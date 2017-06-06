Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers the White House press beating for June 6th. Approximate start time 2:00pm EDT:
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
This may come up at the press conference since it is now being reported that the Senate will not have the votes to kill BarryCare.
Don’t get caught up with all this BS about not having enough votes to pass a bill for repeal and replace. As much as the GOPe in the Senate want to kill the repeal bill and replace bill, the pressure will be so great because every single week that goes by, more and more of these stories will be unfolding.
http://www.bizjournals.com/dayton/news/2017/06/06/anthem-pulling-out-of-ohio-health-care-exchange.html
From the article linked above:
Anthem, the largest health insurance provider in Ohio, is pulling out of the state health insurance exchange next year — leaving 20 of the state’s 88 counties without an insurer.
It offered individual plans in all 88 Ohio counties in 2017 — and in 20 of them Anthem is the only insurer offering plans.
And by the way, this is the first state of 14 that Anthem will be pulling out of. Anthem is killing them by deciding one at a time rather than pulling the band aid off all at once.
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/03/30/big-obamacare-insurer-anthem-seen-leaning-toward-exiting-many-areas.html
A new analyst report says there is reason to believe that major Obamacare insurer Anthem “is leaning toward exiting a high percentage” of the insurance regions where it currently sells individual health plans.
If that happens, millions of Obamacare customers and potential customers would be left in 2018 with even fewer choices of insurers than they have now.
Anthem currently insures more than 800,000 individual plan customers in 144 rating regions in 14 states.
Other major insurers, including Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Humana, have already scaled back their footprints in the Obamacare markets.
But Anthem’s exit would potentially have a bigger impact.
Does this mean we have to keep these lying RATs in 2018 who ran on repeal and replace ?? aka , Lyin Ryan ??
“If you like your lying RAT, you can keep your lying RAT.”
When Senator Turtle of KY says, “We don’t have the votes”, what I hear is, “We don’t have the WILL”.
They would love not to have the votes but the situation across the country will dictate it! Republicans will be able to say that the Democrats in states like Ohio (Sherrod Brown up for reelection in 2018) and Missouri (Claire McCaskill up for reelection in 2018) will be looked at from their constituents as doing nothing to save the legacy of Barry from Hawaii rather than caring for the people effected by these exoduses in their state.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/blue-cross-pulls-out-of-obamacare-markets-in-kansas-missouri/article/2624044
From the article linked above:
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City is pulling out of 32 counties in Kansas and Missouri next year because the insurer says it has lost more than $100 million on Obamacare.
The company is the latest to pull out of the individual insurance market for 2018, following major defections in Iowa and several other states. The decision is sure to become more political fodder for both parties as the Senate debates Obamacare repeal.
The decision announced Tuesday would affect about 67,000 customers and plans sold on and off Obamacare’s exchanges.
Perhaps it will take pitchforks and torches.
(Pitchforks to prod them to a good vantage point, and torches so that they can see the votes that they do have, after all.)
Exactly!
Except that IMO what they don’t have is considerably closer to belt height than the will.
The damn well better have the freaking will– this is what they ran on and they have the majority….
I think your instincts are right about this. With insurance companies pulling out of states, and no government subsidies to keep the merry-go-round moving, the American people will be rising up and demanding heads from the DC swamp. They better get a clue, and fast!
See my response to R-C above. They won’t blame Republicans either.
Who are they? I most certainly am blaming Republicans until proven wrong. It would be one thing if healthcare was the only thing lanquishing in the congress but essentially every one of President Trump’s MAGA efforts are being stonewalled by the GOP (tax reform, WALL, and it will happen with infrastructure guaranteed).
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am on the Yahoo comment section. I shared the following below. Please feel free to use it if you decide to fight these morons on the left!
Don’t fall for the BS they are trying to sell you about the uncertainty around the subsidies! These insurance companies have been losing hundreds of millions of dollars since 2014. Obamacare was set up purposely to fail in 2017 and especially 2018 because HRC was suppose to win the election and take the entire country to single payer. The liberal UTOPIA! This has nothing to do with $8 billion dollar subsidy that the President is paying through August. This was the master plan!
fle , your right as usual …. I did let my emotions run away …… I believe it was a couple weeks ago I saw something about the DemonRats boiling mad because TRUMP would not fund $$$$ in the new tax plan for ObamaCare , they were yelling about people would be without health care …….. Just the thing thats happening now with Insurance companies leaving the states ….. They are scared to death of eating their own crow ….
