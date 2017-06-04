June 4th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #136

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This must be one of those “Old White Men” that KG was talking about. He absolutely gets it and was great about nailing it in 12 seconds.
Yes Sir, got all that, it’s a wrap.
Sir, you’re the winner of the “Shortest & Most Effective Speech 2017” congratulations, how does it feel?
+1
+1
From the article linked above:
Other marchers were protesting the impending passage of M-103, a new law that would make criticism of Islam a criminal offense in Canada.
M-103 states that the government must “condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination.” It would levy criminal sentences on those who criticize Islam.
Canada is heading in the same direction as Europe! We may need a Northern Wall shortly.
Just read that. They can never never criticize our country again if they pass this law.
I bet they would make exception to criticize the U.S., Christians and white men.
Trudeau is a diaster for our country! We will become like England if we don’t get him out.
My biggest concern is “HOW” when 2 provinces , Ontario and Quebec, have more seats than all of the other 8 provinces together.
The majority of muslims live in Ont. and Quebec and most of the 25,000 refugees he let in also settled in these 2 provinces. These refugees can vote.
Trudeau is a very dangerous man!! Our voting system is in the hands of 2 provinces. Win those 2 and it doesn’t matter what the rest of the country wants.
I am afraid for our country. Many prayed for the US during the election so I would appreciate any prayers for ours. I do believe in the power of prayer.
If we lose the next election and Trudeau stays in power, I would encourage you to build a wall on the northern border! I would even send money to help you!
I do pray for your president. I think he is facing a great deal of danger.
I saw you had a 5000 person march up there that was pro PDJT, so good 4 you. Its going to take a lot of people to speak up and have your Canada first people call out trudeau and his people. However you must win back your country.
@ sadsack
Everytime I say a prayer for PDJT, I will also pray for Canada. God bless you and yours.
I recently read this article and was shocked
http://debatepost.com/2016/09/09/liberals-change-laws-allowing-refugees-to-vote-next-election/
Sadsack, you and your country are in my prayers, may God bless you 🙂
I will be praying for your country. God will hear us, he will send you a man like PDJT.
Sadsack.
People all around the world are seeing the obvious contrast between a strong America 1st policy and their own governments incapability to provide the same common sense approach, and ask themselves “what the h*** are our idiotic politicians doing leading us” and vote for change.
Change is inevitable, people are waking up. Just give it time. That’s the answer to your prayers in my opinion.
An open border has long benefited agrarian American and Canadian citizens remote from elitist enclaves ( and their petty spats) so I pray this new Canadian government maintains the status quo. OTOH, since when have any of our elites ever gave a damn about us “little people ” ?
Allow me to correct you. It is a parliamentary motion. It is not a law, and has no power to criminalize criticism of Islam. By itself, it neither strengthens nor weakens existing hate speech legislation (criminalizing, for instance, advocating the genocide of a particular ethnic or religious group). I’m in no way advocating for the motion, I’m just saying it’s like a “sense of Congress” resolution. It’s not a law. The trouble is if courts decide to treat a mere motion with the same weight as, for example, the 4th Circuit treated Trump’s campaign statements.
Prior to accepting any refugees fleeing the Republic of Cannukistan the United States should require driving tests and swear an oath they will not drive in the left lane going at or below the speed limit gumming up traffic for miles behind them.
I so agree with you fle, Build the damn wall Paul….. North and South …..
The Trump Effect!
Oops! I’m referring to the 5,000 Canadians rallying for Trump
@ Citizen817Where did this take place? …can’t believe it I did not hear of it…
Wow.
Wow, way to go Canadians!! 😀
This is what real leadership looks like!
This tweet is so true!
I decided to do some research about the U.K. policy around allowing jihadist back into their country after fighting in Syria and Iraq. Here is what I have found:
https://www.siasat.com/news/uk-23000-jihadists-identified-amid-terror-fears-1190438/
From the article linked above:
The figures by the counter-terror agencies laid bare the scale of the potential threat in Britain.
In the wake of the Manchester suicide bombing it emerged that British authorities were grappling with 500 investigations into 3,000 individuals considered as possible threats, The Independent reported.
