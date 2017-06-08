Thursday June 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Our UN overlords have spoken: lie back and don’t think of England.
Replacement Migration: Is It a Solution to Declining and Ageing Populations?
http://www.un.org/esa/population/publications/migration/migration.htm
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Those were the days…
Girls were girls and men were men!
Was Archie way ahead of time, or their writing…Pretty astute seeing the gender thing at present
LikeLike
With the original lyrics
LikeLike
Not sure about the wisdom of that Herbert Hoover line. LOL 🙂
LikeLike
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4580754/Female-nursery-worker-stabbed-three-women-London.html
Worker stabbed by three ‘Asian girls’ shouting “Allah will get you.”
But motive unclear and Moslem mayor of London baffled by the mystery. /sarc
LikeLike