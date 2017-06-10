President Trump Weekly Address – June 10th…

President Trump delivers the weekly address from the White House while outlining the need for a 21st century upgrade in our infrastructure. Reinvesting in America.
Typo on cover page “White Hose”…….fyi
The way Trump has be “hosing” Comey and the Fake News, I’d leave it.
Sundance – was that intentional? 🙂
I sure hope this results in falling airline tickets! Jeezzzz Luoooweeezz! Travel is expensive when flying.
God Bless our President, Donald J. Trump!!
AMEN!!! The Builder is gonna build!
I can’t wait to see the accomplishments of this incredible infrastructure plan! Poor Mitch McConnell, our President destroyed him this week by having a family from Louisville, Kentucky at the airport when he announced Obamacare was DEAD!
His wife has been screaming at him in bed that if he doesn’t get Obamacare and the tax reform done, she won’t get a chance to go down in the history books for fixing up our infrastructure.
Mitch has had a light lit under his ass! Sh…t will get done!
I still can’t understand how that very pretty lady married that bag o’ wattles.
I have a question since I don’t tweet and know many good Treepers here do. Does our President Trump have a link of his weekly messages to his tweets? If not, I’d think it’d be a great idea and more people would be able to listen.
Does he link them to his fb page? I don’t do that one either. However, millions of conservatives do, and I think the more Americans who watch this will be better for it.
These personal Friday videos are one of our direct links to our President Trump, and I so love him for it. Plus, it just makes looking forward to Friday even better. Wait a minute, it’s Saturday isn’t it? Oops. Well, you all know what I mean, and I think he does put these out on Friday and we get them here on Saturday. Yesterday was also a yuuge news day too.
Be well good Treepers and enjoy your weekend,
Ma’iingankwe
I’m not sure about Twitter, but he always has it on his Facebook page. That’s where I usually see it first.
Yes, every week on Twitter there is a link by the President to many things including his weekly address. Also on his Facebook page. It is easy to open a Twitter account and it is free. I only follow Trump and only rarely do I ever tweet. I basically do not like Twitter but use it to follow Trump’s tweets. He has over 30 million followers plus more on Facebook.
45.wh.gov/4c9KRY pic.twitter.com/B0kv2xhk9O
And he’s GAINING followers by the DAY!! CHOO CHOO BABY!!
I think the 2nd picture is the one where Obama knows there is a bug in the room but doesn’t know Trump steps on little bugs.
Send POTUS a personalized Birthday greeting at HughHewitt.com! Note to trollees, they will be edited for content if offensive. Happy Birthday Mr. President!
Why not send directly to whitehouse.gov and not give neverTRUMPer Hugh any clicks?
Nor will Hugh be able to spam us in future.
No clicks for losers.
MAGA
Like a BOSS!
Full stream ahead 😁
🚂🚂🚂🚂
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
