Thank You God, For Men. Real Men.

26 God said, ‘Let us make man in our own image, in the likeness of ourselves, and let them be masters of the fish of the sea, the birds of heaven, the cattle, all the wild animals and all the creatures that creep along the ground.’
27 God created man in the image of himself, in the image of God he created him, male and female he created them.
I had an experience this weekend that made me think about men, about masculinity. It seems manhood is under attack these days from many directions. Indeed, in my opinion, a part of what so offends so many people about President Trump, especially Hillary supporters, is his unapologetic masculinity. He is a man who knows his power and embraces it.
That being said (and I can’t believe I put it in here, knowing where it could lead) please don’t make this another political free for all. My point here is broader.
To all you guys out there, tough guys, whether you express that inner strength clad in a business suit or well worn jeans and work boots, please accept the appreciation and approval of those of us who celebrate who and what you are, and what you do. Every day in ways large and small, you go out and just get the job done. You don’t ask for approval, thanks, or cheers because it just wouldn’t occur to you, and you are too busy getting things done to stop for recognition.
Lots of feminists have a problem with men. I believe they throw around terms like patriarchy, which they probably never looked up in their Funk and Wagnalls. Some humans with an X chromosome, and a few without one, appear to be threatened by the reality of masculinity.
Get a grip chicks, if you are really okay with who and what you are, men are not a threat, but a gift, not competition, but complementary. If your “feminine power” must be derived from the destruction of the epic event of God’s creation, you are pathetic already and men have nothing to do with that failure, you own it.
I’m not even going to waste breathe here encouraging men to not allow women to define their masculinity. He who does that is already beyond my poor advice.
Men. All ages, sizes, colors, and other assorted variations. You were different from the moment of conception, and thank God for that. As a child you were faster, stronger, dirtier, and louder. You were often fearless while I stood beside you weighing the odds and assessing the situation. You climbed the tree while I looked for the ladder. You snuck out with the family car while I was cajoling dad for the keys.
In my day, back in the Dark Ages, as we grew into teens and young men and women, you actually appreciated my femininity and rewarded me with attention and admiration. Many of you were kind enough to open doors for me, walk alongside the curb beside me, and lift heavy objects before I tried to. You paid the bill for our dates, and if you ever wanted another one, you walked me to the door.
Because God is good, and loving, and gives us abundant graces and good things, in the early days of my womanhood, I fell in love with this wondrous creature God made from dust and clay. That right there ought to be a hint to us, man from dirt, earthy, strong, fundamental. But, I digress.
I married a man. A for real not apologizing for it man. He has muscles and strength and brawn and intelligence and toughness, a toughness that nothing in this world has ever even come close to breaking. Not even a little crack. Not once in all our years (41 Monday) has he ever even paused in the face of terrible trials and hardships. Now, I know him. I know that he isn’t a robot and he isn’t superman. Sure he’s had doubts, fears, and moments of desperation.
He never once, not one time, not ever considered giving in to them. On his shoulders landed the burdens that would have crushed me and our family without him. God alone knows the weight he bore. His faith was apparent and he led our family to church, led us in faith and worship. The kind that isn’t really so much talked about as lived.
So today, as we honor fathers, I just wanted to throw out a little appreciation for men. I pray that as the world turns and we learn from our mistakes, someday it is popular and honored for men to be men again. Soldiers, sailors, welders, business men, teachers, pipefitters, salesmen, truck drivers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, preachers, rabbis, priests. Fathers, husbands, sons.
Thank you God for making men. Thank you for making them in your image. If you, Father, are the model from which my husband was formed, I sure am going to be so happy to meet you. Thank you, for all the wonderful men you gifted us with, especially your Son.
Stunning. Thank you
Amen – beautifully said and nice to hear on this Father’s Day…
AMEN
Hear, Hear!!
Thank you, Menagerie, and Happy Anniversary to you, both ❤️
What a beautiful thought. Thank you, my friend.
What a beautiful post ….. HAPPY FATHERS DAY, to all the men out there ….. May God Bless you and your families on this special day …..
Very well written! Here’s to Men acting like Men and Women acting like Women!
Shhhhh….. that’s revolutionary talk…..(-:
Thank you Menagerie, for the kind words.
Thank you Menagerie! Many more years & “blessings” with your husband & father!