Security sources have confirmed a further 20,000 individuals were said to have been considered “subjects of interest” in the past.
https://www.rt.com/uk/389945-thousands-potential-terrorists-britain/
From the article linked above:
Around 23,000 jihadist extremists currently living in the UK have been identified by intelligence services as potential terrorists, the Times reports, citing government officials. About 3,000 of those are under investigation as possible threats.
“The huge scale” of the terrorist threat in Britain has been revealed in the wake of the Manchester bombing, the Timesreported on Saturday, saying the number was disclosed by unnamed Whitehall sources.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/sep/06/richard-barrett-mi6-isis-counter-terrorism
From the article linked above:
Britain should encourage jihadis fighting in Syria and Iraq to “come home”, the former global counter-terrorism director of MI6 has said.
However, Richard Barrett, a former counter-terrorism chief at MI5 and MI6, said repentant fighters needed “to know that there is a place for them back at home”.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2730602/The-homegrown-jihadists-fighting-ISIS-How-one-four-foreigners-signed-Islamic-State-British-half-ALREADY-UK.html
From the article linked above:
The homegrown jihadists fighting for ISIS: How one in four foreigners who have signed up for Islamic State is British – and how half of them are ALREADY back in the UK
500 of the 2,000 estimated foreign ISIS fighters are believed to be British
MP believes that figures are ‘nonsense’ and figure closer to 2,000 Britons
Majority are flying to Istanbul then catching a bus over the Syrian border
Government reveals that only 23 passports have been seized this year
More British Muslims fighting for ISIS than serving in the British Army
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/british-former-soldier-fighting-isis-5560200
From the article linked above:
A former soldier who is fighting against the Islamic State today warned more than 2,000 British jihadis have joined the death cult.
The 46-year-old Gulf War veteran is fighting alongside the Peshmerga, the name for the Iraqi Kurdistan forces, and is due to become an official member.
He said he had been “moved to tears” after seeing families broken up and women and children being beheaded during the conflict.
Folks this will be a continuing occurrence in the U.K. for years to come unless they wake up like the man in the last article that has had enough. The U.K. needs thousands more like him!
A case could be made that Britain is supplying ISIS with fighters and giving them safe harbor. That is what they are doing.
You are so right!
Britain will be guilty of Aiding and abeting ISIS.
We may have to put UK on the ban soon. Crazy!
Apparently we will be adding canada to that list and dont forget the muzzies sneaking across the southern border.
We need that Wall, the Northern and the Southern Wall, like…. now.
@ Gil – The Conservative Party of Canada elected a new leader- who unlike Trudeau has opening spoken about joining our allies in defeating Radical Islam, who is against M103, and also against a carbon tax. Hopefully we will organize to get him elected as Prime Minister in 2019. …if Trudeau has not totally destroyed Canada by then.
With people like you it cant ever be destroyed. Canadian patriots!
Pls don’t associate the UK parliamentary politicians with the British.
The people know what the need and its coming over from the US. Strong, decisive and unashamed self preservation in the form of an America first policy.
Our politicians are on a slippery slope, the more we see Trump winning the greater the appetite for change here in Britain. It’s all just a matter of time before the world turns again and the scum Soros worshippers are sent to purgatory where the belong!
So that gives authorities a good place to start rounding them up.
Muslims go to the mosque every day some multiple times. Identity them, vet them, do whatever needs to be done particularly the Inman, after all that’s were they get their inspiration.
Show them war is hell. Decolonization is difficult , but achievable.
I wonder when Obama will tell us the terrorist attacks in Europe are the fault of white, conservative Christians.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tonight, while talking about London, someone was bashing Christianity on my twitter saying it was as bad as Islam.
They then proceeded to bring up the Crusades !
I thought Oh Lord, sounds like Obama !
It was probably an Obama supporter who doesn’t know history because they thought the crusades were the Christians -vs- the Catholics & had nothing to do with Muslims.
Thankfully they must have learned something because they have deleted their tweets without a fuss after I sent them a history lesson.
Typical. I have a family member who had the same lack of knowledge and got the same history lesson and responded with the same silence.
