Horrific Update: Missing USS Fitzgerald Sailors Located – Drowned in Berthing Quarters Below Decks…

Initial photographic appearances showed the port-side bow anchor of the ACX Crystal impaled a portion of the USS Fitzgerald near starboard side amidship below her bridge. Later reporting confirmed the Fitzgerald was ruptured above and below the waterline by the much larger cargo vessel.  Seven sailors were missing.

The latest update from the 7th Fleet is terrible.  Several bodies, perhaps all, of the missing sailors have been located in their berthing quarters.

U.S. 7th Fleet, YOKOSUKA, Japan – A number of Sailors that were missing from the collision between USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and a merchant ship have been found.

As search and rescue crews gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision this morning, the missing Sailors were located in the flooded berthing compartments.

They are currently being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka where they will be identified. The families are being notified and being provided the support they need during this difficult time. The names of the Sailors will be released after all notifications are made. (link)

(Previously) […]  Footage and images from the Japanese TV network NHK showed heavy damage to the mid-right side (starboard) of the USS Fitzgerald and less severe damage to the left side (port) of ACX Crystal. The Crystal is 29,060 tons (w/out cargo) and is 222.6 meters (730 feet) long.

The land-based equivalent of a freight train (Crystal) hitting a school bus (Fitzgerald). By all rough photographic appearances the port-side bow anchor of the Crystal impaled a portion of the Fitzgerald near starboard side amid-ship just below her bridge.

51 Responses to Horrific Update: Missing USS Fitzgerald Sailors Located – Drowned in Berthing Quarters Below Decks…

  1. Minnie says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:26 am

    God rest all souls 🙏

  2. snaggletooths says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Hopefully they never woke up and died in their sleep. Godspeed
    Rest in Peace

  4. SharonKinDC says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:30 am

    This is one time I wish I was wrong… but sadly, my fears of the missing crew being stuck in the flooded compartments has been proven true. Just awful. RIP.

  5. Rip Tide says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Incredible. Just hard to believe a ” collision” could occur with all the modern tech they have on those ships. So sad to lose our soldiers in that manner…they didn’t have a chance. RIP boys.

  6. Rip Tide says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Wonder if they really got “rammed” instead?

  7. Joe Blow says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Terrible. Prayers for the families of the deceased. May God comfort them in their loss.

  8. Mar says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:32 am

    I can barely read this. My eyes are filled with tears. I had such hope they would be found floating in life vests. Oh dear God. This is so, so sad.

  9. Nigella says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:36 am

    So sad… prayers for their Families…

  10. carrie2 says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Still bothers me how neither ship could have this incident since today’s equipment is mostly electronics so why didn’t they see each electronically or visually? Something not right here and 7 seamen died because of this anomaly!

  11. wheatietoo says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Sad news. Such a sorrow to lose our fine warriors.

    Prayers for the families.
    It’s a mercy to at least be able to have their loved ones returned to them for services…rather than having to endure the agony of them being ‘missing’.

    My heart aches for them.

  12. filia.aurea says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Many feared this news would come. Unimaginable horror. Their souls will be lifted into eternal life, and families will be spared the added suffering of bodies lost at sea. May it please God, comfort these families and their fellow shipmates.

  13. fleporeblog says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:44 am

    I am completely devasted! I was holding out hope they would be found alive. I pray that the Lord didn’t allow them to suffer. At that time of night, they would have all been asleep. My heart goes out to their families. Father’s will be notified on Father’s Day that their son or daughter died because of this accident. Horrible! Thankfully they will all get proper burials. That may not mean much today, but over the years they will know that the body in the ground or in the mausoleum holds their loved one inside.

  14. Red says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:46 am

    God rest their souls. This is just horrendous news.

  15. Kaco says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Oh, dear, terrible news! Praying God gives comfort to their loved ones left behind. Rest in peace.

  16. Alison says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Such deep sorrow for these families. I take comfort knowing these were together at the end of their lives, and that their families will be able to bring their remains home. May God Bless the crew & families.

  17. wheatietoo says:
    June 18, 2017 at 12:59 am

    It was heartening to see the preparations that had been made, at the dock…to receive the Fitzgerald and her crew.

    They had a meal ready for them, bins of clothing and other supplies, to help ease the sadness of this day.
    Well done.

    It is an impressive response…at a time of shared grief.

  18. MOA says:
    June 18, 2017 at 1:02 am

    This is a complete failure of SOPs on the Fitz.
    USN ships run continuous radar surveillance of the surrounding sea.

    • psadie says:
      June 18, 2017 at 1:28 am

      I heard on FOX that the Crystal was headed into harbor when it all of a sudden turned around.

      • MOA says:
        June 18, 2017 at 1:40 am

        Doesn’t cut it.
        Destroyers are nimble athletes.
        Large cargo vessels can’t do anything “suddenly”.
        Like

  19. Matt says:
    June 18, 2017 at 1:02 am

    May God have mercy on the souls of these sailors who died. Why hasn’t one single member of our illustrious Congress called for an investigation? Or maybe I’m wrong and just haven’t heard about it yet? Or is it be cause it’s too close to Summer recess? May God have mercy on our Nation.

