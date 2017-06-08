Thursday June 8th – Open Thread

Posted on June 8, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Thursday June 8th – Open Thread

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    June 8, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Our UN overlords have spoken: lie back and don’t think of England.

    Replacement Migration: Is It a Solution to Declining and Ageing Populations?

    http://www.un.org/esa/population/publications/migration/migration.htm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    June 8, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Like

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Those were the days…
    Girls were girls and men were men!

    Was Archie way ahead of time, or their writing…Pretty astute seeing the gender thing at present

    Like

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 12:32 am

    With the original lyrics

    Like

    Reply
  5. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    June 8, 2017 at 12:33 am

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4580754/Female-nursery-worker-stabbed-three-women-London.html

    Worker stabbed by three ‘Asian girls’ shouting “Allah will get you.”
    But motive unclear and Moslem mayor of London baffled by the mystery. /sarc

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s