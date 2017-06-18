Fatherhood is the job that pays the least in monetary terms and the most in benefit to the world, along with motherhood. When a man chooses to become a father, biologically or with his heart, he makes a commitment that is lifelong and its impact is to be felt longer than his own life, into the future of his children, grandchildren, and yes, even great grandchildren.
Through his steadfast presence, his wisdom (most of it on the job, but maybe lots of it gained from his own father), his protection, his teaching, his prayers, sacrifice, love, discipline, encouragement and pride he tempers and builds the character and lives of his children.
Today, in gratitude and love, we pause to thank God for His precious gift of fathers, modeled in His own image. For all of you, we give thanks, we pray, we love you. And please, keep up the good work dads, in your job that has no off days, but great benefits.
Happy Fathers Day to my hubby (a silent Treeper). You are a fantastic hubby and father. ❤
Happy Father’s Day!
I LOVE my dad and my husband is a wonderful father and spouse.
Fathers are SO important.
Much love to all the fathers out there.
Enjoy our day and know, you are irreplacable.
REAL men, unaltered males drive the left nuts!
Since you posted that fantastic country George Strait song, here’s another great tear jerker country song for all the fathers out there.
This Father’s Day is difficult, as it is for anyone who has recently lost a dad.
Dad was merely 5 years old when he arrived from Sicily with my Grandparents to the welcoming, open arms of Lady Liberty in New York Harbor.
He immersed himself in American culture and quickly assimilated and excelled.
Dad’s birthplace was Sicily, but he considered America his “homeland”. He was drafted by the Italian Army during the Korean War, he had already enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his new homeland, proudly.
Upon his safe return home, Dad became a fine member of New York’s Bravest; for over 30 years, Dad served the FDNY with integrity and dignity.
While Dad never did return to his place of birth, the culture of beautiful Sicilia remained a very important part of his life; in turn, he made it a part of ours.
Dad’s strong faith was a constant, and although attempts are made to emulate his patience and grace, I fall short of achieving the level of peace he made look so easy to attain. He was loved by all who had the privilege of meeting him.
Noble, honorable, courageous, compassionate, patient, gracious, endearing – all fittingly define Dad.
I miss Dad more than words express; it is an honor to be Dad’s daughter.
He is at peace in Heaven and we will see each other, again.
Minnie, I am sorry for your loss.
My dad went home to be with our Lord six years ago and I miss him every day. The older I got, the more I appreciated my parents. My dad was someone I could look up to and try to emulate my entire life. I am still trying to be the person he was.
There is just no greater blessing in this life than to have loving parents to teach us and protect us.
On Mothers Day I shared a card my preschool age son made. He made a Father’s Day card while in school and this is how it reads:
My dad is… 6 years old.
My dad weighs… 1 pound.
My dad’s favorite color is… yellow.
My dad’s favorite food is …pizza.
My dad always says…”Eat your food so I can mow the lawn.”
My dad laughs when…I tell jokes.
If my dad had time he would love to…play.
My dad and I like to…mow the lawn together. (Background: my son has a bubble mower and wears “ear puffs” while he follows daddy the entire time)
My dad really loves…hugs and kisses.
I LOVE my dad because…he gives me hugs and kisses.
To all dads, grandpas, uncles, and every which way in between, thanks a billion.
(Besides, burp contests and inappropriately funny toots just arent the same without you!!!!!)
Happy Father’s Day to all fathers but especially to Donald Trump who is our father of the United States! May God bless him and keep him safe in his loving protection!
