Sean Spicer and Scott Pruitt White House Press Briefing – June 2nd…

Press Secretary Sean Spicer and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt deliver the press beating live from the White House – Start Time 1:30pm EDT (estimated):

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

97 Responses to Sean Spicer and Scott Pruitt White House Press Briefing – June 2nd…

  1. Brian L says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Gotta get mah popcorn ready. Let’s see the tears over the Paris Accord flow.

    Reply
  2. mcclainra says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    I’m wondering if anything about KGriffin will be said? I guess they are ready for it, I hope.

    Reply
  3. Pointman says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    It’ll be the high pitched whine from Hell all over the weekend, but once you look under the surface of Trump’s relationship with the legacy media, he’s lashing their asses in exactly the direction he wants them to go – over a cliff.

    https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2017/06/02/leaks/

    Pointman

    Reply
  4. hyacinthclare says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    “Press beating” — I saw what you did there!

    Reply
    • Coldeadhands says:
      June 2, 2017 at 2:26 pm

      Can someone explain to me why anyone relies on NASA for climate data interpretation?!
      Until they establish renewed levels of excellence, we should be demanding their diligence in the arena wherein they were established to perform. Aeronautics and space. Challanger & Columbia were not the high water marks of NASA. God rest the lost from those accidents as well as others from Apollo 1 and all the experimental flights throughout their history.
      Get off your climate high horse and get to work or be prepared to be replaced. Notice that SpaceX is beginning re supply and personnel transfers to International Space Station. I guess that’s one reason you have time on your hands for your foray into climate science.

      Reply
  5. aqua says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    I think they are ready for this. So glad our President got us out of this mess.

    Reply
  6. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Spicer asks the “journalists” to keep the questions to Pruitt on topic. Wonder how they will work in Russia and Kushner into these questions? They just can’t seem to help themselves! But really I think it is because they are a 1 trick pony, all they know as they are shallow and have very little background, in depth knowledge on the issues. All they know is click bait, emotional drama and yellow journalism.

    Reply
  7. Stringy theory says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    I love these press beatings more and more each day.

    Reply
  8. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    I like that they will introduce themselves, names and employers. Wish they did this every day as the people watching, the regular people like me, are at a disadvantage as we are not in the DC bubble and don’t run in the same circles to know everyone. Much more professional to introduce themselves. I would like them to stand as well so that I can clearly see who is speaking.

    Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      June 2, 2017 at 1:46 pm

      spoke too soon. Pruitt asked that they introduce themselves. 1st “journalist” did so but the 2nd did not. We will see going forward

      Reply
  9. Coldeadhands says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    BOOM! Pruitt strong right out of the gate. Not gonna be manipulated.

    Reply
  10. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    First time I have heard Pruitt speak. He know his stats.

    “Journalists” focused on Does President Trump believe in Global Warming or not? They want him to say one way or the other. 1st and 2nd “journalists” asked the same question. Can they do anything but ask click bait, gotcha questions?

    Reply
  11. duchess01 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Well spoken – Mr. Pruitt is!

    Reply
  12. daughnworks247 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Ahhhh, quick, tune in!!! The libs are exploding.

    Reply
  13. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    I feel so privileged to be living through such an amazing time. This is by far the greatest possible timeline.

    Reply
  14. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Pruitt talking about the fact that the treaty should have been submitted to the US Senate so that the voice of American citizens could have been heard through the ratification process

    Reply
  15. Bob Thoms says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    The power of the WH megaphone on display; a full-throated indisputable argument on why the Paris Accord was bad for us.

    Shame on Obama for committing America to this very bad deal.

    Reply
  16. duchess01 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Climate Exaggerators – lol

    Reply
  17. Bull Durham says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    What does a clean environment have to do with Cult Belief in Climate Change?

    Clean Air and Clean Water is the goal.

    Climate Change ideology is to cripple capitalism, to stifle growth, to keep poor nations poor, to contain China and Eurasia and Africa and Latin America from developing.

    It is a pseudo-religious belief process. It is based in Elite control and management of the human race with them on top.

