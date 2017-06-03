President Vladimir Putin Responds To Democrats “Vast Russian Conspiracy Theory”…

MeAgain Kelly officially held her coming out party while interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin during a global security conference in St. Petersburg Russia.
During a portion of the Q & A MeAgain confronted President Putin about the vast Muh Russia conspiracy theory.
Thank you So Much for posting this – it didn’t get nearly enough coverage yesterday.
Notice the change in Megyn’s apparel I have Never seen her cover so much of her body – she must have gone shopping after all the feedback on her inappropriate dress for the formal interview. Still a fail – they’re all in suits, she’s in white jeans
Meagan Queeg
Megyn would benefit from a total wardrobe of burkas. Including a head hood.
The new leader of the free world gets interviewed by the up and coming leader of fake news
” New leader of the free world”
Surely, you jest.
Certainly not, only Vlad P could upset the entire 2016 US electoral system by just being muh Russian Hahahahhaah
Ahhhh…. humor
/h just for you.
Fake news is right, She is still peddling that worn out story of . . “17 intel agencies concluded that Russia . . . ” NO, 17 intel agencies DID NOT conclude that. She is just another shill for the Left, the MSM and the anti-Trumpers. IMHO we will be seeing the real Megyn Kelly now, who is NOT a real journalist, just a typical, ordinary hack.
Which is funny, as I ask my progressive friends how was Russia able to circumvent 17 intel agencies and sway an American election, doing so under the watchful eyes of the ‘smartest, brightest President’ that has ever been—–Obama and his administration??
She’s still a scumbag, fake news hack! But at least, now she’s where she belongs, no longer pretending to be on the side of True Americans
I can’t stand watching her ask her stupid questions, so I won’t, even though it means I have to miss Vlad’s epicness. I’ll just imagine he smugly laughed at her for being an idiot.
Oh yeah! He does a good job and repeats what many of us WITHIN the Trump supporters have been saying. She’s just trying to stir the sewage pot.
Strongly recommend you watch this, Ron – she says a lot less than he does, and what he says is worth hearing. The entire audience laughed at her – Putin himself took her out at the knees.
The defense of Syria though is pretty strong by Putin. He has a lot to lose if Assad ever leaves. He is vague in his answers, but of course so is she in her questions.
The world has a lot to lose if Assad ever leaves. Into that vacuum will come all manner of jihadi terrorism. Assad is not one of the good guys. But he’s at least better than ISIS or Al-Qaeda or any of the other groups which plan on world destruction in favor of their anti-West, anti-Jew, anti-Christian, anti-humanity, pro-satanic jihad.
It is truly a shame that someone like Megyn gets to sit there and ask stupid questions and make statements like Trump now believes that Russia interfered with the election. She is a real fit for the term presstitute. Thank goodness Putin is smart enough not to believe the lies she spews out. I don’t trust the so called “17 intelligence services” much more than Putin. Both are more than capable of supporting the story they want you to believe. The difference is one of them is truly capable of destroying this country. Trump needs a great intelligence service and sadly he does not have one.
Honestly, Trump does bear some responsibility for even leaving the door open to this foolishness. He should have dismissed it from the beginning and never permitted a special counsel,.
Oh he did!
What an embarrassment to watch them and most likely the entire world laugh at us. I don’t blame President Putin one bit for making a mockery out of the “Muh Russia” BS. He and the folks in the audience had every right to laugh. I actually loved the fact that MK seemed to be embarrassed herself because they were also laughing at her for still fighting on behalf of the Obozo administration.
Our President doesn’t believe it and has never said unequivocally that the Russians did it. He has to make believe it might of been the Russians but he always says it could have been the Chinese as well as a 400 pound teenager in his bed.
It seems as though Meggy likes to get all dolled up and spanked in public.
Her appearance seems to be somewhat neglected lately. I guess her new employer hasn’t budgeted personal hairdressers and makeup artists to travel with her.
