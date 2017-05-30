Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – May 30, 2:00pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will be delivering the first media press beating since President Trump returned from his 8 day overseas trip through the mid-East and Europe.  The beating is scheduled to begin around 2:00pm:

WH Livestream Link Alternate Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream Link

17 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – May 30, 2:00pm Livestream…

  1. helmhood says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Good to see our patriot Sean Spicer back behind the podium.

  2. Midnight Rambler says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Press beating. Ha!

  3. dekester says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    S.S. is a PDJT loyalist.
    That said, we need a John Sununu? type. I just watched him destroy the Russia narrative over at the Gateway Pundit..he slaughtered the CNN bubblehead.

    It is a much watch…that is how you talk to the media, and any Liberal…you blast them.

    God bless PDJT.

  4. auscitizenmom says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Press beating – LOL

  5. Scott says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Wait. I thought “sources” said Spicer was out before Trumps recent trip.

  6. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    WWill today be Sean’s farewell speech?

    I kinda doubt it

  7. Pam says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:42 pm

  8. Pam says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:53 pm

  9. Pam says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:55 pm

  10. Bob Thoms says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    These things never start on time….

  11. Albertus Magnus says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    People really should support Sean, who does a great job!

    People who want him gone are usually people who want a combative press secretary…same folks who believe that Sessions isn’t doing anything at all or who just want to be negative.

    Truth is, the crap at these daily briefings have NOTHING to do with Sean’s performance or skills. He is up there taking on constant incoming from a corrupt and unethical enemy, the MSM. No matter WHO would be up there, it would be the same result.

