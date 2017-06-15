Shooting Victim Steve Scalise Undergoes Third Surgery – Condition Remains Critical…

“It’s been much more difficult than people even thought at the time. It’s been — [Steve Scalise] is in some trouble, but he is a great fighter and he is going to be OK, we hope.” … “I have a feeling that Steve has made a great sacrifice, but there could be some unity being brought to our country. Let’s hope so.”
~ President Donald Trump
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise underwent a third surgery this morning following his shooting injury sustained at the Republican baseball team’s practice in Alexandria, VA. Doctors at MedStar Washington Hospital Center said the Louisiana Republican remained in critical condition, and they began a third operation.
According to medical professionals multiple surgeries in this context are not unusual. There are multiple vital organs in the pathway of the bullet and surgeons are often checking to ensure prior procedures to repair damage are holding. Rep. Scalise faces a long path of treatment and recovery ahead and remains in critical condition.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen visited the Scalise family at the hospital Thursday morning, but did not provide additional information about his condition.
(Via Politico) Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and his leadership team called an emergency conference Thursday morning to give lawmakers an update. Scalise’s Chief Deputy Whip Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), who also has visited him in the hospital, gave a moving speech about faith in dark times — and about Scalise’s strength as an individual.
.@POTUS #TRUMP Wishes Whip Scalise’s daughter MadisonHappy B-Day-Sweet💗
Covering #Scalise Family In Prayer🙏🏼#MAGA pic.twitter.com/VzSupvKpDs
— DONNA WARREN 🇺🇸 (@DonnaWR8) June 15, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Praying for his recovery, and for his family.
LikeLiked by 27 people
Praying for his recovery and the MSM’s demise.
LikeLiked by 20 people
AMEN Vicki
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m praying for his recovery as well. Conservatives need to wake up we are dealing with radical leftists and progressive Republicans like Mark Sanford who said Trump provoked the attack. It’s time to organize and take control of your state and go after the Never Trump Republicans who are in your state. Protest and call the media and tell them your congressman or Senator does not represent you.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Ahh yeah…Mark Sanford, that paragon of virtue. This is the same Mark Sanford who, while the sitting Governor of South Carolina disappeared over Fathers Day weekend, 2009. He was unreachable by family and staff while ostensibly hiking the Appalachian Trail and was finally discovered deplaning at Atlanta – Hartsfield Airport off a flight from Argentina. Only then did he admit to being a philanderer.
Now he presumes to sit in judgment of our President. What a 💩
LikeLiked by 13 people
God bless all the wounded and their families.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You are right I wonder if what he has to hide. Scalise was a member of the child investigation team and wrote a bill investigating the child trafficking and sexual crimes and some big wigs were probably involved in both parties. I do not know but he had his own youtube site . Please click on this link and read it http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=60679 to learn more
LikeLiked by 1 person
Download on that page “PIZZAGATE FOR DUMMIES” and learn
LikeLike
the prayer the brothers say each night.
LikeLike
Piglousy was not even as bad as this P O Excrement
LikeLike
Go away, Mark Sanford. You’re cut from the same cloth as Charlie Crist. Step aside while we MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sanford only got elected to Congress because Stephen Colbert’s sister (yes THAT Colbert) was a child abusing whack job. South Carolina needs better candidates IMO
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Conservatives need to wake up…”
Please take a few minutes to read a very short, but succinct article.
“Why They’re Really After Trump and What We Can Do”
http://www.backboneamerica.net/america/2017/6/12/why-theyre-really-after-trump-and-what-we-can-do
This article was written by former CO Senator and President of CO Christian University John Andrews and he references the broken GOP in CO and how they are doomed for future failures unless change occurs, but his advice and observations are applicable to every state. Sen. Andrews has been a Trump supporter since the ride down the escalator and remains tireless in writing and making speeches about his support of our President.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks for posting this cogent, well written essay from someone who knows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear farmhand,
Thanks for the link – not just to an excellent article – but also to a wonderful website!
LikeLike
Thanks EV22. It is a great site.
LikeLike
I posted about Sanford earlier – makes me sick. SC dump this piece of garbage.
And I’ve been fuming about Pelosi as well, with her hypocrisy and garbage speech yesterday. And true to her form, not to be outdone by Sanford, Pelosi is now calling Republicans “sanctimonious” about the shooting. She is vile.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/06/15/pelosi-points-trumps-shoot-somebody-5th-avenue-comment-wake-scalise-shooting/
LikeLiked by 1 person
You said it, JJ!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pelosi ignores the fact it was a REPORTER who originally said that the Trump base is so loyal he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and we would still support him.
WELLllll… If it was Hitlery or Obummer or Pelosi or Podesta or …..
LikeLike
Of course, after Gabby Giffords was shot and the Obama’s went down there for a rally, Pelosi didn’t complain that the Obama’s used that tragedy as a fundraiser for his reelection, placing donation info and tshirts on all the seats of attendees.
LikeLike
Mark Sanford chimes in again. Bless his heart. Isn’t it time for him to hike the Appalachian Trail?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Protest Fake News CNN – Defend Trump, Defend America | CNN Center | Saturday, 17. June 2017
Protest Fake News – CNN – Defend Trump, Defend America
Bring your signs and let’s show CNN that we support Pres. Trump and call them out for becoming an arm of the DNC intent on bringing down President Trump with biased coverage and false innuendos.
