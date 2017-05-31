Secretary Tillerson Statement on Kabul Terrorist Attack on Diplomatic Compound – At least 90 killed, 400 wounded….

The details of the terrorist attack in Kabul show the explosives were hidden in a tanker truck used to clean out septic systems. The Afghan security forces stopped the tanker truck from entering the heart of the area containing the diplomatic headquarters multiple nations.

The bomber detonated the truck at the security checkpoint immediately killing all of the Afghanistan security forces. More than 90 people (mostly civilians) were killed and more than 400 were wounded – including 11 American contractors.

STATE DEPT – The United States strongly condemns today’s deadly attack in Kabul. We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and injured, including our Afghan partners, members of the diplomatic and international communities, and many innocent Afghan citizens. We pray for a speedy recovery to the American and Afghan members of our mission staff and others who were injured in this attack, and we praise the Afghan Security Forces, police, and medical professionals who were the first responders to the scene. In the face of this senseless and cowardly act, the U.S. commitment to Afghanistan is unwavering; the United States stands with the government and the people of Afghanistan and will continue to support their efforts to achieve peace, security, and prosperity for their country. (link)

The blast was so extensive some of the victims, including the police and security officers who stopped the truck, will never be found.

