June 11th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #143

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
I dont know what to think of this.
Who better to defend Qatar it is a hotbed of terrorism-funding (as per a recent list released by Saudi Arabia et al according to which 59 individuals and 12 entities in Qatar are terrorist) than the US Attorney General who served during the September 11 attacks, John Ashcroft. At least that’s what the government of Qatar is thinking, which hired the former US AG to defend the world’s wealthiest (on a GDP/capita basis) nation from accusations by Donald Trump and Arab neighbors that it supports terrorism.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-10/qatar-will-pay-john-ashcroft-25-million-defend-against-terrorism-accusations
Ashcroft: “They din’do nuffin. (Can I have my $25-million now, please?)”
Lol. Too, too funny. 😀
I know what “I” think about it…Ashcroft is being a butthead.
This will not go well for him.
[I had to delete a string of cusswords that somehow just appeared in my comment…not sure how that happened.]
LOL
I cant read the comments at zh most of the time, so I just thought, how low can a man go for money? But ozero set the bar so low the globalists just feel entitled to strut.
Great comment….and funny too!
I thought he died (He’s alive), then thought he was too old (he turned 75 last month).
I’m surprised as I thought he was one of the better guys in the Bush camp (I was wrong).
Strange that Ashcroft would even do it, when Qatar and Saudi aren’t buddies and the Bush clan are good friends with Saudis (or are they now?).
What would happen to Ashcroft if he and Qatar loses? Will he have his fingers/hand cut off?
Something is not adding up–suspicious cat is back.
As stated above, some people will do anything for money: including sell out the safety of the American people. This illustrates the quality of people we send and appoint to the leadership of this country. Disgusting.
Gil, I know what to think of it. He’s a crook just like his buddies.
Ashcroft, Mueller, Comey all dirty cops/ thick as thieves. (excerpt below)
These treacherous men, with absolutely NO CONSCIENCE,
would sell their own mothers down the river for a buck.
“Even while U.S. Attorney in San Francisco, Mueller worked to cover-up the Oklahoma City bombing, Waco, and Ruby Ridge evidence by changing the rules of evidence so that the FBI and prosecution did not have to share as much evidence with defense attorneys in the cases as would have been required in the past. He changed the Brady rules of evidence in concert with the U.S. prosecutor Beth Wilkinson in the McVeigh and Nichols case who had assumed a position in the same department at Department of Justice that Mueller had worked earlier.
Mueller was brought into D.C. to head the transition team for Ashcroft, whereupon he proceeded to steer Ashcroft through the cover-ups by FBI and DOJ on the Oklahoma City bombing case. [Mueller did such a superb job that Ashcroft personally nominated Mueller to Bush for FBI director to help perpetuate the FBI and DOJ cover-ups of Waco, Ruby Ridge, and the Oklahoma City bombing.”] UNREAL.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2017/05/robert-mueller-the-old-fixer-is-back-in-town/
Qatar would be better off investing that money in anti-terror programs.
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
And how much in tax dollars has this cost the American people?
LikeLiked by 6 people
If I had to guess… I would say MANY millions $$ for each of the 320 days.
LikeLiked by 5 people
So, in reality….several billion?
Not to mention the cost of all the other work that didn’t get done because of this crap. Thanks for the great “guess.” You are most likely spot on.
What other work? I didn’t know this Congress actually have a real job to do as real Congresspeople suppose to have..
Wouldnt it be grand if it was obamas book deal money we could use to pay for all this?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ohhhhh Ho Ho Ho! Can we get the DOJ to opine on your suggestion? 🙂
I would suggest Hillary’s book royalties also, but $5 would only get our AG a cup of coffee and a donut.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great question!
Gateway Pundit has a report that the head of ISIS was killed during bombing raids last night. No western media has confirmed the report yet. I sujre hope this is true.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/syrian-tv-isis-leader-al-baghdadi-killed-airstrike/
sujre is covfefe for sure.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comey is never man enough to tell the truth. While he was reading his “memoir” I saw his pants is on fired and he tried to grab his crotch – nope, he didn’t have it.