190 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
Email Debbie Dooley at debbie@conservativekudzu.com with questions.
https://us.eventbu.com/atlanta/protest-fake-news-cnn-defend-trump-defend-america/3417001
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙏🛐✝✡🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great little video. I love that from PDJT “listen to your Dad … he’s a powerful powerful man.” Funny and awesome.
I hope Rep Scalise makes a full recovery.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We are too-and Mom and I are agnostic. Next 24 hours are critical.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes these types of “injuries” are difficult to predict… Prayers…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. Next 24 to 48 hours very critical. Multiple surgeries increase the already stressed out body and immune system. Also agree with “Nigella” below, difficult to make a prognosis in cases like this one.
It is very good to know that President Trump’s personal MD has been briefed on the situation and apparently is in contact with the MedStar medical team. No “repeat” of Seth Rich here.
Prayers, Good Energy, messages of support to his family and friends are all in order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, that’s “Multiple surgeries increase the load on the already stressed out body and immune system.”
LikeLike
I am also agnostic but I have been doing a lot of praying for my country these last couple of years.
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
This man’s condition is directly connected to the MSM coverage over the last year.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I hope the media starts to feel some serious blowback from the crap they have been spewing and riling up the hate. They need to be heckled and publicly shamed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our media sucks. They could care less about something like this unless someone uses one of them for target practice. Then watch the non-stop indignation and special victimhood status-seeking. Losers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Trump showed up at the Press Briefing tomorrow and laid into the media for an hour about them fueling hatred that led to this shooting, he would have my 100% approval.
I would even settle for Don Trump Jr. to give them a lambasting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope Republicans can win these special election house seats. It will send a clear message to the violent Democrats. Trump needs the help.
LikeLike
Mockingbird Media is rotten at the core; the stench is terrible. The internet needs protection from the media corruption source.
I trust Trump knows what is the root cause and is engaged. This is truly the story of the trials of Hercules.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anybody like to read? In Suzanne Collins’ book, The Hunger Games, the mockingjay bird is the evolutionary result of a failed government breeding experiment. The evil government of Panem first created the jabberjay to spy on enemies and rebels of the Capitol, as they could memorize and repeat entire human conversations.
Does any of this sound familiar??
LikeLike
Exactly, Brian L. The MSM needs to be held accountable. Kathy Griffin needs to be held accountable. Shakespeare in the Park needs to be held accountable. Maxine Waters needs to be held accountable. Hillary Clinton needs to be held accountable. EVERYONE who enlisted in the “Resit” (read coup) movement needs to be held accountable. You cannot incite violence against people and then step back and say you didn’t know what you were doing.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We are approaching the point that if Trump was to hold a rally, the media would need to get hazard pay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clear acts of sedition.
Their butts need to be frogmarched into jail.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The MSM, Left, Democrats, et al — don’t care.
The shooting of Rep. Scalise only adds more fuel to their fire. Like sharks that taste blood in the water, they’re circling for more. They’re secretly disappointed more of them weren’t mowed down by a nut job of their own creation.
It’s an awful thing to contemplate, but there it is… Don’t get your hopes up. This is war. And we’re in it, whether or not we like it or care to acknowledge it. Gird your loins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Terrorism is an act of war pure and simple. If this doesn’t make the GOP grow a set, nothing short of civil war will restore our Republic and Constitution. On the bright side, Trump, among his many accomplishments thus far, has done a nice job of mobilizing military and LEO support for the Glorious Cause.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, yy4u, for bringing up Hillary Clinton and her responsibility in this tragic situation.
In “Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign” by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes it is revealed that within hours of Hillary’s defeat Mook and Podesta concocted the Russian hacking our election story. Hillary reportedly confided in a friend within the first couple of days that it was important to have clear cut reasons she lost. Hillary decided to blame the FBI, the KGB and the KKK. She believed Comey played a huge role in her loss, that former KGB agent, Putin, could be blamed for colluding with Trump and the KKK helped bring her down due to the vast number of “white nationalists” that voted for Mr. Trump.
As a nation, we sit here today with a U.S. House Representative in ICU fighting for his life and others healing from injuries, as well. The family of Steve Scalise keeps a constant vigil, praying and placing all their hope and trust in God. Mrs. Scalise and her young children would likely have been at the baseball game tonite, cheering Steve on, but for no reason other than he is a Republican, a sick, enraged far left monster attempted to assassinate him.
As a result of the shooting spree, media and liberals are trying to deflect blame. They’ve said the most incredibly scurrilous things, incited as much hatred and emboldened evil hearts every day since the election as they can. Some, like Bernie, issued marching orders to defeat our President. “Take him out!” “Take him down!” and worse comments have been offered up 24/7 every single day from elected officials, media personalities and entertainment people. Today, after a national tragedy, they insist their words don’t matter. If the evil screed doesn’t matter, why say it?