Trashy Chic
I think there’s a translation error at one point – when Putin says
“all of us should take the American’s mass media role model, you know – Megyn has been demonstrating today high class in her profession”
I certainly don’t speak Russian – but I’m pretty sure (from the look in his eyes and his ensuing comments) that it should translate more like “Megyn is demonstrating the epitome of her profession’s dishonesty”, as he goes on to say that he just cited an example that there was No “disinformation” regarding the DNC leak.
I think he was trying not to say that MeAgain sounds like a professional idiot. What an embarrassment she is! And I think she lied about what Trump supposedly said.
She did! Our President doesn’t believe it and has never said unequivocally that the Russians did it. He has to make believe it might of been the Russians but he always says it could have been the Chinese as well as a 400 pound teenager in his bed.
Aka Kimdotcom 😀
President Trump should sue MeAgain for her lies.
It seemed to me, by the look in Putin’s eyes, combined with his words, that he was being sarcastic without seeming bombastic.
Agree.
I think he was insinuating, though, that her profession was prostitution.
That was my impression as well!
“There are no Independent Sources in this world” =)
all 17 intelligence agencies are non-partisan???? Seriously???? I cannot believe she is stupid enough to let that statement fall out of her mouth
Right? I was hoping he would correct her on that, but I can see how any response would make it (falsely) appear he was mocking the US Intel agencies. His overall response to her “claims” did a pretty good job.
That would be a great question for Comey next week – Did all 17 US Intel agencies actually agree with your report? I’m pretty sure I saw something saying that only the three “usual suspects” had signed on, yet the propaganda continues.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s a worn-out talking point; a lie. Wasn’t it Brennan who advanced it? “All 17 intelligence agencies” don’t have a portfolio–or purpose–to look into (supposed) Russian hacking of a political election. USCG Intelligence, for example. What reason would THEY have for digging into purported international political intrigue? NOT part of their mandate. “All 17 intelligence agencies” is a lie.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Absolutely R-C! I mean, yeah, Dept of Energy would be all over this or our GEOINT /s
Need to know…many of the 17 agencies did/do not need to know!
Putin’s response to her first mention of the “17 Reports” was priceless! “Have you read them?” Even better was his smirk when she said she had read the “Unclassified Version”.
With the amount of leaking done by Obama’s Deep State holdovers. It’s fairly certain that Putin got EVERY uncensored classified version.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very likely.
I thought she stalled a bit on that answer – wouldn’t be a bit surprised if she was a cc: on the distribution of the classified version as well.
R-C I could swear that one night on Tucker’s show he basically said that since Clapper was the head of DNI, all 17 agencies fall under him. That is why they can spew that BS.
Yes she is that stupid. She says what she thinks makes Megyn look smart and doesn’t understand that it makes her look stupid.
“17 intelligence agencies, 98% of scientist think Global warming is real….FAKE numbers !
True—he was calling her a prostitute (i.e., pressitute) and since she’s such a dumb bunny, it went right over her bleached head.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’ll never understand why he gave this skank an interview in the first place. Unless it was to take her back to his place afterwards for a little rusty trombone action. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could be.
Wow…spank! Putin is the adult in the room and the child is just spouting nonsense.
Hard to watch that creature of the night.
Embarrassing
Wow! He has a dead serious, (not too friendly), stare when answering her questions.
LikeLiked by 7 people
His stare reminds me of a lion stalking its prey.
SD,
Any ideas abt what’s going on with Rod Rosenstein now recusing himself on Russia? Sessions recused, Rosenstein recuses himself now on anything Russia leaving everything to Mueller. It’s looking like Sessions & Rosenstein now bailing on President Trump in regards to Russian Investigation and maybe Rosenstein appointed Mueller in a setup
https://mobile.twitter.com/Gingrich_of_PA/status/870866827446026240
https://mobile.twitter.com/Gingrich_of_PA/status/870890190423945216
I’m hoping that these are all steps to let the media fester in their own conspiracies, and then the wikileaks/dotcom/seth rich stuff will come out and shut the whole thing down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course Mueller was a bad choice..He is buddy, buddy with Comey..really? And him and Comey have had nice little talks..
….and then Mueller gave his consent for Comey to testify before congress. These two skunks are setting DJT up, imo.
