President Vladimir Putin Responds To Democrats “Vast Russian Conspiracy Theory”…

MeAgain Kelly officially held her coming out party while interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin during a global security conference in St. Petersburg Russia.

During a portion of the Q & A MeAgain confronted President Putin about the vast Muh Russia conspiracy theory.

  1. Regina says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Thank you So Much for posting this – it didn’t get nearly enough coverage yesterday.

    Notice the change in Megyn’s apparel I have Never seen her cover so much of her body – she must have gone shopping after all the feedback on her inappropriate dress for the formal interview. Still a fail – they’re all in suits, she’s in white jeans :\

  2. Larry Bucar says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    The new leader of the free world gets interviewed by the up and coming leader of fake news

  3. orchidgrl says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    She’s still a scumbag, fake news hack! But at least, now she’s where she belongs, no longer pretending to be on the side of True Americans

  4. Ron says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    I can’t stand watching her ask her stupid questions, so I won’t, even though it means I have to miss Vlad’s epicness. I’ll just imagine he smugly laughed at her for being an idiot.

    • Mark T. (artist) says:
      June 3, 2017 at 2:17 pm

      Oh yeah! He does a good job and repeats what many of us WITHIN the Trump supporters have been saying. She’s just trying to stir the sewage pot.

    • Regina says:
      June 3, 2017 at 2:20 pm

      Strongly recommend you watch this, Ron – she says a lot less than he does, and what he says is worth hearing. The entire audience laughed at her – Putin himself took her out at the knees.

      • Dottie Derewicz says:
        June 3, 2017 at 2:33 pm

        The defense of Syria though is pretty strong by Putin. He has a lot to lose if Assad ever leaves. He is vague in his answers, but of course so is she in her questions.

        • Lucille says:
          June 3, 2017 at 3:16 pm

          The world has a lot to lose if Assad ever leaves. Into that vacuum will come all manner of jihadi terrorism. Assad is not one of the good guys. But he’s at least better than ISIS or Al-Qaeda or any of the other groups which plan on world destruction in favor of their anti-West, anti-Jew, anti-Christian, anti-humanity, pro-satanic jihad.

    • oldtoenail says:
      June 3, 2017 at 3:17 pm

      It is truly a shame that someone like Megyn gets to sit there and ask stupid questions and make statements like Trump now believes that Russia interfered with the election. She is a real fit for the term presstitute. Thank goodness Putin is smart enough not to believe the lies she spews out. I don’t trust the so called “17 intelligence services” much more than Putin. Both are more than capable of supporting the story they want you to believe. The difference is one of them is truly capable of destroying this country. Trump needs a great intelligence service and sadly he does not have one.

      • paulraven1 says:
        June 3, 2017 at 3:29 pm

        Honestly, Trump does bear some responsibility for even leaving the door open to this foolishness. He should have dismissed it from the beginning and never permitted a special counsel,.

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 3, 2017 at 3:19 pm

      Oh he did!

      What an embarrassment to watch them and most likely the entire world laugh at us. I don’t blame President Putin one bit for making a mockery out of the “Muh Russia” BS. He and the folks in the audience had every right to laugh. I actually loved the fact that MK seemed to be embarrassed herself because they were also laughing at her for still fighting on behalf of the Obozo administration.

      Our President doesn’t believe it and has never said unequivocally that the Russians did it. He has to make believe it might of been the Russians but he always says it could have been the Chinese as well as a 400 pound teenager in his bed.

  5. patrickhenrycensored says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    It seems as though Meggy likes to get all dolled up and spanked in public.

  6. Regina says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    I think there’s a translation error at one point – when Putin says
    “all of us should take the American’s mass media role model, you know – Megyn has been demonstrating today high class in her profession”

    I certainly don’t speak Russian – but I’m pretty sure (from the look in his eyes and his ensuing comments) that it should translate more like “Megyn is demonstrating the epitome of her profession’s dishonesty”, as he goes on to say that he just cited an example that there was No “disinformation” regarding the DNC leak.

  7. Regina says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    “There are no Independent Sources in this world” =)

  8. Suzanne says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    all 17 intelligence agencies are non-partisan???? Seriously???? I cannot believe she is stupid enough to let that statement fall out of her mouth

    • Regina says:
      June 3, 2017 at 2:24 pm

      Right? I was hoping he would correct her on that, but I can see how any response would make it (falsely) appear he was mocking the US Intel agencies. His overall response to her “claims” did a pretty good job.

