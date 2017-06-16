ICE Director Thomas Homan Brings Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth…

President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcer doubled down Friday on recent comments that undocumented immigrants “should be afraid” under the Trump administration.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Thomas Homan said in an interview today that he has “zero regrets” about his remarks before Congress this week, expanding on them. “It needed to be said,” Homan told CNN on the sidelines of a Central American prosperity and security conference.

“And by me saying you should be worried, you should be afraid — if you lie on your taxes, you’ve got to be worried, ‘Is the IRS going to audit me?’ … When you speed down the highway, you’ve got to worry, ‘Am I going to get a speeding ticket?’ You worry. It’s natural human behavior.”

Ice Director Thomas Homan defended the arrest of student on the day of his prom. Director Homan told Congresswoman Nita Lowey that “if you’re violating the law, you should be uncomfortable. He should be looking over his shoulder if he’s in this country in violation of law and ordered removed. He should be worried that he’s going to be arrested.”

  1. georgiafl says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    “Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth” That is one never to be forgotten phrase.

    Sundance, you have outdone yourself!

  2. snaggletooths says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    That student who was arrested before prom had a hearing in Nov.2016 & was suppose to leave.This is what we voted for a big wall & deportation of illegals. FINALLY a administration who is taking the invasion of illegals seriously who have no problem deporting all prior administrations allowed this invasion.

    • keeler says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:10 pm

      He was also 19 years old, and still in high school, and was hiding in a relative’s home because immigration officials had detained his mother the previous day.

      But going by the media’s portrayal, you’d think ICE was hiding in the bushes outside the high school gymnasium, waiting for him to pull up in a limo.

      • R-C says:
        June 16, 2017 at 8:21 pm

        And if ICE agents had been “hiding in the bushes outside the high school gymnasium”, they’d be in the RIGHT. There was a valid court order to remove that person from the country. Removing fugitive aliens is ICE’s job.

      • woohoowee says:
        June 16, 2017 at 9:10 pm

        And that same media never utters a peep about The Remembrance Project or the Angel Moms.

  3. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Go GET em!

    • Hammer DOWN NOW on DAPA deportations, opening 5 million jobs to American Citizens (or reducing those on welfare).

    • BLACKLIST DAPA parents, as IMMIGRATION LAWBREAKERS, from future entry into the United States and from American Citizenship if they don’t take their DACA children with them.

    • L. says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:19 pm

      BlackKnightRides,Wonderful comments! Also, I love how he turned the tables and spoke of needing more access to the county jails to avoid additional officers in the neighborhoods- I don’t think anyone heard that or will be willing to agree with him! No concessions on the the part of the looney left!

    • bflyjesusgrl says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:23 pm

      I hope the deportation database has a trigger to the welfare/medical assistance databases so all payments STOP being direct deposited and/or checks and EBT’s STOP being mailed. Deport the Illegals and Stop the payments!!

      • Pam says:
        June 16, 2017 at 8:30 pm

        That would be a huge step in getting so many illegals out of here. If you take their so called “freebies” away, then they no longer have an incentive to stay. In that sense, they are committing a crime by not only being here illegally but also by obtaining benefits illegally.

    • 4sure says:
      June 16, 2017 at 9:13 pm

      If they don’t take their children with them, charge them with child abuse and imprison them.

  4. IndiaMaria says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    THIS is the AMERICAN LAW ENFORCEMENT I remember. Support you 1000%

  5. Uncle Max says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    That. Was. Awesome. Amen.

  6. Jlwary says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    This guy is good!

    • Landslide says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:21 pm

      ICE ICE BABY!!!

      Just good ol’ common sense for us law-abiding folks.

      • Jlwary says:
        June 16, 2017 at 8:26 pm

        It is so vindicating to hear someone who is in a position to carry it out say it and mean it!!

        • Landslide says:
          June 16, 2017 at 8:35 pm

          Absolutely. It’s these types of things that make me sleep better at night—men with backbone, whose common sense and wisdom are not compromised. Makes me so very thankful that Trump won. I think more and more good people will step up, speak out, do what’s right, and follow the law.

          • Jlwary says:
            June 16, 2017 at 8:42 pm

            I swear I didn’t realize how oppressed I had become (pc culture sucks) until POTUS was elected and I was just like, wow, freedom!! It’s like the last 8 years were a serious cluster fudge. I feel freer with POTUS at the helm.

      • Wend says:
        June 16, 2017 at 9:10 pm

        If the higher ups had been like this I might still be working for ICE. Maybe not because my health deteriorated but it would have been a lot more fun.

