President Trump Leads First Fully Assembled Cabinet Meeting…

Earlier today President Trump held the first full cabinet meeting of his administration following extensive delays in prior confirmations driven by oppositional democrats.
Solid group of leaders
IM TIRED OF POTUS BEING THE PUNCHING BAG FOR ALL THINGS UNIPARTY ! WE NEED TO GET ON OFFENSE AND HIT ALL THESE CROOKS HARD NOW ! TAKE NO PRISONERS! In the words of General Patton ” You need to kick them in the a$$, kick them all the time and go through them like c&@#p through a goose !!!!
Dude, they’re gonna continue whipping him and he’s gonna continue boomeranging their hits right back at ’em. This is a process and he’s on it. It’s a war, there will be one battle after another. We must stand strong. Ephesians 6.
Dude ! That’s what I said we must not just stand strong but act strong too.
1 Chronicles 14:15
Both dudes, God’s got this, no sweat, no worries. PDJT is gonna whip them all.
Cold Anger! -1k*K!
I hear you. Every day it’s playing defense it seems. Get the ball and punt.
neil gorsuch was a touchdown…so was the dakota pipeline. he just pressurized the old goat mcconnell in the senate today…let’s see what happens next
Good points!
The perfect energy cheer and song, whenever you feel your spirit sinking, in three minutes you will have an instant rejuvenation. Deplorables stay united!!!!!!!!!!!
I watched this. Can’t wait for Team Trump to really start kicking ass!
And doing a great job already!
Excellent meeting.
Trump is officially hitting the reset button now with the Comey distraction over with. Time for a full roll-out of the Trump Agenda and Team Trump.
Hope you’re right. This crap went on for half a year. I want to say I can’t believe how long the GOPE delayed, but I totally can.
Delayed his cabinet for half a year*
I don’t know about that. Maybe my cynicism is getting the best of me, but it seems the GOP is still dreaming up ways for a President Pence. Always felt the Republicans were going to be the biggest obstacle for Donald Trump. The party hasn’t let my dissatisfaction down (or is it up?).
i’ve noticed that “pence for prez” is a major theme in what drudge is pushing today. #disappointedindrudge
Done with Drudge. I deleted the bookmark this morning …done.
Pence is a product of the Washington swamp. Beware, he is a nice guy but as a strong and competent force for MAGA he couldn’t even hold President Trump’s jock !
Concern noted.
Your concern about my concern is noted and again who cares !
Mike Pence was a very good Governor. He reformed Medicaid to a work program and has brought thousands of jobs to that State. We have many family members that live there.
Agree.
Be fascinating to know which bit of Trump upsets Drudge.
On the face of it they should have much political philosophy in common.
For Drudge to support anyone but Trump means Drudge likes crony globalist rent seeking big govt Washington just the way it is.
That’s a shocking realisation for me.
Oddly enough, it makes me like Pence less and less as the Libtards EVERYWHERE are making Pence for Prez a major theme. To my way of thinking, no offense intended, Pence would be little better than Hillary; very “presidential”, which obviously means, whatever it takes to make the Globalists happy and keeps the rest of the people on welfare.
Does Drudge not simply post these rumors out there, to make sure the Trump supporters stay on top of it and nip it in its bud as soon as it rears its ugly head, again and again?
Imo He does it because, out of separation, the lost soles of the left will go clicky$ clicky$.
He is riding them like a rented mule.
Right, Theoldbear!
You are not dreaming. You are absolutely right ! Most of the GOP are Uniparty scum. Swamp creatures all. They should be called Repulicrats and in the end will be the biggest threat to President Trump !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, PTrump’s only relevant adversaries are the Republican Party and corporate media.
The Tea Party better become the Trump Tea-ers because their sort of community pressure at candidate selection time is the only way to change Congress. While the Republican elite choose most candidates nothing will really change at the core of the system.
Getting anything effective though a Ryan Congress is everyday’s first problem.
Logically said and well put !
Stop reading the Drudge Report. Drudge puts that out there because our President reads Drudge and even retweets him… have to know what your opposition is up to.
DRUDGE has always been PRO TRUMP. He helped to get TRUMP elected. THINK!
This site is replacing the Drudge “your fathers followed”:
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/
George Webb is warning about this for all the same reasons so many here worried as well – the Uniparty thinks he’ll be easier to manipulate and control. His longer 6/6 interview talked quite a bit about it. It’s long but worth listening to. He lays the entire Uniparty apparatus bare and goes hard after McCain & Graham along with McCabe, Comey et al.
Totally agree MAG 😀 Our President is ready to roll over the swamp and make them into a parking lot while we MAGA.
Mr. Bannon and Mr. Miller in attendance…..remember “Miller Time”!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I knew Miller back in college. He’s the same as he ever was.
Did he actually drink Miller?
Miller cracks me up. I wish we could see more of him.