Corrupt Comey and Mueller both FBI, Famous But Incompetent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just as Comey took Crowdstrike’s word for it that the server was good!
Comey: Uhhhh, yeah, we didn’t look into the server because ummm, a good friend of mine who is now over at Crowdstrike told me that there is nothing to worry about but the CIA implanted…errrr…I mean the Russians hacked it. Yeah, soooo uhhhh…a Trump asked me to let Flynn go…he did! I’ve got memos to prove it…What? When did I create these memos? uhhhh…When was our dinner appt again? Yeah, so the memos were written right after that…or right after I knew I was burned.
ALPEROVITCH IS A RUSSIAN AND WIFE IS A COMPUTER HACKER! INTERESTING HOW THE DEMOCRAT PARTY SO TRUSTS THIS RUSSIAN AND HACKER FOR THEIR EXCLUSIVE, ATTRIBUTIVE EVIDENCE FOR THE INTRUSION . EVERY OTHER RUSSIAN IS UNCLEAN!!, THE FBI NOT EVEN BOTHERING TO LOOK AT THE COMPUTERS IS INEXCUSABLE!!!! READ ESQUIRE FLUFF PIECE TO TRY TO MAKE ALPEROVITCH A HERO…….OCT. 24,2016 BY VICKI WARD… LOOK AT WHO WAS AT THEIR WAR GAMES IN MARCH IN SAN FRANCISCO. INTERESTING THAT THEY DID NOT SAY WHICH GCHQ PERSON WAS THERE? FRIEND OF STEELE PERHAPS?
More information is needed on this. If it is true, yes this is concerning, but I don’t think Trump is stupid as to allow Mueller to railroad him! Next week with Comey testifying will certainly be a watershed moment! Stay tuned! Strap in tight, because it is going to be one hell of a ride!
Nothing will happen – it’s all a ratings hype. Nothing EVER happens at congressional hearings…someone will word the “did you feel threatened to shut it down” question one way and he’ll say Yes, another person will word it another way and he’ll say No. Comey’s a$$ is on the line and he knows it…the last thing he wants to do is open the door to perjury charges.
Clickbait
When was the last time ANYONE faced any repercussions for lying to Congress? Bill Clinton? LOL Yeah, he is REALLY suffering, isn’t he?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
and how Ridiculous did he look then? Whining about his moral dilemma – he acted like a 6 year old
Most troubling. I thought it was a huge mistake to appoint Mueller as well. No clue with is going on with AG & Asst. AG. I hope SD does……..
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you have no clue re: AG as you state, then it would seem to me that your being troubled is baseless.
The Trump DoJ is an embarrassment. Is there no one in Justice capable of dealing with what is nothing but a witch hunt. I’m so disappointed in Sessions and his inability to bring to justice the real villain in the last election, ex-President Obama and his henchmen.
LikeLike
I think it’s about losing a few battles vs. winning the bigger war, Paco
Be Patient
What did you think would happen in a few months ? Give it time…..patience cricket….
Just because you want a certain result and seem to want it yesterday, does not mean that AG is doing nothing. I have to think that if you’re going after Obama, it would be a lengthy process of getting everything in order. The blowback will be like nothing we’re ever witnessed. I get the frustration – I literally hope he hangs for treason, but I’ll give AG all the time he needs to get it done right the first time.
Pathetic!
Megan Me First, just got schooled! Sad to say that American media personalities do not represent America’s finest! In fact it is embarrassing! The void for real journalism couldn’t be more clearer then what was on display here! Epic fail!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump thinks Megyn is an idiot!
Putin Thinks Megyn is an idiot!
The Movement thinks Megyn is an idiot!
I think Megyn is an idiot!
Maybe the leftists might like her, but I’m not so sure, but I think real “leftists” will hate her too. I guess we will see over the next month. She as a negative quality about her and I don’t know what to name that quality, is it pride, arrogance, plastic smile syndrome, knife-in-the-back gossipy trait, … I don’t know what it is but it turns me off.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I think it’s feminist liberalism
didn’t I read somewhere (probably here) that it was disclosed that the CIA/NSA/FBI whoever developed a program whereby they could make a hack look like it came from somewhere other than its actual origination point?