So sad, poor 6’8 snowflake.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He is so weak– it takes 2 hands to hold a cup of java……oy
LikeLiked by 2 people
Milk chocolate, covfefe is too strong for little Jimmy. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES! MAGAZINE!
From Gateway Pundit.
JUST IN: Sessions Will Testify Before Senate Intel Committee On Comey Testimony
Carter Jun 10th, 2017 6:20 pm Leave a Comment
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee this week in response to James Comey’s testimony this last week.
Sessions was originally going to testify before the House and Senate Appropriations subcommittees this week but released a statement (which you can read below) that says he will send a deputy to that hearing after finding out that lawmakers would be grilling him regarding the investigation of alleged ties between the Trump administration and Russia.
Sessions commented:
In light of reports regarding Mr. Comey’s recent testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, it is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum . . .
Sessions will appear in front of the committee on June 13, 2017.
I put this in the Trump Jr interview post, but thought good here too. A light bulb came on. The main reason for the Russian/election hack constant story is NOT getting Trump…….it is to nationalize all elections out of DC. Getting Trump is both a red meat diversion and an extra savory sweet for them. It should not be long (maybe just before the 2018 elections?) that DC proclaims that to maintain the utmost integrity and truthfulness of all elections going forward (since the devious Russian hacking), all elections will be organized thru DC and no independence among the states. That they are so fervently against Trump and the constant hack story means that there actually is still some transparency and independence to our elections. Is my light bulb bright or dim?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Glad to see someone can see through the smoke !
I think I have been thinking that since last night or this morning. I have been away from computer. That is so deep and devious, I think my life flashed before my eyes as I thought about it. This country’s literal only hope is Trump. He would be the only person who could actually do it. Can little folks like us even fight it? Prayer is our contribution.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lots of prayers. Seriously: morning, noon, night. And anytime else.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At least 3 times 😉 can’t have too much prayer.
They would have to change the constitution to do that: Article 2.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think we will still all “vote” at our normal polling stations. But the “tally” is sent directly to DC…….for their “secure” vote counting and no paper trail ever again. Maybe perhaps the first test of the “we have to do something” was the Florida hanging, dimpled, and pregnant chads of 2000.
LikeLike
Okay…so the people would vote, then those votes would be sent to DC to count and then DC would send each states totals to each state and the electors would then vote based on that count? Is that what you are saying? If so, thanks for clarifying that for me.
LikeLike
If anyone ever even suggest that, then it should be time to break up DC and have them be absorbed by the surrounding states. The Mall, all the monuments, all Gov’t buildings and offices, including WH and Capitol will remain as DC.
Someone suggested it on this site a few months ago, because DC voting system is very corrupted. I wasn’t sure if it was good, until you gave a scenario. Gee–I’m so thankful Hillary lost!
To God Be the Glory!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brant, here’s an article about what I replied on over there. YES, you are on to something, they tried to do this in the lead up to the General. They were attempting to nationalize the elections.
http://www.heritage.org/election-integrity/commentary/why-does-dhs-want-designate-election-booths-critical-infrastructure
Wow. And one of the sentences was for that August 2016 article, “……just one problem, no credible threat……”. And now………I guess there is……a credible threat or successful hack. Of course we here know that’s not true, but all the lemmings will clamor for “vote security”. Yikes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If congress does pass a law to nationalize elections, can your president veto it?
LikeLike
“Do you favor national processing of federal elections?”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope. In fact They are ramping up their line of attacks for this summer.
Nothing wrong with your bulb but I don’t think it can done with Trump as POTUS.