Thanks citizen.
Finally talented men and women who want the best for our country !
Imagine the difference this team and the “in it for themselves” bought prior administration team.Every American should be grateful and delighted.
The ever-watchful Keith always hovering near our President. An unsung hero!
I’ll play poker three or four times a month in a tournament in Southern California . Today I said that I would like to make a bet, I asked if anybody at the table believe that Trump was lying about the tapes. One guy said of course he lies all the time! I said OK name one lie he’s told, he said all lies all the time , I said name just one, he stumbled around and he couldn’t name any lies. I said well I’ll bet between 100 and $500 that Trump has the tapes and that he’s not lying . The guy never said another word, except for we don’t need to be talking politics at this table. LOL. Stupid liberals!
Funny!
The one that drives me up the wall is how often people see the Constitutions at the desk for sale and they say “I should send one to Trump! He obviously hasn’t read it!”
When I have the gall to challenge them on why they think that by giving one example…
Funny, they can’t!
Libtards are beyond pathetic.No wonder libtards are always angry and disgruntled. If I were a Libtard I would hate myself too.
Mike, I admire your cojones…I gave up speaking about politics to just about everyone I know when the Donald descended the escalator oh so long ago. I will discuss such matters when approached directly, but refuse to take the bait when it is obvious someone is simply looking for an argument.
I make them put up or shut up, money separates bullshit
Murderers’ row of political talent, no wonder the left is scared.
Not just political talent, but real-world, competent, top-of-the-heap talent. Most notable thing in looking at the line up is there’s not one (even giving DeVoss a little leeway) whose name engenders the thought, “political hack.” Can’t remember another POTUS (admittedly only going back to ’61) whose cabinet came remotely close.
Sundance…is there a position-by-position contrast of BHO’s jv White House team versus the President Trump MAGA winning team? Can’t find a link…wondering if you know where one exists?
john, i don’t have pix (i’d say do an image search) but i found an interesting bit on cabinet approval. bottom line, in feb of ’09, obama had all but 3 of his cabinet members in place. bush 2 had his entirely in place by the feb. after he was inaugurated. trump, not so much. the only obstruction i’ve seen has been from congress.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/09/the-numbers-dont-lie-comparing-the-number-of-trumps-cabinet-confirmations-with-obamas/
Thanks…wish the DailyCaller would have thrown down the line-up and not just the scorecard. I’ll keep digging.
That would be an awesome compare and contrast assignment…..
T-Rex has a bored look and was lightly drumming his fingers. Reminded me of a crouched cat with slight twitching tail before pouncing. Would hate to be fixed with that stare. Hopefully he will clean house at the State Department of all Obama holdovers who are traitors.
he’s a ceo as well… he doesn’t want to be sitting around
They all looked bored except Kelly Ann was smiling and Miller looked ticket off.
Maybe they just wanted the press out so they could do American business..?
Who ever sitting there with the master is lucky.
Well, they better start kicking ass soon or he’s done for.
And before all the hagiographists pile on, I and many, many other Trump supporters are feeling put upon. We were first in and and we are the last to be served if we are going to be being served at all. So save me your condemnation and plan to do the work we did to get him elected the next time because we don’t appreciate being lie to and being ignored.
This last six months wasn’t 5D chess it was poor planning, lack of understanding who and what he is up against and who really got him elected, and truly not grasping the long term fight we are in for survival.
Just because he has the possibility of turning this mess and his poor judgement around doesn’t mean he planned it this way.
So far it’s a major case of over-promising and under-delivering.
They are testing the waters for DACA – Dreamers. More refugees are coming every day and they are birthing their spawn and they aren’t leaving.
Honestly, I figured he was smarter than this. I figured his staff was smarter than this.
If things don’t start turning around and the base listened to – and that means using his unbelievable and unprecedented leverage – to stop Dreamers, illegals, refugees, dropping hammers on politicians, leaving Ivanka back at a New York fashion show, etc than the base will start looking for a man who can actually fulfill his campaign promises.
I didn’t marry the guy. I voted and worked to get him elected for a reason.
#1 Immigration – illegal and illegal – 99% of our problems stem from this and I see no change. None. He’s cow-towed to the usurping judiciary, he’s planting seeds about the Dreamers, etc.
#2 The rule of law – Clintons Obama, Jarrett, Comey, Holder, Rice, Lynch, Lerner, Brennan, Clapper, etc. in prison. We don’t have a country without these people held accountable.
Flame away. But be warned. I’m the canary in the coal mine.
Well apparently your not paying attention to what he has accomplished
http://dailysignal.com/2017/04/26/what-trump-has-done-on-immigration-in-first-100-days/
did you see there has been a 30% INCREASE in border apprehensions April-May…..the wall which I know he is working on and keeping his PROMISES on DACA and H1b visa abuse would be a good start on the immigration issue
“cow-towed”
Well, certainly a lot of bull.
