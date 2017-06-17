Update: Majority Whip Steve Scalise Upgraded to “Serious” Condition…

The latest update from MedStar Washington Hospital Center reflects an improvement over the past 24 hours for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Previously he was in “critical” condition; the latest update shows “serious”, an improvement.

Released on behalf of the Scalise family, Saturday, June 17, 2017, 6 p.m.

Congressman Steve Scalise is in serious condition. He underwent another surgery today, but continues to show signs of improvement. He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones. The Scalise family greatly appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and prayers.

Note: This is the final update for the weekend. (LINK)