  7. starfcker says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Add this guy to the list of people we love in the Trump Administration

  8. Bull Durham says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Rule of Law is for everyone inside our borders.

    You come illegal, you stay beyond your visa illegal, you are going to be treated like a common criminal. You are a common criminal.

    Leave now. Go take a number. Come back legally. Rule of Law!

  9. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Part of my brain acknowledges that he is just obeying our laws. Another part of my brain acknowledges that this is the Atomic Hammer in my lifetime.

    Gov. obeying our laws is a completely new direction. Who da thunk it?!?

  10. Minnie says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Like a YUGE gulp of beautiful, clean, fresh air!!

    Breath it in 👍👍👍

  11. Owlen Rose says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    It’s this type of rhetoric that Trump wants. Scare the sh*t out of lawbreakers. We don’t even have a wall yet, but immigration is down 73% because of Trump.

    • Minnie says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:08 pm

      Self-deportation – works for me 👍

        • Political Reviewer says:
          June 16, 2017 at 9:22 pm

          I don’t really have a preference as to how they leave, just as long as they go. Out! Out! Out! Hubby and I worked long and very hard hours to get to where we’re at in our retirement, and we’re sick and tired of paying and paying some more for the illegals. Yes…ILLEGALS. Kick ’em across the border, drop them by parachute, make them swim the river. I. Could. Care. Less. Just leave.

  12. Oldschool says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Laws and enforcement are a foreign concept to our “lawmakers”.

    How far we have fallen. Father, lift us up.

  13. cats23 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    You break the law and you are here illegally, why should you NOT be afraid to be deported and or arrested?

    OUT!!

    • tellthetruth2016 says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:46 pm

      I loved it when he said we shouldn’t play favorites ….. Thats the problem, we have been playing favorites for soo long for soo many different people it makes us all a racist no matter if it’s an arrest, if they don’t get their loan, if they don’t make the team, if they don’t get the job, etc. etc., the list is getting so long we can’t keep up anymore …….

  14. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    The left wants to make “being worried” a civil rights issue. If something you say or do worries someone, you’ve caused emotional turmoil to the criminal or the snowflake

    Of course our politicians don’t want illegal invaders to worry, because that means enforcing the law is being discussed, & they don’t want their new constituents to be frightened away

    You know what, the old Twilight Zone show couldn’t have come up with something as absurd as this, it’s that insane

    The left is completely unhinged, completely off the rails. They’re absolutely nuts

    But the lowest scumbags are the politicians, who use this utter idiocy to push an agenda. They don’t want them deported, arrested or impeded in any way, as that would slow down the demographic change needed to outvote American citizens

    And now we can’t even worry them? Sorry snowflakes & traitors, common sense & reality is back in vogue in America. We’re no longer intimidated by your insane bull****

  15. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Once again, the left is trying to pit “feelings” against “facts” as if attending a prom is “so precious and innocent”. Good Riddance!

    Director Homan hits the committee with an “Atomic Hammer of Truth” but he MOAB’s the illegals at just the right moment 🙂

    God Bless this man!

  16. Orygun says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    I certainly appreciate a man that is blunt and to the point. I am sick of politicians who talk for 10 minutes and you are dumber for it.

  17. R-C says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Another nitwit congressperson heard from. Let’s all remember that Members of Congress swear an oath to support and defend the US Constitution when they take office. That Constitution is the bedrock of ALL US law–including immigration law.

    The nitwit congressperson questioning the ICE director is typical–she only mouths the words of her oath, and knows little of the Constitution, or the law.

    All she knows is how to pull at heartstrings. Ineffectually.

    I applaud the ICE director for giving it to her. Well done!

  18. fleporeblog says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    This sweetheart should be worried that the “Atomic Sledgehammer”!

  19. The Devilbat says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    I came to the US from London, England at the end of 1972. Here are some of the questions that I remember that were on the application for immigration form.
    1. Are you a communist?
    2. Have you ever been a communist or belonged to any communist group?
    3. Are you a homosexual?
    4. Are you coming to the United States to become a homosexual?
    5. Are you, have you ever been, a prostitute?
    6. Are you coming to the United States to become a prostitute?
    7. Are you an alcoholic?
    8. Are you coming to the United States to become an alcoholic?
    9. Do you believe in freedom of religion?

    How things have changed since then and not for the better.

  20. PDQ says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    The Elephant in the Room gas been recognized !
    Finally, finally, finally.

  21. kathycovfefe says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    PREACH!!!! Mr. Homan. #MAGA #NOTTIREDOFWINNING

  22. Rainy says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    More COMMON SENSE!!!! The law is in place for a reason, and that lady’s argument was shut down by someone not afraid to tell the truth!!!! If we had more people like this we wouldn’t be in the mess we are in today!!!

