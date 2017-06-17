Update: Majority Whip Steve Scalise Upgraded to “Serious” Condition…

The latest update from MedStar Washington Hospital Center reflects an improvement over the past 24 hours for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Previously he was in “critical” condition; the latest update shows “serious”, an improvement.
Released on behalf of the Scalise family, Saturday, June 17, 2017, 6 p.m.
Congressman Steve Scalise is in serious condition. He underwent another surgery today, but continues to show signs of improvement. He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones. The Scalise family greatly appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and prayers.
Note: This is the final update for the weekend. (LINK)
Tough Father’s Day for the Scalise family.
Advertisements
Yes, tough weekend indeed but it’s very encouraging not only the improvement but also the fact he is now able to speak with his family. Keeping praying folks because it’s working.
LikeLiked by 50 people
Amen Pam, Amen 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 10 people
👍
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks, Pam. Prayers are important. Please keep them coming for him and his family.
LikeLiked by 11 people
God bless Congressman Scalise and his family. Amen
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Continuing prsayers 🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s a very important point Pam. Yes, it is resoundingly good for all of them to be able to speak and communicate. A major relief and wonderful part of recovery.
Huge blessing.
LikeLiked by 18 people
🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
The underlying significance of this (speaking with family) is the implication that he has been successfully weaned off of the ventilator and extubated. That would be a huge step in his recovery..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes very important to get off that vent!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes and moreso that the shock he experienced and bloodloss did not impair brain function. Positive signs for sure. Prayers need to continue. Risk of infection and pneumonia are significant given multiple surgeries, vent, extensive abdominal/bowel wounds, confined to bed and all the nasty resilient bacteria that lives in the hospital. A decline in work ethic has had a negative impact on infection rates. Pray
LikeLike
He’s talking!
LikeLike
This is wonderful news. Everyone keep praying 🙏
LikeLiked by 17 people
🙏✝🛐✡🙏
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 7 people
I pray every time I get reminded like this.
This is good news, because for a while there, it looked pretty grim.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Pray for Steve Scalise’s family: his wife, his two children–both under the age of 11, his brother, and his sister…and all of his extended family as they wait and hope.
LikeLike
Keep on praying Thank you Sundance for the update.
Oh heavenly Father keep Scalise and his family in your loving comforting healing hands..Give them comfort, and rain down your healing on Steve.
Amen.
LikeLiked by 33 people
Amen 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 17 people
amen
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen 🙏
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 19 people
That’s a nice thing to say.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you Larry.
I won’t apologize. I hate the left…I will leave it at that.
God bless Mr Scalise and his family.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It IS a tough Father’s Day, for the entire Scalise family, but you know what?
They get to HAVE a Father’s Day, TOGETHER.
Best wishes to Mr. Scalise and his family.
LikeLiked by 24 people
https://www.vevo.com/watch/five-for-fighting/superman-(its-not-easy)/USSM20301340
LikeLiked by 1 person
Youtube easier…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank u!!! I usually have no prob but there will be days like this! Thx again 🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Superman https://g.co/kgs/p4YajW
LikeLike
I give up….but it is a great relevant song, sorry Treeps
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will most likely be the most meaningful Father’s Day ever for the Scalise Family. So glad that he is improving and so happy for the family that loves him so much and faced losing him forever. Praise God!
LikeLiked by 21 people
Amen, highest Praise, even in the storm 🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 7 people
Absolutely. Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Grace, particularly in the eye of the storm.
God hears the prayers of His children ❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praise the Lord for He is good.
May God continue to comfort the victims and their families and may all the injured have full recoveries.
We ask this in the name of Jesus Christ, Amen.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Amen 🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
God bless this beautiful man and family. We keep you in our constant prayers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen 🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has the Harridan even offered up a thought?
She’s hiding from culpability, just as she did the night of the Benghazi attack.
I hate to link her with this man, that’s why I didn’t say her name, but this is on her, and she can’t even be bothered to say the usual amount of words someone in a position such as hers would say.
What a stinking lousy way to go through life. Ugh. {{spit}}.