These people lust for the end of America, their presence in our culture is like that of zombies—rotting, rancid, soulless ghouls that refuse to go away and keep their misery to themselves. The more inflammatory the rhetoric, the better. These are people that attacked the little grandchildren of Jeff Sessions during his confirmation hearings, have attacked every member of the Trump family, especially young Barron. They sent out soulless ghouls the day Betsy DeVos went to visit a school and school officials stood by and watched street thugs literally chase her back to her vehicle to avoid personal injury.
Trump supporters are beaten, fired from jobs, despised and heckled. School children are sent home and reprimanded for the ‘crime’ of wearing a Trump tshirt. Our homes are subject to vandalism and some have had American flags burned in their front yards. Welcome to the Brown Shirt Thug Regime in America.
What we have observed in the last few months in terms of human behavior from the Left is a gross, disgusting, sorrowful stain on our nation’s reputation and will be marked as such in our history.
Meanwhile, as our nation struggles to hold ourselves together, as we maneuver new landmines from the media every single day, dodge attacks from all sides, one person sits back, that crooked, smirky smile likely etched on her bloated, haggard face. Hillary Clinton, who should be facing charges on several counts, sits back and likely takes some type of pleasure in the mess she has wrought. It was Hillary that colluded with the Russians but was able to deflect all the blame onto an innocent man and his family. Another man, Steve Scalise lies in critical condition because a crazed man believed the lies she spawned.
Pray for Rep. Scalise for a full recovery, for his family and pray without ceasing for our President and his family. President Trump needs all of us now more than ever. Stand with him. Fight for him. Never give in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A pede on reddit/r/the_donald made a list of leftist violent actions and words…extensive yet not even close to complete ….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Love the Reddit pedes. I bet the comments have added all the OP forgot.
LikeLike
A direct victim of Leftist hate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know if the link will take, but I wrote about the malignant media and the sowing of the seeds of hate in the early morning hours today after hearing Chris Matthews say, “We don’t know what sadness” was in the shooter’s life.
Once again, the media makes victims out of the perpetrator, and the real victims are blamed. The article connects the dots, laid long before we had a president Trump…
For decades, they’ve marginalized those who don’t believe as they do – essentially the Democrat Party is the Party of Hate and it’s the repository for these kinds of people.
If it doesn’t work, it’s under my writing name, Lady Penguin (Unified Patriots.com)
http://www.unifiedpatriots.com/2017/06/15/chris-matthews-and-his-democrat-party-of-hate/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good to hear from you, Lady Penguin.
LikeLike
this shooting is on the back of the MSM, the DNC, the Democrat congresspeople, the Clintons, Bernie Sanders, Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, and all the hate mongers on the left and progressive side of insanity and arrogance that refuse to accept the elected will of the VOTERS and stop the hatred….includes the ACLU, the NAACP, and the UNIONS and the former Obama supporters that call for violence and hating.
This will continue until a shoot out contest starts and the above will have terrible personal consequence on themselves, their friends and neighbors, their employers, and their families.
Why cannot they just SEE that they will REAP what they SOW…..it cannot go otherwise in this nation or any other.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hear ya, Joshua. But I’m also sick of the Repub apologists for the Hateful Democrats.
I’m sick of them all.
NONE of them help the situation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sanford is an example of the GOP establishment who has Stockholm Syndrome. He thinks he can save himself by being on the enemy’s side. Many of the GOP are like that.
People who support President Trump aren’t the typical GOP folks. We come from all backgrounds and diverse political and religious beliefs. We have one thing in common – saving America from the socialist/globalists. That’s why President Trump is in office.
With Sanford saying what he did… well, I’m sorry he is “Republican.” He’s more an opportunist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed Joshua.
Your comment, “and all the hate mongers on the left and progressive side of insanity and arrogance that refuse to accept the elected will of the VOTERS and stop the hatred” unfortunately refers to millions of Americans I suspect. But instead of trying to calm down these people and convince them to accept political defeat like sane adults and debate the issues in a civilized way, the leaders of the demented left actively and purposely incite them to usurp democracy. The irresponsible fools you named and many others are playing a very dangerous and reckless game that will do great damage to the nation if it continues.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I pray to God that he will heal Steve Scaise. I also pray to God that the deep state who brainwashed the shooter into doing what he did are all identified and punished to the fullest extent of the law.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Some interesting legal theories and issues will be raised.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Continued prayers.
For those who don’t want that picture show… the left needs to see what they did. Trump supporters need a reminder to stay angry and remember what the nutcases on the left did to try and destroy us.
Jackie Kennedy wore the pink suit the rest of Nov. 22, 1963 – she was quoted as saying “I want them to see what they did to Jack”
When Emmet Till made it home to his mother in Chicago she insisted on an open casket — because she wanted the world to see what had been done to her son.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Prayers for the entire Scalise family…
LikeLiked by 14 people
Amen, navysquid, amen.
Those of us awake in or through the night can take the night watch, then dive in again during the day. Rep. Scalise needs the 24-hour coverage, as does his family, each person injured and their families. It is an honor to pray for them. God, the Great Physician, is faithful.
LikeLiked by 11 people
God is merciful 🙏
LikeLiked by 4 people
God bless your watch JC 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖💕💕💕🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Georgia Grace, and backatcha. 😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
😘💖💕🇺🇸
LikeLike
I’m with you JC, I don’t sleep well at night and this is a righteous cause. I’m here to help, and I will travel to the dark side too. I have the Angels on my side.
