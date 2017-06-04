June 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #136

  1. fleporeblog says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:21 am

    This must be one of those “Old White Men” that KG was talking about. He absolutely gets it and was great about nailing it in 12 seconds.

    • Johnny Bravo says:
      June 4, 2017 at 3:05 am

      Yes Sir, got all that, it’s a wrap.

      Sir, you’re the winner of the “Shortest & Most Effective Speech 2017” congratulations, how does it feel?

  2. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:28 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:29 am

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 4, 2017 at 12:35 am

      From the article linked above:

      Other marchers were protesting the impending passage of M-103, a new law that would make criticism of Islam a criminal offense in Canada.

      M-103 states that the government must “condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination.” It would levy criminal sentences on those who criticize Islam.

      Canada is heading in the same direction as Europe! We may need a Northern Wall shortly.

      • Gil says:
        June 4, 2017 at 12:44 am

        Just read that. They can never never criticize our country again if they pass this law.

      • sadsack says:
        June 4, 2017 at 1:18 am

        Trudeau is a diaster for our country! We will become like England if we don’t get him out.

        My biggest concern is “HOW” when 2 provinces , Ontario and Quebec, have more seats than all of the other 8 provinces together.

        The majority of muslims live in Ont. and Quebec and most of the 25,000 refugees he let in also settled in these 2 provinces. These refugees can vote.

        Trudeau is a very dangerous man!! Our voting system is in the hands of 2 provinces. Win those 2 and it doesn’t matter what the rest of the country wants.

        I am afraid for our country. Many prayed for the US during the election so I would appreciate any prayers for ours. I do believe in the power of prayer.

        If we lose the next election and Trudeau stays in power, I would encourage you to build a wall on the northern border! I would even send money to help you!

        I do pray for your president. I think he is facing a great deal of danger.

      • Jeremiah Bourque says:
        June 4, 2017 at 1:48 am

        Allow me to correct you. It is a parliamentary motion. It is not a law, and has no power to criminalize criticism of Islam. By itself, it neither strengthens nor weakens existing hate speech legislation (criminalizing, for instance, advocating the genocide of a particular ethnic or religious group). I’m in no way advocating for the motion, I’m just saying it’s like a “sense of Congress” resolution. It’s not a law. The trouble is if courts decide to treat a mere motion with the same weight as, for example, the 4th Circuit treated Trump’s campaign statements.

      • PreNanny says:
        June 4, 2017 at 1:54 am

        Prior to accepting any refugees fleeing the Republic of Cannukistan the United States should require driving tests and swear an oath they will not drive in the left lane going at or below the speed limit gumming up traffic for miles behind them.

      • tellthetruth2016 says:
        June 4, 2017 at 2:07 am

        I so agree with you fle, Build the damn wall Paul….. North and South …..

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 4, 2017 at 12:38 am

      The Trump Effect!

    • geneticallycatholic says:
      June 4, 2017 at 1:18 am

      @ Citizen817Where did this take place? …can’t believe it I did not hear of it…

    • Troublemaker says:
      June 4, 2017 at 1:45 am

      Wow.

    • Fe says:
      June 4, 2017 at 2:20 am

      Wow, way to go Canadians!! 😀

  4. fleporeblog says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:30 am

    This is what real leadership looks like!

  5. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:30 am

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 4, 2017 at 12:40 am

      This tweet is so true!

      I decided to do some research about the U.K. policy around allowing jihadist back into their country after fighting in Syria and Iraq. Here is what I have found:

      https://www.siasat.com/news/uk-23000-jihadists-identified-amid-terror-fears-1190438/

      From the article linked above:

      The figures by the counter-terror agencies laid bare the scale of the potential threat in Britain.

      In the wake of the Manchester suicide bombing it emerged that British authorities were grappling with 500 investigations into 3,000 individuals considered as possible threats, The Independent reported.

      Security sources have confirmed a further 20,000 individuals were said to have been considered “subjects of interest” in the past.

      https://www.rt.com/uk/389945-thousands-potential-terrorists-britain/

      From the article linked above:

      Around 23,000 jihadist extremists currently living in the UK have been identified by intelligence services as potential terrorists, the Times reports, citing government officials. About 3,000 of those are under investigation as possible threats.
      “The huge scale” of the terrorist threat in Britain has been revealed in the wake of the Manchester bombing, the Timesreported on Saturday, saying the number was disclosed by unnamed Whitehall sources.

      https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/sep/06/richard-barrett-mi6-isis-counter-terrorism

      From the article linked above:

      Britain should encourage jihadis fighting in Syria and Iraq to “come home”, the former global counter-terrorism director of MI6 has said.