LikeLike
LikeLike
They do not want to lose again. Hillary was “in the bag” for the win. They just didn’t cheat enough. They will need more control to steal the election. Too many heads (I hope) will roll because Trump won. We do need voter ID, but not national counting. The globalist would put someone like Comey in charge of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember several years ago noting soros was financing campaigns for secretaries of state around the country. He was already thinking that far ahead. Now with hollywierd trying to win in Georgia its full stop to thwart the people.
I agree that this is the ends to the means with the voting and “control” of what is happening with no surprises “a la Trump.” I remember reading an article just after PTrump won the globalists said that “steps” would be taken to make sure NOTHING LIKE THIS “EVER” HAPPENS AGAIN. No outsiders, no unknowns for the threat is so great that there is a “wrench” thrown into their plans and now they have to begin again and they WON’T STOP! The elitists will not have any more of Americans wanting “freedom” and “following the Constitution.” Very scary.
There was a stories a week or so ago about two sets of polling places in WDC, the fake set for Hillary supporters. Was that ever proved or found fake?
On this Qatar middle east thing –
Everyone has been trying to play 2D chess, and Trump has gone 3D chess on them.
Anit-terrorism is the angle.
Everyone else has been playing the Russian pipeline angle, the war-profiteer angle, the anti-Imperialism take-down America angle, the satisfy-our-funders angle, the jew-hater angle, the politically-correct angle, and so many tangential angles that I am having PTSD flashbacks to trigonometry.
The terrorism is the angle. Trump is getting the forces involved to put daylight between the Muslim countries and Islamic terrorism.
This is like the pro-life activists giving up on the Clinic-Blockades-For-Christ and the stalking of the abortionists – and the pro-life movement has been having incredible long-term success as a result of dropping those unappeasing tactics.
Were the Saudis complicit in 9-11? IDK. Not my area of expertise. But getting them to NOW embrace the anti-terrorism angle is genius. Funding terrorism will no longer be “cool.” You won’t get to own major swaths of the U.S. if you get pinned to terrorism.
–Of course, many politicians in U.S. and UK were making money off of the eternal conflict that they will not go down easy.
When you say “Were the Saudis complicit in 9-11”?
The answer is not simple.
There are hundreds of Princes in the royal family of Al Saud.
Hundreds of them…in varying ages.
This is what comes from having so many wives.
And all of these Princes have a lot of money…with tentacles that spread out in all directions.
While there was probably some funding for the 9/11 terrorists that came from Saudi Arabia…it is unlikely that the King had anything to do with it.
Did the King find out about it later?
Don’t know.
We don’t know if any punishments were handed down either.
Personally, I think the King and the upper level people there, were embarrassed about it… and they didn’t know what to do about it.
This is why the New Alliance that Pres Trump has formed with them is so historic…and important.
King Salman has just declared “No more!”
And he is enforcing it.
DOJ is testifying on Tuesday in congress or intel committee. Any thoughts? Good or bad move? I hope there is some way to end all these stupid investigations and open investigation on Hillary, Huma, Rice, Obama administration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can only think it’s a good move. It’s obvious there is a plan in the making with each of Trump’s tweets and steps. The timing of Comey’s firing was deliberate. Sessions is not a rogue agent. He would not step up to the mic without a good reason that will reap a benefit. There’s power in truth. I trust Sessions.
RE: T-SHIRT SUGGESTION
I don’t remember who it was but about two weeks ago, a fellow Treeper made a suggestion for a t-shirt, which would show an image of President Donald Trump pointing to First Lady Melania with a caption saying: “I’m with her.” It was also suggested that a portion of the sales go to Joe over at “Intellectual Froglegs” (Hilarious site by the way) or even to this site.
Well, I’m almost finished with the image and will try to post it before Sunday night but I can’t promise anything as I’m still pretty busy. If you are interested and think that this would be something that at least a thousand people would buy, then perhaps it would be worth completing. I’ll post it on my blog and provide a link so people can see the image.