LikeLiked by 5 people
if they can, in fact, do that what/whose to say that this Mu Russia dreck didn’t all originate with some Black Hat somewhere in the bowels of the Deep State?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance covered that as it was also in some Wiki releases. Those are all part of our counter-intel programs. A few countries have these capabilities who are experienced in the internets. It was in those same revelations that the CIA has capabilities to control vehicles when their systems are hacked. Knowing what I know and seen…I’m very skeptical of the whole Russian narrative. These type of cases are easy to plant and mimic…
LikeLiked by 3 people
MSM discounted the Michael Hastings death. Called Americans tin hats and ignored the idea that alphabet agencies controlled his Mercedes crashing it into a tree at a high rate of speed in a residential area. The San Diego reporter that investigated received threats and the LAPD investigation was closed.
LikeLike
Donna…look at a history of anyone that has damaging information on the govt and is about to reveal it…Seth Rich, Hastings, Pizzagate, many of the investigators of these individuals, V Foster, TWA 800, the third terrorist, et al AND the govt is planning on these being discounted as conspiracy theories and laughed at as this all part of the plan. Most people do not like to be made fun of and so they keep their mouths shut though the red flags are waving all around the original story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. That idea has been stated in many of the stories and news clips in the last several months.
Google this:https://www.bing.com/search?q=How+to+blame+a+computer+hacking+on+others&form=APMCS1&PC=APMC
LikeLike
Yes. CIA leave Russian fingerprints.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a search box just below the donate button.
LikeLike
I think Kelly is definitely a tool of the DS, probably set up when she initially went after POTUS before he was elected. There are many, and I am one, who firmly believe that Assad did not gas his own people, that it was a setup to make it look that way, as obviously does Putin. Many, many reasons for the DS, neocon warmongers to want him out, just like they did Gadaffi, Hussein, and Mubarak, to name some recent destroyed targets, and with the exception of Egypt’s being able to oust the MB and Morsi, the countries have all become hell hole, 3rd world countries–worse than before leaders were outed–thanks to the same who want Assad gone. Forget MSM totally, and go back and read about Syria from those not connected to the propagandists in MSM, and as always, follow the money/power.
“One of the most dramatic of these events occurred when the MSM hijacked Megyn Kelly. NBC did the dirty work of luring her away with an unprecedented pay package, some of which has not been disclosed. Kelly had already been turned into a closeted Clinton supporter by her true masters so the loss was actually a win for FOX.”
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=73499#more-73499
Here is a very interesting link I discovered today, and although written in 2015, certainly offers more insight into the globalists.
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=22223
I have also followed Cheri Nocita Berens for several years. She is an American worman living in Cairo, married to an Egyptian, and has many Syrian contacts. This is but one of her articles about Syria, and has links to verify. Suggest you give her a follow:
http://www.cheriberens.net/irrefutable-evidence-that-the-syrian-government-did-not-conduct-chemical-attacks-on-its-people.html
IMO, this is one of the best sites available anywhere, and a super bunch of Treepers. Thanks to Sundance, et al.
I don’t believe Assad was behind those specific attacks either…yet the fact remains that the gassing occurred in his country, and for that reason I wasn’t upset about bombing the airfield.
I honestly don’t know much about actions Assad has taken against his people – but the fact that Hillary originally supported him and said “Assad is a reformer” tells me he was (at one point) willing to work with these monsters. That he eventually refused their wishes explains why he became a political pariah…but hopefully the truth will out in time.
I’m quite certain that The Truth does not come from a 7-year old…in English…on twitter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They keep swearing up and down that it’s RT that swayed the election. I didn’t even read or watch RT during the election except for a couple, the vast majority of my news has always been Breitbart or the various Youtubers.
LikeLike
LikeLike
That and it’s “RUSSIA today”. It’s title implicates it doesn’t have a lot to do with what goes on at the ground level of people in Europe or in America if you live outside of Russia. But just one of many reasons I get annoyed that people think this election would’ve gone to Hillary if you took out the RT articles.