      However, Richard Barrett, a former counter-terrorism chief at MI5 and MI6, said repentant fighters needed “to know that there is a place for them back at home”.

      http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2730602/The-homegrown-jihadists-fighting-ISIS-How-one-four-foreigners-signed-Islamic-State-British-half-ALREADY-UK.html

      From the article linked above:

      The homegrown jihadists fighting for ISIS: How one in four foreigners who have signed up for Islamic State is British – and how half of them are ALREADY back in the UK

      500 of the 2,000 estimated foreign ISIS fighters are believed to be British
      MP believes that figures are ‘nonsense’ and figure closer to 2,000 Britons
      Majority are flying to Istanbul then catching a bus over the Syrian border
      Government reveals that only 23 passports have been seized this year
      More British Muslims fighting for ISIS than serving in the British Army

      http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/british-former-soldier-fighting-isis-5560200

      From the article linked above:

      A former soldier who is fighting against the Islamic State today warned more than 2,000 British jihadis have joined the death cult.

      The 46-year-old Gulf War veteran is fighting alongside the Peshmerga, the name for the Iraqi Kurdistan forces, and is due to become an official member.

      He said he had been “moved to tears” after seeing families broken up and women and children being beheaded during the conflict.

      Folks this will be a continuing occurrence in the U.K. for years to come unless they wake up like the man in the last article that has had enough. The U.K. needs thousands more like him!

      • Joe Knuckles says:
        June 4, 2017 at 12:46 am

        A case could be made that Britain is supplying ISIS with fighters and giving them safe harbor. That is what they are doing.

        • fleporeblog says:
          June 4, 2017 at 12:52 am

          You are so right!

        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          June 4, 2017 at 12:55 am

          Britain will be guilty of Aiding and abeting ISIS.
          We may have to put UK on the ban soon. Crazy!

        • Johnny Bravo says:
          June 4, 2017 at 2:50 am

          Pls don’t associate the UK parliamentary politicians with the British.

          The people know what the need and its coming over from the US. Strong, decisive and unashamed self preservation in the form of an America first policy.

          Our politicians are on a slippery slope, the more we see Trump winning the greater the appetite for change here in Britain. It’s all just a matter of time before the world turns again and the scum Soros worshippers are sent to purgatory where the belong!

      • Watcher says:
        June 4, 2017 at 1:15 am

        So that gives authorities a good place to start rounding them up.
        Muslims go to the mosque every day some multiple times. Identity them, vet them, do whatever needs to be done particularly the Inman, after all that’s were they get their inspiration.
        Show them war is hell. Decolonization is difficult , but achievable.

  6. SoCal Patriot says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:41 am

    I wonder when Obama will tell us the terrorist attacks in Europe are the fault of white, conservative Christians.

    • NickD says:
      June 4, 2017 at 12:48 am

      Hasn’t he done so already?

    • deqwik2 says:
      June 4, 2017 at 1:52 am

      Tonight, while talking about London, someone was bashing Christianity on my twitter saying it was as bad as Islam.

      They then proceeded to bring up the Crusades !
      I thought Oh Lord, sounds like Obama !

      It was probably an Obama supporter who doesn’t know history because they thought the crusades were the Christians -vs- the Catholics & had nothing to do with Muslims.
      Thankfully they must have learned something because they have deleted their tweets without a fuss after I sent them a history lesson.

  7. keebler AC says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:42 am

    SMH

  8. keebler AC says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:42 am

  9. Ghostrider says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:45 am

    The American media will find a way to blame old, white men for “encouraging” them line. Apparently its’s always a white persons fault. It’s the get out of jail free card these days.

    Across the pond, the EU, PM May, and ISIS, will figure out a way to BLAME TRUMP, or even his son, Barron, for being BULLIES and meanies against their new fellow Jihadist: KATHY, the ISIS Decapitator, Griffin and soon to be AKA, The ISIS Comic.

    Remember that May, and the MSM, were angry and more focused on LEAKS, again deflecting and blaming Trump, than the Manchester jihadists.