I always look forward to reading your posts, Menagerie. I have tears in my eyes, as I remember my own Dad who is no longer with us. I guess I’m in the dark ages with you, my friend. And welcome to have company. Nothing political here – just thank you for nailing it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s my Pleasure…Think nothing of it !
A friend gave me this many years ago in church.
I never really knew my earthly father for I was barely three when he died.
But I have always had my Heavenly Father taking care of me and loving me, even when I was unsure of him.
They’re one in the same !
Yes…but listening to the many stories about their fathers, made me said.
I always knew I had a heavenly father, but this meant so much on that Fathers Day long ago.
Genesis tells us that God created Adam outside the Garden of Eden, in the untamed world. That’s why boys are never comfortable indoors and are imbued with an insatiable desire to explore. From the book ‘Wild at Heart’, by John Eldredge: “Aggression is part of the masculine design; we are hardwired for it. If we believe that man is made in the image of God, then we would do well to remember that “the LORD is a warrior; the LORD is his name” (Ex. 15:3).
It’s our Pleasure…Think nothing of it !
Menagerie, that deserves a book! Brava, and may you and yours enjoy your 41st on Monday. My taller half and I are looking forward to our 35th on Friday, and I could not have expounded a more loving soliloquy!
Best wishes to all men in this Treehouse for a very happy day, and a very sincere expression of love!
Men and boys have been under attack for a long time, whether that has been apparent or not. Our boys are medicated and reprimanded for their boyish behavior in school and told their masculinity is toxic. Society has cast them adrift. They aren’t respected. It’s like there is no longer a place for them in our world and they are being shunned.
I was so blessed to have a strong dad and a wonderful older brother, both of whom I admired tremendously. I married a man who was a real man and his love was a blessing to me.
But I despair for our boys and our men. Something has broken in our society and I don’t know if it can be mended. It has something to do with the constant ridicule and disparagement of masculinity. As manhood is bred out of our boys and men, it is making our women less than what we can and should be because we no longer have a masculine ideal that calls out our best female self.
I’m not sure if this makes sense and I am frustrated because I don’t have my thoughts developed enough to put this into clearer language. It is just a nebulous, troubling awareness that something has gone wrong. I love men, so this is heartbreaking to me.
The opening post mentioned that part of the distaste of Donald Trump may well be a reaction to his unabashed masculinity. I think that is true. And those are the men he chose to help him fix this nation. The women here have responded to that with open admiration. We are grateful. We were not sure there were that many real men left out there other than the ones we personally know and adore.
Thank you, men. Never doubt there are women out there who are grateful for you.
Sylvia – very well put – I understand your thoughts and fears completely, and share them. I have 8 grandsons, and in our family, being a “boy” is a great thing! Hopefully, there are millions of others out there growing up in families where real masculinity and femininity are appreciated and sought after and nurtured.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t despair, Sylvia.
Our masculine men are still with us…and are alive & well.
There are lots of them who have defied the attempts to neutralize their masculinity.
I see shining examples of this all the time.
They go largely hidden from view…because the media & entertainment industries don’t want to reveal that they have failed to turn all males into Pajama Boys.
But trust me, they are still with us.
Defiance is in their DNA.
And since we now have huge ration of testosterone back in our White House…perhaps we will see more of our manly men come out from running undercover.
It will be great to celebrate them again, out in the open.
Love it! Thanks Wheatie!
KLOVE read this poem yesterday which touched me as a mother..The author is unknown.
Pray that the fathers on here have a beautiful Fathers Day & enjoy the poem.
Footprints
“Walk a little slower, Daddy,” said a
Child so small. “I’m following in your
Footsteps and I don’t want to fall.
Sometimes your steps are very fast.
Sometimes they’re hard to see.
So walk a little slower, Daddy,
For you are leading me.
Someday when I’m all grown up,
You’re what I want to be;
Then I’ll have a little child
Who’ll want to follow me.
And I would want to lead just right
And know that I was true;
So walk a little slower, Daddy,
For I must follow you.”
Wonderful post. Happy Fathers day to all our great dad’s in the tree house.
A beautiful piece, Menagerie. Thank you.
As a woman, I agree %1000! I would never be able to put it as wonderfully written as you have—ever!
Tears were in my eyes with gratitude and a sense of sadness of what men like my son, a 21 yr old welder, has to face in this not so brave new world that is trying desperately hard to neuter our men.
