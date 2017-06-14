Wednesday June 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Seven-year-old girl wants to hug a cop in all 50 states
“Some people are, like, mean to them and I want to make them feel better.”
“I’m here to hug the police officers,” … “Because of what they’ve done for us … some people are, like, mean to them and I want to make them feel better.”
Rosalyn, unable to hug mounted officers on their horses, blew them kisses.
What motivated Rosalyn to travel the country hugging cops?
Rosalyn’s mother, Angie Baldwin, said Rosalyn began asking to go around the country to hug cops after she learned that six officers had been shot in Baton Rouge last year – three fatally – and saw protests against police roil parts of the country.
“She said, ‘Momma, I prayed and God told me I need to hug all the officers,” Baldwin said.
“I said, “Can we maybe send some post cards?’ But then I realized I was lessening her mission and I shouldn’t do that. I have to practice what I preach,” she said.
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/06/seven_year_old_girl_wants_to_hug_a_cop_in_all_50_states.html
The Lord’s prayer for those caught up in the London blaze.
TREEPERS … It’s lookin’ good so far (the poll continues until Saturday).
Which conservative blog should receive the 5th Annual Paul Revere Award? http://politicalclownparade.blogspot.com/2017/06/poll-is-now-open-begin-voting-for-fifth.html
Results as of 12:15 am Wednesday 6/14/2017:
984 votes — The Last Refuge (first place)
521 votes — Knuckledraggin’ (second place)
Pray unceasingly 🙏
https://mobile.twitter.com/mikandynothem/status/866700180376010752/photo/1
Sweden continues to enjoy its open-borders diversity:
“Racists!” – Iraqi tried to kill Swedish on the train when Muslim woman had to show the ticket twice
http://www.friatider.se/rasister-f-rs-kte-hugga-ihj-l-svensk-p-t-get-n-r-muslimsk-kvinna-fick-visa-biljetten-tv-g-nger
Keep pasting the content in to a translate program or view in google Chrome, which translates, I think (I don’t use it but that appeared as an advert on google translate where I viewed this.
Happy Flag Day!
https://i0.wp.com/www.commonsenseevaluation.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Donald-Trump-sewing-his-name-into-the-American-Flag-1000×563.jpg?resize=620%2C349
Let’s try it again:
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2015/12/trump-flag.png?w=655&h=426