    Remember, too, the Media and John McCain have told us that Trump and Global Warming are a bigger threat than ISIS and once Trump spoke to Putin, he surely planned this attack so SCOTUS could approve his Muslim ban.

  10. fleporeblog says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Judge Jeanine was really off her game tonight but Mark Steyn was incredible! Especially his story about Muhammad in France last summer.

    Starts at 55:20

  11. kathycovfefe says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:46 am

    There’s a lot going on tonight, but I wanted to say that I did go to the local “March for Truth.” Was there from about 6:30 (it officially kicked off at 7) until 7:30. I’m terrible at crowd estimates, but I’d say there were 200-250’ish there. Mostly the usual suspects. Lesbians in the 50-70 age range, lots of old hippies. For example, the “entertainment” was two old dudes — one on guitar, one on tambourine — and they played Blowin’ in the Wind lol. It was organized by a group called Indivisible — the Surprise and Phoenix branches. The organizer’s speaker was Wendy Garcia. There weren’t a lot of young people there. Maybe 20-30 at the most. Some were children of the adult organizers or participants. I saw one wearing a UC Berkeley tshirt and another had the State of California tattoed on his calf…so. I would say only about 15% of the crowd had “resist” gear and/or signs. Oh and, overall, it was very pathetic 😀

  12. Tejas Rob says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:48 am

    It’s time to end the “war on terror” It’s been going on since the Trade Center attacks and this shit is still happening. The only way to end this is to drive Islam out of the nation completely. No one of the Muslim faith allowed. Send them all packing, bulldoze their Mosques. You are not allowed in the United States anymore if you are Muslim.

    • Ghostrider says:
      June 4, 2017 at 12:53 am

      Rob, man, you really know how to piss-off a liberal. Have to admit that it sounds like a good idea.

      • Tejas Rob says:
        June 4, 2017 at 1:00 am

        Fly over and drop bombs, send cruise missiles, that’s fine, but no more “boots on the ground”. I do not want another single American soldier die.

        Drive Islam from our nation, that is the only solution.

        • Fe says:
          June 4, 2017 at 2:46 am

          I want them ALL the H3ll out of our country. Every time I see a mosque, my bp goes up. Our President told the Muslim countries to drive them all out, and that needs to happen here too, in the USA. Drive them all out Mr. President. Every last one of them brought over here by Obama and the church groups. Stop the madness now. Get them out.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 4, 2017 at 1:03 am

      Rob, we agree, too.

      A friend sent this to me yesterday. I am not familiar with the source. Can anyone verify if this is true?

      http://freedomdaily.com/feds-just-raided-muslims-house-virginia-walked-final-step-americas-worst-nightmare/

    • yadent says:
      June 4, 2017 at 1:06 am

      “You say you don’t want to impose a “religious” test on people? A test, I remind you, that is not really about religion per-se — it is a test to determine whether you believe that the Constitution as written is law of the land, or whether you support making some magical book or the proclamations of a pedophile “prophet” the law of the land.

      The latter position is incompatible with a free society. The utter refusal to insist that those who wish to immigrate or visit western, civilized nations accede to the premise that you’re free to pray but not to demand others live by your magical beliefs is the reason these attacks keep happening.

      Those who wish to live under 10th century belief systems and yes, this includes certain nations that have a lot of oil, must be excluded from trade, from commerce, from access to western technology, finance and we the people of the western world until and unless they cut that crap out and prove they have done so by resolving all of their own civil rights issues on a durable and verifiable basis.

      They must be excluded because a not-insignificant percentage of them choose to abuse those who do not believe as they do, up to and including murdering those who disagree with them. They can live by their own rules in their own lands but not imperil anyone else nor enjoy the fruits of civilized society until and unless they reform and become civilized themselves.” Market-Ticker 6/04/2017 http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=232103

    • areyoustillalive says:
      June 4, 2017 at 1:14 am

      I’ve said that many times. The war needs to start for real and end quickly.

      Throw out the PC nonsense. Stop walking on eggshells.
      If you aren’t fighting with us, you’re against us. Not just here, but everywhere.

      If you can’t bring yourself to openly condemn what is going on, you’re a part of it.
      You can’t find it in yourself to report things, then you should suffer the same as those terrorists.

      The time for what-ifs and maybe’s has passed. You either stand with normal decent people or you go down with those you protect.
      I no longer want to hear the father didn’t know. The family had no idea.

