Wednesday June 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. nimrodman says:
    June 7, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Although a linguist, Reality Winner was insufficiently cunning and her crime was revealed.

    That is all.

    • Sentient says:
      June 7, 2017 at 12:50 am

      I don’t think she committed a crime against the intelligence committee. I think she committed a crime (conspiracy to take down a duly-elected president) WITH the intelligence community. I contend that she didn’t steal that NSA report, she was handed it and told to leak it. The whole thing is propaganda.

  4. Lumina says:
    June 7, 2017 at 12:32 am

    I found my way to the Treehouse last July with the story of Philando Castile and his girlfriend Diamond who live streamed the aftermath on Facebook. Looks like the trial has started and look who is styled to give the impression of fine grieving prim dressing mother….

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4578180/Philando-Castile-s-girlfriend-testifies-cop-shooting.html

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    June 7, 2017 at 12:52 am

    A few decades ago, Joshua Rifkin recorded some iconic interpretations of Scott Joplin’s ragtime piano music. At a time when most performers seemed to compete with each other to see who could play Joplin’s music the fastest, Rifkin performed these pieces with an intentionally slower tempo. The results speak for themselves. Suddenly we hear a lyricism that other performers perhaps overlooked. Were these gentle melodies what Scott Joplin heard when he composed these American masterpieces? I like to think so.

    • Garrison Hall says:
      June 7, 2017 at 12:57 am

      PS I didn’t post it here but, if you like Rifkin’s playing of Joplin’s music, do a YouTube search for “Bethena—A Concert Waltz”. It’s one of the finer pieces in this series and is a splendid rendering of Joplin’s lyric genius.

  6. Lumina says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Oh Michelle O…if you want girls to get involved in STEM you should not open your speech about how your husband wore the same tux and shoes to formal events for 8 years and the media was focused on your every dress, jewelry and shoes…You could have re-worn the outfits, or dialed down the flash in the pan outfits you wore…Duh…As a mother of 2 STEM daughters, Teen Vogue and the Spice Girls, etc were avoided and their interests in Science, Math, Computers, History and Music encouraged. Thankfully daughter #2 who is at Grad school near Manchester, UK had no interest in the teen sensation singer of the moment Ariana Grande.
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4579460/Michelle-Obama-reveals-Barack-wore-tux-8-years.html

  7. jello333 says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:22 am

    In one of the threads today, I told Wend that I’d post a precious baby pic for her in tonight’s open thread. So here it is (someone let her know if you see her around 😉 )

  8. nimrodman says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Meanwhile in America, it’s right-wing terrorists that are the problem. No, wait …
    … another one for the hoax file

    The Lyin’ Queen – Heroic “victim” of right-wing terror pleads guilty to fake death threats.
    http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/266906/lyin-queen-lloyd-billingsley

  9. kp3ace says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Circa.com (Sue Carter and John Solomon) sues James Comey for allegedly covering up civil rights violations.
    47 hard drives and 600 million documents on the website. (Circa.com)
    Dennis Montgomery, CIA whistleblower.

  10. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:41 am

    What do you call a basement full of liberals? A whine cellar.

  11. dogsmaw says:
    June 7, 2017 at 1:50 am

    Updated results: Primary elections for N.J. governor’s race 2017

    http://s.nj.com/UmEKl6V

    Governor – Dem Primary
    June 07, 2017 – 01:42AM ET
    New Jersey – 6308 of 6386 Precincts Reporting – 99%
    Name Party Votes Vote %
    Murphy, Philip Dem 238,040 48%
    Johnson, Jim Dem 108,301 22%
    Wisniewski, John Dem 107,308 22%
    Lesniak, Raymond Dem 24,027 5%
    Brennan, William Dem 11,061 2%
    Zinna, Mark Dem 5,115 1%

    Governor – GOP Primary
    June 07, 2017 – 01:42AM ET
    New Jersey – 6308 of 6386 Precincts Reporting – 99%
    Name Party Votes Vote %
    Guadagno, Kim GOP 112,680 47%
    Ciattarelli, Jack GOP 74,839 31%
    Singh, Hirsh GOP 23,576 10%
    Rullo, Joseph GOP 15,690 7%
    Rogers, Steven GOP 14,057 6%

    • dogsmaw says:
      June 7, 2017 at 1:53 am

      Democrat Phil Murphy(left) and Republican Kim Guadagno(right) have emerged victorious among a crowded field of candidates who were seeking nominations to run for the New Jersey governor’s seat. (AP file photos)

      Sorry the results didn’t format

  12. Lucille says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:32 am

    Oriana Fallaci foresaw what is happening in Europe today
    June 6, 2017 by Robert Spencer
    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2017/06/oriana-fallaci-foresaw-what-is-happening-in-europe-today

  13. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    June 7, 2017 at 2:48 am

    Elections have consequences…

    Winston Churchill warned the world about the likes of Khan. 👿