Much I could say on this subject, but I’ll leave it at that cuz I think you hit the nail squarely on the head.
Happy Father’s Day to all of our manly Treepers! God bless you!
What a wonderful tribute to our Men.
Thank you for that, Menagerie…and very well said!
I grew up in a house full of boys: three brothers and their friends who practically lived at our house.
Since I was the only girl…it seemed prudent to keep my mouth shut and observe.
As a result, I was allowed the distinct privilege of hanging out with them, exploring things and having adventures with them.
Not really as ‘one of the boys’…more like a mascot.
I observed the stages that boys go through, as they grow to be Men:
‘No Fear’…it is a miracle that boys survive this stage.
‘That hurt but so what’…courage in the face of danger.
‘Protect’…the males of our species develop an instinctual propensity to protect the weak.
I learned at an early age what noble creatures boys and men truly are.
It was truly a gift to grow up this way and have the honor of experiencing such first-hand knowledge.
My mother didn’t understand, and was always trying to get me to play with dolls and have tea parties.
I could not comply.
Such girly pursuits paled in comparison to the infinite joy of running with the boys.
I was crestfallen, however…when I got too old to go shirtless in the summer.
I also learned that there are exceptions to the nobility of most men & boys.
There are some…who reveal their weasely natures early in boyhood.
They are flawed. There is no hope for them.
Being able to spot the weasels was also a valuable lesson learned, from hanging out with the ‘good guys’.
Some women never learn this.
And some females are she-weasels, too.
So I heartily agree…”Thank You God, For Men!”
They truly are a great Gift.
We would be lost without them.
Beautiful, Wheatietoo. I felt like I was reading about myself! We had very similar childhoods.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here – very similar – grew up with three brothers and a neighborhood full of boys. It was full of chaos and fun and survival of the fittest, fastest, and toughest. I swear it made me who I am!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awesome wheatietoo
You did such a beautiful tribute Menagerie Thank You.
Wheatie what a wonderful memory and a salute to the men who shaped you. Thanks for sharing it with us!
Menangerie, that is beautiful and so true. Even though my own father died when I was ten, I have been blessed with a step grandfather, uncle and brother in law who tried to fill the void untill I met my DH. I see his strength and love of God, family and country in my sons and son in law, and now in my grandsons. DH and I celebrated our 50th on April Fool’s day. 🙂 Yes, thank You Father for creating men as You did. I pray all men will strive to reflect You in all they do.
Congrats to you and your DH. May you have many more decades together.
Happy Father’s Day to all fathers and sons.
Thank you for the beautiful post, Menagerie, absolutely perfect. I love men for all the reasons you so eloquently describe. I think that the more women act like men, men aren’t necessarily inspired to perform the little niceties that make “vive la difference” come alive and so fun, and as you say, Sylvia, bring out our better female selves. Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful men out there. I’ll be missing my dad, a stoic WWII vet and quintessential gentleman.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a wonderful essay, Menagerie. Thank you for reminding us why we love a real man and why they are so valued.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Marvelous thoughts Menagerie. You reminded me of this poem on Honour our Father’s Day:
The Gift
By Li-Young Lee
To pull the metal splinter from my palm
my father recited a story in a low voice.
I watched his lovely face and not the blade.
Before the story ended, he’d removed
the iron sliver I thought I’d die from.
I can’t remember the tale,
but hear his voice still, a well
of dark water, a prayer.
And I recall his hands,
two measures of tenderness
he laid against my face,
the flames of discipline
he raised above my head.
Had you entered that afternoon
you would have thought you saw a man
planting something in a boy’s palm,
a silver tear, a tiny flame.
Had you followed that boy
you would have arrived here,
where I bend over my wife’s right hand.
Look how I shave her thumbnail down
so carefully she feels no pain.
Watch as I lift the splinter out.
I was seven when my father
took my hand like this,
and I did not hold that shard
between my fingers and think,
Metal that will bury me,
christen it Little Assassin,
Ore Going Deep for My Heart.
And I did not lift up my wound and cry,
Death visited here!
I did what a child does
when he’s given something to keep.
I kissed my father.
Love this! So beautiful! Thanks for sharing…..
The Fonz is getting misty.
Thank you Mrs Menagerie for the thoughtful comments. The man’s burden has always been to provide for his wife and children. Always uncertain, but we have to provide them with a living just the same. My greatest success has been this ancient Christian duty.