      Enough is now enough. We are not living in an age where we have to accept that terrorists exist. We are living in an age where if we put you on a watch list, your next step is gone. That choice is yours not mine. Help the good side or suffer with the bad.

      How many more times will we have to hear and see what we just have before taking the bull by the horns?

    • Texian says:
      June 4, 2017 at 1:55 am

      Spoken like a true Texan, just lay the truth out there plain as day. It is the only certain and sane solution to the problem.

      Another Texan laid it out too – T-Rex. His principles apply to this problem also. American values vs. American policy. We can bend policy – but we don’t bend our Values. Our Values remain constant. Conversely, we cannot impose our Values within policy with other countries that have a different set of Values.

      Just like forcing our Values on another country as a condition is an exercise in disaster, importing immigrants with different Values into our country that have no desire to assimilate and expect them to conform to our set of Values is an exercise in disaster. This is called an INVASION.

      You can take a person out of a Country – but you can’t take the Country out of the person.

      Good job TejasRob..

    • WSB says:
      June 4, 2017 at 1:57 am

      I just took a drive today on a road I have not been on in some time in a town north of mine along the Hudson, and saw a small new mosque hiding behind a row of trees…really disturbing.

  13. R-C says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:50 am

    So, back to the horrid griffin woman for a moment.

    I just saw a post on Sarah Palin’s Facebook page where she recounts her experiences with griffin. I would say that this will be another arrow in the quiver should that psychotic, horrid woman and her ‘high-powered lawyer’ actually file a lawsuit. It speaks to griffin’s specific intention to use the tactic she used against Barron Trump. She’s done it before. (I did not remember these incidents.)

    Here’s an excerpt of Sarah Palin’s post regarding griffin:

    ” When this “celebrity” (who “celebrates” her, btw?) traveled all the way to Wasilla and actually knocked on my home’s door to personally humiliate my kids again, I knew she was deranged.

    “The liberal “star” had attacked my teenage daughters for so long – first Bristol then, inexplicably, giddily announced she would “go directly after Willow Palin” despite Willow’s young age and innocence in doing anything to earn the wrath of this attacker.” –Sarah Palin (More on Gov. Palin’s FB page)

    That griffin woman is a wacko, masquerading as a ‘comedienne’.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 4, 2017 at 1:08 am

      Wow! I didn’t know that.
      Sounds like ISIS Kathy is jealous of our beautiful American kids.
      ISIS Kathy is de-ranged. We need to bring back insane asylums.

    • dayallaxeded says:
      June 4, 2017 at 1:34 am

      Someone deranged like that comes to your door to victimize your family, take Biden’s advice and blast ’em with a 12 ga. right through the door. Then put a clean, new knife or crowbar in the corpses hand before calling 911. After an appropriate period of celebration, sue the scumbag’s estate for the damage to your door and mental anguish. if possible, find any property they owned or ever called home, raze it and sow the ground with salt. i don’t think this is overkill; do you?

      • Texian says:
        June 4, 2017 at 2:18 am

        As far as Texas, a Harris County (Houston) Deputy once told me.. it is nighttime, dark.. somebody is trying to break in, you feel invasive entry is imminent and your life is in danger – you can blast right through the door or window. Daytime – you have to open the door, if only just a crack – in order to confirm invasive entry is being attempted and you feel your life is in danger, or they physically have at least partially entered your abode say, through a window, and you feel your life is in danger – blast away.. In both day/night instances it most likely will go to a grand jury without charges. He also said make sure they are dead.. then call.. less paperwork for them.

    • itswoot says:
      June 4, 2017 at 1:40 am

      Re: Griffin insanity

      “There’s a killer on the road,
      [Her] brain is squirming like a toad”

      – Riders of the Storm (Doors)

    • Plain Jane says:
      June 4, 2017 at 2:15 am

      It occurred to me today that we need to pray God’s will for her and others who hate. Plus, although not nearly as difficult, we must not hate back, but pray for them, even though we must still take down the haters.

