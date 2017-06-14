Bernie Bro – Full Archived Facebook of DC Shooter James Hodgkison (461 page pdf conversion)…

Treeper SharkFL has captured and provided a fully archived Facebook download of DC shooter James T Hodgkison (66). The 461 page file is converted to pdf format and embedded below. Hodgkison was a worker for the presidential campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders, and a resident of Illinois.
Last week Senator Bernie Sanders appeared at an event in Illinois called the “People’s Summit”, a convention in Chicago, where he called for his supporters to rise up and take over the Democrat party. Senator Sanders called on his supporters to move the party and “fight for social and economic justice,” and to “take down President Trump.”
James Hodgkison was also a resident of Illinois and traveled to Washington DC in order to assassinate Republican politicians. It is unknown if he attended The People’s Summit the week earlier. However, he opened fire on a group of republican congressman who were part of a baseball team during early morning practice on June 14th.
Here is the full facebook archive of the shooter:
According to the WaPo running commentary,
Euille, former mayor of Alexandria and others, who go to the YMCA daily and talk politics, discovered the shooter “agrees with us.” This leads me to believe they also agree with the shooter, and include him in their daily political discussions as they watch TV at the YMCA.
Further down, same article, a YMCA user was apparently recognized by the shooter who warned him “Get outta here, get outta here!” just before starting to shoot.
WaPo (celebrating) is outing some potential collaborators IMO.
But wait! Unless I just missed it, the article with the man called “a witness” who claimed that the shooter shouted “Get outta here, get outta here” is now gone from the site.
Screen capture WaPo? I read that there just minutes ago, now gone!
Now there is an article claiming the shooter never said a word before firing.
Another mini-article, same stream and link…from an attorney…who hangs out in the same lobby
“He never worked out. He never talked to anybody. He never did anything,” Brennwald said. “He’d just sit there and stare at his laptop.”
So we have Euille, former mayor, saying earlier that the shooter became known as someone they agreed with. Now a lawyer pipes up and says the shooter never talked at all, just sat and stared.
In my opinion, this isn’t just about war on Republicans. I think this is also about the spilit in the Democrats. The pragmatists and the deep-cover Marxists (oddly, but not really, because they know “true Hillary”) want Hillary, as does the pwned media. The idealists and the pushable nutbags want Bernie. Which creates a real opportunity for Hillary and the Creamer-Schatowsky-Jarrett-Brazille-DNC-Perez hardcore commie axis – push Berniebots as the “extremists”, just like they push AntiFa.
What this means is that the “real extremists” and the “even more real extremists under cover” all want this stuff to happen. It WILL get worse unless the core commies are burned by the spotlight, and enough of them are brought to justice.
The endless stream of Congress members expressing their astonishment that the “Peasant life” has touched THEM, is astonishing.
I would give you 1000 “likes” if I could. Paul Ryan NOW has solidarity with those who are victims of violence because of their political affiliation. He didn’t have any solidarity with the peasant Trump supporters who have been attacked by lefty agitators over the past 2 years. The elites of this country now know what it feels like to live life under the threat of violence while being unarmed. The only thing that saved these ball playing Republicans is that they had security detail. The peasants cannot afford security details and must carry their own weapons.
I wish Sundance or another Treeper would put some attention on the FB page “Terminate the Republicans” which the shooter was a part of and which FB has allowed to flourish. The FBI may have taken down the shooters page, but this page continues to draw members, supporters and attention. FB and Twitter get a lot of attention for suspending folks speaking badly of Islam or promoting Christianity, but to allow such a threatening page is crazy.
Yes – get a copy before it disappears! And while we’re at it, force the Facebook Progzis to take down the FAKE shooter page that makes him out to be a Republican. That went up pronto. SICK! These commies are SICK to blame the victims.
Thanks for sharing this video. Very scary situation and completely unjustified. As someone mentioned before had the armed detail not been there that gunman would have had free range on the targets; as is it seems they were at least able to pin him down.
Dem Terrorist posted about about Scalise back in early 2015 with a cartoon depicting Scalise as a KKK leader.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/14/here-is-what-the-alleged-shooter-posted-about-steve-scalise/?utm_source=site-share
That was way Trump was even nominated but the Failing NYT is blaming it on Trump’s election.
Way BEFORE Trump was nominated.
Did Bernie Sanders actually use the words “Take down President Trump”? Is that on video?
Please Lord, heal Rep. SCALISE so that he may have a long and joyful life.
Leftists are sick and violent people.
Here is a woman on CNN saying “Kushner may have to die…”
And, I may be the only one bothered by this, but some of these republicans are insulting their constituents by not naming what this man did, in essence makng moral equivalence to the Left and Right. Their constituents DO NOT DO THIS KIND OF THING. These republicans need to hear from us!!!
We are batteted conservatives no more!!! Phone them, politely, first to send your good thoughts, then let them know!