LikeLiked by 9 people
She is so upset: she lost a soldier, wasted lots of money and didnt accomplish what she wanted. Must be tough to be Hillary these days.
LikeLike
It’s a privilege to pray for Congressman Scalise and his family this Fathers’ Day and every day. It’s a time for his family to draw close, showing him the love and devotion they feel toward him. I’m sure that he and they will be counting their blessings in spite of what Evil had intended.
As with our military men and women, Scalise took one for us all. In whatever way we can, let’s double down on our efforts to defeat those who hate us and who wish harm on our good and honorable servants. May they who serve the evil forces of this world have no reward in this life nor the next.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“Scalise took one for us all.”
This is exactly what President Trump said in Miami/Cuba speech. “Scalise took a bullet for us.” He said is 2x.
It had a sobering effect on me. But by the grace of God others have been spared.
LikeLike
Definitely need to continue praying.
Congressman Scalise underwent another surgery today.
The different medical states are described here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medical_state
LikeLiked by 8 people
Scalise is a fighter. Besides the Doctors, his determination and the outpouring of supports and prayers have gotten him through this terrible ordeal. He still has a long way to go, though, but this is very good news.
I have had surgery in my stomach/pelvis region, and the worst part was not the healing of the stitches. The worst part was the adhesions from the surgery that took effect about 6 months after the surgery. I cannot even describe the pain – it was off the charts, and it appeared at least once a month for at least two days for well over a year or more. Since Scalise’s organs have been affected and needed surgery, I do not envy him when/if the adhesions start to kick in.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think I have an abdominal adhesion as well, from a surgery 25 years ago. I’ve had a few abdominal surgeries, but knock on wood, I seem to have just the one painful adhesion. And you’re right about the pain – it literally takes your breath away. I was just reading a little about adhesions, and everyone is different relative to whether they develop them post-surgery, and how many occur. Hopefully Scalise will be one of the lucky ones.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have any doctors recommended ultrasound massage to you, to break up some or all of the adhesions? It’s often used for muscle adhesions.
LikeLike
Yes…. a tough Fathers day in many ways but also a Father’s Day for them to celebrate. He is still with them. He is alive! I pray for their family to have many more Father’s days to come. Those beautiful kids were almost left Fatherless……Lord…the Father of ALL Fathers. Thank you. I am trying to stay focused on prayer and gratitude– but I am a human being and I hate the mind set capable of this heinous cowardly act.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes, Americans have lost 4 sailors and 4 soldiers this weekend. Eight families and many friends are grieving.
The families of Steve Scalise and Matt Mika are holding on with their loved ones in serious condition.
Officer Crystal Griner hopes to recover and regain her ability to do her job.
Let’s pray for all:
Dear Father, Creator, Lord of Life, Love, Truth and Peace,
We ask for Your intervention, comfort, mercy, peace and grace to surround all these people and their situations.
Please enter into the depth of hearts and minds, hold them in Your loving arms.
Send Your angels to guard and minister to the depths of their souls, spirits and every cell of their bodies.
We pray for souls of the departed, for patients, wives, husbands, sons, daughters, mothers, fathers… be their strength, hope and deliverer. Let them grieve in faith and hope, entrusting their loved ones to You until they are united in eternity.
We pray for those injured in Alexandria, on the Fitzgerald and in other incidents and battles this week. Please intervene in all their cases.
We pray for all the caregivers involved.
Please Lord GOD, meet the needs and give them extra boost of energy and understanding, mercy and wisdom, inspiration and most of all rest.
Thank You Father for all these things in the Name of Jesus our Lord and Savior.
Amen
LikeLiked by 18 people
This is a beautiful prayer…. Amen and Amen….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Heavenly Father,
We continue to ask your protection over all the wounded – that no infection, adverse reaction, drug interaction, human or mechanical error would harm these many patients.
You made them and know their every cell and only You can knit them back together and heal them – body, mind and spirit.
You are the gracious redeemer, healer and lover of our souls.
