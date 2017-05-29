President Trump Meets Gold Star Families in Arlington Cemetery…

After placing a wreath at the Tomb of The Unknown, and delivering a Memorial Day speech, President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence walked to place flowers on the headstone of First Lieutenant Robert Kelly -son of DHS Secretary General John Kelly- who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

Along the route through section #60 (reserved for Iraq and Afghanistan conflict) the President and Vice-President met with families of the fallen, our nation’s finest.

Obviously, many were overwhelmed and emotional as President Trump and VP Pence listened to them talk about their sons, daughters, spouses, moms and dads.

The last picture shows DHS Secretary, General John Kelly, together with his family President Trump and Vice-President Pence at the final resting place for his son, First Lieutenant Robert Kelly.

In 2010 First Lieutenant Robert Kelly was killed in action when he stepped on a landmine while leading a platoon of Marines on a patrol in Sangin, Afghanistan. Lieutenant Kelly was a former enlisted Marine and was on his third combat tour, and his first combat tour as a U.S. Marine Corps infantry officer at the time of his death.

Advertisements