Irony – James Comey’s Concern About Lying Exposes Months-long Lying of Democrat Leadership…

During fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony today he justified his need to write “memos” after meetings with President Trump because he held concerns that President Trump would lie about their meetings.
However, in citing this reasoning, and later delivering expanded testimony, James Comey exposed his own lying and also the lying of Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Senator Mark Warner.
First, to the matter of James Comey directly lying.
James Comey testified today that he delivered his memos to his friend at Columbia University, Professor Daniel Richman, on/after May 15th. He said the intent was to initiate a “special prosecutor”:
“I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, ‘cause it didn’t dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration for our conversation; there might be a tape.” [Referring to Monday May 15] “And my judgment was I needed to get that out in the public square so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter. I Didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel. So I asked a close friend of mine to do it.”
However, the content of the memo was leaked to the New York Times on or before Thursday May 11th for an article that was originally posted at 5:26pm:
[…] By Mr. Comey’s account, his answer to Mr. Trump’s initial question apparently did not satisfy the president, the associates said. Later in the dinner, Mr. Trump again said to Mr. Comey that he needed his loyalty.
Mr. Comey again replied that he would give him “honesty” and did not pledge his loyalty, according to the account of the conversation.
But Mr. Trump pressed him on whether it would be “honest loyalty.”
“You will have that,” Mr. Comey told his associates he responded. (link)
The President Trump Tweet James Comey claimed today he was responding to, was transmitted by the President on Friday May 12th (the day after the NYT article):
So the “leak” to the New York Times, to write the Thursday May 11th story about the dinner in question happened at least four days prior to James Comey stating he intentionally gave memos to his friend Daniel Richman after waking up on Monday night May 15th.
That’s lie #1.
However, perhaps more importantly was James Comey exposing four very public members of the gang-of-eight: Democrat Rep Adam Schiff, Democrat Rep Nancy Pelosi, Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer, and Democrat Senator Mark Warner.
Pelosi is Minority leader of the House; Schiff is the ranking member of the House Permanent Committee on Intelligence. Schumer is Senate Minority Leader, and Warner is the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
All four Democrat politicians are on the gang-of-eight intelligence oversight group as an outcome of their leadership roles and committee seats.
Gang-of-Eight, 2017
More importantly, Senator Warner, Senator Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Representative Adam Schiff have frequently been in front of numerous cameras claiming that President Trump himself was part of an ongoing FBI investigation, and expressing all manner of outrage therein.
However, today James Comey testified to congress that he specifically told Warner, Schumer, Pelosi and Schiff that President Trump WAS NOT under an FBI investigation.
Watch the end of this snippet:
.
So there you have it.
Fired FBI Director James Comey admits he briefed the Gang-of-Eight that President Trump was not under investigation. Yet, how many interviews have Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Mark Warner and Chuck Schumer given where they continued to sell the storyline that President Trump was under investigation?
Let history show that James Comey is a despicable, corrupt, lying opportunist who deliberately neutralized the Clinton investigations, and did everything he could to damage and undermine the duly-elected President of the United States. He is a petty, vindictive man and a “showboat” as President Trump recently described him. The real shame, though, is reserved for the cowardly and duplicitous Republican senators and representatives who allow this ongoing travesty of “investigations” to continue. Some things are simply unforgivable.
Did Comey hurt Flynn at all today? Do you think Flynn is facing some sort of charges? I confess I haven’t followed his storyline much.
Also, what are the chances that Comey faces actual charges?
Not at all. It’s plain that Flynn did not commit any crimes. He apparently failed to disclose some work he did for foreign governments (Turkey & Russia), which is cause for dismissal for sure, but it’s not against the law. Flynn is guilty of the federal equivalent of lying on a job application. He has more than paid for that mistake.
It is perjury to lie to congress.
What is it called when congressperson lies to congress?
What is it called when congressperson lies to the citizens?
Treason!
Funny…….James Comey stated that he made extensive notes when he spoke with President Trump, but made zero notes when it came to Hillary Clinton’s “Matter.”
Headline in Canada’s Globe and Mail ( leftie rag.) Trump runs the U.S.A. Like a crime boss.
The MSM must be humiliated and laughed at. At every opportunity.
“I Didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.”
how come he wasn’t pressed on this as proof of his political motives? i mean what else – he gets fired and wants a special counsel appointed…say what?
and once again i think it’s terribly crucial to accurately characterize the attack dog gives themmedia operatives for what they truly are…not COLLUDING with the deep state/”intelligence community”.
they ARE the deep state…straight up – there is no division between the two – it’s hand and glove, one organism
anything else promotes the false narrative that they are “independent”
sorry – had to correct this for typos
and once again i think it’s terribly crucial to accurately characterize the attack dog media operatives for what they truly are…not COLLUDING with the deep state/”intelligence community”.
they ARE the deep state…straight up – there is no division between the two – it’s hand and glove, one organism
Comey throws Lynch and Clintons under the bus
What is going on here. Comey says today that he felt Trump wanted him to end the Flynn
investigation. He said he took Trumps (alleged) comments as a DIRECTIVE from Trump.
But on may 3 2017 he clearly said he had never been asked to stop an investigation for a
political reason. See the clip below.
Is this not perjury. Am I reading this wrong.