    • WSB says:
      June 4, 2017 at 2:18 am

      http://movieline.com/2009/09/08/kathy-griffin-continues-to-hawk-autobiography-with-tales-of-pedaphile-brother-jack-blacks-shifty-eye/

      Kathy needs to be taken off the streets:

      “My brother Kenny who is now passed away and was a pedophile and went to prison and obviously wreaked a lot of havoc on my parents and the family…had an extremely profound impact on me. Maybe in some ways, the most influential relationship of my life. Meaning, when you grow up in a house with someone with that, I don’t know if you call it energy, but he was violent. I saw him beat his wife right in front of me. You know, he was a pedophile. He was extremely sexually inappropriate with me ever since I was a teeny kid. It kind of shapes the way you see the world. For me, it is definitely tied into my trust issues I have with guys. […] In a way, it maybe even contributed to me having a really dark sense of humor.”

      • Plain Jane says:
        June 4, 2017 at 2:36 am

        I concur. She is dangerous to others and obviously to herself, and is bordering on danger to her physical self. She seems to want someone to take her out, like the suicide by cop psychos.

    • jeans2nd says:
      June 4, 2017 at 3:04 am

  14. keebler AC says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:51 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 12:53 am

    FBI Raid – Huma Abedin Brother and Sisters Home, June 1, 2017

    Excerpt:

    Only 24 hours after the Weiner’s moved back into their home the Raid in Dearborn took place. It is assumed that when Huma left during Hillary’s campaign last summer, she made that secret trip to Dearborn to hide the archived copies of the missing emails. Events now are falling into place.

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/jodyrossel.com/2017/06/03/fbi-raid-huma-abedin-brother-and-sisters-home-june-1-2017/amp/#ampshare=https://jodyrossel.com/2017/06/03/fbi-raid-huma-abedin-brother-and-sisters-home-june-1-2017/

    • Tejas Rob says:
      June 4, 2017 at 1:02 am

      Wow, I heard about the raid yesterday, but why they were doing it was unknown at the time. This is a potential huge development.

    • Gil says:
      June 4, 2017 at 1:23 am

      But did they find anything?! Everyone worried about Jeff sessions better cool it. They’re looking at taking down the clintons, obama, and the list of cronies. Its going to be a massive takedown operation.

    • G3 says:
      June 4, 2017 at 2:49 am

      Oh, this is interesting I found this raid being done for ” national security”.
      The recorded conversation between Bill Clinton and Loretta on the tarmac is considered ” national security ” also.

  16. Just Scott says:
    June 4, 2017 at 1:03 am

    I hate to Debbie Downer, but this does not make me feel warn and fuzzy:
    38North has a lengthy new article “North Korea Nuclear EMP Attack: An Existential Threat.”

    My TL;DR interpretation is either that people who know things think that lil kimmy is getting ready to launch a new “satellite” with a “super-EMP” on board, or this will be justification for lil kimmy’s next launch experiencing an “externally induced failure.”

    Isn’t this special:
    “In 2004, two Russian generals, both EMP experts, warned the EMP Commission that the design for Russia’s super-EMP warhead, capable of generating high intensity EMP fields of 200,000 volts per meter, was “accidentally” transferred to North Korea, and that due to “brain drain,” Russian scientists were in North Korea, helping with their missile and nuclear weapon programs. South Korean military intelligence told their press that Russian scientists are in North Korea helping develop an EMP nuclear weapon. In 2013, a Chinese military commentator stated North Korea has super-EMP nuclear weapons.”

    Along with this gem:
    “[Kim Jong Un] ordering officials and scientists to complete preparations for a satellite launch as soon as possible.”

    As a Electronic Engineer and Physicist, I think the EMP threat to devices in general is overstated. OTOH, I have a 24/2 Lister Diesel, with an ST Type Alternator and 800 gal of fuel, just in case the grid goes down for a few months…

    http://38north.org/2017/06/wgraham060217/

  17. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 1:04 am

  18. keebler AC says:
    June 4, 2017 at 1:07 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 1:24 am

    A Terrific Idea!

    I hope that when we do this there will be people reading the cards for sensitivity. I don’t trust the evil left not to send hate mail2child.

  20. Peter says:
    June 4, 2017 at 1:25 am

    This is London!?!?

    Insane. How much terror to wake these “peace lovers” up?

  21. JMScott says:
    June 4, 2017 at 1:31 am

    A griffin is an ugly and nasty four legged chicken?

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 4, 2017 at 2:00 am

      It depends…the mythology varies.

      For the most part, it’s supposedly a cross between a Lion and an Eagle.
      Both of whom are honorable creatures.