I’m also thinking that with all the garbage that’s been going on against our President and his family, it would be a nice way of showing our support. If you want the t-shirt to say something else, or to have several slogans, such as the famous MAGA, or other ideas or graphics, let me know via email which you can find on my blog (click my name above and go to CONTACT).
I don’t know anything when it comes to doing this sort of thing so suggestions or recommendations from those who have experience with this sort of thing are most definitely welcome.
Thanks and God Bless our President, Donald J. Trump
Good luck with that. I know I would by four for my family. Hope there is enough interest.
Count me in as I love your work!
thanks.
I’m not adept at copying tweets like other Treepers are, but here’s a go … Richard Grenell tweets a vid clip of pro-Trump plane flying over the SoCal rallies today. Great stuff. https://twitter.com/RichardGrenell/status/873682402924576768
LikeLiked by 6 people
IF you just post the url exactly as you have.. but on a separate line… the tweet will show embedded… like this…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
That message must have sent off thousands of triggers. Gov Brown would have had to Activate the Snowflake Shelters.
I would love to know where this was because it was overcast all day here-and I live in the Conejo Valley!
Please keep our Warriors in your prayers.
This is a Report on ‘Inherent Resolve’, the mission to take down ISIS/Da’esh.
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/530306
Philippines: CNN vs Facts
US forces assist Philippines in resisting jihad
https://vid.me/zsEt
Trump needs to revoke the Special Counsel appointment of Mueller. Now.
Comey is on record as saying under oath the he manipulated Trump to appoint the SC, with the memo leak. That should be the basis of the immediate revoking of the SC.
I believe the only person that can fire a “special prosecutor” is the Attorney General.
It should be revoked on the basis that there was never a crime that rose to the level of a special counsel, if any crime at all. It is at this point a total waste of money.
ONE Evergreen College prof speaks out in support of Prof Weinstein:
https://heterodoxacademy.org/2017/06/07/a-second-evergreen-professor-speaks-out/
He’s tried to get newspapers in the area to publish this letter of support. None of them will accept/print it.
Western Wa.= liberal cesspool
The best thing that could happen to that place is a meteorite roughly the size of a house landing in the middle of campus. Preferably with the entire student body standing outside for a protest when it hits.
I could get down with that.
OTOH, events at Evergreen seem to be serving a useful purpose of Red Pilling a lot of former True Believers. Which is even better!
Like the Prof says in closing “Safe Places can be Dangerous Places”.
I think he should file a lawsuit for violation of his “civil rights.” Although I personally believe he deserves what is happening to him. He spent years teaching young people how to be “progressive.” Apparently some of them were listening.
indeed !
Boston Belongs 2 Us – a tribute to Boston Antifa
I have to say…after carefully observing and reflecting the happenings of last week, a few things are crystal clear to me……
Word to the wise….
Democrats/Uniparty are desperate to take the King ( President Trump) down by whatever means necessary and will roll in the gutter to do it. They are willing to lose whatever reputation they fancied they had. They are willing to be globally mocked for their stupidity. There is no price they will not pay.
The biggest problem for them, is that they are seriously lacking in historical knowledge and judgement. They have woefully forgotten The Machiavellian “rules”. They do not have the skill set to march against THIS “King” President Trump. . They never did- they never will.
They do not possess an analytical mind, they are too busy spewing made up nonsense. They have not mastered the art of sub-textual communication. They take literally what is said in jest and ignore what is said in plain English.
They are not articulate… they throw the whole kitchen sink into every argument/discussion, because they lack focus. They screw up the punchline so badly so they ramble on ad nauseam with psycho babble trying to get their verbal footing. They fall back in every case on their self crowned sense of being clever, to the point they sound like escaped mental patients Their emotional intelligence is that of a cranky, teething, screaming 2 year old.
They lack even the most most superficial charm.
The biggest rule they have forgotten or are ignorant of is, if you are going to march against this
“King”, you damn well better kill him DEAD with one strike…..IF NOT, you now have two serious problems of which there is NO retreat….
