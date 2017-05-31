Facing Backlash CNN Reluctantly Fires Kathy Griffin…

After testing the winds of public opinion, weighing all of the various pros and cons, and taking a full day to analyze the financial cost of the decision, CNN has decided to fire Kathy Griffin for advocating the beheading of President Donald Trump.

The delay clearly shows the decision had less to do with the jaw-dropping scope of the expressed violent behavior, and more to do with the financial considerations of the relationship.

NEW YORK – CNN has booted Kathy Griffin from its New Year’s Eve coverage for her disturbing photoshoot holding up a faux severed and bloody head of President Trump.

The network said in a statement Wednesday, “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program.” Griffin has co-hosted CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” broadcast with Anderson Cooper since 2007. After the controversial image of Griffin went viral Tuesday, sparking widespread backlash on both the right and left, Cooper tweeted, “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.” (read more)

CNN’s Jake Tapper used his customary passive aggressive schtick to snark and express his virtue signaling angst. He cannot help himself, it’s just who he is on the inside:

Indecent behavior should be condemned — including not just faux presidential beheadings but, say, mocking the disabled or denigrating POWs — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 31, 2017

