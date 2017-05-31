Secretary Tillerson Statement on Kabul Terrorist Attack on Diplomatic Compound – At least 90 killed, 400 wounded….

The details of the terrorist attack in Kabul show the explosives were hidden in a tanker truck used to clean out septic systems. The Afghan security forces stopped the tanker truck from entering the heart of the area containing the diplomatic headquarters multiple nations.
The bomber detonated the truck at the security checkpoint immediately killing all of the Afghanistan security forces. More than 90 people (mostly civilians) were killed and more than 400 were wounded – including 11 American contractors.
STATE DEPT – The United States strongly condemns today’s deadly attack in Kabul.
We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and injured, including our Afghan partners, members of the diplomatic and international communities, and many innocent Afghan citizens. We pray for a speedy recovery to the American and Afghan members of our mission staff and others who were injured in this attack, and we praise the Afghan Security Forces, police, and medical professionals who were the first responders to the scene.
In the face of this senseless and cowardly act, the U.S. commitment to Afghanistan is unwavering; the United States stands with the government and the people of Afghanistan and will continue to support their efforts to achieve peace, security, and prosperity for their country. (link)
The blast was so extensive some of the victims, including the police and security officers who stopped the truck, will never be found.
On a related issue, hand-wringing that al-Sisi is bombing the “wrong” terrorists. Al-Sisi points out that any terrorists bombed is a good thing.
Analysis – Is Egypt bombing the right militants in Libya?
http://in.reuters.com/article/egypt-security-idINKBN18R2HD
“All the horrific terrorism that is happening inside Egypt has purely domestic drivers and probably would be happening if Islamic State did not exist.”
Which underscores the point that terrorism is a more widespread problem among muslims in general, and not simply restricted to the few “extremists” that the media continually crows about.
Col. West suspects inside coordination in Kabul bombing
Fox News
He is probably correct, since the government of that country is infested with Taliban sympathizers, and would have imploded long ago had it not been for American support.
Some day Americans will come to terms with the fact that there are areas of the world where fanatacism will not be eradicated by the local inhabitants and will never be defeated by foreign forces. IMO , the only option for America, with regards to Afghanistan, are to withdraw and isolate them to stem the export of their violence.
Kathy Griffin’s comrades at it again
Thank you T-Rex for showing America how a true SOS is supposed to respond in times of crisis.
I am very underwhelmed by the “strongly worded letter” approach of stating the U.S. “Strongly Condemns” this horror! I would expect such words from Kerry, but I want much more from the Trump administration! LOOK at those pictures! Shouldn’t our reaction go way beyond words that a wimp like Kerry would type out to the world? (Shaking head sadly)
Have no idea why we’re there. Nothing will change that country. There are pockets of tribes in remote areas which do not answer to a central authority. GET OUT.
Afghan “leadership” corrupt, as Karzi was corrupt!!
What a mess.