SMH
I doubt if DJT is concerned about Macron trolling him…he has dealt with tougher people on The Apprentice.
Don’t forget the perpetual state of emergency.
The American media will find a way to blame old, white men for “encouraging” them line. Apparently its’s always a white persons fault. It’s the get out of jail free card these days.
Across the pond, the EU, PM May, and ISIS, will figure out a way to BLAME TRUMP, or even his son, Barron, for being BULLIES and meanies against their new fellow Jihadist: KATHY, the ISIS Decapitator, Griffin and soon to be AKA, The ISIS Comic.
Remember that May, and the MSM, were angry and more focused on LEAKS, again deflecting and blaming Trump, than the Manchester jihadists.
Remember, too, the Media and John McCain have told us that Trump and Global Warming are a bigger threat than ISIS and once Trump spoke to Putin, he surely planned this attack so SCOTUS could approve his Muslim ban.
Judge Jeanine was really off her game tonight but Mark Steyn was incredible! Especially his story about Muhammad in France last summer.
Starts at 55:20
Jeanine was SURPRISINGLY off her game tonight.
Wonder why.
When did you see this? I was looking for her show at 9PM, and only saw coverage of London?
The Sky News feed was playing during most of her show. It wasn’t until about 45 minutes into it that I realized it was her show. If she seemed off her game it was because she was.
There’s a lot going on tonight, but I wanted to say that I did go to the local “March for Truth.” Was there from about 6:30 (it officially kicked off at 7) until 7:30. I’m terrible at crowd estimates, but I’d say there were 200-250’ish there. Mostly the usual suspects. Lesbians in the 50-70 age range, lots of old hippies. For example, the “entertainment” was two old dudes — one on guitar, one on tambourine — and they played Blowin’ in the Wind lol. It was organized by a group called Indivisible — the Surprise and Phoenix branches. The organizer’s speaker was Wendy Garcia. There weren’t a lot of young people there. Maybe 20-30 at the most. Some were children of the adult organizers or participants. I saw one wearing a UC Berkeley tshirt and another had the State of California tattoed on his calf…so. I would say only about 15% of the crowd had “resist” gear and/or signs. Oh and, overall, it was very pathetic 😀
Revolution is for the young! The establishment inevitably grows old and shrivels!
Particularly when that establishment’s leaders and adherents don’t have families
Thanks for going there Kathy. Brave!
So very Lonely, 2,000 light years from reality.
Kathy, thank you for going and for your report. How ironic that they called this march for truth. Sadly, these people don’t want the truth. They choose to believe lies that are in line with their own agenda in their rebellion against Creator God.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s time to end the “war on terror” It’s been going on since the Trade Center attacks and this shit is still happening. The only way to end this is to drive Islam out of the nation completely. No one of the Muslim faith allowed. Send them all packing, bulldoze their Mosques. You are not allowed in the United States anymore if you are Muslim.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fly over and drop bombs, send cruise missiles, that’s fine, but no more “boots on the ground”. I do not want another single American soldier die.
Drive Islam from our nation, that is the only solution.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I want them ALL the H3ll out of our country. Every time I see a mosque, my bp goes up. Our President told the Muslim countries to drive them all out, and that needs to happen here too, in the USA. Drive them all out Mr. President. Every last one of them brought over here by Obama and the church groups. Stop the madness now. Get them out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that you mention this, President Trump may have been providing some clues for us.
LikeLike
Rob, we agree, too.
A friend sent this to me yesterday. I am not familiar with the source. Can anyone verify if this is true?
http://freedomdaily.com/feds-just-raided-muslims-house-virginia-walked-final-step-americas-worst-nightmare/
LikeLiked by 3 people
“You say you don’t want to impose a “religious” test on people? A test, I remind you, that is not really about religion per-se — it is a test to determine whether you believe that the Constitution as written is law of the land, or whether you support making some magical book or the proclamations of a pedophile “prophet” the law of the land.
The latter position is incompatible with a free society. The utter refusal to insist that those who wish to immigrate or visit western, civilized nations accede to the premise that you’re free to pray but not to demand others live by your magical beliefs is the reason these attacks keep happening.
