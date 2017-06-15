Tucker Carlson and Mark Steyn Discuss Political Violence…

Fox host Tucker Carlson interviews Mark Steyn and together they discuss the current state of left-wing political violence.
Advertisements
Fox host Tucker Carlson interviews Mark Steyn and together they discuss the current state of left-wing political violence.
Rudy Giuliani for interim FBI director.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Mark Steyn reads the Treehouse.
We’ve been saying the same thing here…for a long time.
—waves to Mark—
LikeLiked by 2 people
The left I encounter have no debate in them. 2-3 exchanges before name calling, obfuscation, ridicule and marginalization. Had it happen tonight with a good VW friend. He posted a pic of Trump tower Chicago with some gibberish about its comparison to George Orwell’s 1984.
Him: “Staring up at this commercial beacon of our new regime was a feeling i cannot explain. What a wonderful perspective, for anyone, to stand beneath this lording symbol of government. It is the most cliche dystopian plot…I would never pay to see the movie.”
Me: “That is a Fantastic and Beautiful building. I bet the neighboring buildings are Hugely happy that the building is tiered as such as it lets more sunlight down to the streets, and, I understand that sunlight is the best disinfectant. ”
Him:” the guise of government has never been used to promote the McDonalds agenda, so no. I continually applaud and marvel at the ingenious burger-tycoon business model as often as I think to do so, and find it unfortunate our society has become such a victim of the success of their product, and the culture created around it. I’ll assume the the “posturing” comment was only ironically dropped by you considering it was less than 2 minutes after you proposed your question, right my friend?
Being of the arts and literature ilk and education, I can’t help noticing the symbolism, it is astonishing, to films like “Brazil” and Robocop, literature such as Orwell’s 1984, and Shakespeare’s King Lear (for instance). Sci-Fi and dystopian authors have playfully toyed with the “gradation” in government’s pursuit of general welfare vs personal wealth, and sitting at the foot of that structure gave me the opportunity to consider just how this may play out. I can’t be more clear about any version of homage to government. By the people, for the people is (essentially) where we started. An entity hoarding and lording over basic human needs as a governing body in the name of anything besides bettering a people is generally going to go against, well, everything we are trying to accomplish in this world, right?
We are running a business, and we are always selling…but the threshold for success, standing at the base of that tower, does not align with the objectives of so many on this earth. Nor does the posturing of a an autocratic and self-serving government, no matter who is at the helm. I hope this is entirely melodrama, but to not acknowledge the conflicts of interest arising in this government is ignorant, and maligned with that earlier bit…by the people, for the people.”
Me: “Trump will do a great job and he is doing a great job. Really depends on the lenses you view his presidency through. If only the Left would let him have a chance as we let oBama have his chance. The constant negative media attention is really working against the Left. I cannot watch a single late night TV program anymore. There really are only about 2, one hour TV news programs I can tolerate as well, and surprisingly, they are not all on Fox. The pendulum swings my friend, 4-8 years of one party, 4-8 years of the other. Van Hugs!”
He unfriended me. See how that works.
LikeLike
I disagree with Steyn and a million other people on the republican side that seem to think that there are no haters on the right. I had to quit going to RedState because of the idiocy and Brietbart can be pretty bad as well. The difference is the republican people don’t form groups like BLM or Antifa.
LikeLike
Mark Steyn is right! We need to destroy the bastards that only crave big government and power.
I shared this video a week or so ago and mentioned that by 2018, it would be a full 1 minute commercial rather than a 31 second commercial. This is being played in the 6th congressional district in GA.
I never thought what happened today would be something that very easily can be included in this commercial. I PRAY that Rep. Scalise makes a full recovery. We have to take our country back and Republicans should not be embarrassed to run this damn video with a piece from today! They can use the video SD shared with shots being fired and Rep Scalise lying on the field as evidence.
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance, Mark Steyn is one of the few political talking heads I can stand to hear, do hope common sense will make a comeback.
LikeLike
Love Steyn!!!!
LikeLike
Stunning observation.
Shallow, frustrated, angry, and empty. That’s all they are. Just boiling masses of negative energy.
“Get a life!”
Channel that mess of ugly into something – if not productive – at least harmless.
Who knows? Might just wake-up one morning, and find that divine spark within each of us.
LikeLike
They have been using the race card & name calling since Obama won in 2008..
I really really try to keep away from the names, but will admit that sometimes it is really hard
Seems that very few on the left have any good argument, except that everyone on the Right are racist homophobics, and that is probably one of the nicer names.
LikeLike
Do you know what scares me right now? VP Pence has not been in front of cameras…I LOVE Pence.. but think about this..Scalise is 4th in line-then Ryan–then Pence …then… This is super deep state and scary…However, Not only does PDJT have this…But so does GOD!…so I am gonna stop being scared…
LikeLike
Great point. I never thought about that.
LikeLike