      In some ancient mythology, such as ancient Greek…it was supposedly a ‘winged Lion’.

      So, I am not willing to give Kathy Griffin the honor being in the same category as the noble griffyn/griffin of mythology.
      She doesn’t deserve it.

      • JMScott says:
        June 4, 2017 at 2:03 am

        I’ll stick with the ugly nasty four legged chicks (15th century) interpretation. Is seems more fitting.

        • wheatietoo says:
          June 4, 2017 at 2:11 am

          Oh, I like your picture…thing is, if we start saying she’s a griffin, she would take it as a compliment because of all the better depictions of the creature.

          She’s a disgusting skank.

          • JMScott says:
            June 4, 2017 at 2:42 am

            Yeah, I ge your point. And I did have to research a bit to find the ugliest pic.
            OTOH, it is Scarry, even at CTH, how many people just accept face value and don’t have the time to dig for the truth.

            Case in point really bothered me: people HERE were recently discussing Mr. Trump “shoving the NATO dude out of the way.” Toward the end of 8-ish posts, someone “had heard” that dude stepped on Mr. Trump’s foot. They definitely didn’t see the early morning page where you and others nailed that 100%.

            I am certain that quite a few night Treepers are amongst the most informed people on the planet. That doesn’t necessarily hold true for all the readers…

          • Jett Black says:
            June 4, 2017 at 2:44 am

            It’s name is Katshit Grifter. We all need to get it right, so everyone will know what we’re talking about.

      • Wend says:
        June 4, 2017 at 2:51 am

        Magnificent-I love griffons!

    • Wend says:
      June 4, 2017 at 2:50 am

      I love that-it looks like a Durer!

  22. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 1:33 am

  23. LibertyVibe says:
    June 4, 2017 at 1:43 am

    SVR states that Anthony Wiener is singing like a bird. It also looks like the Wiener’s Michigan home was raided on June 1st. http://wp.me/p7kZHT-AS

  24. Watcher says:
    June 4, 2017 at 1:44 am

    Being that the FBI had a lot of these terrorists identified and failed to do anything, turn the local PD loose on them. In my town they sit in church parking lots anyway. Just turn their cars around.
    Zero, Loretta, Comey, Brennan, Val are gone. President Trump has restored police confidence, so use it.
    As slick Willie would say, it’s the mosque stupid.

  25. nwtex says:
    June 4, 2017 at 1:45 am

    Never late to post something as moving and meaningful as ……

  26. mazziflol says:
    June 4, 2017 at 1:50 am

    Listen to the numbers at 1:30…Shocking but not shocking

    • jupitercomm says:
      June 4, 2017 at 1:54 am

      The attackers didn’t need a big body count. This was the most sophisticated, and therefore terrifying, attack in recent memory (Nice & San Bernardino are not recent, but would come close)

  29. kathycovfefe says:
    June 4, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Here’s the local news video from the Phoenix “March for Truth.” It proves me to be really, really good at this lol. About 200+ attendees and the interview proves the 50-70 lesbian/old hippy demographic 😀 They try to mix in footage from larger cities, but you can pick out the pathetic PHX video if you pay attention. Look for sparse crowds and white balloons..

    http://www.abc15.com/news/region-phoenix-metro/central-phoenix/protests-in-arizona-us-demand-truth-from-president-trump-his-administration

  30. nwtex says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:04 am

  31. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:10 am

  32. nwtex says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:10 am

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 4, 2017 at 2:32 am

      Agree!
      Ginsberg should recuse herself from this case…and any other case pertaining to Pres Trump.

      • nwtex says:
        June 4, 2017 at 2:44 am

        I heard on radio today that she has an exercise video…OR perhaps a book (or something along those lines) coming out.

        • wheatietoo says:
          June 4, 2017 at 3:04 am

          I thought you might’ve heard a ‘joke’…but NO, it’s not a joke.

          It’s actually written by Bryant Johnson, her trainer.

          I think this is coming out, to gaslight us.

          She is 84 years old…and falls asleep all the time.
          People are calling for her to retire.

          So they come out with the “Justice Ruth Workout”!
          To show us how fit she is.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 4, 2017 at 2:54 am

      Betcha she won’t. Libs NEVER do. And it would be dishonorable of us to imply she should because we must take it on faith that a libtard would never, ever do anything unethical.