      That would be a great question for Comey next week – Did all 17 US Intel agencies actually agree with your report? I’m pretty sure I saw something saying that only the three “usual suspects” had signed on, yet the propaganda continues.

    • R-C says:
      June 3, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      It’s a worn-out talking point; a lie. Wasn’t it Brennan who advanced it? “All 17 intelligence agencies” don’t have a portfolio–or purpose–to look into (supposed) Russian hacking of a political election. USCG Intelligence, for example. What reason would THEY have for digging into purported international political intrigue? NOT part of their mandate. “All 17 intelligence agencies” is a lie.

      • navysquid says:
        June 3, 2017 at 2:49 pm

        Absolutely R-C! I mean, yeah, Dept of Energy would be all over this or our GEOINT /s

        Need to know…many of the 17 agencies did/do not need to know!

      • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
        June 3, 2017 at 2:53 pm

        Putin’s response to her first mention of the “17 Reports” was priceless! “Have you read them?” Even better was his smirk when she said she had read the “Unclassified Version”.

        With the amount of leaking done by Obama’s Deep State holdovers. It’s fairly certain that Putin got EVERY uncensored classified version.

      • fleporeblog says:
        June 3, 2017 at 3:27 pm

        R-C I could swear that one night on Tucker’s show he basically said that since Clapper was the head of DNI, all 17 agencies fall under him. That is why they can spew that BS.

    • oldtoenail says:
      June 3, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      Yes she is that stupid. She says what she thinks makes Megyn look smart and doesn’t understand that it makes her look stupid.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      June 3, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      “17 intelligence agencies, 98% of scientist think Global warming is real….FAKE numbers !

  9. Bebop777 says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    True—he was calling her a prostitute (i.e., pressitute) and since she’s such a dumb bunny, it went right over her bleached head.

  10. First Last says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    I’ll never understand why he gave this skank an interview in the first place. Unless it was to take her back to his place afterwards for a little rusty trombone action. 😉

  11. Orygun says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Wow…spank! Putin is the adult in the room and the child is just spouting nonsense.
    Hard to watch that creature of the night.

  12. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Embarrassing

  13. wethepeoplehandbook says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Wow! He has a dead serious, (not too friendly), stare when answering her questions.

  14. yohio says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    SD,
    Any ideas abt what’s going on with Rod Rosenstein now recusing himself on Russia? Sessions recused, Rosenstein recuses himself now on anything Russia leaving everything to Mueller. It’s looking like Sessions & Rosenstein now bailing on President Trump in regards to Russian Investigation and maybe Rosenstein appointed Mueller in a setup
    https://mobile.twitter.com/Gingrich_of_PA/status/870866827446026240
    https://mobile.twitter.com/Gingrich_of_PA/status/870890190423945216

    • Regina says:
      June 3, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      I’m hoping that these are all steps to let the media fester in their own conspiracies, and then the wikileaks/dotcom/seth rich stuff will come out and shut the whole thing down.

    • Suzanne says:
      June 3, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      IMO Mueller was a bad choice…

      • Dottie Derewicz says:
        June 3, 2017 at 2:36 pm

        Of course Mueller was a bad choice..He is buddy, buddy with Comey..really? And him and Comey have had nice little talks..

        • Dixie says:
          June 3, 2017 at 3:14 pm

          ….and then Mueller gave his consent for Comey to testify before congress. These two skunks are setting DJT up, imo.

        • navysquid says:
          June 3, 2017 at 3:25 pm

          Just as Comey took Crowdstrike’s word for it that the server was good!

          Comey: Uhhhh, yeah, we didn’t look into the server because ummm, a good friend of mine who is now over at Crowdstrike told me that there is nothing to worry about but the CIA implanted…errrr…I mean the Russians hacked it. Yeah, soooo uhhhh…a Trump asked me to let Flynn go…he did! I’ve got memos to prove it…What? When did I create these memos? uhhhh…When was our dinner appt again? Yeah, so the memos were written right after that…or right after I knew I was burned.