(Hint: it’s Kow-towed)
Wow, I’m so impressed with your pedantic nature.
My 2 cents, you can’t have #2 at all if you don’t have a originalist or textualist majority in the Supreme Court, which Gorsuch has yet to be obviously tested on now that he is there.
Secondly, if Trump went full-hog on all those traitors as soon as he got in, the ENTIRE uniparty apparatus would have revolted against him, both republicans and democrats, every media outlet and more. Everything, EVERYTHING, would have come to a grinding halt, likely ending in his impeachment and removal from office.
Imagine if he had gone for it without removing all these leakers??
You really think he would have made any progress?
I don’t think so.
This is a complicated long long game Trump is playing and he knows it.
He is making strides where he can, but as soon as the way is clear for the Mega-MAGA agenda to materialize, he will move on it immediately.
Have patience.
Hey, at least it isn’t Killary in the driver’s seat!
can you imagine the number of lawsuits that would have been tossed at the President if he had started off with the Dreamers? It would have made the travel ban kerfuffle look like a picnic in the park. Until he has time to appoint dozens of new judges, he needs to concentrate on what is doable…like the 2 million violent illegal alien criminals who walk amongst us. My deux centimes, FWIW
it was an inconstitutional MEMO issued by Jeh Johnson…..if he was not going to keep his PROMISE to rescind it he could at least STOP issuing the waivers and giving out work permits….they naturally expire every 2 years
I hear ya and I don’t disagree with ya…all I know is that it is complicated and, as TR once said, credit goes to the man in the arena while the rest of us watch from the peanut gallery. I’m not happy about the attitude of many of the Dreamers who seem to think they belong here more than we do, but let’s grab the low hanging fruit first.
Jeez, I love me, who do you love?
I think folks do see what he has done, but until its you can feel the change and how it impacts you directly, it isn’t real. If you see your new neighbors aren’t from this country, or you are still looking for a job because prosperity hasn’t caught up to where you live, or what you are doing, then nothing has changed. While doing business in a small country outside the US, local elections were decribed as “whose turn was it”?
I think Trumpire is right, that if feeling the change doesn’t work it’s way out sooner rather than later, POTUS is going to bleed support. This very well may be the plan of the Uniparty, but it doesn’t change that people vote their reality.
Thank you! You get it. You are one of the bright ones.
We want results. Trump as CEO wouldn’t put up with this s###.
Please your base, fulfill your promises to the base and he will be golden.
yawn…
POTUS needs to get his judges confirmed before he can take on dreamers and deportations and all the things. He cannot even get Judges put a stop to people traveling from dangerous countries because the liberal Judges bastardized our constitution.
“Honestly, I figured he was smarter than this. I figured his staff was smarter than this.” you know, i don’t believe anyone has a had a soft coup attempted within the first hundred days, maybe you can enlighten me. otherwise, you need to dial it back. his team is great and they’re fighting subversive imbeds and the media at the same time. now they have to beat down the rino’s in congress. all he has is us and i for one am not going to take your view. long ball game, but having to pound it endlessly to soften them up
Trumpire – You sound like you read Brietbart all day and listen to Mark Levin and such. all the literalness , black and white thinking ,reactive paranoia aside. If you did vote for Trump then you did so without truly listening to him.
Candidate Trumps Immigration Speech -http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2016/08/31/donald-trump-entire-full-immigration-speech-sot.cnn
“These ten steps, if rigorously followed and enforced, will accomplish more in a matter of months than our politicians have accomplished on this issue in the last fifty years.Because I am not a politician, because I am not beholden to any special interest, I will get this done for you and your family.We will accomplish all of the steps outlined above, and when we do, peace and law and justice and prosperity will prevail. Crime will go down, border crossings will plummet, gangs will disappear, and welfare use will decrease. We will have a peace dividend to spend on rebuilding America, beginning with our inner cities.
In several years, when we have accomplished all of our enforcement goals – and truly ended illegal immigration for good, including the construction of a great wall, and the establishment of our new lawful immigration system – then and only then will we be in a position to consider the appropriate disposition of those who remain. That discussion can only take place in an atmosphere in which illegal immigration is a memory of the past, allowing us to weigh the different options available based on the new circumstances at the time.”
Less than 5 months and he is way ahead schedule.
“So true.” – President Trump
Who was the guy that commented that he hadn’t been traveling internationally, but had just been to Mississippi? That cracked everybody up😁
Sonny Perdue, Secretary of Agriculture….great talent……..God Bless them All.
Thank you much! I also liked the CIA guy saying he wasn’t going to say anything in front of the media.
that’s how state secrets are kept…they don’t have the right to know.
Is there a grade better than A+, if so, the Trump Team deserves it? WOW, what a blessing!
