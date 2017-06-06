“About Last Night” – Fired Philadelphia Journalist, Colleen Campbell, Upset After Video Goes Viral…

We don’t normally share these stories, but there’s so many layers to it -including warnings about how everything you do and say has the potential to be recorded and forever alter your life- well, it deserves some attention/discussion.
Play stupid games, ya win stupid prizes.
Journalist Colleen Campbell called work at PHL 17 to tell her boss why she was unable to come to work. [It is unknown whether she told her boss she was in jail.] Ms. Campbell was surprised to discover she was fired.
There was video. “Video, what video”? She protested.
In the aftermath of the still rolling out consequences she is now sharing feelings of being “ruined”; sound familiar.
Here’s the video. (Warning, salty language alert):
.
[The police officer showed a remarkable amount of restraint. God Bless our police.]
Terrible behavior you say? ….Oh, but it gets worse.
(PhillyMag.Com) According to a police statement about the incident, shortly after the calm, cool, and collected cop who responded to the scene led her away in cuffs and the video stopped, Campbell, a recent Temple University graduate, allegedly assaulted him. Police say that she kicked him repeatedly and also kicked the doors and windows of a police car.
Police say that there are additional charges pending against Campbell, including simple assault, terroristic threats, hindering apprehension, and failure to disperse.
Two of the charges Campbell faces are third-degree felonies. She has been released on her own recognizance, meaning she didn’t have to fork over any bail money. (read more)
.
so crazy i know the guy who shot the video. he was the comedian performing at the club – Wil.
I bet she was on a boatload of Xanax or Ativan. When you drink and mix those pills with it – it’s a recepie for disaster. Or even anti-depressants. Two, three drinks and WOOOOOOOSH. Goner. You’re a different person.
I don’t think she was a different person. She just exposed the person she is.
Well said.
I just read about those Fentanyl overdoses in GA. Maybe she’ll try that next time.
What struck me was the total inability of her beta male companion to have any influence on her whatsoever.
Young girls are empowered a little too much for their own good.
I don’t think she is too empowered. Just too drunk to know what’s good for her.
These days she would get him arrested for a domestic if he asserted himself… he probably just likes getting some from a “Crazy” lol
What is it with young adults using so much profanity and for this they paid a huge tuition to learn those words. This is the current state of our non-educational system. Wash her mouth out with soap because for sure her mother never did to teach her a lesson. Vocabularies to limited and they think they will have a good job? Stupid definitely cannot be cured for people like her. I applaud the policeman for being calm and not using the baton on her, but on the other hand a bang to the head might have awakened her to reality and who and what she had done and her profanity. Probably one of those protesters can’t even spell fascism or even know what it is. Well, my dear, your future is not going to a good one, but you deserve it all. Karma in action.
She’s a foul mouthed drunk. What was the original argument about?
She was disruptive in a comedy club and was escorted out.
She was disruptive in a comedy club and was escorted out. After being warned
One comment was telling a guy his necklace looked like anal beads. 🙂
[DanRiehl @DanRiehl
Uh, yeah. But how long till she blames Trump? Fired TV reporter says she’s ‘ruined’ after ugly rant http://nyp.st/2rIgboY via @nypost
3:20 PM – 6 Jun 2017]
Yep. Right now she is ‘ruined’. But, here is an opportunity for her to make “lemonade out of lemons”.
Now is not forever. Let’s hope she uses this “spanking” in a positive way. That can be done for her and for that wonderful police officer as they are both famous!
This can be used as a training video for people, young and old, of what can happen to so easily ‘ruin’ themselves in a moment. If she were to show true remorse, perhaps the judge can sentence her to community service where she HAS to go and show this video and use her experience before audiences that need to see and hear this (that would be just about all of us) to show that momentary ‘indiscretions’ can have such a profound impact on one’s life, especially with today’s technology and the internet’s worldwide instantaneous exposure.
Also, this is one of the best ‘training videos for police officers’ in using restraint. This officer was remarkably cool headed and calm and he is to be emulated. What a great example, especially since different races were involved. Hopefully, white officers as well as black can follow his model in similar situations. Without a doubt, many already do. And for that, we are blessed. God bless our police officers and especially the one in this video.
EXACTLY! It is a training video…the female equivalent of that useful PSA crafted so many years ago by the estimable Chris Rock.
(and, since I have not completely perused every posting on this thread, please forgive me if some other worthy Treeper made this observation before I did – no pride of authorship here)
LOL!
I always do much the same thing and I’m white. Cops have been shot approaching a vehicle, I don’t want them to think I might be wanting to shoot them…common sense
I move she be taken deep into the forest to be eaten by squirrels. (Ma’iingankwe, if you’re reading this, I know you think I’m being very mean. )
What do you do to attract the squirrels to her?
No problem, she’s already NUTS. 😀
Kek
Not sure bout that reply?
It was a compliment
I was going to say the exact same thing.
And there you have it, Sue, exactly.
Awesome patience and Kudos to the Officer!
As far as LIL MS. gagging on a “silver spoon entitled potty mouth goes, I’m sure her parents are proud!