          • digleigh says:
            June 3, 2017 at 4:01 pm

            ALPEROVITCH IS A RUSSIAN AND WIFE IS A COMPUTER HACKER! INTERESTING HOW THE DEMOCRAT PARTY SO TRUSTS THIS RUSSIAN AND HACKER FOR THEIR EXCLUSIVE, ATTRIBUTIVE EVIDENCE FOR THE INTRUSION . EVERY OTHER RUSSIAN IS UNCLEAN!!, THE FBI NOT EVEN BOTHERING TO LOOK AT THE COMPUTERS IS INEXCUSABLE!!!! READ ESQUIRE FLUFF PIECE TO TRY TO MAKE ALPEROVITCH A HERO…….OCT. 24,2016 BY VICKI WARD… LOOK AT WHO WAS AT THEIR WAR GAMES IN MARCH IN SAN FRANCISCO. INTERESTING THAT THEY DID NOT SAY WHICH GCHQ PERSON WAS THERE? FRIEND OF STEELE PERHAPS?

    • Jedi9 says:
      June 3, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      More information is needed on this. If it is true, yes this is concerning, but I don’t think Trump is stupid as to allow Mueller to railroad him! Next week with Comey testifying will certainly be a watershed moment! Stay tuned! Strap in tight, because it is going to be one hell of a ride!

      • Regina says:
        June 3, 2017 at 2:50 pm

        Nothing will happen – it’s all a ratings hype. Nothing EVER happens at congressional hearings…someone will word the “did you feel threatened to shut it down” question one way and he’ll say Yes, another person will word it another way and he’ll say No. Comey’s a$$ is on the line and he knows it…the last thing he wants to do is open the door to perjury charges.
        Clickbait

    • mcclainra says:
      June 3, 2017 at 2:34 pm

      Most troubling. I thought it was a huge mistake to appoint Mueller as well. No clue with is going on with AG & Asst. AG. I hope SD does……..

    • Paco Loco says:
      June 3, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      The Trump DoJ is an embarrassment. Is there no one in Justice capable of dealing with what is nothing but a witch hunt. I’m so disappointed in Sessions and his inability to bring to justice the real villain in the last election, ex-President Obama and his henchmen.

      • Regina says:
        June 3, 2017 at 4:07 pm

        I think it’s about losing a few battles vs. winning the bigger war, Paco
        Be Patient

      • Sayit2016 says:
        June 3, 2017 at 4:17 pm

        What did you think would happen in a few months ? Give it time…..patience cricket….

      • El Torito says:
        June 3, 2017 at 4:19 pm

        Just because you want a certain result and seem to want it yesterday, does not mean that AG is doing nothing. I have to think that if you’re going after Obama, it would be a lengthy process of getting everything in order. The blowback will be like nothing we’re ever witnessed. I get the frustration – I literally hope he hangs for treason, but I’ll give AG all the time he needs to get it done right the first time.

  15. Jedi9 says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Pathetic!

    Megan Me First, just got schooled! Sad to say that American media personalities do not represent America’s finest! In fact it is embarrassing! The void for real journalism couldn’t be more clearer then what was on display here! Epic fail!

  16. gary says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Trump thinks Megyn is an idiot!

    Putin Thinks Megyn is an idiot!

    The Movement thinks Megyn is an idiot!

    I think Megyn is an idiot!

    Maybe the leftists might like her, but I’m not so sure, but I think real “leftists” will hate her too. I guess we will see over the next month. She as a negative quality about her and I don’t know what to name that quality, is it pride, arrogance, plastic smile syndrome, knife-in-the-back gossipy trait, … I don’t know what it is but it turns me off.

  17. Suzanne says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    didn’t I read somewhere (probably here) that it was disclosed that the CIA/NSA/FBI whoever developed a program whereby they could make a hack look like it came from somewhere other than its actual origination point?

    • Suzanne says:
      June 3, 2017 at 2:30 pm

      if they can, in fact, do that what/whose to say that this Mu Russia dreck didn’t all originate with some Black Hat somewhere in the bowels of the Deep State?

    • navysquid says:
      June 3, 2017 at 2:44 pm

      Sundance covered that as it was also in some Wiki releases. Those are all part of our counter-intel programs. A few countries have these capabilities who are experienced in the internets. It was in those same revelations that the CIA has capabilities to control vehicles when their systems are hacked. Knowing what I know and seen…I’m very skeptical of the whole Russian narrative. These type of cases are easy to plant and mimic…

      • Donna in Oregon says:
        June 3, 2017 at 3:08 pm

        MSM discounted the Michael Hastings death. Called Americans tin hats and ignored the idea that alphabet agencies controlled his Mercedes crashing it into a tree at a high rate of speed in a residential area. The San Diego reporter that investigated received threats and the LAPD investigation was closed.

