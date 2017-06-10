Breaking: Saif al-Gaddaffi Released From Prison in Western Libya…

Saif Gaddaffi is the son of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddaffi who was killed by Hillary Clinton in October 2011. During the Islamist uprising Saif was arrested by Hillary’s Benghazi “rebels” as they worked their way across Libya from East to West eventually catching and killing his father.

However, it is being reported today by Jenan Moussa (very reliable journalist) that Saif al Islam al-Gaddaffi has been released by “rebels” from his prison in Western Libya (near Tunisia border).

1- Big big news. Saif al Islam al-Gaddafi has been released from prison by rebels in western Libya.

2- Abu Bakr al-Sadiq Brigade says Saif al Islam was released on Friday, 14th day of Ramadan, under an amnesty agreed by parliament.

3- The life of Saif el-Islam AlGaddafi should be turned into a movie. From utter power to utterly powerless &now back on his way to the top?

4- Saif el-Islam’s lawyer already gave interview saying Saif “will play his role in saving country.

5- Saudi TV al-Ekhbariya says the spokesman of the Libya army has confirmed to them that Saif is indeed free.

6- I am calling now spokesman of Libyan army to ask about Saif’s whereabouts. He is not picking up. Left him a Whatsapp msg. Will u know.

7- Lawyer of Saif al-Islam also says his client respects all Arab countries including Saudi &that his father warned KSA against Qatar’s role.

8- Libyan TV spoke to head of unit that was holding Saif. He confirms Saif has left Zintan where he was imprisoned (link to twitter stream)

Saif Gaddaffi in 2011 (above)

Saif Gaddaffi in 2017

Sketchy Thoughts:

If these reports are true, it makes you wonder about Saif’s sister, Ayesha al-Gaddaffi (left), who lives in exile somewhere. She was almost completely western-minded when the uprising began against her father.

Saif al-Gaddaffi, was very close to his father and was the leader of the Libyan military at the time the Islamist uprising began. Depending on the ideology of his captors, the EU NATO members who were the primary drivers of Hillary Clinton’s interventionist efforts, may become the focus of retaliation. That would put his sensibilities in line with the Islamists who originally locked him up.

It might seem bizarro now, but back in ’09/’10, David Cameron, Nicolas Sarkozy and Angela Merkel were the ones telling the world that multiculturalism had failed – and they entered into an agreement with Gaddaffi Sr. to pay him €10 billion per year to keep the North African migrant gates closed.

However, a year later (2011), after the Obama MB doctrine was being sold globally, it was specifically France (Sarkozy) and the U.K (Cameron) who pushed for military intervention in Libya and enlisted a willing co-conspirator in Hillary Clinton (w/ Samantha Powers and Susan Rice) toward their endeavors at overthrowing Muammar Gaddaffi.

Put it all together, remind yourself that ISIS has a strong operation in Libya, and mix in the Libyan connections to the latest terrorist attacks on the UK, and there’s a likely scenario we are seeing an alignment of generational vengeance unfold.

This would be the ultimate “chickens coming home to roost” scenario.

That could very well portend a future of many more Libyan inspired terrorist attacks upon France, the U.K. (and possibly the U.S.).

Muammar Gadaffi, 2011, after Hillary’s rebels were done with him…

