Sean Spicer and Scott Pruitt White House Press Briefing – June 2nd…

Press Secretary Sean Spicer and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt deliver the press beating live from the White House – Start Time 1:30pm EDT (estimated):
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Gotta get mah popcorn ready. Let’s see the tears over the Paris Accord flow.
I can’t wait!
The knashing of teeth, the wailing of tears.
Is this the end of civilization as we know it.?
Oh, the humanity.
I’m wondering if anything about KGriffin will be said? I guess they are ready for it, I hope.
At minimum, Kelly Griffin needs 30 days in the hole.
NOT long enough 😡
I like to add to that.
She needs 30 YEARS in prison with the FIRST 30 days in solitary confinement. Watch her go mad with no one to hear or see her. Her ego would get crushed.
If she is brought up, I am hoping and praying Spicer’s answer is along this line:
“We have the DOJ, FBI and Secret Service investigating. Next Q?”
It’ll be the high pitched whine from Hell all over the weekend, but once you look under the surface of Trump’s relationship with the legacy media, he’s lashing their asses in exactly the direction he wants them to go – over a cliff.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2017/06/02/leaks/
Pointman
BINGO!
“Press beating” — I saw what you did there!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can someone explain to me why anyone relies on NASA for climate data interpretation?!
Until they establish renewed levels of excellence, we should be demanding their diligence in the arena wherein they were established to perform. Aeronautics and space. Challanger & Columbia were not the high water marks of NASA. God rest the lost from those accidents as well as others from Apollo 1 and all the experimental flights throughout their history.
Get off your climate high horse and get to work or be prepared to be replaced. Notice that SpaceX is beginning re supply and personnel transfers to International Space Station. I guess that’s one reason you have time on your hands for your foray into climate science.
Ahhhh, they rely on NASA since Obama changed the mission of NASA and made diversity a primary goal in hiring.
I think they are ready for this. So glad our President got us out of this mess.
Spicer asks the “journalists” to keep the questions to Pruitt on topic. Wonder how they will work in Russia and Kushner into these questions? They just can’t seem to help themselves! But really I think it is because they are a 1 trick pony, all they know as they are shallow and have very little background, in depth knowledge on the issues. All they know is click bait, emotional drama and yellow journalism.
I love these press beatings more and more each day.
I like that they will introduce themselves, names and employers. Wish they did this every day as the people watching, the regular people like me, are at a disadvantage as we are not in the DC bubble and don’t run in the same circles to know everyone. Much more professional to introduce themselves. I would like them to stand as well so that I can clearly see who is speaking.
spoke too soon. Pruitt asked that they introduce themselves. 1st “journalist” did so but the 2nd did not. We will see going forward
BOOM! Pruitt strong right out of the gate. Not gonna be manipulated.
He is focused and determined, informed and professional, firm and calm. Not willing to play their games
That’s why our Glorious President hired the man!
First time I have heard Pruitt speak. He know his stats.
“Journalists” focused on Does President Trump believe in Global Warming or not? They want him to say one way or the other. 1st and 2nd “journalists” asked the same question. Can they do anything but ask click bait, gotcha questions?
Well spoken – Mr. Pruitt is!
Ahhhh, quick, tune in!!! The libs are exploding.
I feel so privileged to be living through such an amazing time. This is by far the greatest possible timeline.
Pruitt talking about the fact that the treaty should have been submitted to the US Senate so that the voice of American citizens could have been heard through the ratification process
The power of the WH megaphone on display; a full-throated indisputable argument on why the Paris Accord was bad for us.
Shame on Obama for committing America to this very bad deal.
Climate Exaggerators – lol
They are trying to trip him up. FAIL!
Ah, but it isn’t working – because he has done his homework – they haven’t, Molly!
What does a clean environment have to do with Cult Belief in Climate Change?
Clean Air and Clean Water is the goal.
Climate Change ideology is to cripple capitalism, to stifle growth, to keep poor nations poor, to contain China and Eurasia and Africa and Latin America from developing.