Those who wish to live under 10th century belief systems and yes, this includes certain nations that have a lot of oil, must be excluded from trade, from commerce, from access to western technology, finance and we the people of the western world until and unless they cut that crap out and prove they have done so by resolving all of their own civil rights issues on a durable and verifiable basis.
They must be excluded because a not-insignificant percentage of them choose to abuse those who do not believe as they do, up to and including murdering those who disagree with them. They can live by their own rules in their own lands but not imperil anyone else nor enjoy the fruits of civilized society until and unless they reform and become civilized themselves.” Market-Ticker 6/04/2017 http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=232103
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve said that many times. The war needs to start for real and end quickly.
Throw out the PC nonsense. Stop walking on eggshells.
If you aren’t fighting with us, you’re against us. Not just here, but everywhere.
If you can’t bring yourself to openly condemn what is going on, you’re a part of it.
You can’t find it in yourself to report things, then you should suffer the same as those terrorists.
The time for what-ifs and maybe’s has passed. You either stand with normal decent people or you go down with those you protect.
I no longer want to hear the father didn’t know. The family had no idea.
Enough is now enough. We are not living in an age where we have to accept that terrorists exist. We are living in an age where if we put you on a watch list, your next step is gone. That choice is yours not mine. Help the good side or suffer with the bad.
How many more times will we have to hear and see what we just have before taking the bull by the horns?
Spoken like a true Texan, just lay the truth out there plain as day. It is the only certain and sane solution to the problem.
Another Texan laid it out too – T-Rex. His principles apply to this problem also. American values vs. American policy. We can bend policy – but we don’t bend our Values. Our Values remain constant. Conversely, we cannot impose our Values within policy with other countries that have a different set of Values.
Just like forcing our Values on another country as a condition is an exercise in disaster, importing immigrants with different Values into our country that have no desire to assimilate and expect them to conform to our set of Values is an exercise in disaster. This is called an INVASION.
You can take a person out of a Country – but you can’t take the Country out of the person.
Good job TejasRob..
I just took a drive today on a road I have not been on in some time in a town north of mine along the Hudson, and saw a small new mosque hiding behind a row of trees…really disturbing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, back to the horrid griffin woman for a moment.
I just saw a post on Sarah Palin’s Facebook page where she recounts her experiences with griffin. I would say that this will be another arrow in the quiver should that psychotic, horrid woman and her ‘high-powered lawyer’ actually file a lawsuit. It speaks to griffin’s specific intention to use the tactic she used against Barron Trump. She’s done it before. (I did not remember these incidents.)
Here’s an excerpt of Sarah Palin’s post regarding griffin:
” When this “celebrity” (who “celebrates” her, btw?) traveled all the way to Wasilla and actually knocked on my home’s door to personally humiliate my kids again, I knew she was deranged.
“The liberal “star” had attacked my teenage daughters for so long – first Bristol then, inexplicably, giddily announced she would “go directly after Willow Palin” despite Willow’s young age and innocence in doing anything to earn the wrath of this attacker.” –Sarah Palin (More on Gov. Palin’s FB page)
That griffin woman is a wacko, masquerading as a ‘comedienne’.
Wow! I didn’t know that.
Sounds like ISIS Kathy is jealous of our beautiful American kids.
ISIS Kathy is de-ranged. We need to bring back insane asylums.
Someone deranged like that comes to your door to victimize your family, take Biden’s advice and blast ’em with a 12 ga. right through the door. Then put a clean, new knife or crowbar in the corpses hand before calling 911. After an appropriate period of celebration, sue the scumbag’s estate for the damage to your door and mental anguish. if possible, find any property they owned or ever called home, raze it and sow the ground with salt. i don’t think this is overkill; do you?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Re: Griffin insanity
“There’s a killer on the road,
[Her] brain is squirming like a toad”
– Riders of the Storm (Doors)
It occurred to me today that we need to pray God’s will for her and others who hate. Plus, although not nearly as difficult, we must not hate back, but pray for them, even though we must still take down the haters.