LikeLiked by 1 person
maiingankwe, I believe you have a huge number of Angels on your side. 🙂
LikeLike
I’ll be thinking of you, Maiingankwe, as I pray at 1:00 or 2:00 or 3:30 a.m…. or all of the above, hehe.
LikeLike
I love that that there are so many genuine, caring people at the TreeHouse. We get the big picture. The idea that anyone would wish to see supporters of President Trump harmed, or even the Republicans harmed, because they’re not in lockstep with the Democrats is abhorrent to me. Unfortunately, there are many sick people in any society who fall prey to Evil venues.
It’s always spiritually strengthening to come here, regardless of one’s faith beliefs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️
LikeLike
Injuries like thay can create shrapnel out of one’s own bones. Pursuing their removal at the outset is not a priority except where they affect vital organs or pose infection risks. So further surgeries should be expected even if, God Willing, he has a robust recovery, as there will be things to clean up that would only aggravate his injuries this early in his fight to recover.
They are still scary though, especially for family.
Prayers are coming from across the land, my own too, of course. For the peace of his family perhaps especially.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you for the update.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Multiple surgeries are obviously concerning… that said, that he has endured them to this point I am taking as a hopeful sign.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We’re praying hard for ya Rep Scalise! Praying and fasting hard! Get well!
So Paul Ryan can step up and call an emergency meeting of Congress. Paul Ryan can step up and condemn the shooting.
But Paul Ryan CAN’T stand up and condemn the assassination play of President Donald Trump. He can’t condemn any Hollywood or MSM for making threats against our President.
Paul Ryan needs to go. Wisconsin….I sure hope you’re listening.
By the way….Bernie Sander’s office phone was REALLY busy today 🙂
LikeLiked by 17 people
Agree about Paulie. All he does is do the Kumbya dance.
Bernie still there?!! I thought he’d be hiding under his bed..
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Bern and his mathematically challenged criminal wife are cruising the Green Mountains looking for another school for her to drive into bankruptcy … it’s their … “thing”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They started a “Sanders Institute”. Not kidding. I saw a clip of her and Wolfie on Mediaite.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Paulie” sounds like a character from Goodfellas or The Godfather. How apt for a member of Tom Donahue’s corrupt CoC “family.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fed up with Ryan’s condescension toward Trump and Voters. If he’s uncomfortable supporting and defending Trump in his public statements he is not up to the job. We’re never going back the country club republic model. Need more elected officials to step up and get this message out.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s a mistake to blame this just on Bernie & his supporters. The guy who attempted assassination supported Hillary on his FB page as well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I never said I am blaming this only on Bernie. However, it is clear from the 461 pages of deleted material and independent media sources as well as Bernie Sanders himself, the assassin VOLUNTEERED for Bernie’s campaign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the Democrats Party of Hate – that’s who is to blame. Hogkinson obviously had problems and he found a “home” in the vile rhetoric and demonization by the Democrats of President Trump, and all those who didn’t believe as they did. Lots of sick people in the world, but the Dems have cultivated this mindset.
It’s the SAME mindset which enabled Kamala Harris, Mark Warner, Ron Weyden, to behave as they did in the hearings with Attorney General Sessions. When people see classless, disrespectful behavior, disdain directed to one person, or a group of people, those people then become marginalized. Of course, Jeff Sessions knew how to handle them, but those people are the face of the Democrat Party. The fish stink from the head.
Who wants to hang out with the kid who the bullies mistreat? No one. It’s human nature.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always have and always will stand side by side with the underdog – that’s MY nature.
LikeLike
Praying for his recovery. This is really effecting me in a way that all the other crap has not.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Me too, sunnydaze. This was an event that changes a person. What Rep Scalise must have gone thru on that baseball field haunts me nonstop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love that little video of Scalise with POTUS. I am praying for his recovery. I would love to see him one day make the triumphant return to the house floor that Gabby Giffords did just a few years ago. It’s not good when someone from either side of the political spectrum does this but there is no doubt in most people’s minds that the hateful vitriol from the left that we have seen over the past few weeks helped to bring about yesterday’s incident.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I too prayed for him, as his recovery is the most important thing at this moment in time
That said, the updates we need from “leadership” is when are we going to start cracking down on all the lawlessness that’s been allowed to continue in this country?
I’m sick to death of politicians talking. When the hell are they going to start taking action?
We don’t need to hear a bunch of platitudes & other nonsense about how we need to come together. You people are in charge! In charge of law enforcement, in charge of the peoples safety
Quit standing in front of camera’s & get your asses in gear & start investigating & arresting people!
Online threats are everywhere. Violent leftist groups have been attacking citizens for years now. Professors & the media have been inciting violence for years too
Hello, anyone home?