It is a pseudo-religious belief process. It is based in Elite control and management of the human race with them on top.
Nothing, Bull!
Bravo! Well sad Bull!
You are putting your head in the sand – said the stupid guy – Pruitt – there is no evidence of that – lol
That was from the famous “Clinton News Network” correspondent, Jim Acosta!
Yeah, Acosta was the one citing NASA data on climate change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where Acosta’s head is, his best view is through his own fly.
Ah, but the problem is – where is his brain, boogy?
Jim Acosta from CNN, “But the arctic shelf is melting”
Wait a minute, didn’t we have record ICE in Antarctica last winter?
Didn’t we have to rescue the scientists who were studying global warming?
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are just talking points – not based in fact – they have no idea about what they are talking – bunch of numbnuts – all of them!
So now they are asking Pruitt what his views are on Global Warming. He referenced his confirmation process and did they catch it. ie did they do background research and info gathering before this press briefing?
He is answering solidly and saying climate change/global warming is happening and humans may be contributing some. And then he goes to talk about the debate.
Now reporters talking over each other.
Q: then why are ice shelves melting, oceans rising, temperatures rising, you all are denying reality of climate warming
A: we have done tremendous amounts …. (goes over what all we have accomplished to run environmentally clean)
emphasizing that we are committed to the environment but will do it in ways that are good frameworks for Americans economically, etc.
Reporter continues to talk as Pruitt calls on someone else. Says seems Pruitt putting his head in the sand against reality. Pruitt turns and says No Evidence of that and moves on to the next question
It’s CNN’s Acosta
Thanks. I don’t watch tv and although I have watched most of these since Jan I still don’t recognize the “reporters”.
Stated before that they should have the dept heads do the pressers more at random times so that each dept can update what they are doing..Keep the questions focused to subject..
Why is scumbag Acosta still allowed into the press beatings
It is a gift because it reinforces to Americans that the “Clinton News Network’ stands for FAKE NEWS!
It’s “Acosta” doing business with the enemedia.
Q: how will you all renegotiate if Europe won’t sit down with you and won’t give you a seat at the table?
Pruitt: we have a seat at the table. We are the US, after all!
This man is good!!!
The press room is filling with piss from all the wet pants corps.
Call the HAZMAT team to pump out the room.
It must really stink from all the subhuman cockroaches they call “reporters” who are there.
IOW – it WASN’T a TREATY – the world applauded when we agreed to this accord – because they knew it would put us at an economic disadvantage – you are a bum, numbnuts! – you agreed to destroy America!
Recall Trump’s basic philosophy. Sovereignty was under assault and he ran to put America First with borders, the wall, immigration control, new trade deals and renegotiating old deals and walking away from suicide pacts like TPP, Paris Accords, TPIP, et al.
So economic sovereignty is fundamental and talking about the BS of Climate Change is off topic.
The Left lives in a cult belief system of deviance, demonization, and Elitism. The peons who work as reporters and media agents serve the Cult slavishly. Core to their cult’s credo is Climate Change. If it dies, they are greatly challenged to hold the Cult together.
Trump is killing them slowly.
It’s wonderful to watch.
Winning . . .
Exactomundo, Bull! Besides, it is this cult that is paying their salaries – methinks!
Sec’y Pruitt stuffed every lie right back down their throats. EX-cel-lent!
If we raise the living standards of the rest of the world, those citizens will have a higher carbon footprint period. The greatest move to prevent global warming is to lower the living standard for the rest of the world.
Wrong: lower living standards means that billions of people are using WOOD to heat their homes and cook their food — deforesting the planet of oxygen producing plant life, not to mention the carbons being put into the atmosphere.
Jordan Peterson made some excellent comments just last night in his June 1 Patreon on this very topic. It’s worth listening to the entire 2-hr video even though the portion devoted to the subject at hand is quite brief; and sorry, I don’t have time to listen to it again to cite the minute mark where the CC subject begins.