Time for these scumbags to start lawyering up. This looks like it’s about to become every man for himself. Looks like comey woke up and thought, “why am I the only guy under the bus?”
Does anyone have the clips that they could post of Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, or Warner stating President Trump is under investigation?
Today Comey beat the hell out of…James Comey.
I am logged into CBS News battling the demonrats and libtards right now! LOL… there are 4 or 5 Trump supporters with me and about 50 of the enemy but we are holding our own!
Where can we send the litters to carry off their wounded 🙂
‘Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again.’
Great series of posts by Sundance on the dog and Comey show. I went to sleep after I saw Sen Blunt’s questions and knew then the end of the story. Eagerly awaiting the sequel.
Comey felt a great sense of foreboding, and drove through the night to return to Manderley. Before he comes in sight of the house, it is clear from a glow on the horizon and wind-borne ashes that it is ablaze….
Stay tuned.
Great comments Treepers.
100% correct. On all counts.
They didn’t just repeat it for months, they continually reinforced it and feed an already crazy left media with known false information.
He also said he didn’t offer out to the public that information because “in his judgement” he didn’t want to be in a situation where he would have to walk something back again.
And I’ll say this not because I’m a Trump supporter, but because I’m an American who cares about my country.
Because James Comey didn’t want to have to walk that back, “IF” it changed, the American people have had to live under the cloud of the the elected President being under an investigation that he was never involved in.
I’m sorry but that is just nonsense. I do not even remotely agree with the explanation. And actually find the explanation to be anti America and borderline treasonous. It makes me think that because of your unwillingness to have to say something later, if ever, you put the whole country into a very serious and perilous journey that we may never recover from.
But then since the election you have also allowed others to repeat a fabrication about the President further harming the country as a whole and harming the President both politically and personally. If you didn’t want to come out and say it wasn’t true, you could have told others through channels to stop lying about it.
I’m sorry. Nothing Comey said today changes my mind on him or the his firing. I’m now more comfortable with how it all went down. That was more than he deserved.
I can’t stress this enough. This FBI director cut the legs out from under the newly President because he didn’t want to be put in a situation. But for 5 months it was not a problem for him to hear people lie about the President and paint him into a corner because of that lie.
Trump was elected to go to Washington to do the will of the people who elected him.
James Comey went out of his way to make sure that didn’t happen.
Just stop for a minute and contrast what Comey was doing to Trump versus what he did for Clinton.
SPIT!!!
braindead “liberals” – “we haaat….i mean we LOVE comey”
dopey diane f – “you’re a big strong guy – how come you didn’t…oh never mind…cryin’ chuck and nancy are coming by later for cocktails”
comey – “if only i was a little bit stronger, but i’m just a beta wimp and i kinda wish Donald Trump would body slam and shave me like he did Vince McMahon!”
nice one …. posting to CBS News;)
I’m a little bit nauseated with our elected officials today.
Nothing the President tweets is accidental. He always has a reason. I can’t imagine he’d bring up ‘tapes of conversations’ if it wasn’t a 3D chess move to provoke a certain response.
He’s been in literally thousands of negotiations, many against ruthless cut throat business opponents. Not to mention all the red tape braureacrats.
How many politicians, media hacks, professors or entertainers have ever dealt with such constant confrontational scenarios and tactical situations?
Washington and the media flatter themselves if they think they’re creating self doubt or intimidating him. He’s done more in his lifetime of career achievement than all if them put together.
Is there not a way to sue these people for slander or libel? At the least to hold their feet to the fire for telling outright LIES?!
LikeLike
BOOM. Nice work, Mr Huckabee
Didn’t Grassely ask Comey if he ever leaked to the press or asked anyone else? and the rat said no but then claimed he did today. PERJURY
I’m starting to think the Dem’s objective for today’s hearing was simply to cripple the President in any way they can. If they couldn’t pin something legal/impeachment-oriented on him, they wanted to make sure the world knew he was not trustworthy. So the media don’t care if they are wrong as long as they can paint the President as a liar and ill-equipped for the job.
A lie repeated often enough….
All Comey had to do was a press conference where he expressed a concern about being fired and directly said he thought a special prosecutor should be appointed. Or he could have written a letter to Congress, or agreed to testify behind closed doors. There were multiple proper channels he could have gone through besides leaking a protected conversation to a friend with the stated intent of getting the New York Times to publish an article revealing it.
Sundance called it.
So discouraging.
How do you investigate the Director of the FBI?
Was it a sting operation? Is that why Sessions didn’t say anything and left that day? The time POTUS met with somebody in the intelligence community and didn’t tell anybody on his staff to smoke out a leaker, was this it?
Where is Guiliani?
The thugs and thieves in DC count on the facts being distorted by the MSM and that Joe and Jane Doe are too busy trying to pay off their credit card bills and mortgage to follow the mayhem that the Deep State has created. We are at a watershed moment in the history of the USA. The left wing is attempting a coup against a President who wants to reset how the game is played and shift the focus from Wall Street to Main Street. Trump is viewed by the Uniparty and Deep State as a threat to their control of the treasury and funding their Empires. It’s all about money and power to channel the money to the elite. Trump is an existential threat to the Wall Street/DC circus and they will be trying to bring him down. This is war. “Live Free or Die”!