Let Your holy love rain down upon them and reign over and in them so that Your order, the function and ability You designed is restored.
May You alone be glorified in all these cases.
In Jesus Holy Name,
Amen
LikeLiked by 11 people
Amen 🇺🇸💖💕
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen.
LikeLike
Amen! Beautiful…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 ( The Trinity in ALL things )
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen 🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen.
LikeLike
Amen.
LikeLike
Thank the Living God – Now just keep praying!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
These surgeons deserve a damn medal.
LikeLiked by 6 people
As well as the Paramedics, firemen/EMTs….pre-hosoital care to deliver Rep Scalise able, in God and the Drs hands. Most deserving of the highest honors all of them.
I suspect Trump45 will honor them at the Ovsl Office and then some. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 10 people
Ditto and also the team of nurses that are sitting at his bedside 24/7 monitoring his vitals and ensuring he is hydrated etc. Hopefully, when Rep.Scalise recovers, President Trump will have Steve, his family, some of the main doctors and nurses etc. at the WH for a special appreciation ceremony or something similar.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh i just remembered also a congressman who was a combat trauma surgeon i believe in Iraq…a Treeper posted the info and he helped Steve on the field…. Congressman Wein…something i believe
LikeLiked by 4 people
Continuing to pray for those who dreadfully wounded in Va. May the Great Physician, Jesus Christ, continue to heal and restore them to their loved ones.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Amen.
Wrap this nation and all its servicemen in prayer. We have enemies within and threats abroad. We need to pull together and value what we possess. That lunatic who shot up the ball field has done much to bring hearts and minds together. We saw our thin blue line save lives with their bravery to cut down the assassin. And now we see the splendid medical teams that are giving Scalise a fighting chance to recover.
Here’s another brief prayer: Thank you, Lord Jesus Christ.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Amen and Amen 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just BEAUTIFUL!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you SD for this great news! With our missing 7 sailors still out at sea, this news helps to put a smile on my face and allows me to double down on my prayers for Rep Scalise, the other 4 that were shot, our beloved President and the seven sailors.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Please do not forget to include the lobbyist who was shot in your prayers. Matt Mika is still in intensive care and is still listed in critical condition. He requires help breathing and is awaiting more surgeries also.
LikeLiked by 13 people
It could have been a much worse Father’s Day for them. I’m so grateful he is alive and showing improvement. God is good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hallelujah was the 1st word that came to mind when I read the headline.
I know it is still early but this is a very encouraging step forward. The Scalise family picture is “As Good as it Gets” in life from a personal perspective and I hope and pray that they will have many more family pictures ahead in the future. Loving, close families are priceless and a nation (minus the depraved) are pulling for Steve to remain a vital member of his family. I am looking forward to watching Steve’s public reaction to all the outpouring of love and prayers he and his family have receiving from millions of sincere Americans and others across the world.
Best wishes also for Matt Mika’s recovery as well as the 2 heroic police officers. Officer David Bailey’s 1st pitch ceremony at the game the next day and Zach Barth’s recovery are borderline miracles.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Tough Father’s Day for the Scalise family”
Yes it is, & thank God they received a bit of good news too
Not to harp on this, seeing that this thread is about something positive, but this “tough day” was brought to the family by the gutless cowards on the left. Unfortunately, there will be many more tough days for a lot of people, if the gutless cowards in our government don’t stop the gutless cowards on our streets
This tough day for the Scalise family can be turned into something positive for the country if law & order, along with integrity & honor, are restored in our halls of power
The time for talk is over. This disease called leftism needs to be crushed & defeated once & for all. That starts with law enforcement using the full weight of their power against these malcontents & miscreants. That means government employees, judicial activists, media, academia, internet groups & street thugs
They can spew all the ideological nonsense they want, but they can’t…
Incite violence
Use their office or position to undermine & subvert the law or the country
Make up phony narratives for political purposes
Indoctrinate & brainwash our younger generations
Shut down free speech
Use actual violence against the citizenry
Restore the rule of law in every facet of our country, & leftism will wilt & become the fringe joke it truly is
LikeLiked by 5 people
I Agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are almost nothing but gutless cowards in the current GOP. All their “courage” is used to fight Trump, not the hate-filled violent and now murderous left. Trump and the few people he’s brought in from the real world (outside of govt) are all we have right now. They can do a lot, but we need to do everything we can to primary and replace our cowardly GOP politicians.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent post and those 6 points you listed need to go viral. I’ll do my part! God bless
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scalise’s and America’s Healing is in His hands.
