnip<
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4616224/Mom-sailor-says-son-tried-save-shipmates.html
Mother of Navy sailor who survived collision between USS Fitzgerald and a cargo ship describes how her son tried in vain to rescue his shipmates from their flooding berth as all seven deceased men are identified
I hope her son gets the help he is surely in need of. Survivor’s guilt is a horrible burden to bear.
He Likely had to seal those “Berth” hatches, (as noted in the video provided above).. Knowing His Shipmates were injured, not being able to save themselves.. Oh My,, the guilt, he MUST be experiencing.. PRAYERS for HIM!
Beautiful hymn. One of my favorites. Such a sad event.
RIP… & Following Seas..
2 sons in the Navy. My heart breaks for each one of these sailors. I pray for their families.
Such sad news.
RIP brave men, God bless them and their families.
May God bless these very young sailors. Suppose it is only right to determine exactly what caused this collision. RIP young men.
What a nightmare for these families, yet we know that Jesus Christ has conquered death.
Our friend’s berth was right underneath the plane which exploded on this ship. The only reason he didn’t die was that he happened to be in the shower, in another area of the ship.
“In July 1967, a fire broke out on board the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal. An electrical anomaly had caused the discharge of a Zuni rocket on the flight deck, triggering a chain-reaction of explosions that killed 134 sailors and injured 161. At the time, Forrestal was engaged in combat operations in the Gulf of Tonkin, during the Vietnam War. The ship survived, but with damage exceeding US$72 million (equivalent to $517 million today), not including the damage to aircraft.[2][3] Future United States Senator John McCain and future four-star admiral and US Pacific Fleet Commander Ronald J. Zlatoper were among the survivors.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1967_USS_Forrestal_fire