If the GOP Senate thinks they don’t have the votes now just wait until Nov 2018 when they most certainly WILL NOT HAVE THE VOTES to remain the majority party. Pathetic, traitorous, do-nothing, lying, skanks working as hard as the Dems to sabotage President Trump’s agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This need not be over-complicated:
Create 50 incubators for better solutions.
Donate the federal software for ObamaCare to every state.
Let each state decide whether to accept, rewrite or cancel ObamaCare.
The Blue States can accept or rewrite to their little hearts’ content.
The Red States can cancel and open interstate Insurer competition.
Each State retains its Constitutional authority to decide on expanded entitlements.
The Insurers will have solutions in place in 4-12 weeks.
The States couldn’t make Obamacare work because it needed the mandate & Federal subsidies. The fight is really over admitting that there are different solutions to indigent healthcare and private healthcare. Obamacare was the biggest redistribution scheme ever designed a way to make Americans pay for the indigent, the illegals and subsidize a large number of kickback schemes to enrich the SJW pet projects and themselves.
Once you separate the two problems the solution is much simpler. Private healthcare should be policed by the State to protect against insurance companies refusing entitled care or defrauding customers. The fewer State mandates the better, let people decide what they want to pay for and allow competition.
The indigent population and subsidized market for uninsurables would have more State involvement because they will be the payor/part payor. Here also the States would be wise to contract with private & charitable organizations to be sure the $ are spent wisely and are going only to the needy. This is the arena for innovation and policing of fraudulent benefits & claims. Congresses part is to fascilitate the Governments separation from healthcare, and removal of burdensome regulation that drives up the cost. Tort reform would be a big help as would action on decreasing the cost of drug approval, streamlining the process with a commitment to lower pricing by Pharmy.
Very nicely proposed.
Sean Spicer was right there with Anthem when this point was raised, you & he are on the same wavelength. Excellent presser today, mostly worthwhile questions & the idiotic questioners were shut down succinctly.
I love that Sean came out with this news because the MSM definitely would not touch it because it is one additional nail in Barry from Hawaii’s legacy! I also love the fact that it is happening in Ohio (I apologize in advance to any Ohio Treeper effected by this) because the moron for a governor, has been a big critic of repealing and replacing Obozocare. Hard to fight that fight when constituents in the state have ZERO options!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do love that part, Kasich is such a putz.
Sadly Anthem (Blue Cross/Blue Shield) are super expensive and part of the problem with the huge increases in copay and in any bills for doctors and surgery and meds. Seeing them go is not a bad thing and will further force whatever remnants of ACA to disappear down the sewer. We asked for a repeal and taking care of our vets and already 138 billion set aside for those with preconditions. Now, we need to get our elected employees in both houses to get this repeal and other Trump plans voted and in place. We hired them to represent us and we need to let them know we have had it with stalling, changing whatever to lessen or ruin what Trump has stated he wanted and as he promised us. Remind them that we can remove them as employees and they don’t own us! We are tired of the establishment creeps, RINOS and moderates in either House and they need to get the job done or else! Enough with Ryan and McConnell playing games and think we will let them get away with them. Not any more! Do the job you were placed to do or else! Trump’s plans have shown they are for America and us and those already in action have proven that, so let’s get over the honey pots of money you will lose and get what Trump and we want done NOW! McConnell wake up and smell the coffee and stop obfuscating and dodging or else! Ditto Ryan. Shut up McCain, Graham and as for us let’s get them removed asap as demonstrating incitement and treason and avoiding supporting our elected fairly PRESIDENT!
The wish for 2 press secretaries seems to be starting to work.
Not my wish, by the way. I’d just invite different (actual) journalists.
I’d be good with the same journalists if Spicer was free to whack them over the head with a ruler or something when they asked a stupid or repeat question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sean has been holding two positions, so two make it easier for him to get his #1 job done and done well.
Commander Spicer is fully qualified to deal with the media and explain policy.