    Reply
  18. duchess01 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    You are putting your head in the sand – said the stupid guy – Pruitt – there is no evidence of that – lol

    Reply
  19. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    So now they are asking Pruitt what his views are on Global Warming. He referenced his confirmation process and did they catch it. ie did they do background research and info gathering before this press briefing?
    He is answering solidly and saying climate change/global warming is happening and humans may be contributing some. And then he goes to talk about the debate.

    Now reporters talking over each other.

    Q: then why are ice shelves melting, oceans rising, temperatures rising, you all are denying reality of climate warming
    A: we have done tremendous amounts …. (goes over what all we have accomplished to run environmentally clean)
    emphasizing that we are committed to the environment but will do it in ways that are good frameworks for Americans economically, etc.

    Reporter continues to talk as Pruitt calls on someone else. Says seems Pruitt putting his head in the sand against reality. Pruitt turns and says No Evidence of that and moves on to the next question

    Reply
  20. Dreaddboi says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Stated before that they should have the dept heads do the pressers more at random times so that each dept can update what they are doing..Keep the questions focused to subject..

    Reply
  21. fedback says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Why is scumbag Acosta still allowed into the press beatings

    Reply
  22. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Q: how will you all renegotiate if Europe won’t sit down with you and won’t give you a seat at the table?

    Pruitt: we have a seat at the table. We are the US, after all!

    This man is good!!!

    Reply
  23. Bull Durham says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    The press room is filling with piss from all the wet pants corps.

    Call the HAZMAT team to pump out the room.

    Reply
  24. duchess01 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    IOW – it WASN’T a TREATY – the world applauded when we agreed to this accord – because they knew it would put us at an economic disadvantage – you are a bum, numbnuts! – you agreed to destroy America!

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      June 2, 2017 at 2:10 pm

      Recall Trump’s basic philosophy. Sovereignty was under assault and he ran to put America First with borders, the wall, immigration control, new trade deals and renegotiating old deals and walking away from suicide pacts like TPP, Paris Accords, TPIP, et al.

      So economic sovereignty is fundamental and talking about the BS of Climate Change is off topic.

      The Left lives in a cult belief system of deviance, demonization, and Elitism. The peons who work as reporters and media agents serve the Cult slavishly. Core to their cult’s credo is Climate Change. If it dies, they are greatly challenged to hold the Cult together.

      Trump is killing them slowly.

      It’s wonderful to watch.

      Winning . . .

      Reply
  25. rashamon says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Sec’y Pruitt stuffed every lie right back down their throats. EX-cel-lent!

    Reply
  26. bertdilbert says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    If we raise the living standards of the rest of the world, those citizens will have a higher carbon footprint period. The greatest move to prevent global warming is to lower the living standard for the rest of the world.

    Reply
    • harrietht3 says:
      June 2, 2017 at 2:16 pm

      Wrong: lower living standards means that billions of people are using WOOD to heat their homes and cook their food — deforesting the planet of oxygen producing plant life, not to mention the carbons being put into the atmosphere.

      Jordan Peterson made some excellent comments just last night in his June 1 Patreon on this very topic. It’s worth listening to the entire 2-hr video even though the portion devoted to the subject at hand is quite brief; and sorry, I don’t have time to listen to it again to cite the minute mark where the CC subject begins.

      Reply
      • bertdilbert says:
        June 2, 2017 at 2:34 pm

        People with higher living standards build bigger homes requiring deforestation. They may buy a car or a motorcycle which produces more carbon. They may buy a computer or a cell phone and all those materials require carbon production to turn into something usable and continue to produce carbon to provide the energy to keep them running.

        The air in China was much better before the industrial revolution. Just look at all the light bulbs they use now and that requires carbon production in order to keep those burning. There is even carbon production to ship all that raw material (including oil) to China.

        You have a point but I make more sense.

        Reply
        • harrietht3 says:
          June 2, 2017 at 2:53 pm

          I appreciate your viewpoint, but I think you miss the role technology and innovation play in lowering the carbon output of industrialized nations — look at the freeways (and air) of LA in the 50s compared to now; also, we tend to reforest what we have cut down.
          China (and Taipei) would have cleaner air, for example, if they used available technology to reduce emissions, etc.

