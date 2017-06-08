NSA Leaker Appears in Court – Denied Bail, Tells Mom To Use “Chelsea Manning” Media Defense Strategy…

The leaker of classified NSA documents, Reality Leigh Winner appeared in court today in Augusta Georgia.  She was denied bail as prosecutors provided the judge with evidence in the case including Ms. Winner writing about burning down the White House and a pre-planned intention to flee the country and head to Afghanistan or Mexico.

(Via ABC) […] Prosecutors said they seized handwritten notes — written in several languages — from her home during a raid, including one that said “I want to burn the White House down.” Other notes detailed how to get a burner email account and phones and travel details for a trip to Afghanistan Winner allegedly planned to make in the summer.  (read more)

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Solari said in court that Winner admitted she had leaked the top secret document “to a particular news agency she admired” — and said “she was underwhelmed with what Wikileaks had to offer.”

Attorney Solari stressed that Winner referred to “documents” in the plural, and that federal agents were looking to see whether she may have stolen other classified information; adding that Winner allegedly had access to the dark web and had set up burner email accounts.

Federal agents found two notebooks in Winner’s home, according to the prosecution. In one, prosecutors allege that she wrote, “I want to burn the White House down.” On another page in one of the notebooks, prosecutors said, she listed the names of several Taliban and al Qaeda leaders, including Osama Bin Laden.

Winner allegedly told her mother that she needed to “go nuclear with the press” if she didn’t get bond because that’s how Chelsea Manning got out.

When prosecutors questioned Winner-Davis about her daughter telling her to “play that angle,” she said it was true.

A federal judge denied Winner’s request for bond.  (more)

21 Responses to NSA Leaker Appears in Court – Denied Bail, Tells Mom To Use “Chelsea Manning” Media Defense Strategy…

  1. Pam says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    This girl needs the book thrown at her. Lock her up and throw away the key!

  2. tazz2293 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    She and Comey need to be in adjoining cells.

    • TAS says:
      June 8, 2017 at 8:52 pm

      Agreed…the liberal media talking heads keep saying Comey was a private citizen when he leaked…..so was Reality Winner!…look where she is now!

  3. Trumpstumper says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Oh Mr. President – I am TIRED of this Winner!!!

  4. Katie says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Something just doesn’t feel right about this person and this name. I can’t decide if she’s trying to be a guy, or he’s trying to be a girl. Either way, a nutjob that needs to be kept away from society.

  5. snaggletooths says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Chelsea Manning got out because of obama ,thankfully Barry is out & PDJT is in, maybe Reality and the traitor Bergdahl can share a cell block.

  6. First Last says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Execute her. Period.

  7. Abortion Barbie says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    All this white house burning talk, these wacky liberals must have British blood LOL 😛

    Seriously, wtf is wrong with these people, did the election really unhinge them to this level?

  9. CathyMAGA says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Unreal…she’s a threat to everyone.

  10. dizzymissl says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    The government claimed that they had found handwritten notes during a search at Winner’s home which appeared to sympathize with Osama bin Laden and other terrorists.

    Authorities claim another handwritten statement found during a search of Winner’s home allegedly read: ‘I want to burn the White House down and go live in Kurdistan.’

    They also said in a phone call she made to her sister that she was confident in how to ‘play the court’ during her bond hearing.

    ‘I’m pretty, white and cute,’ she allegedly told her sister. Prosecutors said Winner told her sister she would braid her hair and cry in court.

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4586680/Reality-Winner-wanted-burn-White-House-down.html#ixzz4jSfOpEhI
    Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook

  11. Howie says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    She did it to get a free sex change operation.

  12. Sayit2016 says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    I guarantee you Miss Winning did not see ” BAIL DENIED” coming…..She will sit there until her trial in 3-6 months… maybe longer. She miscalculated badly…and it’s obvious she will try to manipulate the system by trying to go ” Chelsea Manning” or any means possible. I wonder how her ideology is looking to her about now… was it worth it Snowflake? She is scared… she outta be- this is serious. Mommy and Daddy can’t save you precious.

