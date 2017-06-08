Irony – James Comey’s Concern About Lying Exposes Months-long Lying of Democrat Leadership…

During fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony today he justified his need to write “memos” after meetings with President Trump because he held concerns that President Trump would lie about their meetings.

However, in citing this reasoning, and later delivering expanded testimony, James Comey exposed his own lying and also the lying of Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Senator Mark Warner.

First, to the matter of James Comey directly lying.

James Comey testified today that he delivered his memos to his friend at Columbia University, Professor Daniel Richman, on/after May 15th. He said the intent was to initiate a “special prosecutor”:

“I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, ‘cause it didn’t dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration for our conversation; there might be a tape.” [Referring to Monday May 15] “And my judgment was I needed to get that out in the public square so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter. I Didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel. So I asked a close friend of mine to do it.”

However, the content of the memo was leaked to the New York Times on or before Thursday May 11th for an article that was originally posted at 5:26pm:

[…] By Mr. Comey’s account, his answer to Mr. Trump’s initial question apparently did not satisfy the president, the associates said. Later in the dinner, Mr. Trump again said to Mr. Comey that he needed his loyalty. Mr. Comey again replied that he would give him “honesty” and did not pledge his loyalty, according to the account of the conversation. But Mr. Trump pressed him on whether it would be “honest loyalty.” “You will have that,” Mr. Comey told his associates he responded. (link)

The President Trump Tweet James Comey claimed today he was responding to, was transmitted by the President on Friday May 12th (the day after the NYT article):

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

So the “leak” to the New York Times, to write the Thursday May 11th story about the dinner in question happened at least four days prior to James Comey stating he intentionally gave memos to his friend Daniel Richman after waking up on Monday night May 15th.

That’s lie #1.

However, perhaps more importantly was James Comey exposing four very public members of the gang-of-eight: Democrat Rep Adam Schiff, Democrat Rep Nancy Pelosi, Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer, and Democrat Senator Mark Warner.

Pelosi is Minority leader of the House; Schiff is the ranking member of the House Permanent Committee on Intelligence. Schumer is Senate Minority Leader, and Warner is the ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

All four Democrat politicians are on the gang-of-eight intelligence oversight group as an outcome of their leadership roles and committee seats.

Gang-of-Eight, 2017

More importantly, Senator Warner, Senator Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Representative Adam Schiff have frequently been in front of numerous cameras claiming that President Trump himself was part of an ongoing FBI investigation, and expressing all manner of outrage therein.

However, today James Comey testified to congress that he specifically told Warner, Schumer, Pelosi and Schiff that President Trump WAS NOT under an FBI investigation.

Watch the end of this snippet:

So there you have it.

Fired FBI Director James Comey admits he briefed the Gang-of-Eight that President Trump was not under investigation. Yet, how many interviews have Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Mark Warner and Chuck Schumer given where they continued to sell the storyline that President Trump was under investigation?

