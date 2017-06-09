June 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #141

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
I’m so proud of our President Trump – I thank the Lord every day this man is fighting for US
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes and yes! Who else…who else!!! could take all this tripe thrown at him and not just cave? President Trump is the right man at the right time. Let’s all continue to send him affirming emails, tweets, whatever. And continue our prayers for him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comey will be getting immunity in exchange of Hillary and previous administration crime confirmation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought of that, too – or a pardon?
LikeLike
Will media admit they were ‘dead wrong’ about Russia?
LikeLiked by 1 person
ICYMI 😉
An update comment in Details Emerge on FBI “National Security” Raid in Dearborn Michigan… about Samer El Debek’s arrest last week.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/04/details-emerge-on-fbi-national-security-raid-in-dearborn-michigan/#comment-4008369
LikeLiked by 1 person
wow – these guys are kickin’ a$$
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daily LOSERS COUNT OF SHAME…
Shame on DIMS, and their MSM #FakeNews poodles, shame on Comey, the FBI, Congress, The Senate….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, maybe the first tonight.
So busy today that I could not keep up with all the news but I was calm anyway because I have learned not to underestimate our good President. Great day! The winning never ends but the fools will probably not stop either. No matter, the winning is always fun!
Let the perp walks begin soon please, waiting patiently for the inevitable. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Folks I have been saying the past few days that more and more healthcare providers will be leaving Obozocare. Well even the liberal state of Washington felt it today. They can try to blame our President but it is falling completely on deaf ears. Today’s debacle by the moron, James Comey, has scared ALL of them to death! Muh Russia and Obstruction of Justice is DEAD. Their worse nightmare is staring them in their face and will be for the next 7 years and 8 months.
The Republican Senators are starting to sh…t their pants folks!
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/senate-gop-paves-way-for-obamacare-repeal-bill/ar-BBCjqRR?ocid=twmsn
From the article linked above:
Senate Republicans are paving the way for legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) fast-tracked the House bill on Thursday, placing it on the Senate calendar and allowing it -as expected- to skip over the committee process.
Senate Republicans are writing their own proposal, but will use the House bill as a shell to get their own bill through the upper chamber. McConnell’s move will allow him to quickly bring up the legislation once Republicans are ready to vote.
The turtle had his head almost decapitated yesterday by our President.
One of the two families was from Kentucky. The Governor and his Lieutenant were there to greet the President. Guess who is up for reelection in 2020. The same year our President is up for reelection. He and the Governor get along and have mutual respect for each other. Someone like that with the backing of the WH could easily primary the Senate Majority Leader.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/money/healthcare/obamacare-insurers-abandon-two-counties-in-washington-commissioner-blames-trump-administration/ar-BBCkgtb
From the article linked above:
The insurance commissioner of Washington state blamed the Trump administration Thursday for the planned departure of two insurers from the state, where two counties will be left without options for Obamacare plans next year.
Washington residents next year also will have less than half the number of individual health plans that they can now buy both on and outside of the state’s Obamacare insurance exchange.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/senate-republicans-headed-july-4th-041500654.html
From the article linked above:
Senate Republicans Are Headed for a July 4th Showdown Over Health Care
It’s not clear whether it’s a bluff or a growing conviction, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is determined to schedule a vote before the July 4th recess on the Senate Republican version of a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
McConnell told his members that “failure is not an option,” and later, he informed President Trump at a White House meeting that the Senate would likely vote on health care before the July 4 recess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is one thing about the Republicans…they WAIT until things are so bad then they act. I think they were waiting for something to happen with PTrump but it didn’t so now they don’t have a choice and now they will “rush” and screw things up…thanks Morons!
LikeLike
I agree but I disagree with the screw up. This bill will be great because it has to be since they will own it.
LikeLike
In a way, they were waiting to see who was going to get the upper hand.
LikeLike
Comey ‘fraid of being alone with Trump :lol
All By MySelf (Don’t wanna be…)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think about the ramifications of this. He asked to be alone with President Trump after their first meeting, to tell him about the piss dossier.
He was so shook by that, he immediately started doing illegal crap, begging his friends not to leave him alone with President Trump, trying to blend in with the curtains so Trump wouldn’t see him, ended up getting fired by the President, and now admits he wakes up in cold sweat in the middle of the night because of things President Trump tweets.
I don’t know if anybody has ever been so publicly cucked in history.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lol. Truth is stranger than fiction they say.
LikeLike
Sounds like an emotionally unstable teen aged girl….