Yes, you have hit the nail on the head. To believe RT is the sole reason Hillary lost is to totally discount everything that SHE did throughout her political career.
And, I will add, I am fatigued by the overuse (and misuse) of the word ” hacked”. What once meant “a surreptitious invasion of a computer system” is now applied to things such as “repurposing”, misinforming and “mechanically mmodifying” until the entire meaning is lost
LikeLiked by 2 people
TL;DR mentions in this video what is likely the phenomenon going on here, being “persuasive redefinition”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TNtbailjWI
Reminds me too that I’ve been having an argument with my older brother (Bernie supporter) over the past few days. He tried to call Trump pulling out of the Paris Accord and letting America sort out it’s own energy sources with fewer restrictions “cronyism”, and he’s yet to respond to me pointing out that letting China do as they please and subsidizing Tesla while the countries stuck in the Paris Accord are limited and pay threefold for the cost of energy is closer to the true definition of cronyism.
The reality is that DNC decided on it’s own to become puppets of the Globalist funded MSM. They have no one to blame but themselves for the fact that Americans find RT more credible than DNC/MSM.
LikeLike
Was yesterday the start of Stupid Women On Parade week? (Grabs next year’s calendar and makes notation for SWOP week.)
I hate when I miss the memo.
Rarely have I seen such a slappable face. That smug fixed smile as she just rattles off lie after bald-faced lie right to the face of a man who is clearly in a position to know more than she does is so aggravating. Did this moron honestly believe that Putin was going to break down and admit to accepting billions of dollars from Trump in exchange for whatever it is they think Russia did to brainwash the electorate into hating her wunder candidate HRC?
And claiming that Trump admitted that he wouldn’t have won without “Russian interference”? Has she never heard of the internet? Does she still not grasp the fact that we can check her lies instantly? How is a reporter lying to the face of a foreign head of state in a transparent attempt to push an agenda not considered a violation of law?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yeah… I certainly missed it when that statement allegedly fell out of Trump’s mouth. Does she really think that if that were the case he would be stupid enough to say so out loud? The smug is strong with this wench
LikeLiked by 3 people
He called her on it, and she referenced a totally unrelated comment (the DNC hack, not the election). This is how they’ve hypnotized so many with their “Trump asked Russia to hack our election!!” nonsense – they twist everything so the average voter is so confused they just shut down.
LikeLike
Lets just be clear…she came from FOX and to the left that is tainted goods We all feel utter contempt for her and now the Russians can’t stand her BS like the 17 intel agencies. Her homecoming won’t be what they portray on NBC…Matt Lauer better be careful she’s a deadly cobra…Putin is the mongoose or honey badger her bite makes him take a nap then wake up mad. I’m trying to be positive and forgiving but people like Megyn and Kathy really test me and honestly I’ve been failing…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Someone above asked why Vlad gave her the interview. He’s not going to let Trump have all the fun! He wants to smack her down too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vlad told her there’s a job opening “peeing on beds.”
It wasn’t the Russians that tried to interfere with our election, it was the Globalists/Lobbyists that interfered with our election by make 99 percent of the FAKE NEWS about Trump! It was like 97 percent negative news articles about him, with 97 percent of MSM contributing to Clinton.
The American People didn’t buy what MSM was selling!
It’s time to take Megyn out , once and for all, by making sure her program bombs! Are you with me. 🙂
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not to worry. We’ve suffered enough!
MeAgain’s one and only journalistic accomplishment: She made Anthony Weiner look like a jackass during 1 interview. It was funny.
But then later we found out that a 15-yr-old girl can do one better: This young girl was able to find Hillary’s missing emails on the Weiner laptop, and BONUS put Weiner in jail.
Give the 15-yr-old a golden microphone.
Muh Russia.
Look at MSNBC’s breaking news headline .. “Russian clams hacked the election” … Who claims Russia hacked the election, they hack into election computers.. ?? Lies and distortion.
And nauseating 17 ” intelligence” 17 agency sure, the border patrol agrees the Russia hacked the election.