The same bull**** every single time. Talk, talk, talk, blah, blah, blah. Yet absolutely nothing is ever done about anything
Hey “leadership”, we’ve had it with your crap. Do your jobs or find someone who can
LikeLiked by 8 people
Response to alliwantissometruth: I grew up in Texas, way back in the 40’s. There was this practice called a “burning” that people in Texas would do when weeds or other parasites overtook your lawn. You would burn the entire “yard” down to the roots. This killed all the parasites, worms, weeds, etc., you name it. Then in 2018, we start over with a new “crop”. This is the only way we can get rid of the black hats that are the Uni-Party and truly take back our Beloved America.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, I totally agree
LikeLike
I agree, allIwant. Just as a quick example: Why are Leftists allowed to shutdown Town Hall Meetings with their insanity?
That is a BASIC part of traditional American Democracy, not found in other places.
If you can’t be civil and allow others to speak and be heard then GTFO. They should just be escorted out.
Go Protest and scream and yell and blow your f*cking whistles OUTSIDE.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Stink/Dye/Tear Gas bomb grenades would disburse them in a hurry and make them reluctant to do it again.
Since they are into ‘green and natural’ be sure it’s something 100% natural like pure skunk concentrate, gentian violet, red pepper, etc.
Make sure it’s super-concentrated so they will get the full enjoyment.
LikeLike
Environmentally friendly, works for me.
LikeLike
You and I think alike, alliwantissometruth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prayers for Steve
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
LikeLike
My prayers have failed in the past for my own loved ones but I sincerely tried once again for Rep. Scalise and his family.
I believe it’s time to level the political playing field in many non violent ways. Everyone knows where Congressmen play baseball and where POTUS and his family members live and they have had mobs protesting in front of their penthouse and other homes and mobs have threatened GOP reps at rallies and in e-mails etc. Trump’s entire family has been physically threatened and mocked by assassination plays, unflattering mocking imitations, brutal beheading simulations and so on. Instead of writing about another leaked anti Trump hit job story that the “Wash. Post released felonious leaks” the names and pictures of the reporters, editors and publishers and their families and their addresses should be widely disseminated to the public. If it’s OK to do it to POTUS and his family then its only leveling the playing field.
This dissemination of private information should also be done to those at the NYT’s, MSNBC and CNN that incite hate against Trump daily and everyone else that utters threats to Trump or is participating in the efforts to take down an elected POTUS. Those like Michael Moore and Special Counsel Mueller and all his Clinton and Dem lawyers should also have all their personal info like addresses, pictures of them and all their family members and so on widely distributed. The millions that elected Trump deserve to know more about the people that are trying to take him down and maybe the nation at the same time. It’s the left that is leading the way on hate, violence and a refusal to engage in honest debate.
I agree that “robust, civilized disunity and discourse” is needed but the left does not, so the non-violent playing field needs to be levelled.
LikeLiked by 2 people
i believe that all prayers are answered…but sometimes, God says, “no.” He has a plan and may His Will be done.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know what you mean. I have not lost faith or hope that I will be with them again. To think otherwise would be too difficult and my closest family member believed strongly before she died that it was not the end and while she was sad to leave us, she never openly expressed anger at her fate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We all die. It is too much to ask that God save everyone on our terms, when He has a purpose and plan that I believe he creates along with His creation. (Which is why prayers have incredibly important meaning on critical occasions.)
It sounds terrible and that in no way condones murder of any form. But to ask him to save all our relatives from a death they will experience at some point is to ask God to change the world for us. It is a setup to imagine all of our prayers are failures. Better to ask “thy will be done” along with your intentions and trust God when God says “no”, it is for a best that we cannot see right now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for the comments. I agree with you but losing someone close “before their time” to a hideous disease or in Steve’s case a bullet from a crazed gunman is harder to accept than an age related death but with faith it can be overcome enough so it doesn’t result in bitterness and hate or worse. Steve’s family had it all before the shooting and hopefully they will again when he recovers and heals but if not their faith will face its greatest challenge. I lost one of earth’s and God’s kindest and best creations and Steve’s family feels the same way I’m sure about Steve so I truly hope and pray he has the best possible doctors and he survives.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We all come to earth for a certain period of time that God has allotted and when our time that has been given to us is up then we return home to that God that gave us life! It is difficult to lose family members and friends at unexpected times, and I have had my share, but I have always known that God will take them when it is His time and not when we want…but I still pray (lobby) on my and their behalf to keep them around if it is okay with Him. Let’s hope and pray that Rep Scalise still has plenty of time left with his wife and kids.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you. I’m sure there are many people being reminded of their own relatives’ fates when they were knocking on death’s door or passing through it as we all wait and hope and pray that Steve survives this ordeal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hello Aintree: I think you are referring to the death of a child which I have experienced in my family. I agree it is the most difficult death to get through and extremely hard to “get closure” whatever that is. My eyes were tearing up while I was reading this update and now I see others are making the same parallels between their lives. Life is so hard to get through. Our big silver lining is our faith in God and our faith in President Trump. We have to keep strong and continue to fight for what is right! God bless you and everyone else reading this through grief colored glasses. We have each other and we are not alone with this sorrow.
LikeLike
The Conservative side needs an anonymous hacker to go after the commie library elites and their comrades…..all Simms at city, county, state keve
LikeLike
I have thought the same thing about journalists and they will learn that they do not like to be in the sunlight…
LikeLike
Praying for Steve Scalise and Family—recovery, healing and comfort..