Our Lord covers us all with His loving healing hands if only we trust in His plan.
Thank you Lord for keeping your healing hands on Scalise, Scalise’s family, our American leaders, America & Americans.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lovely, Miss K! Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was listening to music while playing some games, and was touched by this song just minutes after Sundance and then I posted so I had to share.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ethereally stunning, grace, rapture, love, His love, His heart, chill bump inducing. Angels singing on wings and prayer. Thank you K! Blessings! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY Georgia…I truly believe that our Lord has His loving healing hands on our country. I believe that His hands have been with America from the very beginning. If you just look at the writings of our forefathers, you can’t help but see our Lord’s hands in motion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally agree K, we are mightily blessed 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤ ❤ {{{American}}} ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
My choir has sung this beautiful song so many times and the meaning permeates one’s very essence and depth of being. God’s Word though music.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My music tastes run toward Christian, but have many many songs that I feel speak to you..
I have been surprised by the beautiful messages within non-Christian songs, sung by singers from other music genres.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
Terrific!!! Go Tigers!!! And i dont even have a “tiger in the game” …but I do have a Lion 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
👍
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heck. I’ll put aside SEC differences tonight and root for Steve’s LSU Tigers. (Oooh, that hurt.) Speedy recovery Steve.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You just got Sainthood😉 Mighty powerful statement there BAMAfan! God bless you in all things. ‘Merica!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for taking one for the team!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One night only. 😎
LikeLike
Geaux Tigers!
What a beautiful country – there just have to be more good people than bad – I love that picture of Congressman Scalise with his wife and children, so precious – it just made me have a bit of a crying jag the other day when this all happened –
I am SO proud of him and his family, I do not know them but I can see everything good and loving – and I am SO proud of our President and our First Lady – it does me good to see them with Barron on their way to Camp David –
when my Mom and I were up all night all the time with my stepdad who had dementia, we would just go ahead and say “Hallelujah” when we were in the midst of things – dear Dad had dementia but be was such a good man all his life and “Dad” to me – so in nighttime adventures involving mirrors, windows, door locks, Allen wrenches (to unlock doors), running water, whatnot –
we would say “Hallelujah” and “Thank You, Jesus” – and be grateful we had the privilege of taking care of him – and realizing there were others in this old world right in the same middle of the night, who were doing it all alone – dear God, please pour your grace down on them, give them a little puff of wind in their sails that they need right now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen and God bless you 🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸
LikeLike
Amen. Great post, suejeanne1. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank goodness those cops were there!
We must recognize the threats against our very way of life. Congressman Scalise survived this hate crime but will retain its scars for the rest of his life.
The Republican Party – and the country narrowly avoided a slaughter of unimaginable proportions.
Let us all resolve to end, once a for all, the attempts by many to destroy the Trump presidency. The Mueller fiasco must come to an end and special prosecutors must immediately address the multiple criminal outrages against our republic.
Enough of this charade of special investigation against this grand experiment of democracy. We must stop this nonsense and we must stop it now!
Enough! Enough! Get this Mueller snake out of his viper’s pit and let’s go all out
against the treacherous traitors trying to tear this great country down.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good to see his family can at least be around him on Fathers Day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It reminds me of that polish nun from the 30 s she wrote a diary I cant remember it`s name ,something about O blood and water or the merciful Savior ,>in her (Diary, number 1541). comes to mind
LikeLiked by 3 people
O Blood and Water, which gushed forth from the Heart of Jesus as a fount of Mercy for us, I trust in You!
miraculous image of the Divine Mercy
LikeLiked by 2 people
Part of the Devine Mercy Novena, the above is from, is as follows:
‘For the sake of His sorrowful Passion,
Have Mercy on us and on the whole world.’
