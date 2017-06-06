“About Last Night” – Fired Philadelphia Journalist, Colleen Campbell, Upset After Video Goes Viral…

We don’t normally share these stories, but there’s so many layers to it -including warnings about how everything you do and say has the potential to be recorded and forever alter your life- well, it deserves some attention/discussion.

Play stupid games, ya win stupid prizes.

Journalist Colleen Campbell called work at PHL 17 to tell her boss why she was unable to come to work. [It is unknown whether she told her boss she was in jail.] Ms. Campbell was surprised to discover she was fired.

There was video. “Video, what video”? She protested.

In the aftermath of the still rolling out consequences she is now sharing feelings of being “ruined”; sound familiar.

Here’s the video. (Warning, salty language alert):

.

[The police officer showed a remarkable amount of restraint. God Bless our police.]

Terrible behavior you say? ….Oh, but it gets worse.

(PhillyMag.Com) According to a police statement about the incident, shortly after the calm, cool, and collected cop who responded to the scene led her away in cuffs and the video stopped, Campbell, a recent Temple University graduate, allegedly assaulted him. Police say that she kicked him repeatedly and also kicked the doors and windows of a police car. Police say that there are additional charges pending against Campbell, including simple assault, terroristic threats, hindering apprehension, and failure to disperse. Two of the charges Campbell faces are third-degree felonies. She has been released on her own recognizance, meaning she didn’t have to fork over any bail money. (read more)

.

New York Post Article HERE

PhillyMag Article HERE

Philly Mag Interview With Ms. Campbell is HERE

Original Video is HERE

Uh, yeah. But how long till she blames Trump? Fired TV reporter says she's 'ruined' after ugly rant https://t.co/LNXelV1eFu via @nypost — DanRiehl (@DanRiehl) June 6, 2017

Advertisements