Praying this incident will shed sunlight on ringleaders and their thugs against PDJT and WeThePeople—Radical Democrat Terrorists, Deep State, Uni Party.
Praying for silence of motor mouths of Obstructionsits.
Praying for protectiion for all of President Trump’s supporters all around the world, who are pushing back against Evil.
In Jesus’ name always–
LikeLiked by 6 people
Everybody and I mean EVERYBODY needs to carry a gun and a Bible! We need to keep each other covered with prayer and show these idiots we are not scared. It is NOT ‘non-Christian’ to defend yourself and your family and other innocent people.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Senseless acts of violence is a Democrat thing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praying for Congresman Scalise and his family; when can SANFORD be FIRED????
LikeLiked by 2 people
2018.
LikeLike
I look at the picture of that beautiful Family and my heart breaks. Praying for Steve Scalise, his Wife and Children. Can’t imagine what they are going through. All I know is good will ultimately prevail over Evil.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen and Amen 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I believe that Steve has made a great sacrifice”
😪😪
LikeLiked by 4 people
“but there could be some unity being brought to our country.”
Not. A. Chance.
Or only if a critical mass of Republicans joined in the consolidation of a militant anti-Leftist Narrative that jammed this shooting down their collective throats. But, again, Not. A. Chance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He knows that and he will reference back to it. These people are sick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure he does know that. He’s a very positive guy. He does not like to dwell in the negative.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is such an amazing man. Trump has all the marks of a King – a protector of his people.
But I do not think he’s really wanted to acknowledge the extent of the evil that has spread across the US. It would appear he went into this thinking it was about 1988 or so socially. As we’ve lost God, as we’ve moved unchecked further and further into ideals that suggest we can shape the world as we please, we’ve invited the devil to come play.
People are blaming him for the atmosphere, but he’s merely the catalyst of a reaction that was already about to take place. These things could not happen without the moral rot of all politicians and bureaucrats, right or left.
When he reconciles himself to that, I don’t know. It maybe important that he not reconcile himself to that. I don’t know that either.
LikeLike
One thing about many folks from our side is that they difficulty realizing that Evil in the world is real. Evil also never sleeps, so while we’re living our lives, working hard and trying to be good people, Evil works behind us and around us. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the Devil, or Satan, or Evil – all of the same source.
LikeLike
God bless this good man and his family, and may those who colluded in or applauded this violent eruption of lethal hate pay a terrible, scalding price.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One other thought….the GOP in GA needs to put the entire blame for this attempted mass murder at the feet of the democrats, which is where it belongs, that means Ossoff too. He’s one of them. A win for this pencil necked, pajama boy leftist will embolden these savages even more.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Basically, recovery is possible, but it’s going to suck for Scalise… : (
LikeLike
Looks like we may have a little bit of good news here.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank The Lord for good news.
LikeLike
Major League Baseball players disguised as “Democrats” together with all Democrat umpires using a George Soros built scoreboard should keep it on the up and up.
LikeLike
I missed the video of Steve and Trump until I checked back to the site. Boy does that video ever tug hard on the heart strings. I hope the countless prayers and best wishes for Steve’s recovery will help him and his family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That video of Mr. Scalise and President Trump captured such a sweet moment- those are two good men.
God Bless the Scalise Family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen 🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸
LikeLike
We need to call on the Republican leadership to demand an apology for Nancy Pelosi for calling them sanctimonious about this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I knew yesterday, had a still quiet voice nagging at me about Pelosi since then, that she would use this to her advantage in a stomach turning way.
God help us to get these evil hateful people out of the leadership of America.
LikeLike
Were thinking alike, i just posted too.😉
LikeLike
You know I don’t know how many times I have posted on this site and others about Paul Ryan and his smug cockiness and his utter lack of respect for Pres Trump. He undermines him every time he jumps in front of a camera!
I cannot stand the guy and wished WI would have replaced him. Ryan is quick to always condemn something Pres Trump has done but when it comes to combatting Dems he is Yuuuuugely silent!
LikeLike
That video………………
LikeLiked by 2 people
Continued prayers. This assassination attempt has really shaken me. I guess I have personalized it or internalized it. But I keep thinking about an article I read recently by Kurt Schlichter where he talked about how the Left really does hate Trump, and they really hate us.
Without having anything to base this on other than my own musings, I think the shooter, a lifelong loser hit a difficult transition period in his life right at the time when the Left has become unhinged. Their poison worked on his evil self and he answered their call and drove to DC “to protest.” Yeah. Right. That’s why he brought a high powered rifle with him. Yeppers.
I think he wanted to kill the President and finally decided to make do with killing a bunch of Republican Congressman. But mostly he wanted to kill us, all of us, for not agreeing with him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You’re ahead of the curve a bit with many of us right there with you. We’d be fools not to personalize or internalize this. DO you think for one second if we had been sitting there cheering the Republicans in practice he wouldn’t have shot at us too?
How many have you seen attacked physically for their support of Trump so far? How much of our property vandalized or stolen? Lost jobs?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Jimmy Jack. I keep feeling a bit like Steve Scalise to a bullet that was intended for us, you know? It makes me so sad. Angry, too.