        • navysquid says:
          June 3, 2017 at 3:33 pm

          Donna…look at a history of anyone that has damaging information on the govt and is about to reveal it…Seth Rich, Hastings, Pizzagate, many of the investigators of these individuals, V Foster, TWA 800, the third terrorist, et al AND the govt is planning on these being discounted as conspiracy theories and laughed at as this all part of the plan. Most people do not like to be made fun of and so they keep their mouths shut though the red flags are waving all around the original story.

    • RICHARD CANARY says:
      June 3, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      Yes. That idea has been stated in many of the stories and news clips in the last several months.

      Google this:https://www.bing.com/search?q=How+to+blame+a+computer+hacking+on+others&form=APMCS1&PC=APMC

    • Sunshine says:
      June 3, 2017 at 3:50 pm

      Yes. CIA leave Russian fingerprints.

    • El Torito says:
      June 3, 2017 at 4:26 pm

      There is a search box just below the donate button.

  18. mcclainra says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    I think Kelly is definitely a tool of the DS, probably set up when she initially went after POTUS before he was elected. There are many, and I am one, who firmly believe that Assad did not gas his own people, that it was a setup to make it look that way, as obviously does Putin. Many, many reasons for the DS, neocon warmongers to want him out, just like they did Gadaffi, Hussein, and Mubarak, to name some recent destroyed targets, and with the exception of Egypt’s being able to oust the MB and Morsi, the countries have all become hell hole, 3rd world countries–worse than before leaders were outed–thanks to the same who want Assad gone. Forget MSM totally, and go back and read about Syria from those not connected to the propagandists in MSM, and as always, follow the money/power.

    “One of the most dramatic of these events occurred when the MSM hijacked Megyn Kelly. NBC did the dirty work of luring her away with an unprecedented pay package, some of which has not been disclosed. Kelly had already been turned into a closeted Clinton supporter by her true masters so the loss was actually a win for FOX.”
    http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=73499#more-73499

    Here is a very interesting link I discovered today, and although written in 2015, certainly offers more insight into the globalists.
    http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=22223

    I have also followed Cheri Nocita Berens for several years. She is an American worman living in Cairo, married to an Egyptian, and has many Syrian contacts. This is but one of her articles about Syria, and has links to verify. Suggest you give her a follow:

    http://www.cheriberens.net/irrefutable-evidence-that-the-syrian-government-did-not-conduct-chemical-attacks-on-its-people.html

    IMO, this is one of the best sites available anywhere, and a super bunch of Treepers. Thanks to Sundance, et al.

    • Regina says:
      June 3, 2017 at 2:44 pm

      I don’t believe Assad was behind those specific attacks either…yet the fact remains that the gassing occurred in his country, and for that reason I wasn’t upset about bombing the airfield.
      I honestly don’t know much about actions Assad has taken against his people – but the fact that Hillary originally supported him and said “Assad is a reformer” tells me he was (at one point) willing to work with these monsters. That he eventually refused their wishes explains why he became a political pariah…but hopefully the truth will out in time.
      I’m quite certain that The Truth does not come from a 7-year old…in English…on twitter.

  19. aredtailblog says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    They keep swearing up and down that it’s RT that swayed the election. I didn’t even read or watch RT during the election except for a couple, the vast majority of my news has always been Breitbart or the various Youtubers.

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      June 3, 2017 at 3:19 pm

      I don’t know how many times I had to point out to people that RT is the preferred propaganda mouthpiece for the Kremlin and, as such, should not be taken at face value. Putin’s KGB experience didn’t evaporate when the Berlin Wall was torn down. He’s the consummate liar and obfuscator that he was trained to be, so I place little credence in anything that comes out of his mouth.. The sane goes fir Megyn Kelly and 95% of the other American “journalists” too.

      • aredtailblog says:
        June 3, 2017 at 3:31 pm

        That and it’s “RUSSIA today”. It’s title implicates it doesn’t have a lot to do with what goes on at the ground level of people in Europe or in America if you live outside of Russia. But just one of many reasons I get annoyed that people think this election would’ve gone to Hillary if you took out the RT articles.

        • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
          June 3, 2017 at 3:43 pm

          Yes, you have hit the nail on the head. To believe RT is the sole reason Hillary lost is to totally discount everything that SHE did throughout her political career.

          And, I will add, I am fatigued by the overuse (and misuse) of the word ” hacked”. What once meant “a surreptitious invasion of a computer system” is now applied to things such as “repurposing”, misinforming and “mechanically mmodifying” until the entire meaning is lost

          • aredtailblog says:
            June 3, 2017 at 4:06 pm

            TL;DR mentions in this video what is likely the phenomenon going on here, being “persuasive redefinition”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TNtbailjWI

            Reminds me too that I’ve been having an argument with my older brother (Bernie supporter) over the past few days. He tried to call Trump pulling out of the Paris Accord and letting America sort out it’s own energy sources with fewer restrictions “cronyism”, and he’s yet to respond to me pointing out that letting China do as they please and subsidizing Tesla while the countries stuck in the Paris Accord are limited and pay threefold for the cost of energy is closer to the true definition of cronyism.

    • El Torito says:
      June 3, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      The reality is that DNC decided on it’s own to become puppets of the Globalist funded MSM. They have no one to blame but themselves for the fact that Americans find RT more credible than DNC/MSM.

  20. Lburg says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Was yesterday the start of Stupid Women On Parade week? (Grabs next year’s calendar and makes notation for SWOP week.)

    I hate when I miss the memo.

  21. Aparition42 says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Rarely have I seen such a slappable face. That smug fixed smile as she just rattles off lie after bald-faced lie right to the face of a man who is clearly in a position to know more than she does is so aggravating. Did this moron honestly believe that Putin was going to break down and admit to accepting billions of dollars from Trump in exchange for whatever it is they think Russia did to brainwash the electorate into hating her wunder candidate HRC?

    And claiming that Trump admitted that he wouldn’t have won without “Russian interference”? Has she never heard of the internet? Does she still not grasp the fact that we can check her lies instantly? How is a reporter lying to the face of a foreign head of state in a transparent attempt to push an agenda not considered a violation of law?

    • Suzanne says:
      June 3, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      Yeah… I certainly missed it when that statement allegedly fell out of Trump’s mouth. Does she really think that if that were the case he would be stupid enough to say so out loud? The smug is strong with this wench

    • Regina says:
      June 3, 2017 at 2:55 pm

      He called her on it, and she referenced a totally unrelated comment (the DNC hack, not the election). This is how they’ve hypnotized so many with their “Trump asked Russia to hack our election!!” nonsense – they twist everything so the average voter is so confused they just shut down.

  22. freddy says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Lets just be clear…she came from FOX and to the left that is tainted goods We all feel utter contempt for her and now the Russians can’t stand her BS like the 17 intel agencies. Her homecoming won’t be what they portray on NBC…Matt Lauer better be careful she’s a deadly cobra…Putin is the mongoose or honey badger her bite makes him take a nap then wake up mad. I’m trying to be positive and forgiving but people like Megyn and Kathy really test me and honestly I’ve been failing…..

    Liked by 3 people

      June 3, 2017 at 3:24 pm

      You’re exactly right. she’ll never be ‘over’ at NBC because she comes from Fox. Their entire audience won’t even give her a chance to be an ultra lib. We all can’t stand her either…. Trump destroyed her.

      Someone above asked why Vlad gave her the interview. He’s not going to let Trump have all the fun! He wants to smack her down too!

  23. gary says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    It wasn’t the Russians that tried to interfere with our election, it was the Globalists/Lobbyists that interfered with our election by make 99 percent of the FAKE NEWS about Trump! It was like 97 percent negative news articles about him, with 97 percent of MSM contributing to Clinton.

    The American People didn’t buy what MSM was selling!

    It’s time to take Megyn out , once and for all, by making sure her program bombs! Are you with me. 🙂

  24. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    MeAgain’s one and only journalistic accomplishment: She made Anthony Weiner look like a jackass during 1 interview. It was funny.

    But then later we found out that a 15-yr-old girl can do one better: This young girl was able to find Hillary’s missing emails on the Weiner laptop, and BONUS put Weiner in jail.

