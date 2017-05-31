Facing Backlash CNN Reluctantly Fires Kathy Griffin…

After testing the winds of public opinion, weighing all of the various pros and cons, and taking a full day to analyze the financial cost of the decision, CNN has decided to fire Kathy Griffin for advocating the beheading of President Donald Trump.
The delay clearly shows the decision had less to do with the jaw-dropping scope of the expressed violent behavior, and more to do with the financial considerations of the relationship.
NEW YORK – CNN has booted Kathy Griffin from its New Year’s Eve coverage for her disturbing photoshoot holding up a faux severed and bloody head of President Trump.
The network said in a statement Wednesday, “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program.”
Griffin has co-hosted CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” broadcast with Anderson Cooper since 2007.
After the controversial image of Griffin went viral Tuesday, sparking widespread backlash on both the right and left, Cooper tweeted, “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.” (read more)
CNN’s Jake Tapper used his customary passive aggressive schtick to snark and express his virtue signaling angst. He cannot help himself, it’s just who he is on the inside:
If they want to be unbiased they should fire everybody.
Fake Yapper can’t even condemn Griffin’s heinous act without spreading more FAKE news! The man simply can’t help himself!
Yep. Noticed his virtue signalling on his twitter account. He’s a real turd.
“faux presidential beheadings” ! He just can’t help blaming candidate Trump with the disabled mock pitch.
Prayerfully, backlash and justice will escalate. Drive. Her. Out.
She. Is. The. Enemy.
Good! This should have been an easy decision for CNN. This goes under ” easier to ask for forgiveness than permission”. The video is clear she knew this was sick and disgusting and made a conscious decision to post it anyway. This is not “Art” this is not “funny”. This is a very sick and demented mindset at work. She can say she is sorry all she wants to… she is not sorry. Maybe sorry this backfired but not sorry. She is now worried about her career and possible FBI investigation. People have done less and been sacked. Take a good look people… this is what moonbat LIBERALS secretly harbor in their hearts and minds. Beyond sick and sad….
It wasn’t just her. There were other people involved in this stunt who made a conscious decision to do this. Other “comedians” who keep upping the ante are just as culpable.
CNN is pathetic.
I totally agree….
It is HER image in the pic—the responsibility lies with her in my opinion.
And her apology is as genuine as everything that is a part of that truly ugly body/being.
Perhaps if the Democrats stop holding up the severed bloody head of the President of the United States they could win us moderates back. I can still remember going to the Dem tent at the state fair, and asking where the Jim Webb signs were. They all laughed at me. I would have voted for him over Trump. Instead I had to decide between a ruthless self promoting tycoon, and a lying corrupt grifter war criminal. So I cast an anti nuclear war vote, and now I see that the Dems are doubling down on thermonuclear war with Russia as well as putting out terrorist beheading videos.
PS there is nothing wrong with being a ruthless self promoting tycoon, at least here in America, thats how we roll, thats how we became number one.
Would you actually consider that at this point?
It is not about what you think of the personality. It is about who saves America and who does not save America.
Knowing CNN, it’s probably just damage control and they will find a way to bring that disgusting piece of trash back!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There millions of Americans with talent and appeal, who could take that job and do much better with it anyway.
If I thought they were sincere….
I’d care.
But they “ain’t”.
See fellow Treepers! All it takes is for us to unleash a little of that “cold anger” and we too can get things done. If the libtards can squawk, scream, yell, and throw temper tantrums over stupid stuff and get results, then bye-golly we can at least express our anger at things that are truly indignant.
Good job to everyone who called (that’s me), tweeted, emailed, and even contacted their congressional representatives with anger in your voice! Let’s keep fighting the good fight because it’s FAR from over.
The only reason Tapper is commenting is because of the backlash. Otherwise, you would hear crickets. CNN didn’t anticipate this level of backlash at all.
well she told her off in no uncertain terms…….can you imagine what this would do to an 11 year old….libs say oh it’s nothing.. no way Baron would be upset over this. He KNOWS it is not real…..really ? I am NOT an 11 year old and I am very upset over this. The pic I saw looked real…….sick sick sick !