http://movieline.com/2009/09/08/kathy-griffin-continues-to-hawk-autobiography-with-tales-of-pedaphile-brother-jack-blacks-shifty-eye/
Kathy needs to be taken off the streets:
“My brother Kenny who is now passed away and was a pedophile and went to prison and obviously wreaked a lot of havoc on my parents and the family…had an extremely profound impact on me. Maybe in some ways, the most influential relationship of my life. Meaning, when you grow up in a house with someone with that, I don’t know if you call it energy, but he was violent. I saw him beat his wife right in front of me. You know, he was a pedophile. He was extremely sexually inappropriate with me ever since I was a teeny kid. It kind of shapes the way you see the world. For me, it is definitely tied into my trust issues I have with guys. […] In a way, it maybe even contributed to me having a really dark sense of humor.”
I concur. She is dangerous to others and obviously to herself, and is bordering on danger to her physical self. She seems to want someone to take her out, like the suicide by cop psychos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI Raid – Huma Abedin Brother and Sisters Home, June 1, 2017
Excerpt:
Only 24 hours after the Weiner’s moved back into their home the Raid in Dearborn took place. It is assumed that when Huma left during Hillary’s campaign last summer, she made that secret trip to Dearborn to hide the archived copies of the missing emails. Events now are falling into place.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/jodyrossel.com/2017/06/03/fbi-raid-huma-abedin-brother-and-sisters-home-june-1-2017/amp/#ampshare=https://jodyrossel.com/2017/06/03/fbi-raid-huma-abedin-brother-and-sisters-home-june-1-2017/
Wow, I heard about the raid yesterday, but why they were doing it was unknown at the time. This is a potential huge development.
But did they find anything?! Everyone worried about Jeff sessions better cool it. They’re looking at taking down the clintons, obama, and the list of cronies. Its going to be a massive takedown operation.
Oh, this is interesting I found this raid being done for ” national security”.
The recorded conversation between Bill Clinton and Loretta on the tarmac is considered ” national security ” also.
I hate to Debbie Downer, but this does not make me feel warn and fuzzy:
38North has a lengthy new article “North Korea Nuclear EMP Attack: An Existential Threat.”
My TL;DR interpretation is either that people who know things think that lil kimmy is getting ready to launch a new “satellite” with a “super-EMP” on board, or this will be justification for lil kimmy’s next launch experiencing an “externally induced failure.”
Isn’t this special:
“In 2004, two Russian generals, both EMP experts, warned the EMP Commission that the design for Russia’s super-EMP warhead, capable of generating high intensity EMP fields of 200,000 volts per meter, was “accidentally” transferred to North Korea, and that due to “brain drain,” Russian scientists were in North Korea, helping with their missile and nuclear weapon programs. South Korean military intelligence told their press that Russian scientists are in North Korea helping develop an EMP nuclear weapon. In 2013, a Chinese military commentator stated North Korea has super-EMP nuclear weapons.”
Along with this gem:
“[Kim Jong Un] ordering officials and scientists to complete preparations for a satellite launch as soon as possible.”
As a Electronic Engineer and Physicist, I think the EMP threat to devices in general is overstated. OTOH, I have a 24/2 Lister Diesel, with an ST Type Alternator and 800 gal of fuel, just in case the grid goes down for a few months…
http://38north.org/2017/06/wgraham060217/
We shouldn’t have to fund it.
And we won’t have to, if we can get Congress to pass this:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/1813/text
The Border Wall Funding Act of 2017.
It imposes a 2% Fee on all funds transfers to Mexico…and other countries in South America, Central America and the Caribbean.
Nine sponsors so far.
We need to call our Congressmen and tell them to vote for this!
Yeah… good grassroots activism identifies the set of problems or obstacles to implementing a given policy or agenda. While it’s true at present there is no wall, and progress on it is almost non-existent: it’s not for lack of funds.
Considering all of the theft of our treasure here via fraud, drugs, taxes cost of crime, etc. I wish that fee was 100%.
It’s just a resolution sir, not an actual bill.
A Terrific Idea!
I hope that when we do this there will be people reading the cards for sensitivity. I don’t trust the evil left not to send hate mail2child.