LikeLike
Yes, Sylvia, and how many more unhinged are waiting in the wings?
😡
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is scary.
A Treeper posted somewhere on one of the threads asking if it was just them or was anyone else feeling a little unnerved seeing a Bernie sticker on a car. I realize not all Bernie bros are going to shoot at us, but frankly seeing a Bernie OR Hillary bumper sticker makes me think twice.
You know how all the snowflakes were triggered at the sight of Trump’s name written in chalk on the sidewalk? I’m starting to feel that way when I see Bernie or Hillary
stickers.
Remember that old gal who went off on that guy on a plane when she was flying back to Portland from the Pussy Hat Protests? She shrieked and was unhinged. If she had a knife in hand I think she would have stuck him.
These people are nuts. And they hate us.
LikeLike
I had hoped and really thought we would see a nonpartisan “come to Jesus” moment among congress yesterday. I dont believe I saw it. I saw a few statements that felt forced and they slithered back under rocks.
For his family I hope he makes it. We need another fighter.
If anyone needs forceful removal from congress its this vile woman.
Pelosi actually said today “for them to be so sanctimonious (about the shooting)is something”.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/06/15/pelosi-points-trumps-shoot-somebody-5th-avenue-comment-wake-scalise-shooting/
LikeLike
Steyn summed up the situation yesterday. You might have seen it already:
“Obviously, the unity won’t last because ultimately, Rand Paul has very little that unites him with Bernie Sanders. We don’t actually need unity. We need robust, civilized disunity — people honestly recognizing that they disagree with each other on health care, on immigration, on Islam, on transgender bathrooms, and a bazillion other things, but that doesn’t make the other person a hater. Simply put, the left has to be willing to actually engage in debate with people that disagree with them.”
Pelosi uttered personal attacks once again and never will be interested in civil discourse. She just instructed her “people” that it’s back to the normal name calling business.
LikeLike
I did see that, and agree about the political disunity. Shes just inhumane.
LikeLike
What did the Republicans in congress do last year when so many of their base were being viscously attacked by feral leftists?
Nothing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Consider the following scenario -The second surgery was to find what was causing his loss of blood volume and pressure , it was essentially exploratory . They thought they found the source and closed. However his condition dramatically worsened indicating another source, not yet found , of internal bleeding hence third surgery . Steve’s single gunshot wound is far more complicated than one would imagine. The entrance wound shattered ( fragmented) hip bone , then pelvis , exiting through internal organs attempting to exit out spine region ( lumbar). The determination that the bullet actually exited could still be in question and may be lodged near or in spine. The fragmenting of the hip and pelvis bones means shards of bone ripped through vital organs as the injury processed.. Identifying direct sources of hemorrhaging under this scenario is always tedious and maintaining a patient’s pressures make multiple surgeries over short span pose a significant risk. The medical challenges surmount exponentially and stabilization is difficult. The issues in play are competing , in as so much ,you treat one issue which is vital which may complicate a less vital issue which then becomes life threatening. Blood volume , pressures , organ functions , toxicity , infection ,embolism. possible spinal injuries which create autonomic ( NS)crisis, etc. Steve is in the best setting ( Trauma 1) to address his injuries and he is a scrapper at heart. The next 72 hours are critical . Once past the gravity of this crisis he will face additional surgeries and extensive rehab to address motor function and gait relative to hip /pelvic and possible spine involvement. Please pray for my dear friend and Jennifer , Madison and Harrison..
LikeLiked by 5 people
I didnt want to post the extensive detail of damage I expected, but you did and many here will be grateful for understanding what has occurred. Family and friends will be in prayers until hes well again.
LikeLike
I’m not a medical professional but I have a little rudimentary knowledge. When I heard last night about the bullet hitting the pelvis I started thinking about the basic anatomy of that area. The organs located in that vicinity, the nerves, the spine. It is such a vital bottleneck of sorts. I became really frightened for him. I don’t want to sound overly gloomy but I can see where recovery will be long and hard. May God guide the doctors, nurses, and others helping Steve and may God heal him and bless him and his family.
LikeLike
If they can stop the bleeding completely then all of the other surgeries will follow a pattern of descending importance depending on differential diagnosis, long term goals, and Mr. Scalise’s ability to overcome.
Do not underestimate the importance of even whispering in his ear “I love you” or playing tapes of his daughters laughing, singing, or talking. It does affect him.
LikeLike
God bless you and your friends. Our prayers are constant. Please relay that to the family and know it is not just words, the prayers are constant, for you too True North, God bless
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
Praying. I am so sad. Anyone who has gone through the situation where a loved one suffers from a traumatic injury or illness knows what a draining experience it is to keep a vigil at their hospital bedside, following the ups and downs, trying to understand the medical jargon.
In addition, if I understood correctly, the Congressman’s family lives at home in the district while he is in DC so the family are pulled from the comfort of home and friends and have to stay somewhere strange with only the things you hurriedly packed. That may seem like a trivial issue, but it can really wear on a person over time.
And then trying to cope with a couple of young children who are doubtless scared and uncomfortable. My heart goes out.
LikeLike
How much you want to bet PDJT has put them up at a hotel gratis?