          Besides, it you do watch the Peterson video you’ll learn that he knows what he’s talking about, after serving on a committee (of the UN? — I didn’t take notes so I’ve forgotten) for three years which studied the issue in detail.

          Reply
          • KBR says:
            June 2, 2017 at 3:18 pm

            Carbon dioxide output you mean? Stop exhaling then. It is all BS.

            Anthropogenic earth-climate change is pure BS.

            The only climate change that humans can do is microclimate change.

            Reply
  27. Pam says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Reply
  28. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    HIs last question/answer rocked.
    All my “quotes” are paraphrases for quick typing to those who want to know but are at work or other and can’t actually watch right now.
    Q: how do we handle breaking a promise to people around the world?

    A: It wasn’t a treaty and other about enforcement, etc. End of the answer, exact quote ’cause it rocked, “The important thing is that it put us at an economic disadvantage. The world applauded, the world applauded when we joined Paris and you know why? I think they applauded because they knew it was going to put this country at an economic disadvantage. And the reason European leaders, going back to the question earlier that I think they want us to stay in is because they know it will continue to shackle our economy although we are leading the world with respect to our CO2 reduction.”

    He emphasized that this does not mean we don’t value a clean environment and conservation/stewardship and that we already have made tremendous improvements in reduction of pollution and carbon footprint through technology development, etc. without international treaty and are doing more than other countries already.

    Reply
  29. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Heard someone yell out, I think to Pruitt as it was as he was leaving, why he ate at a French restaurant last night and if that was symbolic. They really want gossip and shallow, pointless stories don’t they?

    Reply
  30. SR says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Climate change is new Russia in today’s fake MSM briefing. Spicer is doing great and not answering any stupid question.

    Reply
  31. harrietht3 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    I encourage our Treepers to watch this short video:
    https://vladtepesblog.com/2017/06/02/judith-curry-climatologist-at-senate-committee-on-the-politics-of-climate-studies/

    Get Ms. Curry’s testimony in your head and then measure this current debate against her expert assessment. I’d like Sean Spicer to watch it too — it’ll help him in the future to parry the media’s questions, imo.

    Reply
  32. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    I am 3 minutes behind but already 4th question on President Trump’s belief in climate change. Spicer continues to say the focus is on clean air, clean water and a healthy environment. Same reporter asking a follow up question on the same thing. Zeke is who won’t stop beating this drum

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      June 2, 2017 at 2:12 pm

      My question is: Do they think the answer to the question will change if they ask it numerous times?

      Reply
      • Katherine McCoun says:
        June 2, 2017 at 2:21 pm

        When my son was 2 he seemed to think if he asked repeatedly I would change my mind. Then he thought if he got emotional and through a fit I would change my mind. He learned he was sadly mistaken on both accounts. He learned a simplified, toddlerese phrase, “Mommy not change mind” and that I meant it.

        It would seem that many in this room as well as numerous Dems and college students across the nation did not learn this lesson when they were younger.

        I appreciate determination but there comes a time when it just looks simplistic, unprofessional, immature and counterproductive.

        Reply
        • duchess01 says:
          June 2, 2017 at 2:25 pm

          They hear, but don’t LISTEN – too anxious to get their questions in – and don’t engage brain before opening mouth –

          Reply
  33. Pam says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      June 2, 2017 at 2:16 pm

      More accurate to say that Spicer said the date was just set and they had need to review. It was just set/noticed and that “I have not spoken to counsel yet…I don’t know how they how they are going to respond”
      The above phrasing of Fabian makes it sound as if there is drama and saying Spicer is implying that they are considering it and haven’t not yet ruled it out v. a simple I don’t know because I have spoken with them yet. Spin, spin, spin!

      Reply
  34. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    “Reporter” asked about renegotiating the treaties – benefits?
    Among other things Spicer points out that China had very little environmental responsibilities in this deal and that President Trump could possibly get China to do their far share. Interesting response that President Trump could get a better environmental deal not just a better economic deal

    Reply
  35. fedback says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Pull the plug on the briefings

    Reply
  36. Pam says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Reply
  37. Pam says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Reply
  38. fleporeblog says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    The greatest compliment I can give Sean Spicer is that the press conference was boring! As long as they remain boring he is KILLING them! Love the boiler answer about Jared and hopefully all things Muh Russia!