    Give the 15-yr-old a golden microphone.

    Muh Russia.

  25. Sam says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Look at MSNBC’s breaking news headline .. “Russian clams hacked the election” … Who claims Russia hacked the election, they hack into election computers.. ?? Lies and distortion.
    And nauseating 17 ” intelligence” 17 agency sure, the border patrol agrees the Russia hacked the election.

    Bots, let investigate bots used by democrats on Facebook, Twiitter, sites like Daily Mail.. Especially democrats, whom that tech industry supported 95% to 5% for Hillary and di everything they could to elect Hillary on their social media platforms.

    And think the translation was way off.

  26. we300 says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Wow. I gotta admit: Putin has some admirable qualities, like not putting up with MK’s BS. Did she just lie her ass off, or what?

    • Patriot1783 says:
      June 3, 2017 at 3:00 pm

      Looked like she was on verge of tears at one point hearing him and listening to the packed room laugh at her.

      • Renee H says:
        June 3, 2017 at 3:14 pm

        She looked very ill at ease. She was totally out of her league.

        • chbailey says:
          June 3, 2017 at 4:07 pm

          It just seems incongruous – weird – that her employer believed that she would suit this position, and that she did, too, since she filled the job opening. It is astoundingly bad judgement.

      • Phil aka Felipe says:
        June 3, 2017 at 3:31 pm

        IMO, she thinks her looks and smart aleck questions and retorts can overcome what that audience thought of her, that she is a fool and were laughing her to scorn.

        From here it was obvious. But to her, not so much. She’s blinded by the bright light of her imagination that everyone else is fascinated with her as much as she is with herself.

  27. Texian says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    She’s way out of her league.. a puffed up lawyer journalist vs. a highly trained veteran KGB Agent..

    I’m surprised that his laser stare didn’t cut her in two. Like so many ignorant people in America, I don’t think she realized the potential danger she was in.. He could twist her head around in less than 1.5 seconds and just walk off that stage without being touched..

    • Regina says:
      June 3, 2017 at 3:02 pm

      Her biggest failure as a reporter (not going to call her a journalist) is that she gets too emotionally involved….she cries, her lips get all quivery when challenged…her feeeewings get hurt and she visibly reacts.
      This is why she’ll never be Barbara Walters – never liked Walters much either, but at least she could do an interview without putting her emotions on the table for all to see.

  28. Patriot1783 says:
    June 3, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    😂😂😂
    “Oh, come on…”

    This.was.great! Thanks for posting SD.

  29. Mike says:
    June 3, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Good grief. Comrades. Blood is coming out of her whatever again. She ;leads off with the MUH !7 INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES Hillary Clinton talking point, So far those alleged agencies have released exactly zero evidence to the public

    So very weary of this Russian crap.

  30. rumpole2 says:
    June 3, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    MeAain is not only repeating hysterical memes(17 agencies say Russia did it), but sh is clearly MAKING STUFF UP..

    TRUMP HAS NOT “come around” to saying Russia did it.

    Still…. NOBODY has yet said what “It” is

  31. Martin says:
    June 3, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    I can’t wait for when Presidents Trump and Putin meet in person. That’ll be fun.

  32. Mike says:
    June 3, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Putin clearly doesn’t suffer fools gladly.

  33. rumpole2 says:
    June 3, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Putin skewers “Muh Russian” Hysteria…..

    VLAD THE IMPALER!!

  34. Regina says:
    June 3, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    She didn’t do so well with Modi, either – again, the audience howling. Wish I knew what Putin said…anyone speak Russian?

  35. phoenixRising says:
    June 3, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Notice she refers to him as “Mr.” Putin…” what to wear when meeting with foreign dignitaries” is not the only course she failed.

  36. Phil aka Felipe says:
    June 3, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    From looking at the video it is evident the reason for the SJW/MSM meme, “the vast Muh Russia conspiracy theory”, i.e., they’re racists.

    For example, didn’t you notice all those white faces in that audience? /s

  37. duchess01 says:
    June 3, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    I wonder if these interviews will be better…

    Oliver Stone’s Vladimir Putin Interview Footage Out As Showtime Fires Back At NBC News
    by Lisa de Moraes
    June 1, 2017 11:36am

    http://deadline.com/2017/06/oliver-stone-vladimir-putin-interview-showtime-video-1202105887/

    Vladimir Putin Interviews War broke out on U.S. television Thursday morning when Showtime released the first extended clip, trailer and poster art for Oliver Stone’s The Putin Interviews. The pay cabler will air the interview over four consecutive nights, debuting Monday, June 12 at 9 PM ET.

