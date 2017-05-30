May 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #131

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
I have something special from the kids at Reddit in honor of Memorial Day. This is one of the greatest videos you’re likely to see of President Trump, that you may have missed on his Inaguration day a short four months ago.
When President Trump was 13, his parents sent him to military school because he often ran off to Manhattan with his friends. They sent him to the New York Military Academy, where he excelled.
Nearly 60 years later, on his Inaguration day, the young men of the New York Military Academy marched in front of the White House.
You will see, for just a heartbeat, something on President Trump’s face you may never see again. You’ll even doubt you saw it, and rewatch it to see if that was what you thought it was…
Pam posted a tweet (with the Variety link) re this on 5/29 Presidential thread about a little over an hour ago.
Here is a bit from the article.
Fox News Says Sean Hannity Will Return to Show
May 25, 2017
Fox News Channel lent support to its best-known anchor Sean Hannity, saying Thursday that the popular host would return to its air next week following a Memorial Day holiday vacation – an effort to tamp down speculation that a controversy currently enveloping Hannity could escalate further.
“Hannity” generates millions of dollars in ad revenue for Fox News Channel. In 2016, the show brought in approximately $65.7 million, according to Kantar Media, a tracker of ad spending. That represented a 17% jump from the approximately $56.1 million the show captured from Madison Avenue in 2015.
In an interview with The Huffington Post on Wednesday, Hannity said the ad shifts represented efforts by progressives to silence him. “There’s nothing that I did, nothing that I said, except they don’t like my position politically,” he said. “They’ll try to ratchet up the intensity of their rationale. It does not justify an attempt to get me fired. And that’s what this is. This is an attempt to take me out. This is a kill shot.”
http://variety.com/2017/tv/news/fox-news-sean-hannity-return-1202444145/
A sampling (the first few I came across) of the over 650 comments. It is (VERY) comforting to read.
So far anyway. I’m sure there are some lost soul deadbeats spewing rubbish along the way.
Frank Stanley says:
May 29, 2017 at 8:58 pm
what kind of Idiot are working at Fox that they would cave to the Left. We count on Hannity for truth Shame on you for trying to silence him.
Kitty gianelli says:
May 29, 2017 at 8:08 pm
America can’t become cold war Germany where Hitler only allowed his fake news, Hitler didn’t let conservative news outlets to exist. If Fox allows the Nazi left to destroy opposing views, America will lose who she is. Freedom of the press isn’t just for liberal indoctrination
John Lower says:
May 29, 2017 at 6:25 pm
Sean… Our prayer group in Tulsa is praying for you regularly. With your integrity and Gods help you will win.
Sen. Ted Cruz, along with a few other Republican senators, are going right for the jugular.
They’re launching an investigation into former President Obama’s influence in overseas politics — which was done on the taxpayer’s dime and through George Soros’ USAID organization
http://conservativefighters.com/news/ted-cruz-goes-soros-obama-stunning-new-investigation/
Please sign the petition for the WH to appoint a special Prosecutor to investigate the Seth Rich murder. Please put on social media to reach 100,000 signatures. Thanks.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/appoint-special-prosecutor-investigate-murder-seth-rich-alleged-wikileaks-email-leaker
Folks this is so much bigger in the grand scheme of things! Texas is a lab for Trumpism and it scares them to death! The Globalist, Democrats, Uniparty etc realize it as well. This is the one state that is all in under our President. They are going to be the perfect economic model in the years to come based on this law.
I have the utmost respect for Governor Abbott. It would not shock me one bit to see him be our 46th President of the United States. He has such admiration for our President and vice a versa.
This state is the perfect model for Trumpism! What the Governor signed into law recently is going to send shockwaves across the US. The law begins on September 1, 2017.
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/texas-sb4-immigration-enforcement-law-5-things-know-n758126
From the article linked above:
1) It’s not just police who will enforce immigration
2) Officials can be removed for not complying with the law
3) It encourages people to turn in their local government or university officials
4) Victims and witnesses could be asked about their immigration status
5) It promises to defend those who are sued for complying with the law
Those illegals living in Texas have a few more months to decide their ultimate faith! Do they stay and hope they never are picked up (very doubtful). Do they decide it is time to go back home (some will but it will be small numbers). Or do they decide to find a haven that will protect them (We Have A Winner). Many will choose item #3. California better brace themselves because that state wants to be a sanctuary state. NYC is also a good place but the weather may deter them.
Over the next 7+ years, Treepers that live in this awesome state will give us ground reports on how that 1 million is down to a few thousand. For everyday Americans living in Texas, your lives and the lives of your kids and grandkids has and will get a thousand times better. With the unleashing of the Energy sector coupled with running a million illegals out of your state, the future is beyond bright!
Those 1 million that leave will be replaced with 1 million Americans that realize their state is gone and they need to move to Texas for a chance not only for themselves but for their kids and grandkids.
The Antifa and Barry minions can’t do what they have done in Berkeley. Even in Austin there are still patriots. People on their side would be shot dead if they tried. Why do you think the Republican Convention was so peaceful. Ohio is an open carry state. They may be young and naive but they also know their limitations. The illegals have a little over three months to raise hell before making a mass exodus out of the state.