    • covfefe mariner says:
      June 18, 2017 at 1:33 am

      What exactly would you expect Congress to accomplish? They’ve done very little that’s useful since Our Lion’s inauguration. (Kudos though for confirming Gorsuch.)

      • aprilyn43 says:
        June 18, 2017 at 1:56 am

        @covfece – Well Congress has ok’d a investigation of “muRussia,” even after Comey said Trump was never under investigation “EVER”. Sooo, basically we have more evidence to investigate now with the Fitzgerald, than after 8-months of a “nothingburger” muRussia; which is still going on.

  20. Sayit2016 says:
    June 18, 2017 at 1:04 am

    These are the days when I honestly do not understand God plans….This horrific happening has had me in tears all days….can’t seem to shake it.

    You who live in Heaven
    Hear the prayers of those of us who live on earth
    Who are afraid of being left by those we love
    who get hardened in the hurt

    Do you remember when You lived down here?
    Where we all scrape to find the faith to ask for daily bread
    Did You forget about us after You had flown away?
    Well… I memorized every word You said

    Still I’m so scared, I’m holding my breath
    While You’re up there just playing hard to get

    You who live in radiance
    Hear the prayers of those of us who live in skin
    We have a love that’s not as patient as Yours was
    Still we do love now and then

    Did You ever know loneliness, did You ever know need?
    Do You remember just how long a night can get?
    When You are barely holding on and Your friends fall asleep
    And don’t see the blood that’s running in Your sweat

    Will those who mourn be left comforted
    While You’re up there just playing hard to get?

    And I know You bore our sorrows
    And I know You feel our pain
    And I know it would not hurt any less
    Even if it could be explained

    And I know that I am only lashing out
    At the One who loves me most
    And after I figured this, somehow….
    What I really need to know

    Is if You who live in eternity
    Hear the prayers of those of us who live in time
    We can’t see what’s ahead
    And we can not get free from what we’ve left behind
    I’m reeling from these voices that keep screaming in my ears
    All the words of shame and doubt, blame and regret

    I can’t see how You’re leading me unless You’ve led me here
    to where I’m lost enough to let myself be led
    And so You’ve been here all along I guess
    It’s just Your ways and You are just plain hard to get

    ; (

  21. tappin52 says:
    June 18, 2017 at 1:08 am

    I have no words. God bless their souls.

  22. psadie says:
    June 18, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Lord hold them all in the palm of your Hand and give the families strength, Amen.

  23. American Me says:
    June 18, 2017 at 1:35 am

    As a parent I never want to experience the pain and heartache of burying my children. They are supposed to bury us, we are not supposed to bury them. I am crushed to hear about this. I’m going to hug my pops extra tight on Father’s Day. My thoughts and prayers are with the parents of those who passed away. May GOD comfort and ease their heartache. Comfort those who loved and knew them. “Dear Mr Jesus I just had to pray to you…something really scared me when I saw it on the news.”

  24. Lady K says:
    June 18, 2017 at 1:36 am

    This is so heartbreaking – there are no words. May God grant strength, comfort, and peace to the families and may these brave sailors rest in His peace.

  25. A2 says:
    June 18, 2017 at 1:37 am

    Sunset and evening star,
    And one clear call for me!
    And may there be no moaning of the bar,
    When I put out to sea,

    But such a tide as moving seems asleep,
    Too full for sound and foam,
    When that which drew from out the boundless deep
    Turns again home.

    Twilight and evening bell,
    And after that the dark!
    And may there be no sadness of farewell,
    When I embark;

    For tho’ from out our bourne of Time and Place
    The flood may bear me far,
    I hope to see my Pilot face to face
    When I have crost the bar.

    By Alfred, Lord Tennyson

    RIP.

  26. aprilyn43 says:
    June 18, 2017 at 1:44 am

    This news, as heartbreaking as it is, was really not unexpected. We knew the saliors were probably dead. My heart & prayers go out to their loved ones.

    But, this does tell us something, the Cargo ship hit the Fitzgerald “Hard” – Hard enough for its anchor to be dislodged; & that had to be quite a jolt.
    From the little damage we’ve seen already we know we have a “mystery” & a lot of unanswered questions.
    There’s a real possibility that the U.S.S. Fitzgerald could have been sunk, if not for the awesome efforts of her crew.

  27. Summer says:
    June 18, 2017 at 1:51 am

    Senseless death of seven young men. I hope their parents will find peace one day. Very sad day.

    RIP.

  28. Plain Jane says:
    June 18, 2017 at 1:57 am

    Absolve, we beseech Thee, O Lord,
    the souls of Thy servants
    from every bond of sin,
    that being raised in the glory of the resurrection,
    they may be refreshed among the Saints and Elect.
    Through Christ our Lord.

    Amen.

  29. Joe Knuckles says:
    June 18, 2017 at 2:04 am

    I’d like to know who was responsible for this and whether they ascended to their position of responsibility based on merit or affirmative action/political correctness.

