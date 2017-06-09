Friday June 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Praise the Lord and pass the PDJT
LikeLiked by 2 people
i to the 1000th power
LikeLike
Tarrega’s “Gran Jota” is a popular and demanding concert piece that requires a level of virtuosity that comes from only the very best players.
LikeLike
Hickok45 talks about terrorism, media, and “news.” If you’re interested, I’ve cued this to start around that time. He talks about it until around minute 28.
LikeLike
Are there any Canadian Treepers out there who feel betrayed as I do by the leader of the newly elected Conservative Party? He, Andrew Scheer , who campaigned on rescinding the carbon tax, has ‘whipped’ his MPs into supporting the Paris Accord -in a motion put forth by Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.
Talk about backstabbing the supporters of the Conservative Party of Canada. In some of these threads, I spoke about organizing so that the Conservative Party of Canada could win the election in 2019. Not any more. We have a Uni-party in Canada as well. No difference between the Liberals and Conservative. The only MP, a woman, Cheryl Gallant refused to be whipped and voted against supporting the Paris Accord. We are disenfranchised. …I will no longer support the Conservative Party.
https://www.therebel.media/conservative_backstabbers_betray_supporters_to_appease_liberals?page=2
LikeLike