Bots, let investigate bots used by democrats on Facebook, Twiitter, sites like Daily Mail.. Especially democrats, whom that tech industry supported 95% to 5% for Hillary and di everything they could to elect Hillary on their social media platforms.
And think the translation was way off.
Wow. I gotta admit: Putin has some admirable qualities, like not putting up with MK’s BS. Did she just lie her ass off, or what?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Looked like she was on verge of tears at one point hearing him and listening to the packed room laugh at her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She looked very ill at ease. She was totally out of her league.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It just seems incongruous – weird – that her employer believed that she would suit this position, and that she did, too, since she filled the job opening. It is astoundingly bad judgement.
LikeLike
IMO, she thinks her looks and smart aleck questions and retorts can overcome what that audience thought of her, that she is a fool and were laughing her to scorn.
From here it was obvious. But to her, not so much. She’s blinded by the bright light of her imagination that everyone else is fascinated with her as much as she is with herself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s way out of her league.. a puffed up lawyer journalist vs. a highly trained veteran KGB Agent..
I’m surprised that his laser stare didn’t cut her in two. Like so many ignorant people in America, I don’t think she realized the potential danger she was in.. He could twist her head around in less than 1.5 seconds and just walk off that stage without being touched..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her biggest failure as a reporter (not going to call her a journalist) is that she gets too emotionally involved….she cries, her lips get all quivery when challenged…her feeeewings get hurt and she visibly reacts.
This is why she’ll never be Barbara Walters – never liked Walters much either, but at least she could do an interview without putting her emotions on the table for all to see.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Oh, come on…”
This.was.great! Thanks for posting SD.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good grief. Comrades. Blood is coming out of her whatever again. She ;leads off with the MUH !7 INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES Hillary Clinton talking point, So far those alleged agencies have released exactly zero evidence to the public
So very weary of this Russian crap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOLOLOL…the blood. What a hoot – thanks for that laugh, Mike
DA, COMRADE REGINA
She is looking old…. WAY past menopause… gnomesayin?
LikeLike
Да товарищ !!
She’s starting to look like a witch.
easy there, rumpole – as one of those ‘way past menopause’ broads, I’m happy to state that I’m a Far better companion that I was 10-15 years ago.
It’s those – like Megyn – who are on the cusp/in the grip of menopause you have to keep an eye on 😉
(all due respect to my treeper friends in that age range…it gets better, trust me)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not disparaging “past menopause” gals… I am married to one LOL
Just sayin… Megan’s “bloom of youth” is over. She will need to rely on something other than “sex appeal” Who knows what? Not “brains” that’s for sure
she hangs her (tenuous) fame on “tough questions”
We can do the Innuendo
We can dance and sing
When it’s said and done
We haven’t told you a thing
We all know that Crap is King
Give us dirty laundry
Rump-hole, you do a really tasteless job speaking on behalf of women. gnomesayin?
MeAain is not only repeating hysterical memes(17 agencies say Russia did it), but sh is clearly MAKING STUFF UP..
TRUMP HAS NOT “come around” to saying Russia did it.
Still…. NOBODY has yet said what “It” is
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t wait for when Presidents Trump and Putin meet in person. That’ll be fun.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Putin clearly doesn’t suffer fools gladly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Putin skewers “Muh Russian” Hysteria…..
VLAD THE IMPALER!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
She didn’t do so well with Modi, either – again, the audience howling. Wish I knew what Putin said…anyone speak Russian?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like she was laughed at, and soundly, and didn’t get it. 🤣
Notice she refers to him as “Mr.” Putin…” what to wear when meeting with foreign dignitaries” is not the only course she failed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny how the only adult from Fox News couldn’t have done this interview … meaning Bill O Reilly , instead we had to have this light weight drama queen represent the best of Americas Fake News ?
Where is Bill btw ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.billoreilly.com/
From looking at the video it is evident the reason for the SJW/MSM meme, “the vast Muh Russia conspiracy theory”, i.e., they’re racists.