People with higher living standards build bigger homes requiring deforestation. They may buy a car or a motorcycle which produces more carbon. They may buy a computer or a cell phone and all those materials require carbon production to turn into something usable and continue to produce carbon to provide the energy to keep them running.
The air in China was much better before the industrial revolution. Just look at all the light bulbs they use now and that requires carbon production in order to keep those burning. There is even carbon production to ship all that raw material (including oil) to China.
You have a point but I make more sense.
I appreciate your viewpoint, but I think you miss the role technology and innovation play in lowering the carbon output of industrialized nations — look at the freeways (and air) of LA in the 50s compared to now; also, we tend to reforest what we have cut down.
China (and Taipei) would have cleaner air, for example, if they used available technology to reduce emissions, etc.
Besides, it you do watch the Peterson video you’ll learn that he knows what he’s talking about, after serving on a committee (of the UN? — I didn’t take notes so I’ve forgotten) for three years which studied the issue in detail.
Carbon dioxide output you mean? Stop exhaling then. It is all BS.
Anthropogenic earth-climate change is pure BS.
The only climate change that humans can do is microclimate change.
Something tells me that’s rather low on Spicer’s “Things to ask the President” list.
HIs last question/answer rocked.
All my “quotes” are paraphrases for quick typing to those who want to know but are at work or other and can’t actually watch right now.
Q: how do we handle breaking a promise to people around the world?
A: It wasn’t a treaty and other about enforcement, etc. End of the answer, exact quote ’cause it rocked, “The important thing is that it put us at an economic disadvantage. The world applauded, the world applauded when we joined Paris and you know why? I think they applauded because they knew it was going to put this country at an economic disadvantage. And the reason European leaders, going back to the question earlier that I think they want us to stay in is because they know it will continue to shackle our economy although we are leading the world with respect to our CO2 reduction.”
He emphasized that this does not mean we don’t value a clean environment and conservation/stewardship and that we already have made tremendous improvements in reduction of pollution and carbon footprint through technology development, etc. without international treaty and are doing more than other countries already.
Excellent post, Katherine!
Heard someone yell out, I think to Pruitt as it was as he was leaving, why he ate at a French restaurant last night and if that was symbolic. They really want gossip and shallow, pointless stories don’t they?
Climate change is new Russia in today’s fake MSM briefing. Spicer is doing great and not answering any stupid question.
I encourage our Treepers to watch this short video:
https://vladtepesblog.com/2017/06/02/judith-curry-climatologist-at-senate-committee-on-the-politics-of-climate-studies/
Archive it! So it doesn’t get erased later.
I am 3 minutes behind but already 4th question on President Trump’s belief in climate change. Spicer continues to say the focus is on clean air, clean water and a healthy environment. Same reporter asking a follow up question on the same thing. Zeke is who won’t stop beating this drum
My question is: Do they think the answer to the question will change if they ask it numerous times?
When my son was 2 he seemed to think if he asked repeatedly I would change my mind. Then he thought if he got emotional and through a fit I would change my mind. He learned he was sadly mistaken on both accounts. He learned a simplified, toddlerese phrase, “Mommy not change mind” and that I meant it.
It would seem that many in this room as well as numerous Dems and college students across the nation did not learn this lesson when they were younger.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
More accurate to say that Spicer said the date was just set and they had need to review. It was just set/noticed and that “I have not spoken to counsel yet…I don’t know how they how they are going to respond”
The above phrasing of Fabian makes it sound as if there is drama and saying Spicer is implying that they are considering it and haven’t not yet ruled it out v. a simple I don’t know because I have spoken with them yet. Spin, spin, spin!
“Reporter” asked about renegotiating the treaties – benefits?
Among other things Spicer points out that China had very little environmental responsibilities in this deal and that President Trump could possibly get China to do their far share. Interesting response that President Trump could get a better environmental deal not just a better economic deal
Pull the plug on the briefings
But you told me the President had abandoned that campaign promise, Mark! You mean a reporter was not truthful?! Color me shocked! /s
OMG! THIS…..major splodey-head trigger! ROTFLMAO!