NOT suitable to have ANY job is IS
LikeLiked by 1 person
#NutJob
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carmen had to pay the Sergei Rachmaninoff estate for using his 2nd piano concerto without permission/payment. I’d wager Carmen still made plenty of bucks off the song.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t wait to see what President Trump tweets in the morning. Hope it’s a real zinger!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Drudge says PTrump is having a press conference tomorrow but no time mentioned.
LikeLike
Unfortunately it’s with the Romanian Prime Minister so we may not get much out of it. I was hoping it was a full fledged Acosta-ization.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hi friends! Sorry I’ve been away. It’s been a roller coaster in real-life too.
It happens.
Really stoked & laughing my butt off over today’s developments. How do you like it so far?
Winning: Not tired yet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have been watching a Special Hannity for 2 hours and I just can’t believe that Comey who was a “Seasoned” Prosecutor and Director of the FBI was saying the things he did today. Did he VOLUNTEER that information on Loretta Lynch calling Hillary’s email “investigation” a “matter?” I can’t get over the fact that he just OPENED himself up to all kinds of crimes and investigations! Then he admitted he leaked because he wanted to trigger a “special counsel” and now folks want to know what else was leaked in the FBI.
Could it be that something did happen/found with the contents of his office being confiscated when he was fired and now he is being the “patsy” to expose the Democrats and all that has been happening to bring the country down? In exchange for his comments he will serve a sentence but a lighter one than normal? I listen to his answers again and I gotta say that he seems very non-chalant with silly/stupid remarks that don’t jive with someone who has been a lawyer/prosecutor for many years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think a few things are going on.
1. He’s a Nut Job
2. He thinks he’s a very important person.. and in a way he is, as FBI director (was!)… but he was under the impression, apparently, that the FBI director doesn’t work for the President. One of the Senators said something to the effect of, “Chain of command, if you believe you have a Chain of Command”. He thought he was this independent office of the Executive branch and that’s just not true. He had about 3 superiors but didn’t think he had any. So he admits all kinds of things in session, sometimes even un prompted as you mentioned, because he’s an ego maniac who doesn’t realize he could absolutely go to Prison for some of this crap.
3. The stuff he’s ADMITTING to, while shocking to us, is probably PEANUTS compared to the other stuff he’s actually done, knows is illegal, and doesn’t dare admit.
LikeLike
Punditry, talking heads, newshostesses….everybody on the left is mentally deficient today. They’re not even aware that they’re taking a beating!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOLOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
which one?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Think how bad off you are, when you’ve committed felonies, done all kinds of shady stuff… you need a buddy to help you out… and THAT’S the only clown that’ll answer your phone call!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah… Comey should have “asked the audience” or even “eliminated 2 wrong answers”
LikeLike
“I’lll sacrifice for you… I’ll even do wrong for you…….”
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Canadian PDJT supporter didn’t miss you at all..now fluffy dog, that’s another matter.😉
Your insights and humour were missed.
Cheers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the Treehouse. Best. Site. EVER.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even Paul Ryan is realizing the dream is over!
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/republicans-slash-dodd-frank-act-comey-testimony-excitement-article-1.3232515
From the article linked above:
Republicans slash Dodd-Frank Act amid Comey testimony excitement
While former FBI director James Comey’s testimony gripped most of the nation, Republicans voted to repeal a significant piece of Obama-era banking legislation.
“Our community banks are in trouble,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) “They are being crushed by the costly rules imposed on them by the Dodd-Frank Act. This law may have had good intentions but its consequences have been dire for Main Street.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President and more importantly our VETERANS are winning!
Good news! The House will vote on Tuesday, June 13th to pass this bill and get it to our President for his signature.
http://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/nation-politics/house-seeks-to-pass-va-accountability-bill-next-week/
From the article linked above:
On the accountability bill, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told a small group of reporters Wednesday that fixing the VA is a “big focus of ours.” The House will vote on the bill next Tuesday.
“It’s coming back over to us so we’re going to pass that, go right to the president, get a signature,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said. He tweeted later: “Our vets deserve the best.”
The bill would lower the burden of proof needed to fire VA employees, allowing a dismissal even if most evidence is in a worker’s favor.
The Senate bill would turn a campaign promise of Trump’s into law. It would create a permanent VA accountability office, which was established in April by executive order.
LikeLike
I am still thinking Why did Comey did so many mistakes today when he is not that dumb. He was not ready for any hearing then only public hearing. Trump and MSM made it like soccer World Cup final. We will hear highest ratings . I think it was a planned show by Trump. There is some deal between deep state and Trump and it will lead to Hillary and many arrests.
LikeLike
This is a good read:
Comey’s Testimony Great for Trump, Terrible for Democrats
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-08/comey-testimony-great-trump-terrible-democrats
LikeLike
of course. Dem has NOTHING now. NOTHING!!!
LikeLike