You know, that looks like a bunch of Alpha males and females.
You got your Alpha Plus Plus Pluses… and then you got your Alpha Plus Pluses…
Hmm… the kind of set up where the boss tells the underling to do something, no detais of the implementation are needed, come back you need a signature, more money or someone is blocking you and needs to be fired.
What would you be saying right now had Hillary been elected? Who is the “man” you hope would be doing better at this juncture?
Notice how our President often times said “we” and named accomplishments made by the cabinet instead of I and Me?
Wow! I mean just WOW!
What a relief it is to see and listen to adults around the table . No more lecturing academics and ideologues who meet to plan other meeting to discuss commissions to be set up to meet to lecture and toil away their time!
This is what the media has worked so hard to keep from the American People.I ask each of you to spread this video on all social platforms and reference it when email or calls to elected officials. Shame them as to why they have Republican by their name yet are not out championing what was clearly evident in that half hour presentation on video. When you post the link to the video caption a phrase that would entice viewing it in its entirety . Post on non traditional right blogs and challenge them to watch as they claim the President’s agenda has not done anything nor promised kept .
The time has come …..Offense!
Jeff Sessions is a big hero for me cause he is the common sense guy…I pray he does not cower in any way and attacks these freaks like Warner. Never in history has such a ruse been perpetuated against anyone and helped along by the GOP. I pray he comes out fighting cause we can’t have a wounded AG. He either has to use the flame thrower on these hyenas or move out of the way…. No more Trump people can allow Schumer to cower them. No more recusals …The big fight is here now and the real plant to take the impeachment further is Mueller and he’s a big dog. We need a big dog to fight him . He’s not there to be fair he’s the closer to seal Trumps fate………….
You could try to mail him one…
Sessions may come off as meek, but don’t fall for it. It’s an “old Southern gentleman” thing. It’s how he presents himself. It’s not indicative of his actions or how tough he is. He didn’t back down in previous roles in the past, I don’t see him doing it now; especially not when a strong president like Trump has his back.
He’s not unlike some southern women whose honeyed voices purr, “Why bless your heart” when what they really mean is “kiss off loser”.
Hey wait a minute, where’s the Muslim Brotherhood representative, & the radical illegal alien & transgendered reps? What happened to all the social justice members? No radical leftist professors in the bunch? It looks like the only people being represented are American citizens…
Oh wait, we had an election, never mind
Seriously, what a freaking joke our government (outside of the White House) is. Six months before President Trump can sit down with a full cabinet
Now I hear some democrat AG’s in two (I think) states are filing lawsuits against him, something about obstruction of justice regarding business dealings. I read about it on numerous sites but don’t have the time to find them right now. I hope it’s OK to bring it up here
Anyway, President Trump sits at the helm ready to put the people back in business, & these filthy, do nothing, game playing obstructionists we pay to “lead” us continue to do nothing but try to stop the country from moving forward
There ought to be a law
Jeff session appears. Sit directly opposie trump.
So grateful to have been following every swearing-in of This wonderful MAGA Cabinet PDJT has assembled because as they went around the table I knew each and every one and their enormous mission each has taken on. President Trump will demand results I pray they will all live up to his very high standards. Thank God they will work as a team and have plenty of support from millions of the deplorables and the Executive branch. Congress & Justice needs to get on the Trump Train or get run over.
Is change even possible when the establishment won’t accept it?
Now, the second Appeals Court rejection of the President’s clear Constitutional power to determine who enters the US.
The judicial establishment at Appeals Court level are telling us no matter who or what we vote for it can be circumvented by decree.
If these boys want to make police they should stand for election to the House or Senate.
poilicy
scotus…trump can split up the ninth circuit later on
I’ve followed politics since I was a kid, and I think this is the first time I’ve known pretty much who every person is in a cabinet. With the exception of a few “meh” types in relatively unimportant positions, this is one heck of a team the President has put together.
They slow walked every confirmation, wayyyy past the point of ridicule.
They lined up the entire media, and the entire Washington DC apparatus against him, every second of every day is spent attacking the man.
They’ve attacked his entire family, even his pre-teen son.
All to stop the inevitable.
President Trump is going to change the world.
Robert Lighthizer: ‘I apologize for being late for work’. saying that he was delayed four months by the swamp the President is trying to clean up
WOW what a group, they just exhume confidence. I enjoyed listening and I feel like these individuals are committed to serving our President and supporting his agenda. I think most if not all of them realize what a truly historic time this is for our country. The direction of the country must change or we will lose our democracy.
The Boss
At this point anyone Democrat, RINO or otherwise that doesn’t give this man a chance to govern, is despicable.
He has been duly elected and he has a right to succeseed or fall on the merits of his leadership.
It was great to hear from Governor Perry and his determination to make clear the U.S. will not be reentering the Paris Agreement. He was gloating while he spoke.
