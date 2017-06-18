Horrific Update: Missing USS Fitzgerald Sailors Located – Drowned in Berthing Quarters Below Decks…

Initial photographic appearances showed the port-side bow anchor of the ACX Crystal impaled a portion of the USS Fitzgerald near starboard side amidship below her bridge. Later reporting confirmed the Fitzgerald was ruptured above and below the waterline by the much larger cargo vessel. Seven sailors were missing.

The latest update from the 7th Fleet is terrible. Several bodies, perhaps all, of the missing sailors have been located in their berthing quarters.

U.S. 7th Fleet, YOKOSUKA, Japan – A number of Sailors that were missing from the collision between USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and a merchant ship have been found. As search and rescue crews gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision this morning, the missing Sailors were located in the flooded berthing compartments. They are currently being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka where they will be identified. The families are being notified and being provided the support they need during this difficult time. The names of the Sailors will be released after all notifications are made. (link)

#FITZ UPDATE: Divers were able to access the space and found a number of bodies. — 7th Fleet (@US7thFleet) June 18, 2017

(Previously) […] Footage and images from the Japanese TV network NHK showed heavy damage to the mid-right side (starboard) of the USS Fitzgerald and less severe damage to the left side (port) of ACX Crystal. The Crystal is 29,060 tons (w/out cargo) and is 222.6 meters (730 feet) long.

The land-based equivalent of a freight train (Crystal) hitting a school bus (Fitzgerald). By all rough photographic appearances the port-side bow anchor of the Crystal impaled a portion of the Fitzgerald near starboard side amid-ship just below her bridge.

