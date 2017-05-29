President Trump Meets Gold Star Families in Arlington Cemetery…

Posted on May 29, 2017 by

After placing a wreath at the Tomb of The Unknown, and delivering a Memorial Day speech, President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence walked to place flowers on the headstone of First Lieutenant Robert Kelly -son of DHS Secretary General John Kelly- who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

Along the route through section #60 (reserved for Iraq and Afghanistan conflict) the President and Vice-President met with families of the fallen, our nation’s finest.

Obviously, many were overwhelmed and emotional as President Trump and VP Pence listened to them talk about their sons, daughters, spouses, moms and dads.

The last picture shows DHS Secretary, General John Kelly, together with his family President Trump and Vice-President Pence at the final resting place for his son, First Lieutenant Robert Kelly.

In 2010 First Lieutenant Robert Kelly was killed in action when he stepped on a landmine while leading a platoon of Marines on a patrol in Sangin, Afghanistan.  Lieutenant Kelly was a former enlisted Marine and was on his third combat tour, and his first combat tour as a U.S. Marine Corps infantry officer at the time of his death.

  1. Kay Emig says:
    May 29, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Gotta keep dusting that keyboard today…thank you for posting this.

    

    
  2. FofBW says:
    May 29, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Many Many memories on this day. Vietnam era.

    So grateful we are blessed with President Trump.

    

    
    • Mikayla825 says:
      May 29, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Thank you for your service. I remember well the way our Vietnam vets were treated coming home and my dad was one of them. He served two tours over there came back and was a D.I. training those who would come after.
      God Bless and Semper Fi.

      

      
    • American Georgia Grace says:
      May 29, 2017 at 4:11 pm

      God bless and love always 🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸 We are also grateful for you and your brothers in arms 🇺🇸💖💕🇺🇸

      

      
    • patrickhenrycensored says:
      May 29, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      Some things, memories; we don’t talk about much
      Those final words of a dying men who didn’t have anybody to say goodbye to.
      They’re the ones I remember first.
      God Bless, Brothers.

      

      
    • ladypenquin says:
      May 29, 2017 at 4:22 pm

      At least we’ve lived to see this day – when our country is finally back in the hands of a true American president, and run by fellow patriotic Americans. The anti-Americanism of Obama, and the betrayal and decadence of the Clintons almost did us in.

      

      
  3. Jeanne Marie says:
    May 29, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    President Trump has a deep love for this country and for our heroes. His words were genuine. He is a real President. My husband and I watched the ceremony, which was so moving and beautiful.

    

    
  4. missmarple2 says:
    May 29, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    I will add Jimmy the Marine to my prayers.

    

    
    • ladypenquin says:
      May 29, 2017 at 4:25 pm

      That was heartbreaking to watch. I’m sure Jimmy’s mother would be comforted to know that others are praying for her in her grief. May she find peace in knowing that her son’s ultimate sacrifice is appreciated by so many.

      

      
    • Alison says:
      May 29, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      Oh yes. All the Jimmys by every name. We cannot let future generations forget them.

      President Trump walks among fields of heroes today, who wish only that we live free and remember their names.

      

      
  5. aqua says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Tears….May God bless all those who have lost a family member, a friend, a colleague.

    

    
    • MrE says:
      May 29, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      He’s holding back tears.

      Liked by 13 people

      
    • H.R. says:
      May 29, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      I was wondering about our President being able to project strength and sympathy dueing the day without completely breaking down.

      I have been unable to make it through these threads without weeping a few times. I’m glad he let some of the emotion show through, though he needed to be strong for the Gold Star parents he met.

      Oh. McCain can pound sand.

      Liked by 4 people

      
  7. Joan says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Never saw Obama do anything like this.

    

    
  8. Karan says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    God bless our military. God bless Trump. For my part, I will wear my “Women for Trump” t shirt to show my support for trump and an increase in defense spending. We need to support trump for as long as it takes.

    

    
  9. Pam says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    

    
  10. sundance says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    

    
    • Fe says:
      May 29, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      This is very moving. Big lump on my throat and very watery eyes. God bless our President. Until yesterday I had no idea General Kelly lost his son while he was on active duty. My heart breaks for the Kelly family and for all who have lost loved ones while they served our country.

      

      
  11. Pam says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    All of these photos are so touching. May God bless all of these families today.

    

    
  12. American Georgia Grace says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    What beautiful, caring photos of President Trump with that sweet young 💕Marine💕 honoring his Daddy… the look and compassion in President Trump’s face is real and heartfelt…such love and caring from this man. 🇺🇸💖😢💖🇺🇸

    

    
  13. Gil says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Let them say it as we say thanks to them all:

    

    
  14. Pam says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Land of the free because of the brave. #memorialday 🇺🇸

    A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on

    

    
    • Beverly says:
      May 29, 2017 at 4:37 pm

      I’m a book editor. Last year I saw this sentence in a “textbook” on sociology: “Hypermasculinity is the root cause of rampant individualism.”

      In other words: their direct assault on American manhood is meant to literally unman us, to make us easier to rule.

      We are truly the Land of the Free BECAUSE of the Brave — and the Enemy knows it.

      

      
      • Doug says:
        May 29, 2017 at 4:56 pm

        Absolutely.. they have succeeded in Europe with this strategy but thankfully the us is fighting back

        

        
      • The Boss says:
        May 29, 2017 at 5:01 pm

        This country will take hyper-masculinity any day, any time, over the pussy-hat democrat losers and McCain RINOs. We are better than them. And we are better off without them.

        

        
  15. rumpole2 says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Trump does “being a human being” so much better than Obama.

    

    
  16. Beverly says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    In Flanders fields. . . .

    In Flanders fields the poppies blow
    Between the crosses, row on row,
    That mark our place; and in the sky
    The larks, still bravely singing, fly
    Scarce heard amid the guns below.

    We are the Dead. Short days ago
    We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
    Loved and were loved, and now we lie
    In Flanders fields.

    Take up our quarrel with the foe:
    To you from failing hands we throw
    The torch; be yours to hold it high.
    If ye break faith with us who die
    We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
    In Flanders fields.

    

    
  18. mustang4176 says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    To my fellow Band of Vietnam Brothers, and finally a REAL President……GOD Bless!

    

    
  19. Coldeadhands says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    “If you could just remember Jimmy” it took several views for me to catch her saying “I was a Marine and the mother of a Marine.” We owe them SUCH a debt of gratitude.
    We remember you, Marine Staff Sergeant Jimmy.
    Semper Fi

    

    
  20. citizen817 says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Speaking about his son near the end

    

    
  21. fleporeblog says:
    May 29, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Wow! Our President is such an incredible man. Listening to those two moms speak about their sons and what they did for our country was a blessing to see and hear.

    Thank you God for giving us this great man. Those two moms would never have gotten that chance if he wasn’t our President.

    

    
  22. India Maria says:
    May 29, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Rest in peace brothers…..No words……..

    

    
  23. SafeSpace says:
    May 29, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Trump’s level of respect for our military, both those serving and those fallen, is literally galaxies away from the sneering countenance King Putt wore, on those occasions when His Majesty deigned to put in more than a token appearance. I will never forgive that little bastard’s handling of the families of the four victims of HIS Benghazi attack. He visibly winced as he made physical contact with the families, looking away over their shoulders rather than meet their eyes. Clinton stood there and lied to their faces. And at a later date, that twit Biden had the freaking tasteless gall to try to joke with the father of one of the dead, asking him if his son “had always had such big balls.” Obama and that twat Clinton will enjoy a nice, long, warm season in that special section of hell reserved for evil kings and self-absorbed corrupt rulers.

    

    