  38. Regina says:
    June 3, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    This was a good one, too – “By the way, did you Yourself read through those Paris Accords? You did Not” =)
    Says they can now blame the current snow on Trump and American Imperialism – hahaha

  39. Howie says:
    June 3, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    What misinformation?….Hahahahahaaa! Prattle and Nonsense. HAaaahahaa!

  40. tonyE says:
    June 3, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Many people in the West seem to discount that Putin rose to KGB Chief and then President for Life of Russia.

    In a nation full of Soviets for whom politics was the only thing, Putin is a politician’s politician… Then you got the ruthlessness that put him on top of the KGB, Didn’t Kelly realize that the man can smile and be charming but as the same time he will kave no scruples about calling for some brass knuckles? The only thing we know for sure is that Putin is a Russian Patriot and that the only thing that Putin and Trump have in common is that their net worth is tied to their nations (natural resources for Putin, real estate for Trump).

    That stare by Putin was an indication right there.. he wasn’t smiling and his eyes were very, VERY cold. I think he doesn’t really care about the other side being happy when he makes a deal, unlike Trump who wants repeat business so he will leave something on the table for the other side.

    Trump is good for doing business with, Putin… hmmm… not so much. But both are good for doing business for their own. And, IMHO, the Russians would have preferred Hillary because they owned her.

  41. Owlen Rose says:
    June 3, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Putin pointed out the deception of hackers, something McAfee has been saying for months. What kind of hacker is going to point the finger at himself? 17 intel agencies indeed. What a joke. As McAfee points out, a 15 yr old in the U.S. could make it look like the Russians.

  42. pam2246 says:
    June 3, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    The comments accompanying the videos are a hoot….

    “I’m sorry but Putin stomped her ass. She had Humble Pie coming out of her eyes, Humble Pie coming out of her wherever.﻿”

  43. rumpole2 says:
    June 3, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    The fact that Nunes is signing subpoenas in regards “unmasking” inquiry, despite the fact that he has recused himself from all “Muh Russians” investigations, is VERY IMPORTANT.

    It means that the two inquiry threads are seen as separate (though there will be some overlap clearly)

    “Muh Russians” is a “Witch Hunt” … it could drag on for EVER since clearly it is an OBSESSION, not a proper inquiry at all. Lack of evidence is NOT regarded as sufficient to disprove the underlying hypotheses… it is just seen as a reason to keep searching.

    Unmasking and illegal surveillance, on the other hand, is already supported by EVIDENCE. There WAS surveillance and there WAS unmasking. With that hypothesis proven.. it makes sense to inquire as to the details… identify felons.. make arrests.

  44. joshua says:
    June 3, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Megyn attempt to influence Putin…..I think Kathy Griffin did a better job of getting his attention.

  45. Rachelle says:
    June 3, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Megyn was nervous throughout the interview. She also used it to pump Democrat propaganda and, slyly, attack Trump.
    I bet the NBC folks hate her guts.

  46. Paco Loco says:
    June 3, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Why in hell haven’t the investigating congressional committees taken testimony from an expert like Macfee? The CIA has admitted they have software that can mask from where a hack comes from which completely destroys the muh Russians theory. There is absolutely zero proof that the Trump campaign had any contact with the Russians to have them sereptiously hack the DNC or anyone else. This is the ultimate in propaganda that the Russians hacked the US election. There is no there, there! If we had an Attorney General with any fortitude, this complete nonsense created by the Dems would have been squelched months ago.

  47. yellowrosetx says:
    June 3, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    I thought Putin was subtly brilliant to introduce a reference to anti-semitism in his response. “the jews did it!” brought a great deal of mocking laughter from the audience. And on a non-related point, her skin looked like crap in the video.

  48. jwingermany says:
    June 3, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Megyn was in way over her head.

    In that interview…you clearly witness the reason why the Globalists cannot allow President Trump and Putin to develop a strong working relationship. They are fighting for their globalist lives.

  49. Regina says:
    June 3, 2017 at 4:39 pm