    Reply
  39. Pam says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Reply
  40. The Boss says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    There is plenty more ammo to shoot at the Climate Change Whores. I see Pruitt was just getting warmed up, doling out a few facts while staying tightly focused. And to build upon a point raised above, this conversation is going right where President Trump wants it to go, which will further diminish Hussein’s oft-stated claim with respect to ‘climate change’ that “The debate is over.” The debate over AGW and climate change is now just starting. If there’s any debate that’s over, it’s this: Obama is the worst president and biggest mistake in US history. THAT I can tell you.

    Reply
  41. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Q: Did Rex Tillerson endorse withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement?
    A: “I am not privy to the conversations that individuals have with the President. ”
    Q: why wasn’t he there yesterday?
    A: I don’t know
    Q: can you clarify the nature of possible Kushner conversations with Russians in Dec and the date he met with a banker?
    A: I can not and as I have mentioned we are focus on the President’s agenda and going forward all of these questions will be referred to outside counsel…
    Q: but how can you not answer questions when the President himself tweets about it?
    A: I just (I think he was getting ready to say, I like I just did! but then he catches himself and…)…we are focused on his agenda and all questions going forward will be referred to outside questions

    He refused to be budged or tempted to enter into that gotcha question. He stays on his toes.

    Reply
  42. daughnworks247 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    Remember
    In 1997-1998, Bill Clinton reduced the number of US owned, global weather stations, from 26K to 6K.
    Paraguay was left with only two stations.
    The station remaining in Atlanta was located in a downtown concrete parking garage, obviously a warmer location as opposed to open pasture land.
    When readings were taken for the year, “average” temps had jumped approx 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit.
    So, was it because of an actual increase in temps, or a change in data. Garbage in; garbage out?
    We should note that since 1998, the “average” temps have not increased. In fact, global warming scientists try to tell us there is a “pause” in warming.
    No, the “pause” more likely confirms a change in the metric of data gathering than actual and sudden warming of temps.

    Reply
  43. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Q: Does the President still have confidence in Jared Kushner?
    A: Absolutely

    next question

    Reply
  44. Pam says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Reply
  45. Sentient says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    It’s unfortunate that the administration can’t just give my standard retort to climate change: “who cares?” It has the advantage of being irrefutable and drives libs even crazier.

    Reply
  46. fangdog says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    I have been watching these press conferences from day-one. There is nothing productive or positive which comes out of any of them. It is strictly a show of “gotcha” and after while becomes insulting to one’s intelligence. I didn’t think so before, but now I think they should discontinue foolish activity called “press briefing.

    Reply
  47. FL_GUY says:
    June 2, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    I get so sick of the term Carbon Footprint. All life on Earth is carbon based. Every animal lifeform breaths out CO2. All plant life needs CO2 to live and grow. The plants in return, give us O2. In other words, it is IMPOSSIBLE for us to make too much CO2 because the system is designed to balance it. Less CO2 means less plants, less plants means less O2 and the end of life on Earth. I think that is the real goal of these Global Warming Cultists. Global Warming is a fanatical religion. Even when all their tenets have been proven wrong, which they have been in the last 20 years, they still persist.

    Reply
    • Wink says:
      June 2, 2017 at 2:59 pm

      Spot on!

      Reply
    • Mark T. (artist) says:
      June 2, 2017 at 2:59 pm

      Agree! Just ask them to show you a “Carbon Footprint” of any single specie, then sit back and watch their head explode as their lame cognitive abilities just got cross-wired with reality.

      Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      June 2, 2017 at 3:01 pm

      After Global Warming and Climate Change disappear from the Cult of Liberalism they will announce that tectonic plates are shifting too fast and we must end all means of human activity that are causing the speedup of the Earth’s crust. It’s unnatural and 98% of the scientists agree. Tectonic Acceleration must be stopped.

      Reply
    • Evelyn says:
      June 2, 2017 at 3:14 pm

      Carbon is the material associated with life, so it makes sense that the Dems/Libs/Muslim sympathizers want to limit it. Their actions and beliefs are all about a culture that glorifies death.

      Reply