Memorize this, especially if you don’t pray the entire novena, and say daily, often, every time you think of the condition of our precious country.
It is imploring God, the Creator of all, for His Mercy, for the sake of the incredible Passion endured for us by His Beloved Son, our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Quick question: if every thing is relative, and there is no right or wrong, no turning from God by immoral, or evil, choices, why did God, Who became man in the Person of Jesus Christ, come, suffer, die and rise for us???
How foolish is man.
PS: EWTN religious catalog has the Divine Mercy Chaplet available on CD. it’s about 20 minutes long and ez to pop in during a commute to or from work, school, errands etc. I encourage all Deplorables to buy it and pray. Being Catholic is not a requirement.
https://www.ewtnreligiouscatalogue.com/Home+Page/MULTIMEDIA/Music/CHAPLET+OF+DIVINE+MERCY+CD+-+DANA.axd
Lord, hear our prayers. Amen. 🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, Divine* Mercy Novena
LikeLike
Sister Faustina – The Devine Mercy prayer is popular.
LikeLike
Good to hear he’s up talking now
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Miracles do happen. Prayers for those still hospitalized, Steve Scalise, Matt Mika, Crystal and the other police officer as well as those recovering at home.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen to that, Mr. Morris.
Prayers from the Hudson Valley for Comgressman Scalise and his fellow victims.
Additionally, condolences and prayers for our service men and women in Afghanistan, missing near the Japanese Coast, and their families tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖💕💕💕🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pray in particular that god will protect Steve’s and Matt’s bodies from infection.
LikeLike
God (upper case)
LikeLike
I think what we’re seeing here with Rep. Scalise is proof of the existence of God.
Our strong hope is that he continues to improve despite the odds, and that Mr. Mika is upgraded from his current condition.
That said, none of the injured will be anywhere near out of danger until their conditions are upgraded to at least Fair.
This whole situation is a huge reminder that Life and all it means can change in the blink of an eye…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen!!
There IS a true and loving God, I have witnessed His grace and blessings.
All one need do is open their eyes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Same here Minnie, and the more i continue to press in, Trust Him in all things, the more signs he reveals to me…again this beautiful morning…a story for later sometime 💖💕💖
LikeLiked by 3 people
❤️❤️❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY Virginia, you are so right–it reminded me of this poem.
I wrote this several years ago when my brother died at the age of 62, a few weeks after the death of our mother at the age of 92. Even though it was a bit of a sad occasion, was glad that we were able to enjoy each other’s company for one last weekend.
Lovingly Embrace
When Do You Say Goodbye To That Very Special Someone
When Do You Know Your Walk With Them Has Finally Ended
Could It Be When The Sweeping Rivers Of Life No Longer Bend
Or Maybe It Is When All The Sunsets And Sunrises Are Done
I Truly Believe There Is A Reason For All The Paths We Have In Life,
No Matter How Great Or Horrid Any Of Them Might Possibly Be.
All That We Come Across In Life Has A Message For Us All To See
Remember Look Up With A Smile Even If It Seems Filled With Strife
Some People Are Meant To Be With Us Until We Leave This Earthly Place
While Some Seem To Only Be Around Us For Such A Very Short Time
Leaving Us When It Seems As If Their Life Was Just Hitting Its Prime
Remember Every Day Your Life And Friends To Lovingly Embrace
LikeLike
How deep the love of God for us…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you georgia fl, beautiful in its sweet repose. God bless you 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
LikeLike
Wow so beautiful–Reminds us of how blessed we are, especially with the Treehouse and all the wonderful Treeper family members .Thank you georgiafl!!