Let’s send Barron postcards from every state
LikeLiked by 4 people
Insane. How much terror to wake these “peace lovers” up?
LikeLiked by 5 people
A griffin is an ugly and nasty four legged chicken?
LikeLiked by 3 people
It depends…the mythology varies.
For the most part, it’s supposedly a cross between a Lion and an Eagle.
Both of whom are honorable creatures.
In some ancient mythology, such as ancient Greek…it was supposedly a ‘winged Lion’.
So, I am not willing to give Kathy Griffin the honor being in the same category as the noble griffyn/griffin of mythology.
She doesn’t deserve it.
I’ll stick with the ugly nasty four legged chicks (15th century) interpretation. Is seems more fitting.
Oh, I like your picture…thing is, if we start saying she’s a griffin, she would take it as a compliment because of all the better depictions of the creature.
She’s a disgusting skank.
Yeah, I ge your point. And I did have to research a bit to find the ugliest pic.
OTOH, it is Scarry, even at CTH, how many people just accept face value and don’t have the time to dig for the truth.
Case in point really bothered me: people HERE were recently discussing Mr. Trump “shoving the NATO dude out of the way.” Toward the end of 8-ish posts, someone “had heard” that dude stepped on Mr. Trump’s foot. They definitely didn’t see the early morning page where you and others nailed that 100%.
I am certain that quite a few night Treepers are amongst the most informed people on the planet. That doesn’t necessarily hold true for all the readers…
I didn’t effectively get my point across. Let me try again.
Memes Matter. (Because of our flitter society)
It’s name is Katshit Grifter. We all need to get it right, so everyone will know what we’re talking about.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That works for me! 🙂
It’s 2 am and I’m trying not to laugh and wake my husband, but that is so funny, 😂😂😂👍
Magnificent-I love griffons!
I love that-it looks like a Durer!
Thank God #wandering Hillary will never ever be our President.
SVR states that Anthony Wiener is singing like a bird. It also looks like the Wiener’s Michigan home was raided on June 1st. http://wp.me/p7kZHT-AS
Being that the FBI had a lot of these terrorists identified and failed to do anything, turn the local PD loose on them. In my town they sit in church parking lots anyway. Just turn their cars around.
Zero, Loretta, Comey, Brennan, Val are gone. President Trump has restored police confidence, so use it.
As slick Willie would say, it’s the mosque stupid.
Never late to post something as moving and meaningful as ……
Listen to the numbers at 1:30…Shocking but not shocking
The attackers didn’t need a big body count. This was the most sophisticated, and therefore terrifying, attack in recent memory (Nice & San Bernardino are not recent, but would come close)
https://mobile.twitter.com/wikileaks/status/871177806390194177
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Birds of a feather” imo. You both should hang your heads in shame. Disgraceful twosome.
Note date. Premeditation?
Ha! great minds…
Probably a March planning session. Like mother, like daughter. . . like pedophile brother, like sister.
Here’s the local news video from the Phoenix “March for Truth.” It proves me to be really, really good at this lol. About 200+ attendees and the interview proves the 50-70 lesbian/old hippy demographic 😀 They try to mix in footage from larger cities, but you can pick out the pathetic PHX video if you pay attention. Look for sparse crowds and white balloons..
http://www.abc15.com/news/region-phoenix-metro/central-phoenix/protests-in-arizona-us-demand-truth-from-president-trump-his-administration
LOCK HER UP
Hated him when he won all that dough on Jeopardy! and hate him even more now. Is that a punchable face or what?
Ginsburg must recuse herself.
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/06/how-can-ginsburg-participate-in-travel-order-case-after-her-campaign-statements-about-trump/
Agree!
Ginsberg should recuse herself from this case…and any other case pertaining to Pres Trump.
I heard on radio today that she has an exercise video…OR perhaps a book (or something along those lines) coming out.
I thought you might’ve heard a ‘joke’…but NO, it’s not a joke.
It’s actually written by Bryant Johnson, her trainer.
I think this is coming out, to gaslight us.
She is 84 years old…and falls asleep all the time.
