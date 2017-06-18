Horrific Update: Missing USS Fitzgerald Sailors Located – Drowned in Berthing Quarters Below Decks…

Initial photographic appearances showed the port-side bow anchor of the ACX Crystal impaled a portion of the USS Fitzgerald near starboard side amidship below her bridge. Later reporting confirmed the Fitzgerald was ruptured above and below the waterline by the much larger cargo vessel. Seven sailors were missing.
The latest update from the 7th Fleet is terrible. Several bodies, perhaps all, of the missing sailors have been located in their berthing quarters.
U.S. 7th Fleet, YOKOSUKA, Japan – A number of Sailors that were missing from the collision between USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and a merchant ship have been found.
As search and rescue crews gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision this morning, the missing Sailors were located in the flooded berthing compartments.
They are currently being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka where they will be identified. The families are being notified and being provided the support they need during this difficult time. The names of the Sailors will be released after all notifications are made. (link)
(Previously) […] Footage and images from the Japanese TV network NHK showed heavy damage to the mid-right side (starboard) of the USS Fitzgerald and less severe damage to the left side (port) of ACX Crystal. The Crystal is 29,060 tons (w/out cargo) and is 222.6 meters (730 feet) long.
The land-based equivalent of a freight train (Crystal) hitting a school bus (Fitzgerald). By all rough photographic appearances the port-side bow anchor of the Crystal impaled a portion of the Fitzgerald near starboard side amid-ship just below her bridge.
God rest all souls 🙏
Hopefully they never woke up and died in their sleep. Godspeed
Rest in Peace
This is my hope as well. Lord be Seth their families and loved ones.
Why does this remind me of the “truck attacks” committed by the Muslims? https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/18/horrific-update-missing-uss-fitzgerald-sailors-located-drowned-in-berthing-quarters-below-decks/#more-134515
Collisions at sea happen. Blaming everything on Muhammed weakens your case.
If it walks like a duck, & looks like a duck…
BTW..you are assuming I am making a case. Why so defensive?
The Daily Mail online story shows the freighter making strange course changes at speed on it’s way to Tokyo. Then the collision happened. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4614624/Young-sailor-identified-one-seven-missing-sea.html- more detailed version here. http://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/home/centerx:139.5/centery:34.8/zoom:9
earlier analysis indicated the course changes were after the collision, probably to ensure the USS FITZGERALD wasn’t sinking or dead in the water. A container ship probably couldn’t do much more, short of launching her own life boats, if needed. This is a very messed up, weird collision that should never have happened. It will be very interesting to find out how these vessels could get into positions for a collision and not know it in time to avoid it.
The loop shown on the plot course is about 10 miles long. It would have taken about an hour for the ship to “turn around” and get back to the site after the collision.
I’m not buying it.
Agsin, I ask, who was on the Crystal during the “collision” and were they detained and interrogated after making their merry way to port to unload and receive payment for their goods?
There’s no more reason to detain them than the crew of the destroyer.
There was nothing either legally or morally wrong about proceeding to port, provided they offered assistance to the other ship first (or were released) from the scene by the Japanese Coast Guard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unbelievable 😡😞
the collision was at @ 1630, not 1730. Lots of erroneous info flying around this. In fact, my understanding could also be wrong. Still, abruptly turning a loaded container ship isn’t something one would expect and it doesn’t happen fast (in the sense of time we landlubbers operate under). It makes the most sense for the deviation to be a response to the collision, rather than a cause.
@Diana Alloco – The Cargo ship headed to its destination, & then turned back to Tokyo?? And then, after the collision headed to the Philippians ??
Ahhh, if that’s correct, that’s strange, that’s suspicious.
Yeah,
I hadn’t even thought of Abu Seyef [sic]
It looks like the US ship was T-boned.
This is one time I wish I was wrong… but sadly, my fears of the missing crew being stuck in the flooded compartments has been proven true. Just awful. RIP.
Incredible. Just hard to believe a ” collision” could occur with all the modern tech they have on those ships. So sad to lose our soldiers in that manner…they didn’t have a chance. RIP boys.
Wonder if they really got “rammed” instead?
Terrible. Prayers for the families of the deceased. May God comfort them in their loss.
I can barely read this. My eyes are filled with tears. I had such hope they would be found floating in life vests. Oh dear God. This is so, so sad.
So sad… prayers for their Families…
Still bothers me how neither ship could have this incident since today’s equipment is mostly electronics so why didn’t they see each electronically or visually? Something not right here and 7 seamen died because of this anomaly!
Sad news. Such a sorrow to lose our fine warriors.
Prayers for the families.
It’s a mercy to at least be able to have their loved ones returned to them for services…rather than having to endure the agony of them being ‘missing’.
My heart aches for them.
Many feared this news would come. Unimaginable horror. Their souls will be lifted into eternal life, and families will be spared the added suffering of bodies lost at sea. May it please God, comfort these families and their fellow shipmates.
I am completely devasted! I was holding out hope they would be found alive. I pray that the Lord didn’t allow them to suffer. At that time of night, they would have all been asleep. My heart goes out to their families. Father’s will be notified on Father’s Day that their son or daughter died because of this accident. Horrible! Thankfully they will all get proper burials. That may not mean much today, but over the years they will know that the body in the ground or in the mausoleum holds their loved one inside.