Some people just cant help themselves.
so she got fired. whoop-de-F’n-do. i’m sure she’ll have trouble making ends meet over that.
Good. Now, continue to put pressure on her venues to cancel future performances and also on the photographer’s career.
He’s a total Rip-Off Artist BTW (NO pun intended).
Just look at all the images he ripped off from previous photographers: Diane Arbuck, etc etc:
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/has-celebrity-photographer-tyler-shields-ripped-off-other-artists-on-his-way-to-fame
His L.A. Gallery rep.:
http://leicagalleryla.com
Let the ripoff photographer feel the heat too.
Kathy Griffin’s upcoming shows and venues:
http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:X4U5W9BY5WsJ:www.kathygriffin.net/tour.php&num=1&hl=en&gl=us&strip=1&vwsrc=0
The tide is turning.
Griffin fired, Hannity’s advertiser returns.
America is turning, slowly but surely.
Looks like boycotts are the way to go. They’ve been woeking.
Let this be a message to the deep state, we will not tolerate any violence against our president.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, I think they are running scared after this Memorial weekend. They saw what we saw, they know the odds don’t favour them. The roaches are going to scuttle back under the bed for a while.
Interesting look at the photographer in this debacle. Let’s light up his world too.
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/has-celebrity-photographer-tyler-shields-ripped-off-other-artists-on-his-way-to-fame
Agree. That A$$ doesn’t deserve a pass. And neither does his Gallery rep.
CNN has fired her for the “New Year’s Eve Program”.
Looks like an open door to me….
News stories rarely effect me on an emotional level. While I find Griffin’s faux beheading offensive it didn’t really upset me until I read that 11-year old Barron saw it and was afraid that something had happened to his dad.
Now that’s low.
It’s only because CNN has a captive audience that they can put someone like Kathy Griffin on a New Year’s Eve show.
I know that people who are much more open to all kinds of behavior than I am, were offended by her little stunt. Some don’t like seeing a picture, thinking “oh, what’s that?” looking more closely, and realizing they’ve had revolting gore shoved in their faces. Who knew?
I can handle outrageous political ‘speech,’ but this was definitely yelling FIRE! in a crowded theater.
There are thousands of antifa loonies on the edge out there as well as all the thousands of
refugeesjihadis that are in this country. Nothing like a little encouragement to set them off.
She should face legal consequences and CNN is not innocent in this matter.
I have to be honest: I never heard of this woman before the brouhaha started yesterday. But, then, I don’t watch TV and haven’t for 30 +/- years. See what you can avoid when you really try? 🙂
Best news of the day! Anyone that hires her I would NEVER support. Hope she goes bankrupt. She deserves it!
Kathy Griffin should be investigated by the Secret Service. WHERE ARE THEY??? Where is Jeff Sessions????
Ms. ISIS needs to be shunned. She should apologize to President Trump and his whole family, especially the children.
I would bet that “apology” was prerecorded. I heard a little of the “making of the photo” video where they were talking about horrible it was and that they could get kicked out of the country for this. Mentioned Mexico. Good luck with that. Mexico has borders and Ms. ISIS is not welcome there.
“CNN reluctantly fires Kathy Griffin” .. ??
She’s the face of .. the poster child, for the Liberal Propaganda News Media, for the Liberal left, for the LGBTs, for the Atheist !!
Seven months of Hate & Intolerance have spewed from these ppl.
CNN is “Kathy Griffin’s” picture !!!
This very typically disturbed woman may have done trump a huge service. The Left cannot get out of the way of its own hatred. Their quiet, long-term objective has always been to “normalize” the hatred while destroying the moral capacity of people and society to be disturbed or ultimately even register it as abnormal. But Trump has forced them into the open.
