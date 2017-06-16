ICE Director Thomas Homan Brings Atomic Sledgehammer of Truth…

President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcer doubled down Friday on recent comments that undocumented immigrants “should be afraid” under the Trump administration.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Thomas Homan said in an interview today that he has “zero regrets” about his remarks before Congress this week, expanding on them. “It needed to be said,” Homan told CNN on the sidelines of a Central American prosperity and security conference.

“And by me saying you should be worried, you should be afraid — if you lie on your taxes, you’ve got to be worried, ‘Is the IRS going to audit me?’ … When you speed down the highway, you’ve got to worry, ‘Am I going to get a speeding ticket?’ You worry. It’s natural human behavior.”

Ice Director Thomas Homan defended the arrest of student on the day of his prom. Director Homan told Congresswoman Nita Lowey that “if you’re violating the law, you should be uncomfortable. He should be looking over his shoulder if he’s in this country in violation of law and ordered removed. He should be worried that he’s going to be arrested.”

.

Advertisements