  23. tearjr ✓كافر (USA) says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    For some reason, ppl forget that entering our Country illegally, is…… wait for it… that’s right, illegal. Our house, our rules, and if you don’t like it, tough.

  24. ARREST SOROS (@co2isfood) says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    In the country illegally.
    Stealing educational services.
    How is this any different to breaking into someones home and stealing their stuff?

  25. fleporeblog says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    It has been a terrible week for illegals and Democrats that want to protect them!

    https://www.numbersusa.com/news/verify-first-act-passes-house

    From the article linked above:

    The House of Representatives passed the Verify First Act, H.R. 2581, introduced by Rep. Lou Barletta (R-Pa.), on Tuesday. The legislation, which would block illegal aliens from taxpayer-funded health insurance credits, passed by a 238-to-184 margin.

    The Verify First Act would require the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to verify the citizenship or immigration status of every applicant for a credit under the AHCA before the Treasury Department issues the credit.

    According to a 2016 Senate report, the government issued $750 million of Obamacare subsidies to individuals whose immigration status couldn’t be verified as of June 2015.

  26. Alison says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Now THAT’s accountability !!! Go ICE go!!

  27. Sloth1963 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Meanwhile, in my old home of Southfield, MI, ICE is hoovering up Iraqi Chaldeans. Maybe not the first group I’d start with, as a return trip to Iraq could be fatal, but laws are laws. Want to be a refugee? Don’t break the law. You don’t get to pick and choose your destination once you run afoul of the legal system.

  28. woohoowee says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    “National Guard Save U.S.” far left, back row sign in the bottom picture. I notice that particular sign in that pic every time. How sad our government let it come to that!

    BUT we’ve now elected Trump45 and are getting America First! Whew!

  29. Giant Ground Sloth says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    I made the mistake of reading Ann Coulter’s twitter feed today. She claimed that President Trump is not serious about enforcing immigration laws, and even suggested that the country would be better off with VP Pence as President. Her criticisms of the President are not even remotely constructive anymore. They’re over the top and absurd.

    • Rodney C. Johnson says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:56 pm

      Where has she been?

      Coulter is one of those, ‘I’m not getting what I want fast enough, therefore you lied to me’ types. I actually see that frame of mind, on some other blogs, which are on the whole supportive of President Trump.

      I referenced this when I commented on the DAPA post, how it and DACA go hand in hand and show where the Administration actually is philosophically on this issue. DACA will also fall soon enough, removing DAPA sets the stage, they are after all reflective and connected policies.

      But some people need to chill out, and trust in the President. There are a bunch of different battles being waged at the moment and only a fool fights on a 100 fronts.

    • janc1955 says:
      June 16, 2017 at 9:12 pm

      She’s being ignored, apparently. So she’s ratcheting up her “shock and awe” silliness as an attention grabber. I’ve got Annie’s number now. Not playing, Annie.

  30. yakmaster2 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    The big dose of truth from Homan in response to that snarky woman was sooooo refreshing!!👍👍

  31. Disgusted says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Who was that woman? She wasted so much time and energy , and said the exact same dumb things over and over again just to hear her own voice trying to sound compassionate. All she did was sound like a FOOL. I guess an uninformed fool. I am thrilled to get to see this man of ours stand up for the law!

  32. LKA in LA says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    I thank God we now have some white hats working on behalf of the American citizen taxpayer! I sleep better at night because of President Trump and thank God for him. The last eight years have been hard to watch and now I am so happy we have law and order back.

  33. Frank_O'Pinion says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Barack HUSSEIN Obama is an undocumented alien.

  34. madelinesminion says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    ICE is cleaning house in Dearborn MI, nearly 100 Iraqi felons being sent back. One had a felony conviction for making false IDs and driver’s licenses for other illegals. He was in the US illegally for 20 years.

  35. Reality Wins says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Fantastic video! Thank you Ice Director Thomas Homan!
    Finally, America’s rottweilers are off their leash!
    GET OFF OUR LAWN!
    The USS Democrat Titanic just hit an ICEberg!

  36. Abster says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Yes, be very afraid. I love it. The law is the law.

  37. Emily Summer says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    First thing…pull the welfare and EBT funding. No free schools or medical. Watch the lines form to go back to Me Hee Co. Let’s help them, eh?

  38. mikeyboo says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Bravo!!!! Director Homan: “He’s not law abiding. He came to this country illegally. He had his day in court. He was ordered to leave the country and failed to do so”. Hard not to use colorful epithets to describe this self righteous……….”person” and others like her both in and out of Congress.

