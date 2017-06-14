Bernie Bro – Full Archived Facebook of DC Shooter James Hodgkison (461 page pdf conversion)…

Treeper SharkFL has captured and provided a fully archived Facebook download of DC shooter James T Hodgkison (66). The 461 page file is converted to pdf format and embedded below. Hodgkison was a worker for the presidential campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders, and a resident of Illinois.

Last week Senator Bernie Sanders appeared at an event in Illinois called the “People’s Summit”, a convention in Chicago, where he called for his supporters to rise up and take over the Democrat party. Senator Sanders called on his supporters to move the party and “fight for social and economic justice,” and to “take down President Trump.”

James Hodgkison was also a resident of Illinois and traveled to Washington DC in order to assassinate Republican politicians. It is unknown if he attended The People’s Summit the week earlier. However, he opened fire on a group of republican congressman who were part of a baseball team during early morning practice on June 14th.

Here is the full facebook archive of the shooter:

.

Facebook has removed the shooter's profile. Which would appear to confirm what had been suspected — that they were legit. — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) June 14, 2017

Advertisements