God rest their souls. This is just horrendous news.
Oh, dear, terrible news! Praying God gives comfort to their loved ones left behind. Rest in peace.
Such deep sorrow for these families. I take comfort knowing these were together at the end of their lives, and that their families will be able to bring their remains home. May God Bless the crew & families.
It was heartening to see the preparations that had been made, at the dock…to receive the Fitzgerald and her crew.
They had a meal ready for them, bins of clothing and other supplies, to help ease the sadness of this day.
Well done.
It is an impressive response…at a time of shared grief.
This is a complete failure of SOPs on the Fitz.
USN ships run continuous radar surveillance of the surrounding sea.
I heard on FOX that the Crystal was headed into harbor when it all of a sudden turned around.
Doesn’t cut it.
Destroyers are nimble athletes.
Large cargo vessels can’t do anything “suddenly”.
It’s a 0200 dark hours screw up on the Fitz bridge.
May God have mercy on the souls of these sailors who died. Why hasn’t one single member of our illustrious Congress called for an investigation? Or maybe I’m wrong and just haven’t heard about it yet? Or is it be cause it’s too close to Summer recess? May God have mercy on our Nation.
What exactly would you expect Congress to accomplish? They’ve done very little that’s useful since Our Lion’s inauguration. (Kudos though for confirming Gorsuch.)
@covfece – Well Congress has ok’d a investigation of “muRussia,” even after Comey said Trump was never under investigation “EVER”. Sooo, basically we have more evidence to investigate now with the Fitzgerald, than after 8-months of a “nothingburger” muRussia; which is still going on.
These are the days when I honestly do not understand God plans….This horrific happening has had me in tears all days….can’t seem to shake it.
You who live in Heaven
Hear the prayers of those of us who live on earth
Who are afraid of being left by those we love
who get hardened in the hurt
Do you remember when You lived down here?
Where we all scrape to find the faith to ask for daily bread
Did You forget about us after You had flown away?
Well… I memorized every word You said
Still I’m so scared, I’m holding my breath
While You’re up there just playing hard to get
You who live in radiance
Hear the prayers of those of us who live in skin
We have a love that’s not as patient as Yours was
Still we do love now and then
Did You ever know loneliness, did You ever know need?
Do You remember just how long a night can get?
When You are barely holding on and Your friends fall asleep
And don’t see the blood that’s running in Your sweat
Will those who mourn be left comforted
While You’re up there just playing hard to get?
And I know You bore our sorrows
And I know You feel our pain
And I know it would not hurt any less
Even if it could be explained
And I know that I am only lashing out
At the One who loves me most
And after I figured this, somehow….
What I really need to know
Is if You who live in eternity
Hear the prayers of those of us who live in time
We can’t see what’s ahead
And we can not get free from what we’ve left behind
I’m reeling from these voices that keep screaming in my ears
All the words of shame and doubt, blame and regret
I can’t see how You’re leading me unless You’ve led me here
to where I’m lost enough to let myself be led
And so You’ve been here all along I guess
It’s just Your ways and You are just plain hard to get
Thank you for posting this. I have listened to it over and over. Praying for the sailors and their families, and for one I loved who died yesterday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Condolences to you, topavalley. God bless.
I understand more than you might imagine…..sending you prayers with love….
I have no words. God bless their souls.
Lord hold them all in the palm of your Hand and give the families strength, Amen.
As a parent I never want to experience the pain and heartache of burying my children. They are supposed to bury us, we are not supposed to bury them. I am crushed to hear about this. I’m going to hug my pops extra tight on Father’s Day. My thoughts and prayers are with the parents of those who passed away. May GOD comfort and ease their heartache. Comfort those who loved and knew them. “Dear Mr Jesus I just had to pray to you…something really scared me when I saw it on the news.”
This is so heartbreaking – there are no words. May God grant strength, comfort, and peace to the families and may these brave sailors rest in His peace.
Sunset and evening star,
And one clear call for me!
And may there be no moaning of the bar,
When I put out to sea,
But such a tide as moving seems asleep,
Too full for sound and foam,
When that which drew from out the boundless deep
Turns again home.
Twilight and evening bell,
And after that the dark!
And may there be no sadness of farewell,
When I embark;
For tho’ from out our bourne of Time and Place
The flood may bear me far,
I hope to see my Pilot face to face
When I have crost the bar.
By Alfred, Lord Tennyson
RIP.
This news, as heartbreaking as it is, was really not unexpected. We knew the saliors were probably dead. My heart & prayers go out to their loved ones.
But, this does tell us something, the Cargo ship hit the Fitzgerald “Hard” – Hard enough for its anchor to be dislodged; & that had to be quite a jolt.
From the little damage we’ve seen already we know we have a “mystery” & a lot of unanswered questions.
There’s a real possibility that the U.S.S. Fitzgerald could have been sunk, if not for the awesome efforts of her crew.
Senseless death of seven young men. I hope their parents will find peace one day. Very sad day.
RIP.
Absolve, we beseech Thee, O Lord,
the souls of Thy servants
from every bond of sin,
that being raised in the glory of the resurrection,
they may be refreshed among the Saints and Elect.
Through Christ our Lord.
Amen.
I’d like to know who was responsible for this and whether they ascended to their position of responsibility based on merit or affirmative action/political correctness.
