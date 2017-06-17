Extraordinarily High Early Vote Ballots Cast in GA-06: Karen Handel -vs- Jon Ossoff

National Democrats have thrown almost $30 million into the Georgia congressional race in support of Jon Ossoff. Most of their expenditures have been focused on registration and early voting ballots in support of the Democrat candidate. The early voting closed Friday and showed a massive amount of new registration and early voting.
The contest for Georgia’s 6th District seat is one Democrats have targeted for months as their best chance to win a special election and deal President Donald Trump a major setback. Media polling has also been working hard to provide benefit to Ossoff.
Georgia Republicans need to get off the couches and drive a strong turnout.
(Via Politico) Early voting in Georgia’s special House election closed Friday evening with over 140,000 ballots cast, with overall turnout looking likely to rise in Tuesday’s closely watched matchup between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel.
The early voters in the second round include over 36,000 people who did not participate in April, according to data from the Georgia secretary of state’s office. That includes past voters who stayed home as well as newly registered voters who added their names to the rolls in Georgia’s 6th District after the primary.
The total number of voters on Tuesday is expected to surpass the high turnout in the first round, when over 192,000 voters cast ballots, including about 57,000 who voted early. The final turnout on Tuesday could easily exceed the vote total in the 2014 midterm elections, when over 210,500 people voted in the district. (read more)
well i know person who won’t be voting for themselves
Has Georgia ever elected a Jew to Congress? Curious.
Its not the religion, its the politics being pushed by the candidate.
As they say in Chicago, vote early, vote often.
If this last week did not awaken the voters of Georgia, I don’t know what can anymore.
I know many from the left that realized that left needs to start accepting our new government, yet still know many that only hear and see what the Democrats with the help of the media want them to hear and see.
Leaving it in the Lord’s hands & praying that His will be done to keep healing America & Americans.
I would be willing to bet that some portion of that $30 million spent by the Dems went into ACORN-like efforts to manufacture phony voter ewgistrations and cast fraudulent votes for their candidate. Hillary tried the sane thjng, but the scope of her frayd was too big to manage. She also underrstimated the groundswell of non-traditional support for upstart Donald Trump, and that overconfident hubris was her undoing. It also explains her total amazement and disbelief at her loss. She thought she had cheated so mhch that she couldn’t possibly lose.
You can bet that the Dems gave pulled out all kf the stops for this contest. and won’t duplicate Hillary’s error from 2016.
Yes be sure to get the voting pens into the hands of the non-living voter.
How much traceable paper is available with Georgia elections?
I hope independent observers are recording and analyzing as many places and ways for vote integrity.
“Dem gots too many iruns in the fire for a good kleen erection.”
“The filly will win by 30 lengths!”
I think she is more of a broodmare don’t ya think?…Dat’s ok…better that than an Assoff.
That’ll break their hearts, and close a few wallets too.
Its the all star game stuff the ballets. Or perhaps the Dimmerats have imported votes and have invoked the living dead vote.
Has Comey, Lynch, or the Russians been seen riding in the MSM truck?
Hopefully those new registrations didn’t come from the graveyards.
