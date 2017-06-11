Sunday Talks: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel -vs- Chris Wallace…

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel interviewed by swamp guardian and professional stirrer of swamp scum, Chris Wallace, on Fox News Sunday.
I never watch this little creep, but I happened to catch this today totally by accident. I was very pleased with Ronna and her defense of our President, to the point I tho’t I would write her and let her know. Now, IF ONLY, the R’s would take their cue from her.
I am watching the last half of the Christine Wallace farce.. “The panel”. It is frankly DISGUSTING!!
Newt is doing good… Karl Rove tolerable(mostly)
But Christine and the other 2 dopes are are insufferable!!
The “Muh Russians” horse is dead. The “Muh Comey” thing is born in fantasy land.
I have said it before, and I’ll say it again… ARRESTS need to start.
Comey is NOT an “honorable man” pointing to stuff that needs (never ending) further investigation. Comey is a corrupt criminal whose focus should be on explaining his own corrupt behavior.. not anything Trump (or his crew) did
THERE WAS NO RUSSIAN HACKING (as proposed by Dims and Media)
There may have been .. “Russians about”… as there always is… That’s what “spies” do.. and have always done. Russians do it. USA does it. Probably even Iceland does it. Who cares?
WHATEVER it was… even if was really really BAD…. IT WAS ON OBAMA’S WATCH!!!!
GO INVESTIGATE WHY AND HOW OBAMA was responsible… who in his administration “colluded” with Russia to let this “bad thing” happen.
I agree. Too bad ole jeff sessions seems to be napping. You would have thought he would be a red hot to arrest and prosecute the entire nest of wrongdoers. Apparently we were the ones who were wrong.
Must we listen to this unsubstantiated anti-Sessions vitriol in every thread?
Time for DIMS to own their “Muh Russians”.
If they want to continue with it… investigate how it happened under OBAMA administration. WHO colluded with Russia? How did “17 Intelligence agencies” FAIL so badly to spot, let alone prevent “Russians interfering in the election”. What the heck happened to “counter intelligence”? WHY were agencies charged with “investigating Russians” so easily sidetracked into investigating “incidental” US contacts.
Arrests or declassification or both are the only things to shut this crap down. Political dancing is a waste of time and harming Trump.
Chris Wallace acknowledges comey lied about leaking – but everything else he says should be accepted as truth?
Fox Noise has gone Left. Accept it and move on. I sound like a broken record, but we have not had a two party system since George H. W. Bush took office in 1988. Ross Perot recognized what had happened (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rkgx1C_S6ls) but we didn’t listen then. Maybe by the time we did, it’s already two late. Republicans AND Democrats agre on the BIG issue of : one-world, new world order, globalist, open borders, amnesty. They differ (at least on the campaign trail) on abortion, taxes and welfare so long as it keeps up the illusion that we have a choice between a D or an R.
Ask yourself — even when we elect Republicans to office WHAT DON’T THE DEMOCRATS GET? It’s all a Kabuki dance, folks. Trump proved that. Once it looked like an outsider was going to win the nomination, the Repubs (including the “neocons”) joined the Dems in trying to take him down. They still are. What have we gotten from Paul Ryan that we wouldn’t have gotten from Nancy Pelosi? Obama’s spending always passed. Has ObamaCare been defunded? Planned Parenthood? I was as fooled as anyone.
“Professional Stirrer of Swamp Scum” and I think RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel did a great job.
Chrissy is a moron!
Look how much has gotten done in just the last week:
EVIDENCE #1
Even Paul Ryan is realizing the dream is over!
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/republicans-slash-dodd-frank-act-comey-testimony-excitement-article-1.3232515
From the article linked above:
Republicans slash Dodd-Frank Act amid Comey testimony excitement
While former FBI director James Comey’s testimony gripped most of the nation, Republicans voted to repeal a significant piece of Obama-era banking legislation.
“Our community banks are in trouble,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) “They are being crushed by the costly rules imposed on them by the Dodd-Frank Act. This law may have had good intentions but its consequences have been dire for Main Street.”
EVIDENCE #2
Our President and more importantly our VETERANS are winning!
Good news! The House will vote on Tuesday, June 13th to pass this bill and get it to our President for his signature.
http://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/nation-politics/house-seeks-to-pass-va-accountability-bill-next-week/
From the article linked above:
On the accountability bill, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told a small group of reporters Wednesday that fixing the VA is a “big focus of ours.” The House will vote on the bill next Tuesday.
“It’s coming back over to us so we’re going to pass that, go right to the president, get a signature,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said. He tweeted later: “Our vets deserve the best.”
The bill would lower the burden of proof needed to fire VA employees, allowing a dismissal even if most evidence is in a worker’s favor.
The Senate bill would turn a campaign promise of Trump’s into law. It would create a permanent VA accountability office, which was established in April by executive order.
Continued
EVIDENCE #3
http://www.rollcall.com/news/politics/house-gop-leaders-schedule-more-health-care-votes
From the article linked above:
As the House waits on the Senate to come up with its version of a bill to partially repeal and replace the 2010 health care law, GOP leaders on Thursday announced the chamber would move some health care bills that are part of the third phase of its overhaul strategy.
Specifically, he named the Veterans Act, introduced by Texas Rep. Sam Johnson, the Broader Options for Americans Act, introduced by Ohio Rep. Pat Tiberi, and the Verifying First Act, introduced by Pennsylvania Rep. Lou Barletta.
