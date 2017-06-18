Sunday June 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
So very precious.
Very interesting article:
Tragic Prelude Revisited
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/06/tragic-prelude-revisited/#more-43254
[James Hodgkinson as John Brown redux]
Blessed is the man
Who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly,
Nor stands in the path of sinners,
Nor sits in the seat of the scornful;
But his delight is in the law of the Lord,
And in His law he meditates day and night.
“The seven U.S. sailors missing after a Navy destroyer collided with a container ship off Japan were found in flooded berthing compartments on Saturday. The bodies being found were confirmed by the U.S. 7th Fleet and a defense official.”
http://dennismichaellynch.com/breaking-bodies-7-u-s-sailors-found/
“Today, Almighty God, as we observe Father’s Day, I lift up all the fathers of our nation to You with adoration and love. Fathers play an integral role in the lives of our children, as mentors, providers, caregivers and so much more and also provide a firm foundation on which our children stand. Thank You, Holy Father, for Your provision and for showering them with Your divine blessings. I pray that You would consecrate fathers and set them apart for Your purpose. Grant them peace and unity, health and strength, joy and happiness throughout their lives. May they walk with integrity, uprightly with You, in steadfastness and humility.”
Amen.
RAF squadron leader who devised the REAL Great Escape is to be honoured where he was executed on Hitler’s orders
Daredevil skiier, ladies’ man and multilingual Cambridge-educated barrister Roger Bushell helped 76 prisoners of war escape from Stalag Luft III, a Nazi camp in occupied Poland.
Just 33 at the time of his death, Squadron Leader Bushell – played by Richard Attenborough in the classic 1963 film – had been in enemy hands since his first day of combat, when he was shot down in a Spitfire during the Dunkirk evacuation.
Now Bushell, whose place of death was only established two years ago, will finally be remembered with a plaque and ceremony on July 1, according to The Times.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4613262/Man-dreamed-REAL-Great-Escape-honoured.html
Happy Father’s Day to all.
For all our U. S. Marine Corps fathers…
Almighty Father, whose command is over all and whose love never fails, make me aware of Thy presence and obedient to Thy will. Keep me true to my best self, guarding me against dishonesty in purpose and deed and helping me to live so that I can face my fellow Marines, my loved ones, and Thee without shame or fear. Protect my family.
Give me the will to do the work of a Marine and to accept my share of responsibilities with vigor and enthusiasm. Grant me the courage to be proficient in my daily performance. Keep me loyal and faithful to my superiors and to the duties my Country and the Marine Corps have entrusted to me. Help me to wear my uniform with dignity, and let it remind me daily of the traditions which I must uphold.
If I am inclined to doubt, steady my faith; if I am tempted, make me strong to resist; if I should miss the mark, give me courage to try again.
Guide me with the light of truth and grant me wisdom by which I may understand the answer to my prayer.
Semper Fidelis!
Can someone tell how to setup a WordPress login without having to setup a website or blog. When I try to like someone’s comment it wants me to login but when I try to setup a login it wants run me through the process of setting up a website. Very frustrating.
I’ve asked that before, and sadly I got no useful direction.