People are calling for her to retire.
So they come out with the “Justice Ruth Workout”!
To show us how fit she is.
Betcha she won’t. Libs NEVER do. And it would be dishonorable of us to imply she should because we must take it on faith that a libtard would never, ever do anything unethical.
This is for our Canadian friend Dekester. I know there are some other Canadian Deplorables here, but I’m sorry I don’t know any other names. Anyhoo, they got together 5k strong in Ottowa! How awesome is that??
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/03/thousands-of-canadian-deplorables-march-to-support-trump-and-oppose-trudeau/
And sorry I didn’t refresh to see this had been posted already upthread.
YMMV:
“Court records show that the Connecticut-based email storage company Datto handed over a “device” consisting of five or six disks to the FBI in October 2015. Insiders believe the device potentially contains every electronic communication that Hillary Clinton sent or received during her tenure as Secretary of State. ”
http://bigleaguepolitics.com/james-comey-hillarys-backup-email-device-whole-time/
Wow.
Comey had this the entire time…the entire HRC emails…and didn’t go through them.
Then the FBI turned the Datto device over to the State Dept.
And they haven’t gone through it yet.
A Datto device is an offsite backup storage module.
Sessions has to get that device for safe-keeping.
We should all be concerned.
~~~~
Kathy Griffin Beheading Shocking! Not to Me
Jun 04, 2017
The unhinged attacks on Trump have been devolving since he secured the nomination of the Republican Party. Upon his election the fusillade of attacks has been escalating. Instead of someone from the political opposition standing up and saying enough is enough they keep feeding the “resistance”.
[…]
What is going on right now worries me — seriously worries me Sure Democrats point fingers at Republicans and said they did this or that in the past. But the level of hysteria, histrionics and hatred aimed toward our president are at a level I am not aware of ever happening in our history. If allowed to continue, not only will our government become totally dysfunctional (apparently their goal), it will create precedents to be replicated in the future. Will the next president ever be accepted as legitimate by the opposition party and why would they when the bar has been lowered to ground level?
Griffin’s actions have been universally condemned, but will it put a stop to the death spiral we are currently experiencing? I am afraid it will only be a momentary stall unless some grown-ups step up and say enough. So far that does not appear to be happening.
https://townhall.com/columnists/brucebialosky/2017/06/04/kathy-griffin-beheading-shocking–not-to-me-n2334902
Oct. 30, 2015
NASA Study: Mass Gains of Antarctic Ice Sheet Greater than Losses
[…]The research challenges the conclusions of other studies, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) 2013 report, which says that Antarctica is overall losing land ice.[…]
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/nasa-study-mass-gains-of-antarctic-ice-sheet-greater-than-losses
The woman is an empty vessel.
NEVER FORGET:
Every Democrat in the country wants Americans to be this vulnerable.
LONDON CITIZENS Had to THROW CHAIRS at Terrorists Because
UNARMED POLICE RAN AWAY
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/london-citizens-throw-chairs-terrorists-unarmed-police-ran-away/
What a pity that he lost his entire career. Makes me ill. Actually, he didn’t loose it it was destroyed by the those who think they run this place.
Anyway, this is is great. ❤ ❤
.
I will not post the remark. The link is there for anyone who is interested.
~~~
Kathy Griffin’s Jesus remark cut from Emmy show
Tue Sep 11, 2007
-snipped-
Asked about her speech backstage a short time later, an unrepentant Griffin added, “I hope I offended some people. I didn’t want to win the Emmy for nothing.”
The speech drew fire from a leading Roman Catholic group, the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, which condemned Griffin’s remarks as “obscene and blasphemous.”
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-griffin-emmys-idUSN1144512920070911
BEFORE the London Bridge attack, an Islamic Terrorist attack in UK in the near future was A CERTAINTY
AFTER the London Bridge attack, an Islamic Terrorist attack in UK in the near future is still A CERTAINTY
UK/Europe is DOOMED!!
LikeLike
Okay, I’m overdoing it. Nuff of this individual. I’m done.
After reading “…and brought down Bill O’Reilly” I loathe her even more. She needs to be brought a few notches.