1) You have have given away your position, your identity and your underbelly is now exposed….
2 ) The King is coming after you with a sword in his hand and he is not smiling. Word on the street… THIS King is agile with the sword and further ……he is ambidextrous— be warned.
Have a good Sunday everyone…get some rest…Monday is a commin’ and we ride pre-dawn ; )
their biggest problemis the are crzed sick with hate. pure hate. This is great solace bc even otherwise rationale intelligent people, when they are in this state of mind they MAKE MAJOR MISTAKES such that they lie to cover other and become twisted up as pretzels. My prediction that we’re already seeing happen is Our Mighty God is reducing them to the state of Nebuchadneazzur, ranging in a field like a wild animal eating grass. Comey’s there, Mccain’s on his way. Hillary’s there, Pelosi’s there and it is all going to get worse. Many of these folks are being driven stark raven mad with their hate and lack of omnipotency.
On Judge Jeannine tonight, Donald Trump Jr said it is mind boggling that nobody asked Comey this follow-up question:
How many other times have you leaked information?
Yes!! We all want an answer to to that question. Hopefully someone with a functioning brain asked him during the closed hearing.
Another thing that really had me shaking my head is this:
All of the Senators who asked Comey about the leaked memo referred to it as a “copy”.
How do they know it was a COPY and not the original, without asking him? They talked about it so matter-of-factly as if they had inside knowledge about it.
And why didn’t anyone ask him this follow-up question:
Where is the original memo, right now?
We all know these questions would have been asked had it been someone from President Trump’s administration on the stand.
So Frustrating!!
1)Opening Statement
2)Kellyanne Conway
3)Jay Sekulow
4)Donald Trump Jr
I have LONG been impressed with Jay Sekulow’s legal analysis. It was news to me when he was announced as being OFFICIALLY part of Trump’s legal Team. 🙂
He “Gets it” as far as The Clintons are concerned, and Comey, and other matters. Great to see him on The Trump Team.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is a big “LOG JAM” of Corrupt swamp dwellers needing to be arrested..
I think we need movement on one or two.. and the whole tangle mess will go!!
Watch Comey claim that he understood Senator Grassley’s question as “directing” him to leak information.
LikeLike
Even a dog is smarter than a liberal
Precious little baby!
Well, I guess we all know what Sessions will talking about next Tues….
I am shocked at how many obvious lies Comey has said under oath recently. A two year old can see it. What is he thinking? Is he basically this inept? How could he have ever been the director of the FBI? Man, people working in the FBI must have been going crazy under his leadership.
The DEA just raided the vacation ranch of Democrat Senator Hal Lindsay (D-NJ), seizing more than 400 marijuana plants, 2 greenhouses full of opium-producing poppies and a small lab that was pumping out massive amounts of refined, finished product. The ranch, just a few hundred miles north of anything in Wyoming, was also seized along with a fleet of automobiles, recreational vehicles and other property now considered the spoils of the drug trade.
http://thelastlineofdefense.org/the-dea-just-raided-a-united-states-senator-dems-in-a-panic/
LikeLiked by 1 person
So is he arrested? Would Christie appoint a new senator or special election?
You know that is a fake news story right?????
I think this is fake, no hal lindsay exists
ANTIFA hijacks bus to Ottawa, vandalizes and terrorizes passengers: June 3 2017
For more on Antifa, Canada bus adventure:
Straight Out of Left Field — To Hijack a Bus in Kingston
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/06/straight-out-of-left-field-to-hijack-a-bus-in-kingston/
Excerpt:
The organization, the AP reported, is managed by Patriot Majority USA a group with strong ties to Democratic Party, including former President Bill Clinton and former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, as well as labor unions.
http://amp.dailycaller.com/2017/06/09/12-staffers-at-dem-linked-group-charged-with-voter-fraud/
Gutfeld was funny in this.start at .30 to 6.15