God bless that officer, what a disgusting little entitled snowflake princess; however, lets send her to the swamp to give the swamp critters a beat down!
That officer was magnificent textbook style!!👍👍 savages come in all shapes and sizes, doesn’t matter what color your skin is. Our job is hard enough, it gets tougher every day. Thin blue line 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Her defiant behavior will continue. An event/confrontation like this is like a badge of honor, complete with bragging rights mongst her peers.
She is young, dumb, and full of {herself}.
You can send a quick email to the police department and commend the officer. He had the patience of Job.
police.public_affairs@phila.gov
No kidding! I would not have been able to stay nearly so calm and composed
He knew he was being filmed. I’d keep my mouth shut too. She didn’t need any help looking like a trashy, entitled, belligerent, nasty, spoiled, arrogant, fascist, maybe racist?, Drunk piece of loser (bleep). Did I miss anything?
She seems fun… if you enjoy high maintenance, obnoxious drunk women.
This is why unstable twits should not be given alcohol
Or jobs.
The Metro Sexual beta male was no match.
Love it! “You’re arresting a girl!”
it is often said alcohol brings out your true personality…..what I am seeing more frequently than not is this generation thinks the rules do not apply to them & they are entitled PERIOD winner, antifa, this babe, they appear to be everywhere imo
Schadenfreude! Calling Gloria Alred or her daughter Ms Bloom, stat! Hoisted on her own petard.
Not knowing the whole story, I can’t understand the behavior of the tall guy who seemed to be with her. At one point, the cop seemed to be saying something like, ” Just take her.” He was trying not to arrest her. Instead of telling her to shut it and taking her in hand, the guy just pawed at her ineffectually until she spit at the cop, who was then forced to react.
In the old days, that is what was called “public drunkeness..” A classic case of it too.. Any back talk like that or get in their face more than once after fair warning resulted in an immediate beat down..
DeRay did that.
I think she has a promising career with the democrat party.
She’s a punk who needs a lesson like this. She won’t be “ruined” for long, people will forgive, but prolly not her boss. Who acts like this – only the entitled and beautiful.
She’s ruined. Who’s going to hire her?? Also, that broad is ugly inside and out. Where’s the beauty?
I was in Walmart today and I saw a girl acting the same exact way……………….But she was around 2.
Most likely just a public audition for CNN news or an executive position with the DNC ?
I had a few like this. Cute and fun to play with as they are spirited bu a few drinks and boom they hit the dark side. I had to move a few times and I was always to blame. The cops would come and say did you try to restrain her. Cause she had objects in her hand to hit me with. No matter.. whoever calls first is the victim. In CA the man goes to jail mandatory 24 hours…So if you find one of these keep an arms lenght after the cocktails or just run. Thats what her boyfriend must have learned.
I had a friend who rented a room in his house to a nutball like her. One day she called the cops on him and he went to jail. She filed assault charges and took out a restraining order . He could not return to his own house. Right before the trial she got mad at a neighbor across the street and set neighbor’s porch on fire with gasoline. The DA dropped all charges against my friend and he got to move home.
Some people are just Lucky.
What’s funny is it’s losers like her that are demanding police cams. Lol.
Uhm…what video? THAT video.
From the Philly Mag article linked at the top:
“Can you imagine what the situation would have been if she had been black and it had been a white cop?” asks Sylvince, who is originally from Haiti. “But these are two different worlds that we live in.”
Um, yeah – I can imagine. We’ve seen far worse behavior from SOBER black women who were verbally attacking white cops during any given BLM protest.
Side note: Although I’m from a different generation than Judge Judy, I love her number one rule;
Women Should NEVER Be Drunk In Public.
That video explains why, very clearly!
just saw the leader of the BLM on Tucker. You’d need a full squad of cops to slow her down. Dangerous and a mouth from h__l.
She has the Hillary attitude, but in a way Hillary was worse, the cops, secret service and military were never to look at her and must walk many feet behind her, she always called the cops “pigs” according to many reports and a book written by a former secret service agent.
Time to create a new political party – Kathy Griffin, Colleen Campbell, Anthony Wiener, and Rachel Maddow.
Stuff dreams (of some kind) are made of.
Come on, ladies, yes you can!
Boy, does that bring back memories. lol I walked a foot beat on Laclede’s Landing which was an adult entertainment district after 10 PM, as all that was still open were bars and nightclubs. The video looked like a typical Friday or Saturday night. Ahh the good old days.
The copper did a real good job handling her. He let her run her mouth and wear herself down while she was being recorded. I hope her prisoner transport has video as well as the lockup. She looks like the type to file a complaint and possibly a law suit. I’m glad that someone videoed her conduct at the scene as it gives credence towards any other similar misconduct on her part latter in the incident.
Kudos to the officer.
Take Care
She should go to work for CNN. She would be right at home there.
I don’t think she was drunk at all. She wasn’t staggering, slurring her words, or any of the other things people usually do when they are intoxicated. This is who she is. I’m betting she has had past run-ins with the police and/or is one of the resistance idiots who believe the police are the enemy.