  34. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:16 am

    This is for our Canadian friend Dekester. I know there are some other Canadian Deplorables here, but I’m sorry I don’t know any other names. Anyhoo, they got together 5k strong in Ottowa! How awesome is that??

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/03/thousands-of-canadian-deplorables-march-to-support-trump-and-oppose-trudeau/

  35. JMScott says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:19 am

    YMMV:
    “Court records show that the Connecticut-based email storage company Datto handed over a “device” consisting of five or six disks to the FBI in October 2015. Insiders believe the device potentially contains every electronic communication that Hillary Clinton sent or received during her tenure as Secretary of State. ”

    http://bigleaguepolitics.com/james-comey-hillarys-backup-email-device-whole-time/

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 4, 2017 at 2:44 am

      Wow.
      Comey had this the entire time…the entire HRC emails…and didn’t go through them.

      Then the FBI turned the Datto device over to the State Dept.
      And they haven’t gone through it yet.

      A Datto device is an offsite backup storage module.
      Sessions has to get that device for safe-keeping.

  36. nwtex says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:21 am

    We should all be concerned.
    ~~~~

    Kathy Griffin Beheading Shocking! Not to Me
    Jun 04, 2017

    The unhinged attacks on Trump have been devolving since he secured the nomination of the Republican Party. Upon his election the fusillade of attacks has been escalating. Instead of someone from the political opposition standing up and saying enough is enough they keep feeding the “resistance”.

    […]

    What is going on right now worries me — seriously worries me Sure Democrats point fingers at Republicans and said they did this or that in the past. But the level of hysteria, histrionics and hatred aimed toward our president are at a level I am not aware of ever happening in our history. If allowed to continue, not only will our government become totally dysfunctional (apparently their goal), it will create precedents to be replicated in the future. Will the next president ever be accepted as legitimate by the opposition party and why would they when the bar has been lowered to ground level?

    Griffin’s actions have been universally condemned, but will it put a stop to the death spiral we are currently experiencing? I am afraid it will only be a momentary stall unless some grown-ups step up and say enough. So far that does not appear to be happening.

    https://townhall.com/columnists/brucebialosky/2017/06/04/kathy-griffin-beheading-shocking–not-to-me-n2334902

  37. nwtex says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:31 am

    Oct. 30, 2015
    NASA Study: Mass Gains of Antarctic Ice Sheet Greater than Losses

    […]The research challenges the conclusions of other studies, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) 2013 report, which says that Antarctica is overall losing land ice.[…]

    https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/nasa-study-mass-gains-of-antarctic-ice-sheet-greater-than-losses

  38. nwtex says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:35 am

    The woman is an empty vessel.

  39. Reality Wins says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:39 am

    NEVER FORGET:
    Every Democrat in the country wants Americans to be this vulnerable.
    LONDON CITIZENS Had to THROW CHAIRS at Terrorists Because
    UNARMED POLICE RAN AWAY
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/london-citizens-throw-chairs-terrorists-unarmed-police-ran-away/

  40. citizen817 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:40 am

  41. nwtex says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:41 am

    What a pity that he lost his entire career. Makes me ill. Actually, he didn’t loose it it was destroyed by the those who think they run this place.

    Anyway, this is is great. ❤ ❤
    .

  43. nwtex says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:52 am

    I will not post the remark. The link is there for anyone who is interested.
    ~~~

    Kathy Griffin’s Jesus remark cut from Emmy show
    Tue Sep 11, 2007

    -snipped-
    Asked about her speech backstage a short time later, an unrepentant Griffin added, “I hope I offended some people. I didn’t want to win the Emmy for nothing.”

    The speech drew fire from a leading Roman Catholic group, the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, which condemned Griffin’s remarks as “obscene and blasphemous.”

    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-griffin-emmys-idUSN1144512920070911

  44. rumpole2 says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:52 am

    BEFORE the London Bridge attack, an Islamic Terrorist attack in UK in the near future was A CERTAINTY

    AFTER the London Bridge attack, an Islamic Terrorist attack in UK in the near future is still A CERTAINTY

    UK/Europe is DOOMED!!

  45. nwtex says:
    June 4, 2017 at 2:56 am

    Okay, I’m overdoing it. Nuff of this individual. I’m done.

  47. nwtex says:
    June 4, 2017 at 3:05 am

    After reading “…and brought down Bill O’Reilly” I loathe her even more. She needs to be brought a few notches.