The greatest compliment I can give Sean Spicer is that the press conference was boring! As long as they remain boring he is KILLING them! Love the boiler answer about Jared and hopefully all things Muh Russia!
Ain’t it grand to witness? 🙂
There is plenty more ammo to shoot at the Climate Change Whores. I see Pruitt was just getting warmed up, doling out a few facts while staying tightly focused. And to build upon a point raised above, this conversation is going right where President Trump wants it to go, which will further diminish Hussein’s oft-stated claim with respect to ‘climate change’ that “The debate is over.” The debate over AGW and climate change is now just starting. If there’s any debate that’s over, it’s this: Obama is the worst president and biggest mistake in US history. THAT I can tell you.
Agree! Even Jimmy Carter is grinning ear-to-ear because the U.S. finally elected someone more incompetent than he was.
Q: Did Rex Tillerson endorse withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement?
A: “I am not privy to the conversations that individuals have with the President. ”
Q: why wasn’t he there yesterday?
A: I don’t know
Q: can you clarify the nature of possible Kushner conversations with Russians in Dec and the date he met with a banker?
A: I can not and as I have mentioned we are focus on the President’s agenda and going forward all of these questions will be referred to outside counsel…
Q: but how can you not answer questions when the President himself tweets about it?
A: I just (I think he was getting ready to say, I like I just did! but then he catches himself and…)…we are focused on his agenda and all questions going forward will be referred to outside questions
He refused to be budged or tempted to enter into that gotcha question. He stays on his toes.
Remember
In 1997-1998, Bill Clinton reduced the number of US owned, global weather stations, from 26K to 6K.
Paraguay was left with only two stations.
The station remaining in Atlanta was located in a downtown concrete parking garage, obviously a warmer location as opposed to open pasture land.
When readings were taken for the year, “average” temps had jumped approx 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit.
So, was it because of an actual increase in temps, or a change in data. Garbage in; garbage out?
We should note that since 1998, the “average” temps have not increased. In fact, global warming scientists try to tell us there is a “pause” in warming.
No, the “pause” more likely confirms a change in the metric of data gathering than actual and sudden warming of temps.
Q: Does the President still have confidence in Jared Kushner?
A: Absolutely
next question
It’s unfortunate that the administration can’t just give my standard retort to climate change: “who cares?” It has the advantage of being irrefutable and drives libs even crazier.
LOL! You mean something like:”At this point, what difference does it make?”
I have been watching these press conferences from day-one. There is nothing productive or positive which comes out of any of them. It is strictly a show of “gotcha” and after while becomes insulting to one’s intelligence. I didn’t think so before, but now I think they should discontinue foolish activity called “press briefing.
I get so sick of the term Carbon Footprint. All life on Earth is carbon based. Every animal lifeform breaths out CO2. All plant life needs CO2 to live and grow. The plants in return, give us O2. In other words, it is IMPOSSIBLE for us to make too much CO2 because the system is designed to balance it. Less CO2 means less plants, less plants means less O2 and the end of life on Earth. I think that is the real goal of these Global Warming Cultists. Global Warming is a fanatical religion. Even when all their tenets have been proven wrong, which they have been in the last 20 years, they still persist.
Spot on!
Agree! Just ask them to show you a “Carbon Footprint” of any single specie, then sit back and watch their head explode as their lame cognitive abilities just got cross-wired with reality.
After Global Warming and Climate Change disappear from the Cult of Liberalism they will announce that tectonic plates are shifting too fast and we must end all means of human activity that are causing the speedup of the Earth’s crust. It’s unnatural and 98% of the scientists agree. Tectonic Acceleration must be stopped.
Sorry, Bull
Danny Glover already told us that earthquakes are caused by global warming. You’re too late 🙂
Carbon is the material associated with life, so it makes sense that the Dems/Libs/Muslim sympathizers want to limit it. Their actions and beliefs are all about a culture that glorifies death.