For example, didn’t you notice all those white faces in that audience? /s
I wonder if these interviews will be better…
Oliver Stone’s Vladimir Putin Interview Footage Out As Showtime Fires Back At NBC News
by Lisa de Moraes
June 1, 2017 11:36am
http://deadline.com/2017/06/oliver-stone-vladimir-putin-interview-showtime-video-1202105887/
Vladimir Putin Interviews War broke out on U.S. television Thursday morning when Showtime released the first extended clip, trailer and poster art for Oliver Stone’s The Putin Interviews. The pay cabler will air the interview over four consecutive nights, debuting Monday, June 12 at 9 PM ET.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was a good one, too – “By the way, did you Yourself read through those Paris Accords? You did Not” =)
Says they can now blame the current snow on Trump and American Imperialism – hahaha
LikeLiked by 4 people
What misinformation?….Hahahahahaaa! Prattle and Nonsense. HAaaahahaa!
LikeLike
Many people in the West seem to discount that Putin rose to KGB Chief and then President for Life of Russia.
In a nation full of Soviets for whom politics was the only thing, Putin is a politician’s politician… Then you got the ruthlessness that put him on top of the KGB, Didn’t Kelly realize that the man can smile and be charming but as the same time he will kave no scruples about calling for some brass knuckles? The only thing we know for sure is that Putin is a Russian Patriot and that the only thing that Putin and Trump have in common is that their net worth is tied to their nations (natural resources for Putin, real estate for Trump).
That stare by Putin was an indication right there.. he wasn’t smiling and his eyes were very, VERY cold. I think he doesn’t really care about the other side being happy when he makes a deal, unlike Trump who wants repeat business so he will leave something on the table for the other side.
Trump is good for doing business with, Putin… hmmm… not so much. But both are good for doing business for their own. And, IMHO, the Russians would have preferred Hillary because they owned her.
LikeLike
Putin pointed out the deception of hackers, something McAfee has been saying for months. What kind of hacker is going to point the finger at himself? 17 intel agencies indeed. What a joke. As McAfee points out, a 15 yr old in the U.S. could make it look like the Russians.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clearly the Russia Scheme is a full on hoax. Heads must roll.
The comments accompanying the videos are a hoot….
“I’m sorry but Putin stomped her ass. She had Humble Pie coming out of her eyes, Humble Pie coming out of her wherever.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
The fact that Nunes is signing subpoenas in regards “unmasking” inquiry, despite the fact that he has recused himself from all “Muh Russians” investigations, is VERY IMPORTANT.
It means that the two inquiry threads are seen as separate (though there will be some overlap clearly)
“Muh Russians” is a “Witch Hunt” … it could drag on for EVER since clearly it is an OBSESSION, not a proper inquiry at all. Lack of evidence is NOT regarded as sufficient to disprove the underlying hypotheses… it is just seen as a reason to keep searching.
Unmasking and illegal surveillance, on the other hand, is already supported by EVIDENCE. There WAS surveillance and there WAS unmasking. With that hypothesis proven.. it makes sense to inquire as to the details… identify felons.. make arrests.
Megyn attempt to influence Putin…..I think Kathy Griffin did a better job of getting his attention.
Megyn was nervous throughout the interview. She also used it to pump Democrat propaganda and, slyly, attack Trump.
I bet the NBC folks hate her guts.
Why in hell haven’t the investigating congressional committees taken testimony from an expert like Macfee? The CIA has admitted they have software that can mask from where a hack comes from which completely destroys the muh Russians theory. There is absolutely zero proof that the Trump campaign had any contact with the Russians to have them sereptiously hack the DNC or anyone else. This is the ultimate in propaganda that the Russians hacked the US election. There is no there, there! If we had an Attorney General with any fortitude, this complete nonsense created by the Dems would have been squelched months ago.
I thought Putin was subtly brilliant to introduce a reference to anti-semitism in his response. “the jews did it!” brought a great deal of mocking laughter from the audience. And on a non-related point, her skin looked like crap in the video.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Megyn was in way over her head.
In that interview…you clearly witness the reason why the Globalists cannot allow President Trump and Putin to develop a strong working relationship. They are fighting for their globalist lives.