I wonder if Sean ever imagined he would be standing up there as White House Press Secretary on the anniversary of D-Day. May he follow in the footsteps of those brave soldiers in facing down the enemy.
preferred method of dealing with the White House Press Corps.
Please let April be up first 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I had her in mind.
Ah, yes, that would do. 🙂
Wonder if this will come up?
Atlanta Press Club: Jon Ossoff ‘Hurting The Voters’ By Skipping Debate
http://freebeacon.com/politics/atlanta-press-club-jon-ossoff-hurting-voters-skipping-debate/
Jon Ossoff and the Dems would love to have the election tomorrow! Every terriorist attack in Europe and elsewhere in the world is killing their candidate! Plus the fact more and more insurance companies are getting out of Obozocare is killing his message of how great it is! Love the fact that we have 14 days until the election actually happens (I know that early voting has started). We WILL win this race as well as South Carolina’s race (Mick Mulvaney’s seat) and the Democrats will have over 18 months to cry that they haven;t won a damn race!
LikeLiked by 3 people
From your lips to God’s ears, fleporeblog!! BTW, not a fan at all of all this early voting. Not. At. All.
I agree because historically it really benefits the Democrats.
The White House feed for this press beating just came up live. I’m amazed to see there are over 14,000 viewers signed on.
Before Trump, did anybody ever tune into a press briefing? This is mind boggling…
There are over 18K now – but, I think they came to listen to Sean; not hear the dumb questions!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good – the Q/A is worthless – glad Sean walked out on them today!
I never even knew press briefings existed before Trump. (Or if I did, I blocked them out of my mind.)
Press briefings before Trump were irrelevant. I never watched them in any other Presidency and the times I saw snips, the press secretaries looked either ashamed of what they were being asked to say or arrogant and dismissive. Trump’s Presidency is a horse of a different color. For the first time in decades the events and discussions are grippingly interesting to Main Street and I believe we are going to MAGA.
We are getting real WH feed by real communicators and not the oblique and obfuscating garbage we got under Obama. Plus Sean and Sarah are far better looking, more informed and actually do the information asked for and give it to the presser.
You really begin to see the power of the Deep State, UniParty and Establishment elites. What you also see, is how it is all about the Billionaires and not at all about the people.
The elected Congressmen and Senators are merely the “useful idiots” necessary for the “Club” members who monetarily “own” America and its Citizens.
Wish I could make out the conversations these press jackals are having while they await their beating…the microphone is ‘hot’ and they might put out some interesting stuff. Or, not.
This is the best part of the Press Briefing – Sean explaining ‘What’s Happening’ – very impressive!
Complaining about ‘Trump Tweets’ – hahaha – very effective tool to communicate with the American people – says Sean
John Roberts all worried people reading PDJT’S tweets instead of listening to the FAKE news hacks like Roberts spew daily.
Not to worry, Roberts: MSM is Melting.
110 million Americans chose TWEETS over FAKE NEWS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kick out the MSM!
Hey McConnell….Worry your sorry a$$ about the do-nothing GOP senate and not the President’s Tweets.
You are mistaken – whoever made the statement – we don’t care what Schmucker says – they just don’t understand the importance of infrastructure upon the economy – numbnuts – all of them!
I like the skype reporters who participate I’ve noticed they always have much better questions then the reporters in the room.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, they do – I agree, snaggle!
Because they are living the reality while the press has no idea of what reality is. I did appreciate the Skype contacts and hope we see more. They are stating their problems, concerns and whatever needs to be addressed vs. press asking questions and then twisting the response.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They don’t wet their pants. They just ask intelligent “down home” questions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fake msm hates PTrump’s tweeter. No-one would care fake msm analysis when Trump will be tweeting in between Comey’s testimony.
For a group of FAKE NEWS reporters vying for Public attention,
They SURE spend a lot of time convincing us the REAL NEWS is TRUMP TWEETS!
Better answer to 1st Skype question…..The high tax states have been paying disproportionately LESS federal tax by being able to deduct their state/local taxes and the rest of the country has been UNFAIRLY carrying their load.
Simpler answer:
If they want Tax Cuts, they’ll elect politicians like Trump.
