Extraordinarily High Early Vote Ballots Cast in GA-06: Karen Handel -vs- Jon Ossoff

National Democrats have thrown almost $30 million into the Georgia congressional race in support of Jon Ossoff. Most of their expenditures have been focused on registration and early voting ballots in support of the Democrat candidate. The early voting closed Friday and showed a massive amount of new registration and early voting.

The contest for Georgia’s 6th District seat is one Democrats have targeted for months as their best chance to win a special election and deal President Donald Trump a major setback. Media polling has also been working hard to provide benefit to Ossoff.

Georgia Republicans need to get off the couches and drive a strong turnout.

(Via Politico) Early voting in Georgia’s special House election closed Friday evening with over 140,000 ballots cast, with overall turnout looking likely to rise in Tuesday’s closely watched matchup between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel.

The early voters in the second round include over 36,000 people who did not participate in April, according to data from the Georgia secretary of state’s office. That includes past voters who stayed home as well as newly registered voters who added their names to the rolls in Georgia’s 6th District after the primary.

The total number of voters on Tuesday is expected to surpass the high turnout in the first round, when over 192,000 voters cast ballots, including about 57,000 who voted early. The final turnout on Tuesday could easily exceed the vote total in the 2014 midterm elections, when over 210,500 people voted in the district. (read more)