“These are bills that will take 60 votes [in the Senate], that have moved out of committee here,” the California Republican said.
http://www.newsitem.com/news/2017-05-24/Local/House_committee_to_vote_on_Barlettas_Verify_First_.html
From the article linked above (Verifying First Act):
A 2016 Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs report revealed that, under Obamacare, $750 million in taxpayer-funded health care subsidies went to people who did not qualify for those benefits.
Barletta’s Verify First Act would address this problem by simply requiring the Social Security Administration, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services to work together to verify first that an individual is a citizen, national, or legal immigrant before giving that individual the advanced health insurance premium tax credit.
Folks I have been saying the past few days that more and more healthcare providers will be leaving Obozocare. Well even the liberal state of Washington felt it today. They can try to blame our President but it is falling completely on deaf ears. Today’s debacle by the moron, James Comey, has scared ALL of them to death! Muh Russia and Obstruction of Justice is DEAD. Their worse nightmare is staring them in their face and will be for the next 7 years and 8 months.
EVIDENCE #4
The Republican Senators are starting to sh…t their pants folks!
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/senate-gop-paves-way-for-obamacare-repeal-bill/ar-BBCjqRR?ocid=twmsn
From the article linked above:
Senate Republicans are paving the way for legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) fast-tracked the House bill on Thursday, placing it on the Senate calendar and allowing it -as expected- to skip over the committee process.
Senate Republicans are writing their own proposal, but will use the House bill as a shell to get their own bill through the upper chamber. McConnell’s move will allow him to quickly bring up the legislation once Republicans are ready to vote.
The turtle had his head almost decapitated yesterday by our President.
One of the two families was from Kentucky. The Governor and his Lieutenant were there to greet the President. Guess who is up for reelection in 2020. The same year our President is up for reelection. He and the Governor get along and have mutual respect for each other. Someone like that with the backing of the WH could easily primary the Senate Majority Leader.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/money/healthcare/obamacare-insurers-abandon-two-counties-in-washington-commissioner-blames-trump-administration/ar-BBCkgtb
From the article linked above:
The insurance commissioner of Washington state blamed the Trump administration Thursday for the planned departure of two insurers from the state, where two counties will be left without options for Obamacare plans next year.
Washington residents next year also will have less than half the number of individual health plans that they can now buy both on and outside of the state’s Obamacare insurance exchange.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/senate-republicans-headed-july-4th-041500654.html
From the article linked above:
Senate Republicans Are Headed for a July 4th Showdown Over Health Care
It’s not clear whether it’s a bluff or a growing conviction, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is determined to schedule a vote before the July 4th recess on the Senate Republican version of a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
McConnell told his members that “failure is not an option,” and later, he informed President Trump at a White House meeting that the Senate would likely vote on health care before the July 4 recess.
Just two days ago
These morons are realizing their dream has become their nightmare. Mitch McConnell is getting destroyed every night by his wife to push our President’s agenda so that she can have her chance at history with the greatest infrastructure plan in modern American history.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/pb/news/powerpost/paloma/the-health-202/2017/06/09/the-health-202-why-mitch-mcconnell-wants-to-pass-a-health-care-overhaul/5939bde8e9b69b2fb981dcb3/?outputType=accessibility&nid=menu_nav_accessibilityforscreenreader
From the article linked above:
For all the obstacles Senate Republicans face in passing an Obamacare overhaul, they’ve got one thing boosting them: Their leader is bound and determined to get it done.
McConnell has a strong, internal drive to pass a Senate bill replacing much of the ACA, former aides say. While his political style stands in stark contrast to the firebrand approach of some other Republicans, particularly in the House, he has been no less vocal in calling for rolling back Obamacare.
I have no doubts that our President will get his first monumental piece of legislation done! Price that has to be paid for trying to take him out!
I want Lou to challenge Casey for the senate.
LikeLike
Hah! Hey Sundance! That’s your best line in months!
“RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel interviewed by swamp guardian and professional stirrer of swamp scum, Chris Wallace, on Fox News Sunday”
Accurate too!
Excellent job Ms. McDaniel!
But still my donations will go only direct to our President…….
P.S.: love her wry smile at the 0:16 mark when Chrissy starts off with “the President tweeted”
This reality is about to slap them from NYC to LA:
These morons are going to have a heart attack when the Supreme Court later this month votes to lift the restraining order on the travel ban before hearing the case in October. They will lose their minds when Justice Kennedy retires on June 30th which is the last day the court is in session before returning to work on October 2nd.
http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/national-international/Supreme-Court-Justice-Kennedy-Mum-Retiremnet-Rumors-421274564.html
From the article linked above:
Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told reporters last month, “I would expect a resignation this summer.” He did not name any names but cited a “rumored” retirement.
Kennedy’s departure would give Trump a second Supreme Court vacancy and the chance to cement conservative control of the court for a decade or more. Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s first nominee, joined the court last month.
Trump said he would choose from the same list of candidates he unveiled during the campaign from which he plucked Gorsuch.
The 2 Justice’s that made the final 3 to replace Antonin Scalia were William Pryor and Thomas Hardiman.
http://time.com/4650544/supreme-court-nominees-donald-trump/
From the article linked above:
Hardiman is known for protecting gun rights and taking an originalist approach to Second Amendment cases.
Pryor called Roe v. Wade the “worst abomination in the history of constitutional law.”
Thank you to MS. McDaniel! It’s a start….
Question – I notice there is a person who is continuously re-posting their own comments several times. From other threads, same thread, just pasting their long winded posts over and over. Isn’t this a violation of Guideline 8?
Perfect description of Christine, Sundance….
Very thrilled with Mrs. McDaniel’s interview today. Proud to call her a personal friend. (Quick tidbit, Ronna was the chair of the Michigan Republican Party before becoming the chair of the RNC.)