Soooo …. where are the muh Russia questions? And, where are the Londonstan questions? /s
Replaced by ‘Trump Tweets’ – I think, red!
🙂
Guess what – we are not in the business of ‘regime change’ – you asked a foolish question!
I love “regime change” as started at home last November. Now on to the House, Senate, alphabet soup agencies and Federal Courts. Drain the Swamp.
Good Point, unone! That would be great!
LikeLike
Hear that? If you listen carefully, you can hear the wailing from editorial offices across the globalist cabal.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wow…that was weak. Not looking good for Sessions.
Could be more of PDJT’s throwing the media dog a bone to chew on for awhile.
RunningOnEmpty it may be time to fill up the tank because it is total nonsense! Our Lion loves and adores Jeff Session and vice a versa!
ROE = LOSER.
Sessions, when compared to the rest of the swamp things, looks pretty darned good. Unfortunately I think he’s been playing by swamp rules for too long. He’s not quite sure how things work and are perceived in the real world.
I think that Jeff Sessions is getting his ducks in order. When he starts to lay down his cards he wants to know he has the winning hand. We are not privy to the behind the scenes work being done. Both Sessions and Trumps play close to their chests.
The meal will taste even better when we have had time to work up our appetites. AKA Justice grinds slowly but exceedingly fine.
it’s part of their schtick tho’, innit? every week there’s a new insider who’s meant to be on prez maga’s chit list….
i fully believe mr. sessions is working quickly and quietly behind the scenes to dot i’s and cross t’s. we don’t even know if there is a grand jury investigation going on….
LikeLike
Didn’t have time to watch so looking over comments real quick. That April Ryan tweet — hilarious!!!
He told them – at the beginning – to keep their questions relative to the briefing – and they totally ignored him – these kinds of questions are not in his purview to answer – they just don’t get it – this briefing is designed to report on what is happening at the White House – the initiatives on which they are working – not to give his opinion on what the President thinks or does – the tweets are President Trump’s way of communicating with the American people – Sean is not there to decipher them for the press – these people are beyond help!
Thanks, Pam!
Good start, slow to end.
Start with “I’ll take questions so long as they relate to my briefing.”
End with “Congratulations: Your off-topic question just ended this presser.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey, Black – I think that is what he said in the beginning – but, your ending would be epic! A ‘really good show’ – lol
It would have HALF of America tuning in for the next beat-down.
That would be great, but I think half of America will be working soon – so maybe, that is not a possibility – good thinking, tho’
Wow! Sean just cut them to the quick and walked out – they were stunned – Buh, Bye Kiddies!
Glad I got to see that. LOL!
Summary of today’s Press Briefing………. the briefer version
Sean Sean Sean…………. Can you explain Trump Tweets
Sean Sean Sean…………. Do you think Trump Tweets are damaging?
Sean Sean Sean…………. (More Twitter Questions)
And that concludes today’s WH Press briefing. What a sucky job to have!
Thank you Spicer, for dealing with these imbeciles.
Excellent summary, Sandra! Hahahaha!
“Put Sean, we waited so long—”
As Sean turns his back and exits stage right.
Floor in press room fills with puddles from “journalists”.
I can’t wait for the day Trump surprises these clowns and manhandles them in the briefing Q & A.
Please, we need a major bitch slapping event. Bring out POTUS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump:
“You’re done wasting America’s time as a White House Correspondent.”
Mic drop.
Fake msm is Trump’s tweeter and Russia analysts. There is no question regarding Russia, Flynn and son-in-law. If there is no Russia and no leaks then fake MSM will die sooner.
Quick synopsis….. stupid MSM reporters salivating to ask pointless, meaningless questions about subjects no one is interested in fall all over themselves to see who can ask the most sutpid Twitter, Comey, Qutar, AG Sessions, Healthcare, and Taxcuts questions. What a total waste of time trying to communicate with these people.
Even Gizzi was disappointing today. Though maybe he was giving a hint to the WH staff as to what the “new narrative” is…
If there is no firework on Comey’s testimony and Trump wins Ban court case then it will be biggest win. Fake MSM is making Comey’s appearance some kind of do or die game.
I want to see once that Sean takes questions from skpye and not a single question from front row reporters and then leave with have a good weekend.
