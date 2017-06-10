Breaking: Saif al-Gaddaffi Released From Prison in Western Libya…

Saif Gaddaffi is the son of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddaffi who was killed by Hillary Clinton in October 2011. During the Islamist uprising Saif was arrested by Hillary’s Benghazi “rebels” as they worked their way across Libya from East to West eventually catching and killing his father.
However, it is being reported today by Jenan Moussa (very reliable journalist) that Saif al Islam al-Gaddaffi has been released by “rebels” from his prison in Western Libya (near Tunisia border).
1- Big big news. Saif al Islam al-Gaddafi has been released from prison by rebels in western Libya.
2- Abu Bakr al-Sadiq Brigade says Saif al Islam was released on Friday, 14th day of Ramadan, under an amnesty agreed by parliament.
3- The life of Saif el-Islam AlGaddafi should be turned into a movie. From utter power to utterly powerless &now back on his way to the top?
4- Saif el-Islam’s lawyer already gave interview saying Saif “will play his role in saving country.
5- Saudi TV al-Ekhbariya says the spokesman of the Libya army has confirmed to them that Saif is indeed free.
6- I am calling now spokesman of Libyan army to ask about Saif’s whereabouts. He is not picking up. Left him a Whatsapp msg. Will u know.
7- Lawyer of Saif al-Islam also says his client respects all Arab countries including Saudi &that his father warned KSA against Qatar’s role.
8- Libyan TV spoke to head of unit that was holding Saif. He confirms Saif has left Zintan where he was imprisoned (link to twitter stream)
Saif Gaddaffi in 2011 (above)
Saif Gaddaffi in 2017
Sketchy Thoughts:
If these reports are true, it makes you wonder about Saif’s sister, Ayesha al-Gaddaffi (left), who lives in exile somewhere. She was almost completely western-minded when the uprising began against her father.
Saif al-Gaddaffi, was very close to his father and was the leader of the Libyan military at the time the Islamist uprising began. Depending on the ideology of his captors, the EU NATO members who were the primary drivers of Hillary Clinton’s interventionist efforts, may become the focus of retaliation. That would put his sensibilities in line with the Islamists who originally locked him up.
It might seem bizarro now, but back in ’09/’10, David Cameron, Nicolas Sarkozy and Angela Merkel were the ones telling the world that multiculturalism had failed – and they entered into an agreement with Gaddaffi Sr. to pay him €10 billion per year to keep the North African migrant gates closed.
However, a year later (2011), after the Obama MB doctrine was being sold globally, it was specifically France (Sarkozy) and the U.K (Cameron) who pushed for military intervention in Libya and enlisted a willing co-conspirator in Hillary Clinton (w/ Samantha Powers and Susan Rice) toward their endeavors at overthrowing Muammar Gaddaffi.
Put it all together, remind yourself that ISIS has a strong operation in Libya, and mix in the Libyan connections to the latest terrorist attacks on the UK, and there’s a likely scenario we are seeing an alignment of generational vengeance unfold.
This would be the ultimate “chickens coming home to roost” scenario.
That could very well portend a future of many more Libyan inspired terrorist attacks upon France, the U.K. (and possibly the U.S.).
Muammar Gadaffi, 2011, after Hillary’s rebels were done with him…
If he is willing to tell what he knows about the Obama/Clinton/Sarkozy/Merkel/Cameron consortium, this show is just in its infancy.
Wowie, the possibilities.
I would have a hard time forgiving us if that were my father. I always loathed Quaddafi, but I am ashamed of what we did.
Over the last couple of years I’ve realized I may need to change my views of Qaddafi.
Remember, everything we think we know about him comes from the same media/political complex that labors mightily to keep the truth from us today.
I’m contemplating the possibility that if Obama and Clinton had him killed maybe he wasn’t as bad as I thought.
The U.S. double-crossed him, plain and simple. He acceded to our demands and those of Europe. He purposely attempted to play the game our State Dept and others dictated. Then… Mr. Obama and Valerie were elected. They brought with them Samatha Powers… and a cabal. Hillary too… and then, they proceeded to undercut and shamelessly abandon and betray. But the Blacks in America got their feel good, as did the progressive college set. Right out of hell they came. Morally bankrupt and angry with a vengeance to get even and mark a new, bold path that no one could recover from…..
Terrorist attacks?
I’m NOT with her!
I am on record opposing this intervention as a backstabbing of someone who had voluntarily turned over his nuclear program. I opposed it from the very first, and I still am PO’d about it. Look at the misery that has come upon Libya!
Hillary can’t be brought to justice soon enough.
If Hillary gets convinced we should send her to prison in Libya.
By the way, you know who else was mad about that? Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam (Black Muslims). Gaddafi was a large donor to their group. Farrakhan had visited Libya many times.
My understanding is that Kaddafi was impaled and that was the main instrument of torture and death. My understanding is also that the big fear Hillary and others had of Kaddafi was not that he would lead a violent resistance against them, but that he would become a modern Che Guevara or Patrice Lumumba.
Could we “pay reparations” by deporting Hillary and Obama et al to Libya
Hillary Clinton is Evil! (REMIX)
hmmmm, I have read also that Osama bin Ladin’s son is ascending….
I wonder if these two sons are ideologically in sync….
They are probably not pleased
Gaddaffis son has a history of sex abuse and sickening murder torture crimes he should have to answer for. Seems that they (Muslims) always sexually abuse the victims alive then dead. Same with Benghazi, Christopher Stevens. A cattle prod. Disgusting people.
According to whom?
Seriously.
Sundance’s thoughts were what immediately popped into my head when I saw the title. Gaddaffi will be out to avenge his father’s death. A.N.Y.O.N.E. who was involved made their country a target.
TRAVEL BAN NOW!!!
If there was a real world court, Obama, Hillary, McCain, Powers, Rice, etc. would be tried and executed for much of what they have done to the world. That bit** thinks she’ll be running for president in the future?
I know there is a God; it is the only thing that makes sense of this life. At some point, justice will be handed out.
I didn’t even know Gaddaffi had any living family members after what the rebels did. The more you know…
I would think that Hillary would be a bit unnerved by this news.