LikeLike
I never heard that before. I’d like to memorize it and sing it to my new grand baby as a lullaby to grow up with. Just beautiful. ❤️❤️ Thank you so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Allow me, if you will fellow Treepers, to share a couple of personal stories. I do so not to focus on myself, but, rather, to testify to the reality, glory, and miracles of God
The first is from the night I accepted the reality of God and Jesus Christ and turned my life to them. I had just read a book loaned to me by a Christian friend. It answered questions my heart had had all of my life. After kneeling by the sofa, accepting Jesus as my Savior, and then spending some time just taking it all in, I went to bed. During my sleep, I “woke” to the sense of someone next to the bed. Even though I knew little of the bible, I knew immediately that it was an angel. Not the Christmas angel you might think of – bathed in white, with wispy wings and a halo – but, rather, it was the silhouette of a large, strong male figure – one of God’s army. A warrior. And, yet, an angel. He gave me a message. It took years to come to understand it (I think), but am still waiting for the fulfillment.
My point in posting this is: God is real – have no doubt. Angels are real – and they are His unseen army, for offense and defense.
The second is from just a few years ago. (Note: I have a high pain tolerance; not necessarily a good thing)
It was Friday, and we had a late lunch. Not long after, I developed a stomach ache, and then spent almost 3 days on the sofa with a heating pad on my gut – getting worse instead of better. Finally, late afternoon on Monday, I decided the increased pain level meant the problem was more than food poisoning, and went to the ER.
Bottom line was…I was almost dead. Turns out, my appendix had ruptured – the pathologist said likely Friday night. “Stuff” had filled my entire abdominal cavity, including down into my hip area. And, to top it off, gangrene had set in. Yup, gangrene.
Doctor told the family it was very possible I would not make it. A week later, I left the hospital with absolutely no post-op problems.
The morning I left, one of the hospital’s head nurses came in to ask me some questions. Like what my usual diet was, what supplements or vitamins I took, my exercise routine, my lifestyle in general. She told me that every medical person in the hospital was looking through my charts trying to figure out how and why I was still alive! Not only was I still alive, I had no aftereffects, no infection, no sepsis. They were actually using the word “miracle.” I told her it had nothing to do with my lifestyle – but had everything to do with God and prayer. I had a prayer chain from coast to coast and north and south praying for me. It was very simply answered prayer. And, yes, a miracle.
The “tell” was in the details. Like there was a flu epidemic in town. There was literally only one bed left in the hospital. If that one had not been available, I would have been sent to another hospital, and that extra time might have meant I died.
Because of the epidemic, there was not a doctor available at the hospital to do my surgery. They had to bring someone in off of an “on call” list. That nurse asking questions – one she asked was, “How long have you been going to your doctor?” “What doctor?” I asked. “The one who came in to do your surgery,” she said. “Oh,” I said, “he’s not my doctor. I never met him before.” After a pause she said, “Oh, hmmm. Well no one at the hospital knows him either. We’ve never heard of him. That is, ummm, we’ve never worked with him at this hospital before.” (BTW – he gave me the best care possible. Came in every day to see me, and personally changed my dressings, etc)
My family and I call him “the doctor God dropped down from heaven.”
The post here is not about me. It is about the power of prayer from God’s people. It is about God’s miracles being real, and being in the details. It is about Steve Scalise. About the fact that he is being showered in prayers. It is about the fact that, when you are in God’s hands, man’s “normal” expectations mean nothing. Keep those prayers going.
I truly believe God will do truly wondrous things for and with Steve Scalise and these circumstances. (And this is also about angels being real. I have no doubt that some of God’s warriors – angels – are now watching over that man.)
LikeLiked by 7 people
Beautiful in its beautiful Glory, praise and story telling, thank you and God bless you 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
Thank you, oh thank you – for sharing your precious stories, testimonies, treasures with us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praised be the Lord’s many many glowing blessings upon us.
LikeLike
God is good, ALL THE TIME….
All the time, God is good!!!
Glory and Praise to Our God. Always and forever! Amen.
LikeLike
Thank you, TatonkaWoman.
LikeLike
IIRC, the doctor indicated in his presser that this period begins the time when the injured are most susceptible to possibly getting one or more serious infections. Let’s continue to pray for them as they move through this next stage of their treatment.
LikeLiked by 1 person