LikeLiked by 2 people
With a car, sitters and every possible aide. Even a personal shopper selected by Ivanka!
LikeLike
It wouldn’t surprise me to learn that, or to hear that Melania is quietly offering support to help take care of the kids or something. PDJT is so generous and kind.
LikeLike
Fortunately, Steve is receiving the best of medical care and his family has all the support it could possibly receive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, and I will add to your comment about possible spinal involvement: If the bullet and/or fragments thereof and/or bone fragments impacted the spinal cord, that opens the possibility of loss of motor coordination, paralysis, etc.
I would suspect that by now there are multiple layers of medical specialists teams involved with Rep. Scalise’s care in addition to the surgery department.
LikeLike
The hateful shooter probably used hollow points.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for this reminder post. Matthew still has a tough fight ahead and we all hope and pray he also recovers as well. One of the police officers was released but how is the other officer?
LikeLike
My understanding from news reports is that Mr. Mika was shot through the torso. If that is indeed the case, again one is looking at bullet/bullet fragments, bone and/or bone fragments, tearing through the entire area. Another difficult situation and possible need for multiple delicate surgeries. Again, next 48 hours very important in my opinion even considering the upgrade to serious condition.
LikeLike
FYI if it has not already been posted…statEs white powder to neighbor and Ms Handel
http://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/north-fulton-county/breaking-suspicious-package-shuts-down-street-where-karen-handel-lives/533890723
LikeLike
I just read about this; same article stated that Ossoff said he’s received “death threats” too, which I do not believe, said they’ve hired protection. I’ll bet they did, just to bolster their lies about threats.Where’s Handel been on all this? Too quiet, IMHO.
LikeLike
Wrap both serious shooting victims, their families and their medical teams in your prayers until both men are recovering in full health.
Christ’s Love is wide enough and a healing power to bless them all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💕💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prayers to Rep. Scalise and his lovely family. His wife and two little children must be going through hell worrying about him.
LikeLike
Forgive the tone in advance , as this is way too personal for me. I was born and raised in New Orleans over four decades . I stood in the Cathedral as Steve and Jennifer exchanged vows. I have worked with Steve in numerous public service roles , over many years , to advance effective policies on health care , human trafficking , prison reforms and child protection . I care deeply for the Scalise family .
It is not enough!
“They” will not stop unless they are given no alternative. You may make the long list of who they are from your own perceptions. You may start basic with,” Resist ” and make the full circle back to the deep state. This story is as old as time . You must create the object of your fury and drive the hate to a fevered pitch in order to ” bottom up , create the chaos of revolution .” They have been doing so for years and now we have walking , breathing , weapons to carry out their chaos.
Make no mistake .
Eventually the chaos will trigger a walking weapon from the other side of the hate . It is only a matter of time before the other side engages back . This is a no win scenario ,as escalation and triggering those less mentally sound , only delivers the ultimate power grab they seek .
It is enough!
There is only two things left to stop ‘They.”
One , is belief that of their own volition , the useless , bought and paid for Republican controlled House and Senate ,will block all advancements to remove a sitting president. Good luck with that !
Two , ENGAGE! The other side of the resistance. Commiserating with one another will not be enough ! The numerous wave election shifts were delivered at the ballot box but what drove the apathetic , sleeping voter to cast those ballots was directly related to the Tea Part Movement. The TP became visible across communities as they gathered and the media could no longer ignore . Yes , they covered them negatively , but in covering ,the media facilitated communicating the TP messaging and the fact they were a movement of mass. This is why it took the collusion between the Republican and Democrat party to create the mechanism for the IRS to stifle the march and reach of the TP. There is nothing that will reach the Democrat elected officials are progressive voters to change their actions or direction. The only leverage we have is to force the Republicans to close rank and file and defend the President and the Republic. They will not willingly ever do so .
Organize , gather ,make local news cover you , write in your editorial pages , blow up DC phones daily and leave consistent messages on Republican websites and social media pages. Be mindful what you say and write and never allow any doubt that you are not advocating violence to anyone. Trump need not plan a rally for a gathering of support to hold an event locally . Our resistance to “THEY” must become loud , shiny , and waving as to not be dismissed. Use your leverage against the sitting Republicans and make them resolve to address the level of emotional ,and intellectual discomfort your presence applies!
Be enough!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So guess what the Congressman is involved in stopping Pedogate. This is why they are against Sessions, President Trump and Congressman Scalise.
LikeLike
I grew up in New Orleans and Scalise is well loved in NOLA. After Landrieu, the dictator, took our monuments away, and now, with Steve shot. the COLD ANGER Sundance speaks of is off the chart. Steve went to Archbishop Rummel High School. Heck, I was Rummel Key Club Sweetheart. I would have been a senior when he was a freshman.
This is too close. They’re shooting at people I know.
I live in MS now and Trent Kelly is my Congressman. Trent was on the third baseline when it happened. I’ve had fundraisers for him in my house. Husband is his campaign manager in my county. Trent PERSONALLY picked up the phone to twist my son’s arm to convince him to go to West Point instead of ROTC.
They’re trying to kill my Congressmen.
These are good men.
Everything has changed.
Everything is different now.
LikeLike